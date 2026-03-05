World War IV - Day 4 of the US/Israel-Iran War ... What's The Harm in Armageddon? ... What's Real Score? Tragic & Catastrophic Losses on Both Sides
US Forced into War by Israel. Regional war Breaks our. Iranian Navy sunk. Israel Suffering a WWII-like Missile Blitz Attack as Israel Hides the Real Devastation of Tel Aviv and Other Cities.
The Morningstar War Report
World War IV - Day 4
Written, Compiled and Edited by
Robert D. Morningstar, Publisher/Editor
The Morningstar War Report
*******
World War IV is knocking at our door.
Shall we open up the Gates of Hell some more?
To see what lies in store?
Unroll the scrolls of 7 Seals of Fate?
“Nay,” My angels say:
“Close that gate now before it is too late.”
— RDM
*******
The First Six Bowls of Wrath
…15 “Behold, I am coming like a thief. Blessed is the one who remains awake and clothed, so that he will not go naked and let his shame be exposed.”
16 And they assembled the kings in the place that in Hebrew is called Armageddon.
17 Then the seventh angel poured out his bowl into the air, and a loud voice came from the throne in the temple, saying, “It is done!”…
Revelation 16:15-17
*******
A Briefing From Adm. Brad Cooper (USN)
Commander of US Central Command
AP News
https://apnews.com › article › sri-lanka-iran-middle-east-ship-sinking-69191dde43154c5176a8aeacc9128748
Sri Lanka recovers 87 bodies from Iranian warship sunk by US submarine ...
Today, Sri Lanka’s navy has recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 people after an Iranian warship was sunk by a U.S. submarine in international waters near the island. U.S.
*******
President Trump Updates Operation Epic Fury - 36 Hours Later
*******
Marco Rubio Reveals:
Netanyahu & Israel Forced US into Iran War
*******
Professor Jeffrey Sachs:
Netanyahu & Extreme Zionists are Psychopaths
“Netanyahu is an Asshole”
*******
Sustained Iranian Missile Barrages Making Sections of Tel Aviv Look Like Gaza
Watch on Facebook
*******
US Congress Demands War Powers Resolution and Vote
Several US senators have reacted angrily as they lashed out at Donald Trump for his decision to launch strikes against Iran without any planning.
The central theme of these senators’ reaction was that they appeared worried about Iran’s ability to retaliate and hurt US interests.
*******
Rifat Jawaid examines the development and highlights how Iran is changing the rules of the game.
This came on the day Iran targeted the US consulate office in Dubai with a drone strike.
Iranian Navy Sunk - 20 Ships sunken
4 Americans Killed with Numbers Rising.
The First US Army Soldiers Killed in Israel-Iran War
First American Casualties Named (from left to right):
Sgt. Declan Cody (West Des Moines, Iowa), Capt. Cody Cork (Winter Haven, Florida), Sgt. 1st Class Nicola Moore (Bear Lake, Minnesota) and SGT. 1st Class Noah Titans (Belleview, Nebraska) who gave their last full measure of devotion to duty, honor, country.
May they rest in peace and may Eternal Light shine upon them in the arms of Our Loving God.
*******
The Iranian Missile Arsenal
Watch on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1802171347122373
*******
Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals the Truth
About the Israel’s Attack on Iran
“America First, Not Israel first”
Mar 4, 2026
The MAGA movement is fracturing from the inside.
Tucker Carlson called Trump’s strikes on Iran absolutely disgusting and evil. Steve Bannon’s War Room called it an open betrayal of the base. Megyn Kelly said the fallen service members did not pass away for the United States. And Trump is attacking all of them.
Then Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted the truth on camera. The United States struck Iran because Israel was going to attack first. Not because Iran threatened America.
Because Netanyahu had a plan, and Trump followed it. Senator Mark Warner confirmed there was no imminent threat to the United States.
Six American service members are gone.
Over 550 Iranians have perished.
Congress is voting on war powers this week. Rand Paul and Thomas Massie are demanding accountability. And the man who promised no more endless foreign operations just started the biggest one in a generation. I warned about this months ago and was called a traitor for it.
