The following report is based on information announced by Lei of “Lei’s Real Talk” via her YouTube Channel on April 15th, 2025.

The CCP & PLA Are “In a State of Panic“ Over Xi JinPing’s Top Secret Declaration of War against the U.S.

Internal intelligncne assets & top secret Chinese government reports with strict directives leaked to the West by a Chinese dissident (and formerly high ranking member of the CCP) known, Professor Yan Honging, reveal that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are “in a state of panic” over top secret orders issued by Premier Xi JinPing declaring “Full Spectrum Warfare” against the United States in response to President DonaldTrump’s imposition of reciprocal tariffs on Chnese goods coming into the United States.

Transcript - April 15th, 2025

0:00

Hi, everyone. Happy Tax Day1

It's another week, things transpire so fast that the world we're in today is different from what it was last week. It's only been two weeks since Trump started the tariff war and the dust has somewhat settled and one thing is clear: the battlefield has narrowed down to a duel between China and the United States what's unfolding is no longer a trade dispute but a fullblown high-stakes confrontation.

The CCP leadership has a secret plan and it's far more than a tariff war. Behind closed doors Beijing has already declared this a total war economic, diplomatic and military .

And now, Thanks to a leak, we know what that plan looks like.

A classified CCP Directive has surfaced.

it's so secretive or it's so it's such a secret that it could only be read in sealed confidential rooms under surveillance.

Xi JinPing's Biggest Fear.

1:07

Today I'm going to walk you through that leaked document and what it reveals about Xi JinpPing's biggest fear.

First I'll explain this document, then I will show you how this document was Received inside the regime and why it has shaken confidence across China's political elite.

Finally I'll offer my own take on what this means for the future, so let's begin …

Well, when Trump won the election, it was clear that the global expansion of CCP's influence and Trump's MAGA MAGA movement are destined to clash and “Boom“ three months later we have a tariff war!

The CCP was caught off guard and unprepared for such a economic strike although some preliminary planning had been done, there was no full preparation for a comprehensive confrontation under growing pressure.

The regime shifted into a full resistance, Beijing developed a sweeping strategy for a full spectrum confrontation with the United States.

You can say this is Xiinping's last ditch effort to save his regime.

One week ago, the CCP issued a secret document outlining the strategy to counter Trump's tariff war.

Yesterday Chinese dissident Professor Yan Honging, a former CCP insider now in exile, reviewed the details of this classified document it was issued by the polar bureau standing committee and its contents are highly sensitive.

2:48

Here’s How Secret It Was …

So here's how secret it was: It said that from April 7th to 9th, so for three days, CCP officials at provincial municipal and county levels were summoned in waves to designated government secrecy rooms across China inside they were allowed to read the document under surveillance.

Of course, no copying, no phones, no cameras, no note taking, nothing was allowed to leave the room only memory.

The CCP feared that if the content were leaked the United States would discover Xiinping's strategic blueprint, however some conscientious CCP insiders who read the document memorized the key points and passed them on to Professor Yuen who made them public:

The 7,000 word document is titled “Win the Initiative in Historic Upheaval Through Dcisive Struggle.”

4:00

It declares that the tariff war is not an isolated economic dispute, but the first battle in a total war launched by Trump, encompassing politics economics military force and ideology the leadership sees the tariff war as an opportunity to break the United States global dominance and calls on the entire party, the entire military and the nation to follow Xiinping's directives in this effort.

So the document spells out five strategies, which I'm going to tell you about.

First is an international united front strategy. A top priority is to build a global united front leveraging international frustration over Trump's trade war.

Target countries are Germany France the United Kingdom Canada Japan, South Korea Australia and China's neighboring countries.

4:55

And if Trump refuses to back down, to India and Vietnam and other “swing states.” Well, in this case “swing states” are not states, “swing countries” shall we say?

5:09

So yeah, so if he refuses to back down so pull India and Vietnam and other swing nations into a coalition to isolate the United States and the goal is to push the US out of the globalization process and and its economic dominance and the United Front Work Department and foreign ministry must coordinate this effort that's strategy number one strategy number two is based on two major financial war plans.

