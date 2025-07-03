Warning from Dr. David Martin-July 4th Weekend -Regarding a Potential Biowarfare Attack on US

By Robert D. Morningstar - Publisher/Editor, TMR

Dr. David Martin warns All Americans, especially those of us living large cities and urban areas like New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Dallas of the potential for a False Flag attack on th American People over Independence Day Weekend

Click the link below to hear the entire interview with Dr. David Martin

→ U.S. Gov. is coordinating a Depopulation Program against the World

https://x.com/DrTrozzi/status/1939820151882346863?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1939820151882346863%7Ctwgr%5E417f307822efd44e162c5a4efe06973c2ff3ac4a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Febh.club%2F2025%2F06%2F30%2F30-june-2025-news%2F

A few months ago, I was warned by colleagues in the IC that this is a serious concern and asked to help monitor any such activity through my use of OSINT & ONI ( Organic Neuronal Intelligence ).

Regarding a Potential Biowarfare Attack on US during the July 4th Weekend

Given the critical geopolitical situation as a result of the recent Israeli instigated war against Iran,the Fatwahs issued by the Iranian mullahs, and the ongoing Tariff War with China (and Canada), I think it would be wise to take this warning seriously because, as you read the informaion provided in the text and links elow, there is a basis in fact for maintaining vigilance, caution and circumspection.

Coincidently, this article also came out on July 1st, 2025 in Popular Mechanics:

Scientists Discover a New Creature That Exists Between Life and Not-Life

Click the link below to read the original monograph on BioRxiv.org

→ A Cellular Entity Retaining Only its replicative core: Hidden archaeal lineage with an Ultra-Reduced Genome

At this moment, China is undergoing huge turmoil, an internecine political civil war within the CCP, the PLAN & the Politburo, which is threatening to topple the regime of Xi JinPing.

Last month on this site (TMR), I published China's secret war plan to destroy the United States s it was revealed in the landmark speech delivered by (then) China's Defense Minister, General Chi HaoTian, in 2003 to high ranking officers of the PLAN.

During that lengthy oration (and exhortation), General Chi detailed the Chinese war plan to conduct a short term nuclear exchange with the US in order to seize Australia and all of North America.

Furthermore, General Chi HaoTian divulged China's plan to exterminate the entire populations of Australia, Canada and the US afterward.

Beyond Undisclosed: The Secret Speech of General Chi Haotian Robert Morningstar · Jun 15 In 2005, THE EPOCH TIMES acquired a secret speech given by Defense Minister Chi Haotian to high-level Communist Party Cadres sometime before his retirement in 2003. Details given in Chi’s speech coincide with previously unpublished defector testimony on Sino-Russian military plans. Read full story

On jue 14th, 2025, TMR published the entire speech regarding Red China’s Secret War Plan to annihilate the American people using tactical nuclear war and biological warfare. It is lengthy article, however the short Addendum is most important and relevant to answering our question:

Chinese General Chi Haotian on Using Israeli ‘race-specifi c’ biological weapons against the West (2003):

Click the link below for details:

→ https://www.bitchute.com/video/fieOqnQK5wyi/

U.S. Department of Justice

https://www.justice.gov › usao-edmi › pr › chinese-nationals-charged-conspiracy-and-smuggling-dangerous-biological-pathogen-us

Jun 3, 2025

DETROIT - Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, citizens of the People's Republic of China, were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud, announced United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr..

Israel has been badly stung by Iran in the 12 Day War and is ruthlessly pursuing revenge. nothing would satisfy the netanyahu regime more than a false flag attack that they could pin on Iran (or China) to force the US into WW3 with either one or both.

“A prosperous China is good for America!” - John Kerry.

On September 18, 2023

Carol Weatherford wrote:

Subject: Secret Chinese Lab in California Prompts Action from House GOP Panels

Secret Chinese Lab in California Prompts Action from House GOP Panels



The time to separate ourselves from trade with China is beyond past; it should never have happened. Since when is increasing the cash flow to your enemy a good thing?

All we’re doing is funding our enemy in a future war. CCP police operating in NYC, Los Angeles & San Francisco?

Now secret viral laboratories?

These Chinese Communists are smart, they know that they can’t beat us militarily yet, so they will weaken us from within by unleashing deadly viruses without being exposed as the actual attackers!

Could this lab in California and other labs/locations be the reason we keep having ‘new’ strains of Covid loosed upon the American people?

They told the FBI!

The FBI probably helped them set up the lab to begin with! Covid was a deliberate plot to steal an election and you’re about to see Covid part 2 for the 2024 election!

The Western Journal Reports

https://www.westernjournal.com › beginning-lock-ex-fbi-dir-wray-referred-criminal-prosecution-related-2020-voter-fraud

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray was referred for criminal prosecution to the Department of Justice for Perjury on issues related to voter fraud & hiding from Congress Chinese infiltration and rigging of the 2020 Presidential Election.(as well as hiding the FBI’s persecution of Roman Catholics across the USA).

The New World Order plan?…

Let a disease out and kill off half the population.

Easier to control. Then the New World Order steps in.

