Cybela Clare’‘s “Cosmic Betrayal: Why They Murdered JFK”

Robert Morningstar will be presenting “The Cosmic Betrayal of President John F. Kennedy by The Deep State” on Monday May 25th, 2026 at Lorien Fenton’s JFK Birthday Conference.

JFK-Tippit Facial Comparison

by Robert D. Morningstar

(Copyright 1996 - Robert D. Morningstar-All Right Reserved)

The Best Way to Commemorate

Memorial Day 2026

Is to Remember JFK

Iustitia Fiat Ruat Caelum

Let Justice be Done though the heavens Fall

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Sign up today for the JFK Birthday Conference.

Details are provided below

LORIEN FENTON

Although she had a psychic event around Oswald’s murder (when she was 6 years old), LORIEN FENTON, JFK Birthday Con Producer, became “officially” involved in the JFK Community after being asked by James Fetzer (whom she met at Conspiracy Con 2009 ) to be the Media person, broadcasting live from the Roxy Theater in San Francisco, California, for the 49th Anniversary of the Assassination in 2012.

The next year, again asked by James Fetzer and the Oswald Innocent Campaign , Lorien helped produce the JFK Assassination 50th Anniversary Conference 2013, in Santa Barbara, California.

In 2014, Lorien helped produce the 2014 JFK Assassination Conference in Arlington, Texas with Kris Millegan and Trine Day Books. Between 2015 and 2017, she co-produced 2 more JFK Assassination Conferences in Dallas, and 2 Lee Harvey Oswald Birthday Conferences in New Orleans – all with Trine Day ( TrineDay.com ).

On May 29th, 2017 she produced the first JFK Birthday Conference - JFK’s 100th - online from a Los Angeles TV/film studio ( JFKbirthday.com ); in 2018 she co-produced “The Big Event” conference in Sterling. Virginia with the JFK Historical Project ( JFKconferenceDC.com ).

Read “The Valediction” by Paul & Liz Fitzgerald

→ The Valition: Resurrection

About the Authors

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould , a husband and wife team, began working together in 1979 co-producing a documentary titled, The Arms Race and the Economy, A Delicate Balance . In 1981 they acquired the first visas to enter Afghanistan granted to an American TV crew.

Following their news story for CBS, they produced a documentary ( Afghanistan Between Three Worlds ) for PBS and in 1983 they returned to Kabul for ABC Nightline with Harvard Negotiation Project director, Roger Fisher. Starting in 1992 through 1995 they worked on the film version of their experience under contract to Oliver Stone..

Watch Robert Morningstar’s Interview

with Paul Fitzgerald

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Read the Book … Available on Amazon

By

Elizabeth Gould and Paul Fitzgerald

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Long before her JFK community involvement, Ms. Fenton had produced conferences, workshops, and symposiums for nonprofits (mostly the arts), associations, and corporate clients for over 25 years.

Besides being involved in the JFK community, Lorien is looking for The Truth about UFO’s too. She is the meeting director for MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) for Marin and Sonoma counties in Northern California holding meetings in Petaluma, California on the first Saturday of the month.

Her current “occupations” include web designer, bookkeeper, conference producer and now, Internet TV Channel owner. She plans to launch JFK Truth TV on July 16th, 2026 with a whole weekend of live broadcasting - the anniversary of JFK Jr’s murder. Lorien’s nonprofit, Conscious Community Events, produces UFO CON held annually in the San Francisco Bay Area and she is just starting the process of creating on Assassination Murder CON to be held in Las Vegas - July, 2027. You can listen to Lorien on her weekly internet radio talk show: The Fenton Perspective , Mondays at 5pm PT/8pm ET on Revolution Radio .

JOIN US!

Sunday & Monday | May 24th & 25th

14 Speakers! 7 hours Each Day

12 noon Pacific | 3pm Eastern

$19.63 | Zoom

For TICKETS

Click the link below:

→ JFKBirthdayCon.com

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“Any sufficiently advanced civilization would be indistinguishable to us from magic.” — Arthur C. Clark

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The U.S. Army Interplanetary Phenomenon Unit Report Regarding The IPU’s Roswell UFO Recovery, paragraph 10 cites discovery of Congressman John F. Kennedy’s unauthorized knowledge of the IPU’s findings.

A Historical Note By Robert D. Morningstar,

Publisher-Editor, The Morningstar Report

November 26th, 2023

I have often written and stated unequivocally that one of the primary, if not the foremost, reason for the execution of President Kennedy in Dallas on November 22nd, 1963 was to stop him from delivering a speech that was planned for 1 p.m. CST at The Dallas Trade Mart.

Below is the speech that President Kennedy would have given at the Dallas Trade Mart if he had been allowed to live.

What follows is a transcript of that speech:

My fellow Americans … People of the world!

Today we set forth on a journey into a new era.