5:44

Okay, this is this is crucial one. This one is is really an important one:

So, Plan One …

So Financial War Number One targets …

It targets Chinese political elites’ foreign assets!

Okay?

So, Srategy Number Two includes two major financial wars …

And the first war targets Chinese elites. So it says that the government must keep track of foreign bank deposits held by party officials and executives working for Xi, so Xi’s stateowned enterprises, especially those exceeding $200,000.

And it says (that) if full decoupling with the United States is triggered, funds must be immediately transferred out of the United States and back to China or neutral third or other neutral countries and this can be handled by family members of the officials.

7:00

It doesn't have to be the officials themselves; it could be handled, the the transferring of the funds out of the United States, can be handled by family members and then …

Listen to this!

Non-compliance would be treated as treason and punished harshly!

So that's Plan Number One.

Under this strategy, number two, plan number two …

Or War Number, Financial War Number Two:

Involves full financial decoupling readiness.

So it says:

"Officials are asked to be thoroughly prepared on short notice to dump $1 trillion in US Treasury Bonds and to sell $2 trillion in dollars in US corporate equity and debt securities in the shortest amount of time possible when(ever) the government decides to do it.

The objective is to destabilize US financial markets if needed.

That's Strategy Number Two.

8:02

Strategy Number Three is about domestic measures for a prolonged economic war with the United States so it requires officials to strengthen China's ability to be econom to be economically self-reliant and enhance a domestic market circulation system.

It's called in response to Trump's national emergency declaration Chinese officials at alllevels must prepare for severe hardship and be ready to partially or fully restore government rationing rationing system um you know it's the system where Everybody's allocated some, you know, like a fixed amount of grains and vegetables and and meat.

And sometimes oil, cooking oil, so everything is based on a rationing system, rationing system I think it's ration.. Yeah, rationing, not ration,

Okay, so this, the document, the secret document, refers to rationing as China's secret weapon in winning the economic war with the US.

So Professor Yen commented on that, he said

"This shows the CCP is retreating into the historical dead end of total control but still calls it a waning strategy."

9:25

I mean this is what China went through in the 70s right after the cultural revolution when China's economy was totally decimated.

China went through a decade of rationing um so the CCP is preparing the entire country to go back to that strategy, number four addresses international politics so the document instructs the international liazison department and the foreign ministry to deepen strategic partnership with Russia, Iran and North Korea forming the political foundation to counter Trump's challenge.

It also calls for strengthening CCP influence in Cambodia Laos Myammar and Thailand across political military economic and cultural domains referencing Marxist idea that economic power shapes political power it urges officials to exploit rising anger in Europe and Canada toward Trump's trade war to divide and weaken NATO, thereby undermining US global leadership.

Simultaneously the CCP aims to weaken US ties with Japan South Korea Australia and New Zealand with the goal to push the US into economic isolation and losing its status as quote unquote the global police the end goal is to bring down the 80-year American dominance that began after World War II.

The last strategy is in the realm of military struggle and this one um involves Taiwan.

The document asserts that if the economic war intensifies a military confrontation becomes inevitable the CCP must seize the initiative and choose the battlefield and Xiinping believes a war in the Taiwan Strait gives China or will give China the geographical advantage because China would will have a homec court advantage, the resolution or the document.

I mean the secret document is called a resolution, so it says the same thing.

So the document demands full implementation of Xiinping's strategic vision which is to prepare for a military showdown with the United States in the Taiwan Strait and, in terms of Xiinping's war plan for the Taiwan, for the Taiwan Strait.

12:11

According to the document the war Xiinping envisions would be described as the following, okay?

So let me read you this:

“The vision, the the type of war, that he envisions, it's called a new type of conventional war fought under full spectrum information warfare, backed by acredible nuclear deterrent, okay?

