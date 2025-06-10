The Morningstar Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
4d

Alas, this horror occurs in all religions with hierarchical psychopath attractive 'Edifice Rex' complexes, esp. the Catholic church.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robert Morningstar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture