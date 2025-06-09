June 8th, 2025: The 58th Anniversary of Israeli Slaughter of 34 American Sailors on The USS Liberty

Stop President Trump From Waging World War III with Iran, Russia & China ...

Let NATO Go Their Own Way in Their Pursuit of"Atomic Suicide" Over Ukraine

Renegade June 8, 2025

Remember The USS Liberty

June 8th, 2025 is the 58th anniversary of Israel’s deliberate, sneak attack on the USS Liberty.

On that day, “Our greatest ally” murdered 34 US Navy sailors, US Marines, wounded 174 American intel officers and got away with it because of the control they wielded over a craven Lyndon Johnson and the American government.

*******

USS Liberty: The Israeli Slaughter of 34 American Sailors,US Marines … And the wounding of 174 more.

Click the links below to see the real history of the dastardly attack on the US Navy by Israeli jets and torpedo boats ...

Try as They Might, Try as They DID , They Couldn’t Sink USS Liberty

A Documentary by the survivors:

Candace Owens interview of USS Liberty crewman Phil Tourney:

Take the USS Liberty Odysee and watch the Israeli Attack:

Click this link → The USS Liberty: Israeli Slaughter of American Sailors

Compare the film above with the Wiki saga of the incident below:

→ https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › USS_Liberty_incident

The USS Liberty incident was an attack on a United States Navy technical research ship ( spy ship ), USS Liberty, by Israeli Air Force jet fighter aircraft and Israeli Navy motor torpedo boats, on 8 June 1967, during the Six-Day War. [2]

*******

The following article originally appeared in Conservative Headlines in August 2019.

USS Liberty Veterans Banned Forever From American Legion Nat’l Convention

August 27, 201914980 Views 4 Comments

USS Liberty Veterans Banned Forever From American Legion National Convention

USS Liberty Veterans Association BANNED FOREVER From the American Legion National Convention An American Legion

A membership card fluttering down and landing softly on the blouse of an American Legion clerk results in the USS Liberty Veterans Association being BANNED from The American Legion National Convention FOREVER.

*******

Click the link below to see photos of Israel’s Attack on USS Liberty

→ Cover-Up Alleged in Probe of USS Liberty

*******

Last Wednesday at noon at Arlington National Cemetery I attended the annual commemorative gathering of the survivors and friends of the U.S.S. Liberty.

The moving service included the ringing of a ship’s bell for each one of the thirty-four American sailors, Marines and civilians that were killed in the deliberate Israeli attack that sought to sink the intelligence gathering ship and kill all its crew. Present were a number of surviving crewmembers as well as veterans like myself and other Americans who are committed to ensuring that the story of the Liberty will not die in hopes that someday the United States government will have the courage to acknowledge what actually happened on that fateful day.

Tucker Carlson weighs in:

It was the forty-ninth anniversary of the attack. In truth the attack on the U.S.S. Liberty by Israeli warplanes and torpedo boats on June 8, 1967, has almost faded from memory, with a younger generation completely unaware that a United States naval vessel was once deliberately attacked and nearly sunk by America’s “greatest friend and ally” Israel. The attack was followed by a cover-up that demonstrated clearly that at least one president of the United States even back nearly fifty years ago valued his relationship with the state of Israel above his loyalty to his own country.

It was in truth the worst attack ever carried out on a U.S. Naval vessel in peace time. In addition to the death toll, 171 more of the crew were wounded in the two-hour assault, which was clearly intended to destroy the intelligence gathering vessel operating in international waters collecting information on the ongoing Six Day War between Israel and its Arab neighbors. The Israelis, whose planes had their Star of David markings covered up so Egypt could be blamed, attacked the ship repeatedly from the air and with gunboats from the sea.

The incredible courage and determination of the surviving crew was the only thing that kept the Liberty from sinking.

The ship’s commanding officer Captain William McGonagle was awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroic role in keeping the ship afloat, though President Lyndon Baines Johnson broke with tradition and refused to hold the medal ceremony in the White House, also declining to award it personally, delegating that task to the Secretary of the Navy in a closed to the public presentation made at the Washington Navy Yard.

The additional medals given to other crew members in the aftermath of the attack made the U.S.S. Liberty the most decorated ship based on a single engagement with hostile forces in the history of the United States Navy.

The cover-up of the attack began immediately. The Liberty crew was sworn to secrecy over the incident, as were the Naval dockyard workers in Malta and even the men of the U.S.S. Davis, which had assisted the badly damaged Liberty to port. A hastily convened and conducted court of inquiry headed by Admiral John McCain acted under orders from Washington to declare the attack a case of mistaken identity.