Now the same people who called me a traitor are saying exactly what I said. The difference is I said it when it cost me everything. Share before this gets buried.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene
*******
Israeli Synagogue EXPLODES - Dozens Killed & Wounded
Amid Iran’s ‘WILDEST’ Strike On Israeli Soil
Israel STUNNED
Mar 4, 2026
An Iranian ballistic missile struck a residential neighborhood in Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, destroying a synagogue and penetrating the public bomb shelter beneath it.
Nine people were killed, including three teenage siblings. Israeli officials confirmed the missile was not intercepted and that the Arrow defense system was not deployed against it.
The IDF said the failure is under investigation. It was described by multiple outlets as the deadliest single strike on Israel so far in this round.
*******
Iranian Government Claims More Than 650 Americans Killed
*******
*******
War Update: Israel’s True Motives, Potential False Flags, and Oncoming Global Crisis
TUCKERCARLSON.COM/LIVE-SHOW-MARCH-4-2026
Key segment from 6:45 to 43:27
Partial Transcript below with AI text errors corrected, but highly recommend the Video for critical embedded clips
Tucker [00:00:01] It's a safe bet that almost no one involved in the war now ongoing in Iran and the Gulf would like to see it continue much longer. If you were to poll, well, the Iranians or the Americans, basically anybody, how long do you want this to go?
Very few people would say, “I want it to go a long time.”
But that doesn’t mean it won’t go a very long time, unfortunately it is likely to.
It’s unlikely to be resolved any time soon. Of course, that could prove to be untrue. You never know. It’s an utterly dynamic situation.
But,”Big Picture,” there are still a couple of unresolved questions that this war may resolve, this war may be the only thing that resolves them and so until there’s a consensus on the answers to those questions it probably is going to continue.
— Tucker Carlson, March 6, 2026
*******
Jewish Telegraphic Agency
https://www.jta.org › 2026 › 03 › 05 › united-states › tucker-carlson-sparks-blowback-after-accusing-chabad-of-stoking-iran-war-for-religious-purposes
Tucker Carlson sparks blowback after accusing Chabad of stoking Iran ...
1 day agoTucker Carlson sparks blowback after accusing Chabad of stoking Iran war for religious purposes Carlson’s stream on Thursday suggested that the Hasidic movement is seeking to destroy Muslim holy site ...
*******
Israel EXPLODING As Iran’s Worst Missile Wave ‘BYPASSES’ Iron Dome … Israel SHOCKED & Awed
Iranian ballistic missiles struck Tel Aviv, with footage showing explosions and fires across residential areas. Israel confirmed at least 11 killed since Sunday and 40 buildings damaged.
Iran’s military claimed it struck 60 strategic targets and 500 military points in 48 hours using over 700 drones and hundreds of missiles.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson then challenged Washington’s justification for the war from inside a bombed school. Iran missiles strike Tel Aviv explosions bypass defenses
IRGC 700 drones ballistic missiles imminent threat
*******
*******
Iran Announces:
“We Did Not Strike ARAMCO!”
… Or Saudi Arabia!
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1982423609011670
Tucker Carlson reports:
Mossad BUSTED For False Flag Operations inSaudi Arabia & Qatar
https://x.com/RyanSaavedra/status/2028617671382536568
*******
Holocaust Offerings
Netanyahu’s National Address to i\Israelis on February 28th, 2026 (translation):
Excerpt:
... In two days we will celebrate the holiday of Purim. 2,500 years ago, in ancient Persia, an enemy rose against us with the exact same goal of completely destroying our people.
But Mordechai the Jew and Queen Esther, with their courage and resourcefulness, saved our people.
In those days of Purim, the lot was cast, and the wicked Haman fell along with it. Even today on the holiday of Purim, the lot was cast, and the end of the evil regime will also come.
The prophet Amos says, "The lion has roared, who will not fear?" In Operation Lion's Roar, We roar, Do not fear Israel, for are you not a young lion?
We will stand as one person with one heart, and with God's help, we will ensure the eternity of Israel .
