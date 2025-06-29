The AGE of Evil - Pyrrhic Victories! ... Trump Ceasefire Broken By Israel & Iran ... Both Claim "Victories" Against Each Other (and the U.S.) After Devastating Damage & Loss of Thousands of Lives
Israel & Iran celebrate "Victory" despite cataclysmic devastation to both countries & their people.
The AGE of Evil Comes to Israel …
Pyrrhic Victories!
By Robert D. Morningstar, Publisher & Editor of TMR
(Copyright 2025, Robert D. Morningstar - All Rights Reserved)
*******
Pyrrhic victory, (definition) - a success that brings such significant harm to the victor that it differs little from defeat.
Although the triumphant party in a Pyrrhic victory is considered the overall winner, the costs incurred and their future repercussions diminish the sense of genuine success.
It is sometimes known as a hollow victory.
********
"What hath God Wrought? …
What hath Man Wrought?"
The entire 12 day long Israel-Iran War was a charade, scripted by Israel and The American Deep State, a Black Operation, from beginning to end.
However, Benjamin Netanyahu’s miscalculation on “Friday The 13th” has backfired gravely and the blowback has resulted in dire consequences with the deliverance of long overdue justice to Israel by its own hands for the Israeli government’s crimes against humanity, committed over decades of time, from political assassinations to cover-up the Dimona nuclear program in November 1963, to Gaza 2023, from their slaughter of 34 US Navy sailors aboard USS Liberty, June 8th, 1967 to Israel’s role in the 911 Attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. in 2001.
What remains of Israel today is just the smoldering carcass of Baron Rothschild’s half-slaughtered "Sacred Cow."
We must wonder how their bloody sacrificial Red Heifers are doing, dead or alive?
I, for one, do not foresee any "3rd Temple" rising up from Israel’s ruins, smoldering fires and ashes any time soon.
The Beast of the Apocalypse, “Satanyahu”and his minions, the "Mo-Sadist" intelligence service, have outwitted themselves and,asa result, they have teleported Israel back to 1947.
The Truth cannot be hidden forever.
John 8:32
“You shall know The Truth and the Truth shall Set You FREE!”
This Isreal-initiated “12 Day War” was no "victory" nor even a stalemate for Israel.
Today, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Be'er Sheva and Ashgalon lie in smoldering ruins with the real body count still hidden by the Israeli regime, but still rising relentlessly day by day.
Tel Aviv (above) Before The 12 Day War
If Netanyahu had not attacked Iran on "Friday the 13th," Tel Aviv would still be standing tall, oil fires in Haifa would not be smoldering, and the people in Be'er Sheva and Ashgalon would be thriving, not in a state of shock, suffering grief nor wrapped in smoke, being bathed in concrete dust and ashes.
Israel lost far more than it has gained by following their "Mo-Sadist" maxim to "WAGE WAR BY DECEPTION," because, for in the end, they came to believe their own lies, their own deceptions, and as I wrote last week:
"The Self-deceived will be Self-destroyed."
While Netanyahu boasts and crows Hitlerian Big Lies, spouting balderdash of “Rising Lions” and claiming a historic victory, the people of Israel are still quaking in disbelief and awakening to a grim reality:
Israel is but a hollow shell of what it was on June 12th. 2025. The consequences of “Friday the 13th” are still unfolding and unravelling as the wiles and lies of the Netanyau regime are laid bare:
The once unassailable, untouchable, invulnerable Rothschild-bought and owned “Sacred Cow” that Israel once was has been sacrificed in another self-inflicted Holocaust, one of one man’s making on the altar of the evil Baal Peor and Moloch by Netanyahu’s hatred and his folly.
The legend of Jewish supremacy and the myth of The Chosen People has been dashed to pieces by a rain of fire from Iran.
So it was written, so it has been done ...
By the hands of Bibi Netanyahu, And not the hand of God.
*******
President Trump Railes Against Israel and Iran
"They Don’t know What the Fuck They're Doing."
Trump Says: Israel & Iran Don't Know what the Fuck They're Doing!
*******
Biblical “Pillars of Fire” Scorch ‘Eretz Israel’ …
As Tel Aviv High-Rise Towers Turn Into Torches of ‘The Most High”
Turning Israel Into HELL on Earth …
The single frame above showing biblical “Pillars of Fire” was captured from the video called “Age of Evil” that is linked below.
