The Morningstar War Report

World War IV - Day 4

Written, Compiled and Edited by

Robert D. Morningstar, Publisher/Editor

The Morningstar War Report

*******

World War IV is knocking at our door.

Shall we open up the Gates of Hell some more?

To see what lies in store?

Unroll the scrolls of 7 Seals of Fate?

“Nay,” My angels say:

“Close that gate now before it is too late.”

— RDM

*******



… 15 “Behold, I am coming like a thief. Blessed is the one who remains awake and clothed, so that he will not go naked and let his shame be exposed.”

17 Then the seventh angel poured out his bowl into the air, and a loud voice came from the throne in the temple, saying, “It is done!”…

Revelation 16:15-17

*******

A Briefing From Adm. Brad Cooper (USN)

Commander of US Central Command

AP News

https://apnews.com › article › sri-lanka-iran-middle-east-ship-sinking-69191dde43154c5176a8aeacc9128748

Today, Sri Lanka’s navy has recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 people after an Iranian warship was sunk by a U.S. submarine in international waters near the island. U.S.

*******

President Trump Updates Operation Epic Fury - 36 Hours Later

*******

Marco Rubio Reveals:

Netanyahu & Israel Forced US into Iran War

*******

Professor Jeffrey Sachs:

Netanyahu & Extreme Zionists are Psychopaths

“Netanyahu is an Asshole”

*******

Sustained Iranian Missile Barrages Making Sections of Tel Aviv Look Like Gaza

Watch on Facebook

→ Tel Aviv Looking Like Gaza

*******

US Congress Demands War Powers Resolution and Vote

Several US senators have reacted angrily as they lashed out at Donald Trump for his decision to launch strikes against Iran without any planning.

The central theme of these senators’ reaction was that they appeared worried about Iran’s ability to retaliate and hurt US interests.

*******

Rifat Jawaid examines the development and highlights how Iran is changing the rules of the game.

This came on the day Iran targeted the US consulate office in Dubai with a drone strike.

Iranian Navy Sunk - 20 Ships sunken

4 Americans Killed with Numbers Rising.

The First US Army Soldiers Killed in Israel-Iran War

First American Casualties Named (from left to right):

Sgt. Declan Cody (West Des Moines, Iowa), Capt. Cody Cork (Winter Haven, Florida), Sgt. 1st Class Nicola Moore (Bear Lake, Minnesota) and SGT. 1st Class Noah Titans (Belleview, Nebraska) who gave their last full measure of devotion to duty, honor, country.

May they rest in peace and may Eternal Light shine upon them in the arms of Our Loving God.

*******

The Iranian Missile Arsenal

Watch on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1802171347122373

*******

Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals the Truth

About the Israel’s Attack on Iran

“America First, Not Israel first”

Mar 4, 2026

The MAGA movement is fracturing from the inside.

Tucker Carlson called Trump’s strikes on Iran absolutely disgusting and evil. Steve Bannon’s War Room called it an open betrayal of the base. Megyn Kelly said the fallen service members did not pass away for the United States. And Trump is attacking all of them.

Then Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted the truth on camera. The United States struck Iran because Israel was going to attack first. Not because Iran threatened America.

Because Netanyahu had a plan, and Trump followed it. Senator Mark Warner confirmed there was no imminent threat to the United States.

Six American service members are gone.

Over 550 Iranians have perished.

Congress is voting on war powers this week. Rand Paul and Thomas Massie are demanding accountability. And the man who promised no more endless foreign operations just started the biggest one in a generation. I warned about this months ago and was called a traitor for it.

Now the same people who called me a traitor are saying exactly what I said. The difference is I said it when it cost me everything. Share before this gets buried.

— Marjorie Taylor Greene

*******

Israeli Synagogue EXPLODES - Dozens Killed & Wounded

Amid Iran’s ‘WILDEST’ Strike On Israeli Soil

Israel STUNNED

Mar 4, 2026

An Iranian ballistic missile struck a residential neighborhood in Beit Shemesh , near Jerusalem, destroying a synagogue and penetrating the public bomb shelter beneath it.

Nine people were killed, including three teenage siblings. Israeli officials confirmed the missile was not intercepted and that the Arrow defense system was not deployed against it.

The IDF said the failure is under investigation. It was described by multiple outlets as the deadliest single strike on Israel so far in this round.

*******

Iranian Government Claims More Than 650 Americans Killed

*******

*******

War Update: Israel’s True Motives, Potential False Flags, and Oncoming Global Crisis

The Tucker Carlson Show

Key segment from 6:45 to 43:27

Partial Transcript below with AI text errors corrected, but highly recommend the Video for critical embedded clips

Tucker [00:00:01] It's a safe bet that almost no one involved in the war now ongoing in Iran and the Gulf would like to see it continue much longer. If you were to poll, well, the Iranians or the Americans, basically anybody, how long do you want this to go?

