Targets and Weapons Used : Fordow and Natanz were struck by GBU-57/B MOPs, each weighing 30,000 pounds, while Isfahan was hit with Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) launched from a U.S. Navy submarine. These weapons were chosen specifically for their ability to penetrate deeply fortified underground facilities. 124

Operation Midnight Hammer: Conducted by seven B-2 bombers flying non-stop from Missouri, the mission lasted approximately 37 hours with in-air refueling. A total of 125 U.S. military aircraft supported the operation, including stealth bombers and submarines. 14

Strategic Implications : The strikes represent a historic escalation in U.S. involvement in the Israel–Iran conflict, signaling a shift from diplomatic engagement to direct military action. The operation was coordinated with Israel, which has been conducting its own campaign against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Political Response : President Trump described the operation as a "monumental" success, emphasizing that the damage extended "far below ground level." Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed continued resistance and retaliation against Israel, though no specific response to the U.S. strikes was immediately announced. 34

Damage Assessment : Initial assessments indicate "extremely severe damage" at all three sites. Satellite images show multiple craters and debris at Fordow, with U.S. officials describing the strikes as a "spectacular military success." Iranian officials confirmed the attacks but denied suffering a major setback. 234

A submarine is believed to have fired 30 Tomahawk missiles at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility as well as the nuclear complex in Isfahan. Notably, both of the sites have been bombed by Israel in recent days.

Reports indicate that at least three B-2 bombers flying from the US dropped six 13.6 ton (30,000 lbs) Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs on the Fordow underground uranium enrichment site. Experts speculate that two bombs were dropped on each of Fordow’s two main entrances along with two MOPs on the ventilation shaft.

The executive director of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) quoted an “impeccable Israeli contact” as saying, “The strike appears to have ended the Iranian nuclear program. Confirmation to come in the next 24 hours. The last step is to remove the nuclear material from the nuclear sites.”

However, initial data that allows a damage assessment is still lacking. Prior to the bombings, some studies suggested that multiple MOPs would need to be dropped in the same craters given that Fordow is believed to be about 80-90 meters (262-295 feet) deep.

Taking aim at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the AEOI said the US attack was “unfortunately carried out in the shadow of indifference and even the support” of the UN nuclear watchdog.

In a brief statement issued in the early hours of June 22 local time, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) slammed the US bombings as “a brutal act that contradicts international laws, especially the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).”

The AEOI stated that it “assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national [nuclear] industry…to be stopped.” It added that it has “put the necessary measures, including legal proceedings, on its agenda.”

“They should make peace immediately. They should stop immediately. Otherwise they’ll get hit again,” Trump said in a brief phone interview ahead of his prepared remarks late on June 21 EDT. In his official statement, Trump elaborated, “There are many targets left. Tonights’ was the most difficult of them all, by far…but if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

Given that Iran is said to have received prior notice along with a private communication from the US that it does not seek a broader conflict, it could be that Trump seeks a repeat of the events of Jan. 2020. The latter entailed a largely symbolic Iranian ballistic missile attack on American bases in Iraq over Trump’s authorization of the assassination of then-Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Non-symbolical options at the disposal of Iran include measures such as exiting the NPT, expelling foreign inspectors, striking Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility and interrupting maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz—possibility in coordination with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement resuming operations in the Red Sea. Each of these options carry costs and benefits, with an expulsion of foreign inspectors the most probable option.