12:30

Let me read that again;

A new type of conventional war fought under full spectruminformation warfare … This sounds awkward, maybe it's not translated right…”fought under a full a full spectrum information warfare” …

Maybe that's that sounds better, backed by a credible nuclear deterrent and if the US intervenes, the plan is to destroy US military bases in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Guam TO force US forces to retreat east of Hawaii, effectively reducing the US to a regional power rather than a Pacific hegeimon

By the way this description of the war matches with the doomsday scenario described by a retired US Army lieutenant colonel um who was quoted in the 1945 article.

NOTE:

It's not the year 1945 ,it was a military website called 1945. They published an article that predicts an imminent war within the next six months and I mentioned it in my April 8th program you can check it out

13:46

So I mean in that program, I mentioned three scenarios and so this description from the secret document matches with the last scenario described in the 1945 article, so the resolution, the CCP's resolution or the secret documents final declaration is this it says only by bravely facing the storm can we achieve great victory.

it concludes that by defeating Trump's total offensive beginning with the tyrant war the CCP's vision of a community of common destiny will become the global path forward so the above are key contents of the internal document as reconstructed from memory by professor Yan's contact.

So now, let's now talk about the reaction within the party and also Xiinping's biggest fear.

So quoting insiders from within the regime, Professor Yan explained & said this okay.

So this is what he said. He said the CCP hoped this resolution would stabilize internal morale after the shock of Trump's tariff war but the result was the opposite once the document was delivered through the strict classified procedure to officials at the county and division level and above it didn't calm nerves.

It was like pouring cold water into boiling oil it sparked a wave of extreme anxiety throughout the bureaucracy well imagine those officials who have children and assets in the United States, right now need to disclose not only disclose their assets to the party, but also are required to sell them or at least move them elsewhere.

And if they don't follow the directive, they will be charged with treason.

I'd say this rule affects officials who read the document because most of them have have money, have sent money elsewhere, so this is effectively turning all of them against the leadership.

Pofessor Yan's contact said that the new political whispersu in Beijing have spread rapidly in Beijing's political circles and the prevailing view is this.

So the prevailing view is saying that Xiinping's so-called decisive great struggle against Trump may turn out to be his final unfinished project, a catastrophic failure, and once that fails it may also mark the collapse of the party and the end of the regime.

So why did Xi Jinping respond so aggressively to Trump's tariff war?

The answer lies in Xiinping's biggest fear.

According to UN's contact, it's because his think tanks convinced him that if he backs down on tariffs, the United States and its allies will reopen the investigation into China's role in the COVID pandemic and push for crime, you know, push to charge the leadership or maybe Xiinping himself for crimes against humanity and demand and economic reparations.

Right, so not only Xi Jinping may be charged for crimes against humanity, the regime, may be there will be economic reparations that insiders said is Xiinping's biggest fear.

This is what you call the Achilles heel or the Achilles heels.

So after all, it was Xi Jinping's personal directive in the early 2020 that delayed the public health responses in Wuhan allowing the virus to spread across China then the world and that's the liability he fears most.

so among China's economic and foreign policy technocrats there is widespread skepticism and ridicule about Xiinping's strategy to build an international

coalition including Europe Japan Australia to isolate the United States

privately many consider Xiinping's strategy delusional and out of touch with reality um it's comparable to

Maadong's failed dream during the cultural revolution of creating a united

nation that excluded the US these people these technocrats believe Xiinping's

plan will become a historic embarrassment with no chance of success

at present Beijing's political atmosphere is steeped in despair

officials are quietly warning that Trump's tariff shockwave could lead to a

tsunami of unemployment crisis by this summer that's what they're saying this

this is not what Professor Yen is saying this is from these um Chinese

technocrats and um in 20 they say from in 2024 less than onethird of China's

college grads found a job the rest were stuck in temporary low-paid jobs or

simply unemployed in 2025 this summer another 12 million graduates are

expected to enter the job market so these officials fear that jobless

college grads combined with tens of millions of unemployed migrant workers

could create the first major storm triggered by the tariff war one that

could overwhelm CCP's social stability control

mechanisms the growing whisperer believes that Xiinping's final fallback

strategy is to return to a cultural revolution style command economy uh

reviving a wartime supply rationing system and ultimately launching a war

against Taiwan as a last stitch effort to escape economic collapse but among

officials there's a grim consensus these moves amount to political

suicide um because reinstating state controlled rationing system would only lead to severe hardship and social decay… right.