One age, the childhood of mankind is ending and another age is about to begin.

The journey of which I speak, is full of unknowable challenges, but I believe that all of our yesterdays, all of the struggles of the past have uniquely prepared our generation to prevail.

Citizens of this Earth we are not alone.

God in His infinite wisdom has seen fit to populate His universe with other beings, intelligent creatures such as ourselves.

How can I state this with such authority?

In the year 1947, our military forces recovered from the drying New Mexico desert the remains of an aircraft of unknown origin.

Science soon determined that this vehicle came from the far reaches of space.

Since that time our government has made contact with the creators of this spacecraft.

Although this news may sound fantastic, and indeed terrifying, I ask you not to greet it with undue fear or pessimism; I assure you as your president that these beings mean us no harm.

Rather they promise to help our nation overcome the common enemies of all mankind, tyranny, poverty, disease, and war.

We have determined that they are not foes, but friends.

Together with them we can create a better world.

I cannot tell you that there will not be any stumbling or missteps along the road ahead, but I believe that we have found the true destiny of the people of this great land to lead the world into a glorious future.

In the coming days, weeks, and months, you will learn more about these visitors, why they are here, and why our leaders have kept their presence a secret from you for so long.

I ask you to look to the future not with timidity but with courage, because we can achieve in our time the ancient vision of peace on earth and prosperity for all humankind.

God bless you.

John F. Kennedy

November 22nd, 1963

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On December 22nd, 2023, Robert Morningtar appeared on Coast to Coast AM and delivered JFK’s Secret UFO speech. Click the link below to access the link to Coast to Coast AM with George Noory:

JFK’s Secret UFO Speech Recited by Robert D. Morningtar On Coast to Coast AM with George Noory - December 22nd, 2023

The True Story of Robert D. Morningstar’s Near-Death Encounter with the Ghost of JFK on the Night that Ronald Reagan was Shot - March 30th, 1981

MJ-13

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Robert D. Morningstar’s Biography

Robert Morningstar is a civilian intelligence analyst, investigative journalist and psychotherapist, living in New York City.

Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.

An expert in Chinese language, history and martial arts, he is acknowledged as a Master of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan by the Hong Kong Tai Chi Masters Association and has taught at Oberlin College, and Hunter College, the City University of New York. In 1992-93, he worked in the Behavioral Science Department of The International Center for the Disabled.

Robert Morningstar is a FAA-licensed private pilot and Instrument Ground Instructor and has studied the paranormal and UFOs for over 50 years and published many research articles on the Internet, exposing government cover-up and deception applied in the JFK Assassination. His work is cited in major books on the JFK assassination, notably in Paris Flammonde’s “The Assassination of America” and “Conspiracy Science” by Prof. James Fetzer.

In 2004, Robert Morningstar presented “TMA 1: A Sign of Intelligent Life on Mars” before a peer review panel at the Min-Tech conference at Johns Hopkins University sponsored by AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics) and was a featured speaker at the historic Secret Space Program Conference-Breakaway Civilization Conference held in San Mateo,, CA, June 2015 where he exhibited Apollo mission lunar anomalies and related UFO activity that occurred throughout the Apollo Missions.

Robert has written extensively on UFOs & theparanormal, as well as NASA’s use of “Disinformation Technology” to suppress evidence of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth, the Moon and of Life on Mars.

In February, 2008, Robert Mornongstar was invited by the US Navy to assist The Silent Service in pressing for public UFO Disclosure throguh the United Nations General Assembly and significant headwayws made for a period of nearly 3 months.

However, the Deep State militated against the US Navy UFO Disclosue effort and blunted the iniiative, but it faild in thwarting it.

The US Navy UFO Disclosur Initiative continued and ultimately succeeded in Decemeber 2017 when President Trump declassifed official US Government UFO File and publicly released the US Navy Tic Tac videos.

In April 2021, Morningsar was invited to become an advoisor on UFO Disclosure and UFO affaris by the US Space Force and has continued to support President Truimp’s UFO Discosure effort under the Code name “MJ-13.”

Robert is currently the Publisher & Editor of The Mornignstar Report, The UFO Spotlight & The UFO Digest Archives, which expose the real nature and dangers of the UFO phenomenon, the Deep State’s unconstitutional cover-up and its threat to our constitutional liberties.

Robert has been heard regularly on many national and international radio programs, including Coast-to-Coast AM, Far Out Radio, The Other Side of News, The Martian Revelation, Dr. J Radio Live in L.A. and Skywatchers Radio. Robert is currently the host of hs own radio programs on Revolution Radio..

Robert Morningstar has been listed in Who’s Who In America, Who’s Who In Who in Business & Industry (1992) and In Science & Technology (1993).

Robert was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who 2020 Albert Neill Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and career as a Civilian Intelligence Analyst.

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RDM

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