*******
The History Of Moloch, The Ancient God Of Child Sacrifice
By Marco Margaritoff | Edited By John Kuroski
Published January 28, 2026 Updated January 29, 2026
Who Is MOLOCH?… And Who Prays To Him?
The ancient Phoenician ‘god’ Moloch is closely associated with the Babylonian “god’ called “BA’AL.”
An 18th century depiction of the Moloch idol,
“The idol Moloch with seven chambers or chapels.” It was believed these statues had seven chambers, one of which was reserved for child sacrifices.
The cult of Moloch, or Molech, is said to have boiled children alive in the bowels of a big, bronze statue with the body of a man and the head of a bull. Offerings, at least according to some inscriptions in the Hebrew Bible, were to be reaped through either fire or war — and it’s rumored that devotees can still be found to this day.
Purim & Jewish Sacrificial Feast Days
Watch on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/reel/2234314824056724
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1948311136039937
Is the strike against Iran, at least in part, a distraction from what is revealed in this article?
From Torah to Trauma: ‘Sadistic Rituals’
By Israeli Reporter, Rachel Fink, is reposted from the Israeli national newspaper Haaretz and was published on June 4th, 2025 and
→ From Torah to Trauma: 'Sadistic Rituals'
=> Epstein & Ba'al Demon Worship
Editor’s Note:
Ba’al Peor, or the Ba’al of Peor, was a local deity worshiped by the Moabites. When the Israelites, following Moses to the Promised Land, were in the vicinity of Peor, some of them fell into idolatry and worshiped Baal Peor. As a result of their sin, the men of Israel were judged by God.
*******
A Report From Russia
*******
How Israel Took Over American Politics
→ In 9 minutes: How israel Took Over American Politics
U.S. Suffers Worst Day of Air Losses in Decades as Iran Conflict Spirals
How Israel Took Control of American Politics
U.S. Suffers Worst Day of Air Losses in Decades as Iran Conflict Spirals
The Iran conflict is escalating, with the Trump administration desperate to keep a straight face on things as American casualties and losses begin mounting.
Today’s major shock came when not one, not two, but an unprecedented three American F-15E fighter jets were mysteriously shot down over Kuwait. Note the official US military report admits that Iranian aircraft had been engaging them at a time when “air superiority” was allegedly long established:
But not everyone is convinced these were “friendly fire” incidents. Iran announced it had downed the craft, which is at least plausible given that Kuwait is positioned well within reach of long-range S-300s.
RTWT Simplicius
*******
ABC7 News
→ https://abc7news.com › live-updates › iran-live-updates-trump-says-major-combat-operations-have-begun › 18660347 › entry › 18673118
Iranian clerics issue fatwas calling on Muslims to avenge Khamenei’s ...
Today, Iranian clerics have issued fatwas calling on Muslims worldwide to avenge the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran
What is a fatwa?
fatwa, in Islamic jurisprudence, a formal ruling or interpretation on a point of Islamic law given by a qualified legal scholar (known as a mufti).
Fatwas are usually issued in response to questions from individuals or Islamic courts on practical matters of life, such as diet, finance, or family matters.
Though considered authoritative, fatwas are generally not treated as binding judgments and serve more typically as advisory opinions; a requester (mustaftī) who finds a fatwa unconvincing is permitted to seek an opinion from another mufti.
Fatwas need not be elaborate.
Minor fatwas, which provide simple answers that are rooted firmly in scholarship, allow muftis to handle a large volume of requests, especially in the Internet age in which it is easy to request and issue legal opinions with the click of a button.
Rulings that are either unprecedented or potentially contentious are presented in more formal formats and elaborate on the scholar’s reasoning.
— Ecyclopedia Britannica
*******
Khomeini’s Fatwa Imposed Death Sentence on iranian author Salmon Rushdie for Exposing “The Satanic Verses” Uttered by the Prophet Muhammad as recorded in The Koran.