21:01

It could only aggravate the public's long suppressed fury

fury as for a war over Taiwan these insiders say Xiinping's greatest danger

would not come from the United States but from within the PLA

itself according to a princely familiar with internal military sentiment many

mid and highranking PLA officers are eagerly eagerly waiting for Xiinping to

start a war not to defend him, but to use the chaos as an opportunity to stage a

coup so they see a wartime scenario as their best chance to eliminate Xi.

This Professor Yan concludes is the real fallout triggered by that secret

document.

So okay so that's everything I want to tell you from uh from this revelation um now I think the information professor Yan disclosed is consistent with my previous analysis of CCP's strategies.

Right, what I call its playbook to counter the the tariff war it also matches with the latest development in China in the past week or two a Reuters report on April 13th titled How China went from courting Trump to never yield tariff defiance claimed that Beijing has placed civilian officials on wartime footing, ordering officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce to cancel all leave keep their phones on 24/7 and remain on standby to respond to escalating trade tensions.

Click this link: → Beyond Undisclosed: China's Full Spectrum War Plan

THE TOTAL WAR

The total war, this total war directive or directives, also match with a recent escalation or recent a series of recent events with a narrative of a Taiwan unification.

In the past couple of weeks, multiple government agencies simultaneously released new policies related to military recruitment and wartime medical supplies these policies encourage university students especially graduating seniors to join the armed forces this has sparked renewed concerns that Beijing is accelerating preparation for a military invasion of Taiwan and also at Beijing's international airport all advertising scene screens have been replaced with a red display featuring two gigantic characters.

Actually I have these for you.

Actually, Chris found the video where is the video …

Here's the video … here's the video taken from Beijing Airport, the capital airport. Right, it has two characters unification & reunification and the small text reads defending national sovereignty and safeguarding unification.

The intended message is chilling.

Professor Yan Hungin believes that.

Let me come back, Professor Min Hunging believes that a historic final showdown between the United States and the CCP regime is inevitable.

The reason is simple: the ideological clash between Xiinping's authoritarian expansionism, his vision for a community of common destiny for for everyone um and Trump's vision to make America great again is a fateful rivalry that cannot be resolved through negotiation or diplomatic strategy.

And in that duel, the United States holds the upper hand due to the size of its economy and the strength of its military as well as its growth potential.

So Xiinping's only remaining card if economically cornered is to launch a military attack on Taiwan however a major obstacle exists that is the ongoing political purge within the PLA which we've discussed extensively.

25:40

I have done so many programs … So for those of you who just joined our live stream you can take a look at my previous programs on the subject. So there's a massive political purge that's going on in the PLA and because of this Xiinping does not yet have the stability and the control required to launch a full-scale war in 2025, but according to Yuan, a military invasion of Taiwan by 2027 is highly probable, but I think the reason we're hearing so much war narratives in Beijing is because the regime needs to justify a full rationing system so Beijing needs to promote war and makes it look like it's eminent.

26:40

And so the blood red unification slogans flooding Beijing Capital Airport is a psychological warfare designed to project a sense of inevitability.

I don't think the CCP will launch a war this year. I agree with Professor Yuan, it’s definitely not this year and if you haven't watched my live stream on April 12th, which was the Saturday, past Saturday, you should because it gives you the full detailed information about PLA's latest military drill um if the PLA can barely put together a military exercise it's far from being ready for war.

Sso everything we discussed tonight is based on information from one source, again you know we need to … we need to ask the question how credible is it?

27:35

Here's what I mean:

I gave, Professor Yuan gave a detailed explanation of his sources and I I explained that in my April 12th program.

i won't repeat that, but here's what I want to say you won't hear this type of information from mainstream media and there's a reason for that conscientious insiders within the CCP who risk their lives to leak these materials would never go to mainstream outlets.

They release information only to people they trust and that's where Western media faces a serious disadvantage.