The inquiry’s senior legal counsel Captain Ward Boston, who subsequently declared the attack to be a “deliberate effort to sink an American ship and murder its entire crew,” also described how “President Lyndon Johnson and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara ordered him to conclude that the attack was a case of ‘mistaken identity’ despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.”

The court’s findings were rewritten and sections relating to Israeli war crimes, to include the machine gunning of life rafts, were excised.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Senator John McCain of Arizona has used his position on the Senate Armed Services Committee to effectively block any reconvening of a board of inquiry to reexamine the evidence. Most of the documents relating to the Liberty incident have never been released to the public in spite of the 49 years that have passed since the attack took place.

Detailed interview with USS crewmen Tourney, Bowen & Meadors,:

The faux court of inquiry and the medals awarded in secret were only the first steps in the cover-up, which has persisted to this day, orchestrated by politicians and a media that seem to place Israel’s interests ahead of those of the United States. Liberty survivors have been finding it difficult even to make their case in public. In early April a billboard that read “Help the USS Liberty Survivors – Attacked by Israel” was taken down in New Bedford Massachusetts.

The billboard had been placed by the Honor Liberty Vets Organization and, as is normal practice, was paid for through a contractual arrangement that would require the billboard company to post the image for a fixed length of time. It was one of a number of billboards placed in different states. Inevitably, Israel’s well connected friends began to complain.

One Jewish businessman threatened to take his business elsewhere, so the advertising company obligingly removed the billboard two weeks early.

After forty-nine years, the dwindling number of survivors of the Liberty are not looking for punishment or revenge. When asked, they will tell you that they only ask for accountability, that an impartial inquiry into the attack be convened and that the true story of what took place finally be revealed to the public.

That Congress is deaf to the pleas of the Liberty crew should surprise no one as the nation’s legislative body has been for years, as Pat Buchanan once put it, “Israeli occupied territory.”

The Lobby’s ability to force Congress and even the presidency to submit to its will has been spelled out in some detail by critics, first by Paul Findley in They Dare to Speak Out, later by John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt in The Israel Lobby, in Alison Weir’s Against Our Better Judgment, and most recently in Kirk Beattie’s excellent Congress and the Shaping of the Middle East.

Congressional willingness to protect Israel even when it is killing Americans is remarkable, but it is symptom of the legislative body’s willingness to go to bat for Israel reflexively, even when it is damaging to U.S. interests and to the rights that American citizens are supposed to enjoy.

“They Don’t Deserve Our Help -No More Aid for Israel” —Phil Tourney

I note particularly, legislation currently working its way through Congress that will make it illegal for any federal funding to go to any entity that supports the Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement, better known as BDS.

USS Liberty Phil Tourney - Israelis fire at us As we're trying to get the dead & wounded off decks

BDS is a way to put pressure on the Israeli government over its human rights abuses that is both non-violent and potentially effective.

As the federal government has its hooks all over the economy and at various levels in education as well as state and local government its threat to force the delegitimization of BDS is far from an empty one.

Members of the U.S.S. Liberty just prior to the attack while in port. Photo courtesy of USS Liberty Survivors

Existing laws in more than twenty states with more on the way, including most recently New York, punishing entities that support the peaceful BDS movement by labeling BDS as anti-Semitic and making it illegal or sanctionable to support it are direct attacks on free speech. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated “We want Israel to know we are on its side.”

And it doesn’t stop with BDS. Recently signed trade agreements with Europe were drafted to be conditional on European acceptance of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian West Bank while Israel is also pushing to censor the internet to make material that constitutes “incitement” banned. Incitement would, of course, include anything critical of Israel or its government on the grounds that it is anti-Semitic.

In an email to the USS Liberty Veterans Association, Kevin J. Bartlett, J.D., National Judge Advocate of The American Legion (and US Navy Veteran) writes:

I understand that your organization would like to submit an application for a booth at The American Legion National Convention in August.

The USS Liberty Association is not allowed to rent a booth at national conventions and have them staffed because one of your members committed assault and battery on one of our staff and was convicted of his crimes. In addition, members of your organization have attempted to set up in the national convention exhibit hall without renting a booth.

The American Legion has a 100-year track record of helping veterans and their families. Unfortunately, we’ve had a long and unpleasant history with them and we, the USS Liberty Veterans Association, have chosen not to do business with them.

Former Democratic presidential candidate (& loser) Hillary Clinton has explicitly promised to do all in her power to oppose BDS, telling an adoring American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) audience in March that

“Many of the young people here today are on the front lines of the battle to oppose the alarming boycott, divestment and sanctions movement known as BDS. Particularly at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise across the world, especially in Europe, we must repudiate all efforts to malign, isolate and undermine Israel and the Jewish people. I’ve been sounding the alarm for a while now. As I wrote last year in a letter to the heads of major American Jewish organizations, we have to be united in fighting back against BDS.”

