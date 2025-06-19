Netanyahu Wanted War with Iran — Now He’s Begging for a Way Out: True News about the Israeli-Iran War

Jun 18, 2025 UNITED KINGDOM

Starting a war with Iran has become the biggest nightmare of Benjamin Netanyahu's life and they're still getting warmed up! Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu’s empire is crumbling, as Iran’s latest strikes on Israel in retaliation for yet more Israeli overnight strikes, hit at the heart not just of Israel’s war machine, targeting airbases, and military headquarters and installations, but also vital infrastructure.

The sheer scale of the latest Iranian salvos have also flagged up an even greater problem for Netanyahu in the immediate term, having started a fight with Iran he clearly thought he’d either win fast or the US would come quickly to his side, as Israel’s air defences may very soon be no more, burning through interceptor missiles he can’t replace and despite orders to lock down the Israeli population and a blackout of state media to keep people in Israel and in the dark, social media continues to report the scenes of absolute carnage from Israel, whilst hundreds are now fleeing the country in small boats to Cyprus.

The discussion centers on how Iranian missile strikes are impacting key Israeli targets, creating big problems for Netanyahu, as the strikes hit at the heart of Israel's war machine.

The sheer scale of the latest attacks has flagged up an even greater problem for Netanyahu amid the ongoing conflict.

ALEX JONES FULL SHOW - JUNE 17, 2025

Alex Jones: “Israel Created HAMAS!”

TRUMP WARNS IRANIAN CITIZENS TO FLEE TEHRAN NOW

Alex Jones Full Show 6/17/25 Trump Warns Iranian Citizens To Flee Tehran NOW

Imminent: Trump to Massively Attack Iran

TRUMP WARNS IRANIAN CITIZENS TO FLEE TEHRAN NOW

Tucker Carlson EXPOSES Ted Cruz Iran IGNORANCE

BREAKING: Full interview with TED CRUZ & TUCKER CARLSON

Watch the Full interview of Tucker Carlson with Ted Cruz below … On X.Com

Israel Emergency – Iran's Largest Ballistic Missile Attack Rocks Tel Aviv and Haifa

HUGE explosions in Tel Aviv as Iranian missiles rip through city

Col. Douglas MacGregor:

Exposing What They Are Really Planning in Iran

The Israeli-Iran War As Seen From Inside iran

Maria Zeee & Michael Yon- Prepare for Chaos Prepare for Chaos

WAR ROOM (FULL SHOW)

WAR ROOM (Full Show) Tuesday - 6/17/25

Alex Jones News Hour 6/17/25

This article was edited and compiled by Robert D. Morningstar

With Many Thanks to Tucker Carlson, Kernow Damm, Col. Douglas MacGreggor, Roger Grim, Young Turks, Alex Jones, Maria Zee & Scott Ritter for their contributions to this article.