Very few people would say, “I want it to go a long time.”

But that doesn’t mean it won’t go a very long time, unfortunately it is likely to.

It’s unlikely to be resolved any time soon. Of course, that could prove to be untrue. You never know. It’s an utterly dynamic situation.

But,”Big Picture,” there are still a couple of unresolved questions that this war may resolve, this war may be the only thing that resolves them and so until there’s a consensus on the answers to those questions it probably is going to continue.

— Tucker Carlson, March 6, 2026

*******

Jewish Telegraphic Agency

https://www.jta.org › 2026 › 03 › 05 › united-states › tucker-carlson-sparks-blowback-after-accusing-chabad-of-stoking-iran-war-for-religious-purposes

1 day ago Tucker Carlson sparks blowback after accusing Chabad of stoking Iran war for religious purposes Carlson’s stream on Thursday suggested that the Hasidic movement is seeking to destroy Muslim holy site ...

*******

Israel EXPLODING As Iran’s Worst Missile Wave ‘BYPASSES’ Iron Dome … Israel SHOCKED & Awed

Iranian ballistic missiles struck Tel Aviv, with footage showing explosions and fires across residential areas. Israel confirmed at least 11 killed since Sunday and 40 buildings damaged.

Iran’s military claimed it struck 60 strategic targets and 500 military points in 48 hours using over 700 drones and hundreds of missiles.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson then challenged Washington’s justification for the war from inside a bombed school. Iran missiles strike Tel Aviv explosions bypass defenses

IRGC 700 drones ballistic missiles imminent threat

*******

*******

Iran Announces:

“We Did Not Strike ARAMCO!”

… Or Saudi Arabia!

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1982423609011670

Tucker Carlson reports:

Mossad BUSTED For False Flag Operations inSaudi Arabia & Qatar

https://x.com/RyanSaavedra/status/2028617671382536568

*******

Holocaust Offerings

Netanyahu’s National Address to i\Israelis on February 28th, 2026 (translation):

Excerpt:

... In two days we will celebrate the holiday of Purim. 2,500 years ago, in ancient Persia, an enemy rose against us with the exact same goal of completely destroying our people.

But Mordechai the Jew and Queen Esther, with their courage and resourcefulness, saved our people.

In those days of Purim, the lot was cast, and the wicked Haman fell along with it. Even today on the holiday of Purim, the lot was cast, and the end of the evil regime will also come.

The prophet Amos says, "The lion has roared, who will not fear?" In Operation Lion's Roar, We roar, Do not fear Israel, for are you not a young lion?

We will stand as one person with one heart, and with God's help, we will ensure the eternity of Israel .

*******

The History Of Moloch, The Ancient God Of Child Sacrifice

By Marco Margaritoff | Edited By John Kuroski

Published January 28, 2026 Updated January 29, 2026

The History of Moloch

Who Is MOLOCH?… And Who Prays To Him?

The ancient Phoenician ‘god’ Moloch is closely associated with the Babylonian “god’ called “BA’AL.”

An 18th century depiction of the Moloch idol,

“The idol Moloch with seven chambers or chapels.” It was believed these statues had seven chambers, one of which was reserved for child sacrifices.

The cult of Moloch, or Molech, is said to have boiled children alive in the bowels of a big, bronze statue with the body of a man and the head of a bull. Offerings, at least according to some inscriptions in the Hebrew Bible, were to be reaped through either fire or war — and it’s rumored that devotees can still be found to this day.

Purim & Jewish Sacrificial Feast Days

Watch on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/reel/2234314824056724

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1948311136039937

Is the strike against Iran, at least in part, a distraction from what is revealed in this article?

From Torah to Trauma: ‘Sadistic Rituals’

By Israeli Reporter, Rachel Fink, is reposted from the Israeli national newspaper Haaretz and was published on June 4th, 2025 and

→ From Torah to Trauma: 'Sadistic Rituals'

=> Epstein & Ba'al Demon Worship

Editor’s Note:

Ba’al Peor, or the Ba’al of Peor, was a local deity worshiped by the Moabites. When the Israelites, following Moses to the Promised Land, were in the vicinity of Peor, some of them fell into idolatry and worshiped Baal Peor. As a result of their sin, the men of Israel were judged by God.

*******

A Report From Russia

*******

How Israel Took Over American Politics

→ In 9 minutes: How israel Took Over American Politics

Today, Iranian clerics have issued fatwas calling on Muslims worldwide to avenge the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran

What is a fatwa ?

fatwa , in Islamic jurisprudence, a formal ruling or interpretation on a point of Islamic law given by a qualified legal scholar (known as a mufti ).

