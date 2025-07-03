The Morningstar Report

Terral Croft's avatar
Terral Croft
30m

Greetings:

Thank you for the excellent information. The situation is far more dire than most people realize. Your post is cross posted here https://terral.substack.com/cp/167435714 with warning comments. Terror Cell – Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any moment. Begin here:

https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare

-

https://terral.substack.com/p/using-our-nano-silver-video-part

Everyone is carrying around the SARS-VAX "binary" bioweapon components inside their bodies that are AI-assisted that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses.

https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

People need to wake up and prepare before it is too late.

--

Project Stargate is a smokescreen op providing infrastructure upgrades for Super-AI running the Real-World Simulation in the Underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport. The Chemtrails + Drone-spraying Mystery Fog Nano upgrades allow every human and animal to be integrated into the AI-run Real-World Sim. Get more information from my interview (https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals).

You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied

Wake up and unplug! Follow the White Rabbit. Get on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store) for neutralizing the binary bioweapon threats.

Eliminating Nanotech: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149970814

Purifying Water Inside Your Body: https://terral.substack.com/cp/152360568

-

Terral Croft

https://www.terral03.com

https://terral.substack.com

terral@terral03.com

Happy Days's avatar
Happy Days
8h

Please excuse - the post is so loaded with many different links - feels like scatter shot - too many moving parts. The title and warning from Dr Martin seem to be out of context. It would be helpful to have links to the full interview (Man in America). And a date stamp for that clip/interview - not just the Trozzi repost date.

I've searched Man in America's rumble channel. Seems to be a year since Dr Martin was on his show. I don't have time to sift through - but - could be this clip is a year old.

Tying it to the recent Middle East conflicts is therefore misleading.

Please aim for more verification of sources/posts/links.