China Is So Empty? … Where Is Everybody?

The Vanishing Billion: Exposing China’s Population Myth

Secret Chinese Lab in California Prompts Action from House GOP Panels

September 18, 2023 - AMAC Exclusive By Andrew Abbott

September 18th, 2023

Recent shocking revelations about a secret Chinese lab operating illegally in California and experimenting with COVID-19 and other deadly pathogens have prompted action from two Republican-led House committees, perhaps marking the beginning of a more robust congressional effort to uncover the extent of Beijing’s reach into the United States.

According to an Associated Press report published last month, last December, Jesalyn Harper, a code enforcement officer in the small central California town of Reedley, was responding to a complaint about vehicles parked in the loading dock of a warehouse when she noticed an unusual sight – a garden hose sticking out of one of the side walls.

Harper knocked on the door and was greeted by a woman in a lab coat, who explained that she was from China and that the owner of the warehouse still lived in China.

Walking through the building, Harper reportedly saw “dozens of refrigerators and ultralow-temperature freezers hooked to illegal wiring; vials of blood and jars of urine in shelves and plastic containers; and about 1,000 white lab mice being kept in crowded, soiled containers.”

The sight alarmed Harper enough to report her findings to the FBI, touching off a months-long joint investigation by local, state, and federal law enforcement into the lab.

In March, investigators found that the lab contained more than 20 infectious diseases, including E. coli, coronavirus, malaria, hepatitis B and C, dengue, chlamydia, human herpes, rubella and HIV.

How exactly the lab acquired the pathogens and what it was planning to do with them remains unclear.

According to NBC News , the tenant of the warehouse was Prestige BioTech, “a company registered in Nevada and unlicensed for business in California.”

But investigators have been unable to nail down a precise headquarters for the company anywhere in Nevada. Court documents show that the only addresses Prestige representatives gave to officials were empty offices or unverified Chinese addresses.

In July, law enforcement finally shut down the lab and disposed of all its biological materials.

But while the illegal Prestige Lab is no longer in operation, the incident has heightened concerns that Chinese-linked entities may be operating more illicit biolabs with unknown and potentially nefarious purposes.

In response, House Republicans are demanding more answers from the Biden administration and California investigators on both the Reedley lab and what federal and state law enforcement authorities are doing to identify other such operations.

Last week, the House Select Committee on China issued its first subpoena in relation to the incident, ordering the city of Reedley to turn over more documents detailing their findings. According to Politico , a person close to the China House Committee stated that there were “troubling gaps in safeguards that allowed the clandestine facility to operate with impunity, as well as serious deficiencies in the federal government’s response.”

Since Republicans formed the committee in January, it has been relatively quiet about its investigations, particularly as the GOP’s investigation into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings has heated up. But the public outcry over the illegal Reedley lab could be a prime opportunity for Republicans to ramp up pressure on Biden to do more to counteract blatant violations of U.S. law and sovereignty by Chinese entities.

The Republican-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, chaired by Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup, has also announced its own investigation into the lab. “As mounting intelligence and evidence supports that COVID-19 likely originated at a lab in Wuhan, China, conducting a thorough investigation into Prestige Biotech’s illegal bio-lab on U.S. soil is crucial to protecting America’s national security and preventing future outbreaks and pandemics,” Wenstrup said in a statement .

Wenstrup also asked Biden’s Health and Human Services department and FBI to hand over their findings on the Reedley lab. “We are committed to investigating the origin of COVID-19, but also assessing the federal government’s ability to keep America safe from biological threats,” Wenstrup wrote to the two agencies.

The lab’s discovery has hit particularly close to home for Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who represents the district just next door. “This is very disturbing. I met with a number of leaders here from county to city and others about this what could be concerning about this, is what was going on in that lab,” McCarthy said following the latest round of revelations in August. “My concern is to get to the bottom of what happened here, but also look at where is this happening in other parts of this country as well.”

With tensions between Washington and Beijing continuing to mount, more discoveries like this as a result of House Republicans’ investigations could ratchet up the pressure even further.

Did COVID Kill Hundreds of Millions?

Proof that Israel Has Lost the War:

“Sizable Portion of Military, Intelligence, Energy, and R&D Facilities Destroyed” By Mike Whitney

https://www.globalresearch.ca/heres-proof-that-israel-lost-the-war-iran-destroyed-a-sizable-portion-of-israels-military-intelligence-industrial-energy-and-rd-facilities-mike-whitney/5893172

Excerpt:

"This Israeli Government Is Not Our Ally" -

Thomas Friedman - New YorkTimes - May 5th, 2025

Chinese Organized Crime Takes Root in Vacationland

"Forewarned is forearmed."

Beware "The Enemy Within"

Avoid Large crowds on this Independence Day.

This article was written, compiled and edited by Robert D. Morningstar, Publisher/Editor of TMR.

With Many Thanks to Bradley Wargin, Dr. Sam Mugzzi, Marilyn Martin, Lei’s Real Talk , Darren Orf ( Popular Mechanics ) BioRXvii.org, and Andrew Abbott (AMAC) and Nick Givas ( The Western Journal ) for their contributions to this article.

