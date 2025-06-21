A Factual Israel-Iran War Report

By Robert D. Morningstar - June 21st, 2025

Tel Aviv Declares State of Emergency

The dismal failure and the war crimes of Benjamin Netanyahu's genocidal "Jewish Jihad" in Gaza in plain view of all the world, plus Israel’s sneak attack on Iran on June 13th 2025, coupled with the Collapse of Israel’s vaunted IRON DOME Defense is drawing down a wrathful “Fire from the Skies" on Israel and its people.

The Zionist Government of Israel, brought to its knees by hellish missile attacks from Iran, is begging the US and the American people to intervene.

But there is no escape from hypersonic Fire from the Skies and, like the Communist dictatorships in East Germany and the Soviet Union before their collapse, Israel is preventing citizens fom leaving the country by air to seek safe haven elsewhere.

Should the American people walk through The Gates of Hell that Netanyhu intentionally opened to save the genocidal regime of Netanyahu and his “Jewish Jihadis”?

This also proves that Iran did not have and does not need an ‘Atomic Bomb” to defend itself and defeat Israel.

Questions:

Will Netanyahu follow Hitler’s “Scorched Earth“ policy?

Will Netanyahu,in his desperation to save himself resort to NUKING Iran and destroy Israel ?

No!

Netanyahu wants the US and the American people to do his “Dirty Work” and have us take the blame.

The American people must NOT participate in doing Israel’s genocidal Wicked Work . To support Netanyahu in his heinous crimes is to be a participant and complicit in Israel’s genocide of Gazans and now, attacks on Iranians.

Self-immolation is not the destiny of our nation.

The Gates of Hell Gates Have Opened

‘Monster’ Iranian Missiles ‘Jolt’ Tel Aviv; ‘’ | IRGC’s SHOCKING New Ultimatum

Israel “Defends” Itself … <Again>

October 7th Was an Inside Job

A Film by John Hankey

Deuteronomy 20:16

“15This is how you are to treat all the cities that are far away from you and do not belong to the nations nearby.

16 However, in the cities of the nations that the LORD your God is giving you as an inheritance, you must not leave alive anything that breathes.

17For you must devote them to complete destruction—the Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites, and Jebusites—as the LORD your God has commanded you,…”

1 Samuel 15: 2-3

2 This is what the Lord Almighty says: ‘I will punish the Amalekites for what they did to Israel when they waylaid them as they came up from Egypt.

3 Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy [a] all that belongs to them.

Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.’

HOW THE ISRAELI ARMY IS KEEPING iTS SPIRIT UP IN GAZA

Israel Hides Damage From Devastating Iranian Missile Attacks

Fire From the Skies …

The Gates of Hell Have Been Opened By Bibi Netanyahu

How Can Israel Be This Cruel? Netanyahu Government Stopping Israelis from Fleeing Israel …

Iranian attacks reveal crippling ground realities for Netanyahu; Trump last hope | Janta Ka Reporter

What is a PLASMA SHEATH ?

Iranian Hypersonic Missile Attack Quick Look 02

Shawn Charland

ISRAEL'S IRON DOME COLLAPSES

"Scorched Earth"

Will Netanyahu NUKE Iran to Save Himself ?

Is the CIA Angling to install the Same Regime That They Overthrew in 1978?

Exiled Crown Prince of Iran Sends Message to Trump …

Pakistan Condemn’s Israel’s Unilateral Aggression Before UN Security Council

China Slams Israel Strikes, Blasts U.S. As Xi Jinping Calls For Calm In Iran Conflict

Sen. Rand Paul says ‘it’s not the U.S.’s job to be involved’ in Israel-Iran conflict: Full interview

Noam Chomsky Criticizes Israel's Nuclear Policy

Chomsky criticized Israel for being the only country in the Middle East that has refused to sign a nuclear nonproliferation treaty or agree to nuclear inspections. He also suggested that U.S. aid to Israel might therefore be illegal.

It will be very interesting to watch and see if the highly respected Professor Noam Chomsky, a Jewish Liberal, is called antisemitic by Democrat or Republican war hawks eager for more Israeli campaign contributions.

God bless Dr. Chomsky. He is getting close to 100 and is still going strong - speaking truth to power. I heard him speak in person 50 years ago.

Viewing time is a few minutes. Chomsky speaks after a very short introduction.

JFK888

Editor’s note:

It takes more courage to make peace than to wage war.

Peace will come, but not through faint hearts.

RDM

This article was written, compiled and edited by Robert D. Morningstar to warn the American people of a potential Armgeddon and to prevent us from walking through The Gates of Hell and staarting World War III.

With Many Thanks to Leonarda Jonie, C.J. Werleman, Janta Ka, Shawn Charlan, JFK888, Fox News and Times of India for their contributions to this article.