So the treatment of the U.S.S. Liberty should surprise no one in a country whose governing class has been for decades doing the bidding of the powerful lobby of a tiny client state that has been nothing but trouble and expense for the United States of America.

Will it ever end?

As the Israel Lobby (AIPAC, ADL et al.) currently controls the relevant parts of the federal government and much of the media, change is not likely to happen overnight, but there are some positive signs.

If the Democratic Party platform committee under the influence of Bernie Sanders is successful in toning down the usual extravagant praise of Israel – against the wishes of Hillary & the Clinton cabal, one might add – that would be a sign that change is difficult, but not necessarily impossible.

Donald Trump won the presidency in 2024 on a pledge for peace nd neutralityin Ukraine and Gaza, and he should be held to his promise to be neutral between Israel and Palestine in negotiations. That too would be a marked shift in perception of the conflict.

And if the American people finally wake up and realize that they are tired of the entire farce and decide to wash their hands of the Middle East that would change everything.

Just imagine picking up the morning newspaper and not reading a front page story about the warnings and threats coming from that great world leader Benjamin Netanyahu. That would be quite remarkable.

*******

The following Op Ed by Thomas Friedman, a Jewish American columnist who cannot be accused of “Anti-semitism,” was published by The New York Times on May 9th, 2025.

Thomas L. Friedman

This Israeli Government Is Not Our Ally

May 9, 2025

Credit...Eric Lee/The New York Times

By Thomas L. Friedman

Opinion Columnist

Dear President Trump,

There are very few initiatives that you’ve undertaken since coming to office that I agree with — except in the Middle East.

The fact that you are traveling there next week and meeting the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — and that you have no plans to see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel — suggests to me that you are starting to understand a vital truth:

That this Israeli government is behaving in ways that threaten hard-core U.S. interests in the region.

Netanyahu is not our friend.

He did think he could make you his chump, though.

Which is why I am impressed by how you have signaled to him through your independent negotiations with Hamas, Iran and the Houthis that he has no purchase on you — that you will not be his patsy. It clearly has him in a panic.

I have no doubt that, generally speaking, the Israeli people continue to see themselves as steadfast allies of the American people — and vice versa.

But this ultranationalist, messianic Israeli government is not America’s ally.

Because this is the first government in Israel’s history whose priority is not peace with more of its Arab neighbors and the benefits that greater security and coexistence would bring, Its priority is the annexation of the West Bank, the expulsion of the Palestinians of Gaza and the re-establishment there of Israeli settlements.

The notion that Israel has a government that is no longer behaving as an American ally, and should not be considered as such, is a shocking and bitter pill for Israel’s friends in Washington to swallow — but swallow it they must.

Because in pursuit of its extremist agenda this Netanyahu government is undermining our interests. The fact that you are not letting Netanyahu run over you the way he has other U.S. presidents is a credit to you.

It is also vital to defend the U.S. security architecture your predecessors have built in the region.

The structure of the current U.S.-Arab-Israel alliance was established by Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger after the 1973 October War, to push out Russia and make America the dominant global power in the region, which has served our geopolitical and economic interests ever since.

The Nixon-Kissinger diplomacy forged the 1974 disengagement agreements between Israel, Syria and Egypt. Those laid the foundations for the Camp David peace treaty. Camp David laid the groundwork for the Oslo Peace Accords . The result was a region dominated by America, its Arab allies and Israel.

Thomas L. Friedman is the foreign affairs Opinion columnist. He joined the paper in 1981 and has won three Pulitzer Prizes. He is the author of seven books, including “From Beirut to Jerusalem,” which won the National Book Award. @tomfriedman • Facebook

A version of this article appears in print on May 11, 2025 , Section SR, Page 3 of the New York edition with the headline: This Israeli Government Is Not Our Ally

*******

********

With Many Thanks to Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Clayton Morris, Ray Antonini, Randall Carey and David Martin for their contributions to this article.

********

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

We discourage becoming a “paid subscriber” due to the unscrupulous activities of Stripe.com (payment processor for Substack.com) who refuse to disburse payments due to many writers after collecting donations. I encourage all Substack.com users, writers and vendors to close their Stripe accounts.

Read BBB Complaints regarding Stripe.com

(Pay processor for Substack.com):

However, we do need your financial support to keep us broadcasting and publishing.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

Robert D. Morningstar @ The Secret Space Program - Breakaway Civilization Conference in San Mateo, CA - June 7th, 2014

******

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday on Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM, as well as in video netcast on Homnetwork.TV

-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.