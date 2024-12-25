The Morningstar Report

March 2025

UPDATED! An Historic Overview Of the JFK Assassination
Former U.S. Marine Major Jim Scott relates the testimony of actual participants and eyewitnesses to The JFK Assassination.
  
Robert Morningstar
4
A US Navy After Action Report: ->USMC Black Knights’ F-35Cs Attack Houthis - Destroy Underground Weapons Dumps in Yemen
The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group's historic 2024 deployment
  
Robert Morningstar
3
“Smart Meters” Are Not “Smart”!
An Overview of 5G & Smart Meter Tech Issues with Practical Steps for “Opting-Out”
  
Robert Morningstar
8
NY Appellate Court Paves the Way for Quarantine Camps in New York State
Well folks, the truth of the matter is that my quarantine camp lawsuit which I first started three long years ago has just reached its conclusion in the…
  
Robert Morningstar
6

February 2025

January 2025

The Palisades Inferno: Is America Under Attack, But Too Stupefied to Realize it? ... Or Just Too Dumb to Care?
There are many ways to lose a war. ...
  
Robert Morningstar
2
Huge Fail: Universal Declaration on the Human Genome and Human Rights
Six years after this UN Declaration was ratified, the field of NBIC (Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno) science exploded, and with it, the lust for Transhumanism was…
  
Robert Morningstar
MJ-13 UFO Investigative Report on The Great Global UFO & Drone Flap of 2024-2025 ...
An INTERNATIONAL UFO/UAP/Drone Activity Report - January 6th, 2025- Drones Buzzing Presumed US Nuclear Base
  
Robert Morningstar
2

December 2024