In my opinion when reporting on China, many outlets have operations in China so they're subject to the opinions of the CCP and they're too close to the CCP leadership. Some have even hired the children of CCP operatives so because of their high-profile status and entanglements, they're simply not trusted by those risking everything to expose the truth.

That's why we often have no choice but to rely on dissidents like Professor Yuan to obtain information because he doesn't speak for the establishment and that's exactly why he's trusted by whistleblowers.

28:59

Inside the system um and he's not the only one there are there are quite quite a number of them um mainstream media outlets occasionally report major revelations about China, but those usually come from, in my opinion, come from two sources: One is US intelligence operation. Right, it's US intelligence leaks or official Chinese sources trying to shape a certain narrative but both were both whether it's US intelligence operation; or Chinese sources.

They intentionally leak information with certain purpose, so the reality is when it comes to uncovering what's really going on inside China. unfortunately, mainstream media um often often laGs behind .

So that's all I would say … Wow, we have 6,000 people online1 That's excellent I think this I think this is recordbreaking.

30:13

All right, let me see if people have any questions for me … a

All right, I will post the link to the original link to the interview that Professor Yuan gave in which he explained all of this. It's in Chinese. I'll I'll provide the link after this live stream. All right let me see if people have any questions for me

30:44

I think this is explained. I mean it’s in my opinion, it explained a lot of things that we're seeing coming out of China um so it it makes total sense to me. I mean it's difficult to verify that.

I mean it's impossible to verify this information, so we can only you know, apply logic to see if it makes sense.

31:12

All right, no question, no question so far.

Oh here's a super from Vancad Le:

“Congratulations for this new record,”

31:24

Well thank you. Please, so for those of you who join, who if this is the first time you join us, please subscribe. If you haven't done so um … I do I try my best to give you the most comprehensive and insightful analysis of China news, so if you haven't subscribed, I suggest you do that.

Thank you.

31:49

Okay, everyone is stunned, no questions, no questions, no comments. All right

31:56

I want to thank the people who gave me super stickers. First, before reaching any questions, I think that's all..

You know, Isn't it ironic?

32:14

Despite all the …(Oh here's a another YouTube channel) …

If this is their plan, they already lost! What do you think?

Amazing insight …

I think this is Xiinping's plan. I do think it has his fingerprints all over it.

It does not make sense precisely because it doesn't make sense, but if you follow his mindset his thinking, it's his style and and he's also, this is his only choice because he has already pushed himself into a corner. He has already lost the flexibility, so lthough I think his ‘think tanks’ might have set him, set him up to fail right, the think tank his decision is based on the information provided by his advisors and think tanks and his cabinet.

33:09

So these people have, in my opinion, might have intentionally misled him and so that he, you know, I mean they know what kind of decision he will make, so everything I think, in a way, I felt very sorry for him I mean he's not, nobody is really giving him true, nobody is offering him true analysis of the situation.

33:43

So yeah … so his sources of information is highly questionable, but it is what it is.

I mean dictators, people who work for dictators or people who work under dictators are scared to to tell them the Truth

33:58

That's the reality. All right here's another from Marcus Garcia:

How do the Chinese people feel about the United States? Do you realize we're normal people and not our politicians?

34:17

A lot of the Chinese, a lot of the Chinese, especially those who have the opportunity to visit the United States, or who have done business with the US do know more about America, but unfortunately, there's still a large percentage of Chinese who do not know what the United States is all about and who have relied on CCP's propaganda to obtain information and these people have been terribly brainwashed and with the current propaganda, they probably attribute their current economic misery to the United States.

34:55

fI have family members living in China who hold this view:

They think it's the United States causing them you know all the troubles.

Yeah, so so unfortunately, you know, some know the truth and some don't, depending on who you talk to … There a possibility that North Korea could step away from China's agenda of war with the US. If this actually starts, I think that North Korea will will you know step away if a military confrontation, if a war erupts, I think North Korea, I think Kim Jong is smart enough to know not to be embroiled, not to be involuntarily involved in somebody else's war i think North Korea will step away.

I think Russia will also step away. I think even Iran, I mean Iran is so far away.