Fatwas are usually issued in response to questions from individuals or Islamic courts on practical matters of life, such as diet, finance, or family matters.

Though considered authoritative , fatwas are generally not treated as binding judgments and serve more typically as advisory opinions; a requester ( mustaftī ) who finds a fatwa unconvincing is permitted to seek an opinion from another mufti.

Fatwas need not be elaborate.

Minor fatwas, which provide simple answers that are rooted firmly in scholarship, allow muftis to handle a large volume of requests, especially in the Internet age in which it is easy to request and issue legal opinions with the click of a button.

Rulings that are either unprecedented or potentially contentious are presented in more formal formats and elaborate on the scholar’s reasoning.

— Ecyclopedia Britannica

*******

Khomeini’s Fatwa Imposed Death Sentence on iranian author Salmon Rushdie for Exposing “The Satanic Verses” Uttered by the Prophet Muhammad as recorded in The Koran.

Salman Rushdie attacker sentenced to 25 years in prison

Hadi Matar receives the maximum sentence in his first trial, but also faces terrorism-related charges

→ Hadi Matar SentencedFor Assassination attempt and Knife Attack on Salman Rushdie

Hadi Matar now faces federal trial on terrorism-related offenses. Authorities said Matar, a U.S. citizen, was attempting to comply with a decades-old fatwa, or edict, issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for Rushdie’s death for publishing his novel The Satanic Verses , which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Rushdie spent nine years in hiding, but after Iran announced it would not enforce the decree, he began appearing in public over the past quarter-century.

​​Magne Sium

prdoeoSnst70u400aia0g6301h1u1h0m423t5t8a0ha9ui83ha9m51411lm9 ·

Ask Salman Rushdie what a fatwa does to you.

Rushdie published a book named “The Satanic Verses” in 1989, after which the then-Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa against the Indian-born British author. He was to be hunted down, wherever he went in the world, and killed.

Salman Rushdie lost his personal freedom, had to be under protection for the rest of his life. In 2022, a young Iranian extremist stabbed him at a book presentation. Rushdie lost an eye and a ton of blood and now wears an eyepatch like a pirate.

He’s still alive and breathing at 78, but that fatwa by Khomeini dictated the course of his life to a great degree, and will no doubt continue to do so until the day he does die. Religious fanatics are like bulldogs — once they bite into their target, their jaws lock in and they never, ever, let go…

…and all Salman Rushdie did was write a “blasphemous” book. He didn’t actually kill a religious leader with tens of millions of followers.

*******

Editor’s Note: Salmon Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” was not “blasphemous.” It was actually historic on many levels.

Salmon Rushdie’s book included a very accurate historical description of Muhammad’s recitation of “The Satanic Verses,“ recorded in the Koran, through which Muhammad accepted Satan as the god of Islam (equivalent to “Allah”) as well as accepting his demonic Uzza, Allat and Manat, the 3 daughters of Satan who were cast out from heaven with their diabolical father as “birds of paradise” (angels) in Islam.

*******

China Withdraws Support for Iran

No Hypersonic Missiles for Tehran

Michael Goodwin: The War on Iran was never a choice — Trump was left with no option but to defend America and all Western civilization

→ Michael Goodwin: The war on Iran was never a choice — Trump was left with no option but to defend America and all Western civilization

A major talking point among Democrats and their media handmaidens is that President Trump launched an illegal war.

*******



For I will gather all the nations for battle against Jerusalem, and the city will be captured, the houses looted, and the women ravished.

Half of the city will go into exile, but the rest of the people will not be removed from the city.

Then the LORD will go out to fight against those nations, as He fights in the day of battle.

Archangel Michael, also known as Saint Michael, is an enigmatic figure in the Bible who is the warrior angel who leads the Lord's army.

→ Who is Michael the Archangel?

*******

With Many Thanks to Salmon Rushdie, Tucker Carlson, JunTaKa Reporter, Rachel Fink, Ha’aretz, Israel Yalom, Marco Margaritoff , John Kuroski , Michael Goodwin of The New York Post, Barbara Honegger, Ray Singer, JB, JFK888, MM, and MaHa for their contributions to this issue of The Morningstar Report.

*******

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

However, I DO need your financial support to keep us Webcasting, broadcasting on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

******

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

MyTuner-A / MyTuner-B

pls-file-studio-a / pls-file-studio-b

Phone Call to Listen Studio-A

1-518-737-0185 or 1-518-906-1839

Phone Call to Listen Studio-B

1-716-748-0112 or 1-518-906-1859

The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday in video on Homenetwork TV

→ Home Network TV (Link)

, as well as Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM

-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.