'Sadistic Rituals': Survivors Testify to Knesset About Childhood Sexual Abuse Network in Israeli Religious Ceremonies
The women described years of abuse, including rape and torture, masked as spiritual rituals, as well as systemic silencing and neglect from authorities.
The following article, written by Rachel Fink, is reposted from the Israeli national newsaper Haaretz and was published on June 4th, 2025
'Sadistic Rituals'
Survivors Testify to Knesset About Childhood Sexual Abuse Network in Israeli Religious Ceremonies
The women described years of abuse, including rape and torture, masked as spiritual rituals, as well as systemic silencing and neglect from authorities. As the Knesset members listened to the survivors' testimony, a number appeared visibly shaken
A Haredi man looks on at a bonfire in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'omer in May.
Credit: Olivier Fitoussi
Jun 4, 2025
During a special joint Knesset session on Tuesday, several women, mainly from the ultra-Orthodox and religious Zionist communities, came forward to testify about years of childhood abuse they suffered during "sadistic sexual rituals" performed in religious ceremonies in Israel. Their testimonies, which also indicate repeated neglect from authorities, are part of a disturbing pattern documented by journalists, trauma experts and NGO leaders.
"You have no idea what ritual abuse is," Yael Shitrit, one of the victims, told committee members. "The human brain cannot process it. You cannot imagine what it is like to program a 3-year-old girl through rape and sadism so that they can do whatever they want without anyone knowing."
As the MKs listened to the survivors' testimony, a number appeared visibly shaken. "This is horrifying," Likud MK Eli Dalal remarked. "The time has come to move from listening to action." He called for immediate action on the part of the police, relevant government ministries and the justice system. "There are helpless children here, and we need to take initiative now," Dalal said.
MK Naama Lazimi of the Democrats party, who also chairs the Youth Affairs Committee, said:
"I couldn't breathe when I learned of a network of ritual abuse of girls, that there could be such a system and dangerous mechanism, and nothing is being done to stop it.”
The special session was a joint initiative of the Knesset Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women and the Special Committee for Youth Affairs. Chairwoman MK Pnina Tamano-Shete of the National Unity Party opened by introducing the impetus for the session - an extensive investigation published in May by Israel Hayom journalist Noam Barkan, which revealed harrowing allegations of organized ritual sexual abuse of children in Israel.
Over a dozen women aged 20-45, primarily from the ultra-Orthodox and religious Zionist communities, contributed to Barkan's report, detailing nearly identical experiences of childhood abuse that involved religious ceremonies, family complicity and systematic torture masked as spiritual rituals. The survivors, who were all children when the abuse occurred, described being drugged, raped, mutilated, filmed and psychologically manipulated through "ceremonies" led by religious figures in which family members, including parents, often participated.
Victims spoke of abuse in homes, synagogues, forests and schools, often framed in religious language and mimicking biblical stories. More than one woman described being forced to take part in a ceremony where the abusers acted out the binding of Isaac, tying her up while they performed a makeshift circumcision ritual on her.
One of the abuse victims who spoke on Tuesday was a woman identified only as "A," who revealed that she was abused by her cousin from the age of 4. By 14, A said she was being tortured and starved by well-known figures in her community. "There were events open to the general public, and there were internal rituals where I was tied to a high pole with handcuffs," she recalled. She went on to describe rituals involving the drinking of menstrual blood, as well as the slaughtering of cats and other animals.
Many speakers addressed the lack of accountability and alleged cover-ups surrounding their cases. "A" said that even after she went to the police with recorded testimony from someone who admitted to abusing her, the woman was not even summoned for questioning. "The police told me I was imagining it," A recounted.
Survivor Yael Ariel, who endured nearly fifteen years of ritual abuse beginning at age five, told the committee that she also eventually filed a police complaint – only to have it closed after a few months. She also said she had heard testimonies from other women alleging that doctors, educators, police officers and both current and former Knesset members were involved in covering up abuse.
"Having our voices heard in the Knesset today is a historic moment," Ariel said.
The women's assertions corroborated Barkan's investigation, which found that despite numerous complaints filed with Israeli police over the years, the overwhelming majority of incidents, especially those that took place in religious communities, like Jerusalem's Nahlaot neighborhood, were closed without indictments.
Her report includes interviews with several experts and advocates who accused authorities of negligence, denial and systemic silencing. Many of the victims described being accused of lying, retraumatized by failed investigations and abandoned by legal institutions.
Dr. Naama Goldberg, CEO of "Lo Omdot Mineged" (We Will Not Stand By), has been collecting testimonies of sadistic abuse of children for years. She also used her speaking time to address police negligence. "I submitted written testimonies from five women to the police," Goldberg remarked. "To this day, no one has contacted me."
At the committee session, Lt. Col. Anat Yakir, head of the Crime Victims and Family Division of the Israeli police, attempted to reassure lawmakers and the public: "The system, at its highest levels, is examining the matter," she said. "It is a very high priority for the intelligence division."
At one point, Tamano-Shata challenged Yakir's claim, saying, "Reality shows us the police are not strong when it comes to handling sex crimes. No one wants to talk about brutal rape and children being raped. These are incomprehensible, monstrous cases."
MK Matti Sarfati Harkabi of Yesh Atid described the testimonies as an earthquake. "I can't process what I'm hearing," she said. "This is one of the most important hearings the committee has ever held. I couldn't have imagined a reality like this even in my worst nightmare."
Lazimi concluded the session with a pledge to conduct follow-up hearings. "We want data, and we will not allow a cover-up," she said in closing. "We will request information from the police, the State Prosecutor's Office, the Welfare Ministry and the Education Ministry.
"This is a national issue, and in the next hearing, the police commissioner must be present – because we are talking about a child trafficking network."
With Many Thanks to Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Clayton Morris, Ray Antonini, Randall Carey and David Martin for their contributions to this article.