Russia and Iran, why why would they want to be involved?

So I don't think any of CCP's allies or quote unquote “allies” will support the regime in a war with the United States.

I do not believe so.

Gideon Gideon: Thoughts on the Boeing situation?

Yes, I heard that the CCP … But it's suicidal I mean, if it stops importing all the parts, what are, what are China's airlines going to do with the current fleet? The Boeing fleet they have are they not going to repair and replace old parts?

So that's safety concerns for the Chinese public or are they just going to abandon all Boeing aircraft? I mean they have a lot of Boeing um aircraft in their fleet right so what are they going to do

They're just not going to replace or they're just going to replace Boeing parts with the domestic with other parts?

I don't know, but it's a safety hazard to me it's just not wise for those of you who do know what this question is.

I think China announced today that it's going to stop importing …It asked all the Chinese airlines or businesses to stop doing business with Boeing or to stop importing anything from Boeing so basically, it wants to decouple with Boeing, but what about all the parts and services that the Chinese airlines need still need from Boeing, right?

So that's the question that we have. It doesn't make sense it's a safety hazard if it's true. If it's fully implemented or maybe it's just a political statement,

Beijing says one thing and doesn't another.

Maybe it's going to still allow the airport, I mean the airlines, to import Boeing parts through other venues?

You know, maybe it's just a political statement, but Boeing's stock prices was affected today it dropped some percentage. I don't, I forgot the percentage and then Airbus stock went up slightly today.

38:35

All right, Stephen Gaffney, Thank you, Stephen.

All right, let's see … Okay, here's a question forwarded by Chris, from Shiny Shinyman.

“How would Xi's domestic enemies capitalize on a war to take down Xi?

That's a topic I have been, I have planned from to do for a whole wee. It's very interesting

*******

Coup in China: CCP Turns Against Xi JinPing!

39:00.

I think his political enemies want to see him fail. The political enemies, from their perspective, they don't want to. They want Xi Jinping to continue, you know, they want Xiinping to be responsible for the tariff war.

If they, in their … from their perspective, if Xiinping can win this war with Trump, it's great… Yyou know, it's good for everyone.

They don't mind that at all, but if he loses, they're going to blame it on him, right?

They still have a chance to make peace with the Trump administration,

By blaming everything on Trump, Xiinping … So that's why Xiinping is really caught in a terrible situation, right?

He is being forced to fight the United States. Yeah, if he loses It's all his fault, if he wins, great! But the chance for him to win is small.

Yeah so that's that's my quick answer to a very good question.

I hope to do a program on that. I've been hoping to do that for a week, but other things keep coming up and I think they're more time sensitive than the discussion on the political infighting, but I will address that in a future program.

Please subscribe if you haven't done so.

40:34

All right, Netflix foreign … I'm just picking questions, speaking of the think tank sabotage.

Do you think this is why China said they wanted Arctic access to give Greenland free trade?

I don't get the question: you think please ask me the question… I don't know the think tank sabotage, how is that related to the Arctic access? You saying that that's a think tank sabotage strategy?

I don't get the question, I'm sorry, all right …

41:12

Let me see, there are a lot of questions . Okay, here Chris forwarded another one ..

OK, Vern Doer:

“When will the Chinese stop needing to save face in such a hardnosed way?”

I don't think the Chinese, I think the CCP has a very, has a particular need to always save face,

41:41

I don't think the Chinese people, although the Chinese … Yeah, do have a bigger desire, their desire to save face is stronger than than Westerners, but I think the CCP definitely has, is very attached to saving face because the party is has been glorified as always correct, always glorious, never makes a wrong decision.

This political party has never admitted any mistake or any wrong policies on its part, ever … never, so that's why it always needs to cover up for for its mistakes and wrongdoings.

So that's my answer:

It's a CCP thing, but this is a particular trait of the CCP … has affected the Chinese people because they've lived in that system for decades so the Chinese, maInland Chinese, more or less, all have this mentality.

It's hard for them to admit mistakeS, it's hard for them to admit defeat and they have an unyielding desire to always look right and look good, so it's sad that culture is not Chinese culture, Chinese culture is very apologetic and sympathetic, but unfortunately today's China is not like that.

43:11

David Lan:

State strategy one seems to require the swing states, the swing nations, to capItulate to China's bullying, why not collectively resist Pacific treaty organization?

********

China Secretly Declares “Full Spectrum War” continues below:

I don't think CCP's um strategy will work because I think Trump today has already made it clear to these Asian countries or to all countries, it's they have to pick a side .

I think China's neighbors have been dancing carefully between China and the US.

They tried to win on both sides, but that has to stop.

I think Trump has told has made it clear today that they have to pick a side, either China or the US.

They have to pick, so Vietnam, I mean, if you look at IT.

Yeah, that's another topic.

44:03

I mean Xiinping visit visited Vietnam and then, if you look at all the pictures released from the press, from the news agencies, they all look very serious, both sides, they don't smile, the officials at the meetings were not smiling at all. They looked like they were very serious with each other so, yeah, the good old days is over, they have … Everyone has to pick a side.

44:36

Okay here's a question from Doug the Dinosaur:

Do you think that Matsu and Cayman Islands could be vulnerable to attack before 2027?

I do think so. I said that in one of my programs, actually my in my April 8th program,I think the CCP will target those two islands.

If it's being pushed into a corner for a military operation, I think it's going to target those two islands.

45:08

Yes, okay, another question forward by Chris from Powers Shift:

“Love your channel, Lei.

What was your favorite place to visit in China and why? Thank you.”

45:16

I haven't been to China for decades . My favorite place to visit … I've only to be honest with you, I mean I've only been to Beijing once …

I've only been to Beijing once and I visit the Forbidden Palace, I would say, if I can't say my favorite place because my favorite place is where I grew up, but if I go back to China now, I think the place that I want to visit the most is the Forbidden City.

Yeah that's one place I want to visit.

Okay, wow, All right …

46:06

Oh here's another, Terren Santos … Well, thank you!

Terren, i hope I'm pronouncing your name correctly and here's a question

Oh there a lot of questions:

I'm just Norbert Clots: I do not believe that Europe will be forced to take a side. They will try to be independent.

I think, yeah, I mean even though Europe is going to be ‘independent,’ it's still unlikely that Europe will be on CCP side, right?

I mean Europe is different from the Southeast Asian countries, I mean the Southeast, Eastern countries have been literally dancing between China and the United States, but that has not been Europe's position.

Europe has been traditionally the United States ally so it has been on the US side, so I don't think Europe will ever go to the China side.

So I think that, you know, I think relatively speaking, when you compare Europe to the Southeast, Southeastern Asian countries, they're on the US side.. You know they're not on China's side.

47:33

All righ, Ruel Costello … Well, Thank you, Ruel, okay all right …

I'll take one question at the end ..

Let me see and then …

Oh here's from Fred, from Fred USA, no where did it (time) go, it flew by …

Fred, here it is:

US cannot live without China products right? Recession …

I don't think so, of course, we can, I mean, think about if you if you go to places like Walmart and, I mean the things American consumers have, have basically lifted China out of poverty, but if you look at the products that we buy, I mean, do we really need Christmas lights every year?

Do we need to have a new set of Christmas lights every year?

Do we really need to have a new Christmas tree every year?

I mean, if you look at the things that we buy that are made in China, we don't need we don't need to buy them so often. I mean, We already have all of them, so I think the consumer products it's okay that we live without the consumer products from China because we already have them, more or less, and it's not like our life will be in serious crisis mode if we don't buy the Chinese products.

I think prices will go up, but I think I would rather buy better quality product at a higher price and don't buy them as often as as we do now. I mean the culture right now, the pop culture, is you buy something and use it for one year and you throw it out. It's just not …I think that, I think that lifestyle or that cons that that mode of consumerism is not sustainable, so it's a good thing that we buy, you know, that we we choose, that we buy less, but buy good quality products.

49:50

So I think it's okay … All right, that's all I will say. I thank you for joining me and I will see you on Thursday.

50:02

All right, bye.

*******

