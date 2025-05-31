The Morningstar Report

Blaze Nathan
2d

Robert thank you for this beautiful reminder of the man JFK was. Brings tears to my eyes.

doug
3d

Robert I was 10 when he was killed. I wrote this years later.

"The Thief"

1 pm    and he was dead

In the meantime i would kick a football on a sunny day ,  plucked from November

A bright blue day with exuberance,   this boy of  ten was free  and would play with his innocence...

now years have passed ,  I have forgotten my name

my eyes are tired ,  my throat is swollen

I watched T V as my country was stolen on that  sunny day , back in  sixty three

yet no one ever has explained to me

how we   all grew gray    before our day

and how a thief got away  with murder.

dougauld  1971

