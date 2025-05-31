In Memoriam … on Memorial Day

May 30th was originally, traditionally designated America’s Memorial Day.

President JohnF. Kennedy was born on the night of May 29th, 1917.

May 29th, 2025 marks the 108th Anniversary of the birth of President John F. Kennedy.

********

The assasination and lurid death of President Kennedy in 1963, like that of President Abraham Lincoln in 1865, remains one of the greatest tragedies in American history and it altered the course of world history.

Nothing that we see of the world today would have been as it is had John F. Kennedy lived beyond Dallas, November 22nd, 1963. I believe that the true course of the manifest destiny of our nation and our people was side-tracked that fateful date onto the wrong track of history.

*******

However, that disaster and the shocking blow it dealt to the American spirit, the American charcter and the American psyche is compounded by a greater tragedy, which is that the events in Dallas, November 22nd, 1963 and in the days and years following them overshadow the greater importance and signifiance of the short, brilliant meteoric rise and cometary life of John F. Kennedy.

Some comets pass by once, but periodic comets always return.

Therefore, I would first like to remind readers of the instinctive, reflexive comment made by his brother Robert F. Kennedy when he learned of his brother’s death.

When Robert was informed in a most cold-hearted manner by their arch nemesis,, the misanthropic pervert and curmudgeon, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, that his brother John had been slain in Dallas, RFK simply stated;

“He had a wonderful life.”

And so, in memory of that wonderful life, I would like to share with our readers some short glimpses of his life in the following compilation of historic video vignettes and films so that you may appreciate the greater importance and significance of his life rather than dwell on the national fixation on his death.

And as one who had the pleasure and the privilege of living through the entire Kennedy Era, I am happy to share my memories of having heard his words and seen his Spirit, which remains a living presence in my life.

Happy Birthday, Mr. President!

*******

JFK’s “Peace Speech”: American University, June 10th, 1963

*******

JFK’s Final Speech to the UN General Assembly - September 20th, 1963

Document 5. 1963.09.20 Kennedy UN Speech.pdf. Date. Sep 20, 1963. Description.

In President Kennedy’s address to the 18th General Assembly of the United Nations, he addresses the threats to peace of the past twenty-four months, as well as recent successes in political cooperation, stating:

“… the long shadows of conflict and crisis envelop us still. But we meet today in an atmosphere of rising hope, and at a moment of comparative calm.”

The President adds “we may have reached a pause in the Cold War- but that is not a lasting peace.”

*******

By echoing his words, I now pray, as President Kennedy did so long ago,for world peace and I pray that the Spirit of John F. Kennedy may forevr rest in peace:

So, with these word, I pray:

“… Let us not be blind to our differences — but let us also direct attention to our common interests and to the means by which those differences can be resolved.

For, in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that

We all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air.

We all cherish our children’s future.

And we are all mortal.”

“W​e, in this country, by destiny rather than by choice, are the watchmen on the walls of world freedom. We ask, therefore, that we may be worthy of our power ​and responsibility, that we may exercise our strength with wisdom and restraint, and that we may achieve in our time and for all time, the ancient vision of "Peace on earth, good will toward men."

​That must always be our goal​, and the righteousness of our cause must underlie our strength for as was it was written long ago:

"Except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain."

“With a good conscience our only sure reward, with history the final judge of our deeds, let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing and His help, but knowing that here on earth God's work must truly be our own.”

— John Fitzgerald Kennedy

*******

*******

The words of John F. Kennedy cited above were compiled from

John F. Kennedy ‘s Inaugural Address, January 20th, 1961

JFK’s “Peace Speech” at American University, June 10th, 1963

And finally, JFK’s “Forbidden Speech,” which was to be delivered at the Dallas Trade Mart, but which was preempted by his assassination and kept secret by The Deep State for more than 30 years thereafter and parts of which are still classified “Top Secret” under the guise and in the name of “National Security.”

As Brother Robert verily said:

“He had a wonderful life.”

*******

Epilogue

Hi, Jack!

At first, I was iridescent . Then I became transparent .

Finally, I was absent …

The Day is on it’s way. The Day is dawning …

I come and go like a comet, we are wanderers, are you any more?”

— Jefferson Starship, “Hijack“

*******

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

I ask you NOT to become a “Paid subscriber” due to the unreliability and duplicity of Stripe.com, the fee collector for Substack.

Please make any donations to help TMR directly via PayPal or through a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media (linked below).

We need your help to keep publishing The Morningstar Report (TMR) and and broadcasting “The Torrent of Truth” on Revolution Radio, WBOU 106.9 FM (Chicago) and on Homenetwork.TV.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

Robert D. Morningstar @ The Secret Space Program - Breakaway Civilization Conference in San Mateo, CA - June 7th, 2014

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday on Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM, as well as in video netcast on Homnetwork.TV

-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.