Salman Rushdie attacker sentenced to 25 years in prison
Hadi Matar receives the maximum sentence in his first trial, but also faces terrorism-related charges
→ Hadi Matar SentencedFor Assassination attempt and Knife Attack on Salman Rushdie
Hadi Matar now faces federal trial on terrorism-related offenses. Authorities said Matar, a U.S. citizen, was attempting to comply with a decades-old fatwa, or edict, issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for Rushdie’s death for publishing his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Rushdie spent nine years in hiding, but after Iran announced it would not enforce the decree, he began appearing in public over the past quarter-century.
prdoeoSnst70u400aia0g6301h1u1h0m423t5t8a0ha9ui83ha9m51411lm9 ·
Ask Salman Rushdie what a fatwa does to you.
Rushdie published a book named “The Satanic Verses” in 1989, after which the then-Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa against the Indian-born British author. He was to be hunted down, wherever he went in the world, and killed.
Salman Rushdie lost his personal freedom, had to be under protection for the rest of his life. In 2022, a young Iranian extremist stabbed him at a book presentation. Rushdie lost an eye and a ton of blood and now wears an eyepatch like a pirate.
He’s still alive and breathing at 78, but that fatwa by Khomeini dictated the course of his life to a great degree, and will no doubt continue to do so until the day he does die. Religious fanatics are like bulldogs — once they bite into their target, their jaws lock in and they never, ever, let go…
…and all Salman Rushdie did was write a “blasphemous” book. He didn’t actually kill a religious leader with tens of millions of followers.
*******
Editor’s Note: Salmon Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” was not “blasphemous.” It was actually historic on many levels.
Salmon Rushdie’s book included a very accurate historical description of Muhammad’s recitation of “The Satanic Verses,“ recorded in the Koran, through which Muhammad accepted Satan as the god of Islam (equivalent to “Allah”) as well as accepting his demonic Uzza, Allat and Manat, the 3 daughters of Satan who were cast out from heaven with their diabolical father as “birds of paradise” (angels) in Islam.
*******
China Withdraws Support for Iran
No Hypersonic Missiles for Tehran
Michael Goodwin: The War on Iran was never a choice — Trump was left with no option but to defend America and all Western civilization
→ Michael Goodwin: The war on Iran was never a choice — Trump was left with no option but to defend America and all Western civilization
A major talking point among Democrats and their media handmaidens is that President Trump launched an illegal war.
*******
Zechariah 14:2-3
For I will gather all the nations for battle against Jerusalem, and the city will be captured, the houses looted, and the women ravished.
Half of the city will go into exile, but the rest of the people will not be removed from the city.
Then the LORD will go out to fight against those nations, as He fights in the day of battle.
Archangel Michael, also known as Saint Michael, is an enigmatic figure in the Bible who is the warrior angel who leads the Lord's army.
→ Who is Michael the Archangel?
*******
With Many Thanks to Salmon Rushdie, Tucker Carlson, JunTaKa Reporter, Rachel Fink, Ha’aretz, Israel Yalom, Marco Margaritoff, John Kuroski, Michael Goodwin of The New York Post, Barbara Honegger, Ray Singer, JB, JFK888, MM, and MaHa for their contributions to this issue of The Morningstar Report.
*******
Dear Friends & Supporters:
The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.
However, I DO need your financial support to keep us Webcasting, broadcasting on radio and publishing TMR.
Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below
Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media
You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:
Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>
Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com
Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report
RDM
******
Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.
@ → https://Revolution.Radio
or Click one of the links below:
Alternative Ways to Listen
Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern
Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern
Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern
Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern
TalkStreamLive-A / TalkStreamLive-B
pls-file-studio-a / pls-file-studio-b
Phone Call to Listen Studio-A
1-518-737-0185 or 1-518-906-1839
Click → Tunein-A /
Phone Call to Listen Studio-B
1-716-748-0112 or 1-518-906-1859
Click -. Tunein-B
The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday in video on Homenetwork TV
, as well as Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM
-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register
OPERATION EPSTEIN FURY - WAG THE DOG!
Can't say this often enough to support this excellent post.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
Congress recently passed a BRUTAL BETRAYAL BILL that robs from the poor and neediest to give more to the rapacious rich and psychotic murderous Military Industrial Complex, NOT what Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness and promoting The General Welfare is supposed to be!
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
This horrifying Congress Critters, Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
BURN BACK BETTER!
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! climateviewer.com
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.