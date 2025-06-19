Netanyahu Wanted War with Iran—Now He’s Begging for a Way Out: True News about the Israeli-Iran War
Netanyahu Wanted War with Iran — Now He’s Begging for a Way Out: True News about the Israeli-Iran War
Jun 18, 2025 UNITED KINGDOM
Starting a war with Iran has become the biggest nightmare of Benjamin Netanyahu's life and they're still getting warmed up! Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu’s empire is crumbling, as Iran’s latest strikes on Israel in retaliation for yet more Israeli overnight strikes, hit at the heart not just of Israel’s war machine, targeting airbases, and military headquarters and installations, but also vital infrastructure.
The sheer scale of the latest Iranian salvos have also flagged up an even greater problem for Netanyahu in the immediate term, having started a fight with Iran he clearly thought he’d either win fast or the US would come quickly to his side, as Israel’s air defences may very soon be no more, burning through interceptor missiles he can’t replace and despite orders to lock down the Israeli population and a blackout of state media to keep people in Israel and in the dark, social media continues to report the scenes of absolute carnage from Israel, whilst hundreds are now fleeing the country in small boats to Cyprus.
The discussion centers on how Iranian missile strikes are impacting key Israeli targets, creating big problems for Netanyahu, as the strikes hit at the heart of Israel's war machine.
The sheer scale of the latest attacks has flagged up an even greater problem for Netanyahu amid the ongoing *israel iran war**. Stay informed with this urgent **world news* update, as the situation may heavily influence the *israel war* as well as the **gaza news**.
********
ALEX JONES FULL SHOW - JUNE 17, 2025
Alex Jones: “Israel Created HAMAS!”
TRUMP WARNS IRANIAN CITIZENS TO FLEE TEHRAN NOW
Alex Jones Full Show 6/17/25 Trump Warns Iranian Citizens To Flee Tehran NOW
Imminent: Trump to Massively Attack Iran
TRUMP WARNS IRANIAN CITIZENS TO FLEE TEHRAN NOW
********
Tucker Carlson EXPOSES Ted Cruz Iran IGNORANCE
********
BREAKING: Full interview with TED CRUZ & TUCKER CARLSON
Watch the Full interview of Tucker Carlson with Ted Cruz below … On X.Com
(0:00) Why Does Cruz Want Regime Change in Iran?
(6:28) Is the US Currently Acting in Its Own Best Interest?
(7:49) Was Regime Change in Syria Beneficial to the US?
(12:31) Was the Iraq War a Mistake?
(18:55) Why Aren’t US Politicians Focused on Fixing America’s Problems?
(27:02) How Much Money Is the US Sending to Israel?
(29:17) Does Cruz Think It’s Okay That Foreign Governments Spy on America?
(31:47) How Much Money Has Cruz Taken From AIPAC?
(38:22) To What Extent Is the US Government Influenced by Foreign Governments?
(49:12) Is the Israel of the Bible the Same as the Current Israeli Government?
(55:09) How Does Funding Israel Benefit the US?
(1:11:54) What Happens Next in Iran?
(1:13:42) What Really Is an Isolationist?
(1:19:53) Are There Iranian Assassins Trying to Kill Trump?
(1:30:18) Cruz Knows Nothing About Iran and Wants to Destroy It Anyway
(1:32:55) Trump’s Response to Tucker’s Position on Iran
(1:34:51) Cruz Refuses to Apologize for Supporting the Disastrous Ukraine/Russia War
(1:46:55) Why Does Cruz Think Zelensky Is a Hero?
(1:47:44) Why Did Cruz Support the Blowing up of Nord Stream?
(1:50:12) Is Russia an Enemy of the US?
(1:56:29) Is America the Moral Authority?
Click the link below to go to X.Com
→ Watch the Full Tuckr carlson - Ted Cruz Interviw on X.Com
*******
Israel Emergency – Iran's Largest Ballistic Missile Attack Rocks Tel Aviv and Haifa
Revelation 8:5
And the angel took the censer, and filled it with fire of the altar, and cast it into the earth: and there were voices, and thunderings, and lightnings, and an earthquake.
*******
HUGE explosions in Tel Aviv as Iranian missiles rip through city
********
Col. Douglas MacGregor:
Exposing What They Are Really Planning in Iran
The Israeli-Iran War As Seen From Inside iran
********
Maria Zeee & Michael Yon- Prepare for Chaos Prepare for Chaos
********
WAR ROOM (FULL SHOW)
WAR ROOM (Full Show) Tuesday - 6/17/25
********
*******
*******
This article was edited and compiled by Robert D. Morningstar
With Many Thanks to Tucker Carlson, Kernow Damm, Col. Douglas MacGreggor, Roger Grim, Young Turks, Alex Jones, Maria Zee & Scott Ritter for their contributions to this article.
*******
Dear Friends & Supporters:
The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.
We discourage becoming a “paid subscriber” due to the unscrupulous activities of Stripe.com (payment processor for Substack.com) who refuse to disburse payments owed to many writers & busineses after collecting donations. I encourage all Substack.com users, writers and vendors to close their Stripe accounts.
Read BBB Complaints regarding Stripe.com
(Pay processor for Substack.com):
However, we do need your financial support to keep us broadcasting and publishing.
Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below
Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media
You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:
Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>
Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com
Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report
RDM
******
Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.
@ → https://Revolution.Radio
or Click one of the links below:
Alternative Ways to Listen
Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern
Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern
Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern
Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern
The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday on Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM, as well as in video netcast on Homnetwork.TV
-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register
Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.
SATURDAY 6/14/25: ‘No Kings’ Insurrection/Uprising, Minnesota Lawmaker and Hu...
The new amazing place to monitor breaking news in real time
ALEX JONES (Full Show) Sunday - 6/15/25
https://www.brighteon.com/3d089dd3-ac67-472f-a227-316f417a2169
Israel was invented by the Jewish Occult for one purpose only... WW3.
What we are seeing now is a self fulfilling Prophecy pushed upon us.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/un-prophecy
'Nutty-Yahoo' that criminal mass murderous psycho needs to be vanished off the face of the earth, tragically many innocent people will also die.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything and yes, The City of London/Pilgrim Society is among THEM!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And Directed Energy Weapons and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.