However, YouTube (i.e., part of The Mockingbird Media & The CIA/Zionist Deep State propaganda appparatus) removed it within 6 hours.
The Deep State can remove or erase the video, but they cannot erase the memories of what we’ve seen, especially after more than 1.2 million people viewed it prior to its removal.
The Age of Evil Comes to Israel …
Through Iran’s Most Feared Missile - Khorramshahr-4
June 29, 2025
Khorramshahr-4 is known as a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a large warhead, even equipped with maneuvering technology to avoid air defense systems such as Iron Dome.
This missile is considered a serious threat to Israel's security.
*******
Tucker Carlson Exposes a 'REPULSIVE GHOUL':
Tucker RIPS Mark Levin, Ted Cruz, Ben Shapiro
********
Turkish Prez Erdogan Accuses Israel of Intentionally Torpedoing US-Iran Talks with Strike To Stump Trump’s Cease Fire!
At the 51st Session of The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemns israel for its sneak attack on Iran.
In Istanbul, Turkish President Erdoğan delivered a powerful speech accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of orchestrating a plot to derail US-Iran nuclear talks through pre-emptive military strikes.
Erdoğan condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Iran as grave threats to regional peace.
*******
June 27
Iran Launches Counterattack After Israel Violates Ceasefire
Iran Retaliates Across Israel - Rains Missile Attacks on Tel Aviv & Haifa and Other Sites
********
Operation Yoni
Why Bibi Netanyahu Can NEVER ‘Make Peace’ with Palestinians (or Germans)
*******
“Precision Decapitation” Continues:
Israeli Foreign Ministry Destroyed in Missile Attacks
Jun 26, 2025
An Iranian missile strike hit the heart of the Israeli government and destroyed the Headquarters of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, another struck MOSSAD’s headquarters and, yet another missile struck “Israel’s Pentagon.”
The crisis sparked national chaos, public outrage, and a military response that rocked the region. Watch the full 5-part report of this tragic event—from the initial explosion, to domestic political turmoil, to covert operations and shadow attacks that marked the beginning of a new cold war in the Middle East.
*******
Jun 26, 2025
IRAN LAUNCHES NEW ATTACK ON ISRAEL - Netanyahu Rushed to Bunker
At least 50 missiles fired from Iran during the 12-day offensive hit locations in Israel, despite the country’s advanced air defense systems.
Anadolu compiled an overview of the 12-day conflict — which began with an Israeli attack on Iran and continued with an Iranian retaliation — based on official sources.
The conflict, which began with Israeli attacks on Iranian targets and prompted a retaliatory strike from Tehran, escalated rapidly before a US-brokered ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump went into effect on June 24.
The toll of the conflict has since become apparent on both sides. Israel has heavily censored local and international media, blocking the publication of images and details of the attacks on military and security sites.
As a result, until now, the real extent of Israel’s military losses had remained unclear and unofficial.
*******
13 Days Ago …
What CIA/Deep State Media Has Been Hiding For 2 weeks
*******
Jun 25, 2025
HUGE EXPLOSION! HUNDREDS OF IRANIAN MISSILES AGAIN ATTACK ISRAELI OIL FACILITIES – TEL AVIV IN EMERGENCY STATE
The Israeli military reportedly attacked Iran less than 2 hours after the ceasefire between the two countries came into effect, causing such rage in President Trump that he railed openly at reporters on the White House lawn:
“They Don’t Know What the Fuck They’re Doing!”
Israeli Air Forces reportedly attacked an area near the capital Tehran.
The Israeli government said the attack was a retaliatory action after accusing Iran of attacking first by firing a single missile that had little effect after the ceasefire.
However, Iranian authorities have denied the allegations and stated that the attack was carried out before the ceasefire came into effect.
********
3,000 Mossad Personnel Die in Massive Explosion
*******
*******
*******
Netanyahu’s Brazen, Bold-faced Lies Continue with his Pyrrichic Victory Address On National Television To a Grief-stricken and Shell-shocked Israeli Nation
*******
Iranian Crown Prince's Video Speech to the Iranian People Calling for Uprising
Iranian regime change is being coordinated with Crown Prince Reza Pavlavi:
→ Iranian crown prince urges uprising against ‘collapsing’ regime
Jewish New Services (JNS) Article Includes Embedded Video Statement to the Iranian People
https://www.jns.org/iranian-crown-prince-urges-uprising-against-collapsing-regime/
*******
