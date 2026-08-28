Two FDNY Captains Blow the Whistle on 9/11

Richard Patterson & Karin Deshore to speak at ‘Turning the Tide 2026’ in NYC!

Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

Editor’s note;

This article was orignally published on Richard Gage’s Substack page:

August 24, 2026

They had decades of front-line experience with the FDNY. They risked their lives to save others on 9/11 and almost paid the ultimate price. They saw things that day that revealed the official 9/11 story to be a fraud. They’re joining us in New York City in September to speak truth to power.

Retired FDNY Captains Richard Patterson and Karin DeShore will be featured speakers at Turning the Tide 2026, our 25th Anniversary 9/11 conference from Sept 10–13, bringing together public figures and over two dozen 9/11 whistleblowers and first responders to expose the cover-up of the crime of the century .

With this pivotal gathering just a few weeks away, time is running out to get tickets, so visit Turning The Tide 9/11 to learn more and buy your seats now:

Learn More | Get Tickets

If you have watched Season 1 of the new docu-series,

9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom,

you already know that Captain Patterson’s experience on 9/11 flies in the face of the government narrative.

Captain Patterson, FDNY

He arrived at the World Trade Center that morning after the South Tower had been explosively destroyed and was almost crushed when the North Tower came down right in front of him .

He proceeded with Chief Fox towards WTC Building 7, which was still standing but had several fires he intended to extinguish. However, two heavily armed men in black paramilitary uniforms blocked him from entering the building — a criminal act. Later that afternoon, he heard explosions before watching Building 7 fall suddenly, uniformly, and symmetrically, in free fall, into its own footprint —

→ as we have documented for 20 years.

Patterson knew office fires could not have brought down this 47-story, fire-resistant, steel-framed skyscraper.

As firefighters began to search the rubble of the Twin Towers, Patterson took the lead, crawling into a void in the debris to find survivors.

Unfortunately, the debris collapsed on top of Captain Patterson, causing him to lose consciousness and requiring his own emergency rescue.

Captain DeShore, FDNY

Captain Karin DeShore, a member of FDNY EMS, arrived at the World Trade Center while both Twin Towers were on fire and still standing. She coordinated teams of paramedics to evacuate victims out of the buildings, saving countless lives, before the South Tower came down in a hail of explosions, nearly crushing her. Her riveting testimony appears in the new documentary The Responders , which will premiere at the Turning the Tide 9/11 conference at 2 PM Eastern, on Friday, September 11, 2006.

“...an incredible force of wind coming at you...”

Both FDNY veterans are convinced that a real 9/11 investigation is needed to identify what actually happened that day and who is truly responsible for the deaths of thousands of people in the Twin Towers… and they are not alone.

Joining them at Turning the Tide 2026 are other brave 9/11 survivors and first responders, including heroic WTC janitor Willie Rodriguez, former NYPD sergeant Rick Bylicki, paramedic Bonnie Giebfried, and rescue worker Patrick Dillon.

They will speak about their experiences alongside Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame, Dr. Bret Weinstein, Jimmy Dore, and many 9/11 researchers and family members who are demanding transparency and accountability.

Time is running out on your chance to be a part of this groundbreaking conference. Get your multi-day or single-day tickets now:

4 Days - $150 | Students 50% Off!

Or donate to support the big event. Ticket sales cover only half the cost of this extraordinary event at the historic Teatro El Museo Del Barrio, along Central Park in New York:

Donate to Turning The Tide!

And... Yes, the big conference will indeed be LIVESTREAMED,

Thank you for supporting what could become the biggest moment in the history of 9/11 Truth — the breakthrough we’ve been working toward for 25 years!

This Chapter was orignally published on State of the Nation

https://stateofthenation.co/?page_id=234037

~~~

RDM​

*******

Robert D.Morningstar, Publisher/Editor of The Morningstar Report (TMR) would like to thank Barbara Honegger, Richard Gage (AIA) and State of the Nation for their contributions to this article on TMR.

*******

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) as a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

Since its inception,I have tried to maintain The Morningstar Report as a free publication.

However, I DO need your voluntary financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report.

RDM

******

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

MyTuner-A / MyTuner-B

pls-file-studio-a / pls-file-studio-b

Phone Call to Listen Studio-A

1-518-737-0185 or 1-518-906-1839

Phone Call to Listen Studio-B

1-716-748-0112 or 1-518-906-1859

The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday in video on Homenetwork TV

→ Home Network TV (Link)

MJ-13

*******

Robert D. Morningstar’s Biography

Robert Morningstar is a civilian intelligence analyst, investigative journalist and psychotherapist, living in New York City.

Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.

An expert in Chinese language, history and martial arts, he is acknowledged as a Master of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan by the Hong Kong Tai Chi Masters Association and has taught at Oberlin College, and Hunter College, the City University of New York. In 1992-93, he worked in the Behavioral Science Department of The International Center for the Disabled.

Robert Morningstar is a FAA-licensed private pilot and Instrument Ground Instructor and has studied the paranormal and UFOs for over 50 years and published many research articles on the Internet, exposing government cover-up and deception applied in the JFK Assassination. His work is cited in major books on the JFK assassination, notably in Paris Flammonde’s “The Assassination of America” and “Conspiracy Science” by Prof. James Fetzer.

In 2004, Robert Morningstar presented “TMA 1: A Sign of Intelligent Life on Mars” before a peer review panel at the Min-Tech conference at Johns Hopkins University sponsored by AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics) and was a featured speaker at the historic Secret Space Program Conference-Breakaway Civilization Conference held in San Mateo,, CA, June 2015 where he exhibited Apollo mission lunar anomalies and related UFO activity that occurred throughout the Apollo Missions.

Robert has written extensively on UFOs & the paranormal, as well as NASA’s use of “Disinformation Technology” to suppress evidence of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth, the Moon and of Life on Mars.

Background on the US Navy UFO Disclosure Initiative



February 4th, 2008 - June 6th, 2026

In February, 2008, Robert Morn​ingstar was invited by the US Navy to assist The Silent Service in pressing for public UFO Disclosure throu​gh the United Nations General Assembly and significant headway was made for a period of nearly 3 months.

However, ​The Deep State militated against the US Navy UFO Disclosure effort and although​ it blunted the ini​tiative, it failed ​t​o thwart it.

The US Navy UFO Disclosur​e Initiative continued and ultimately succeeded ​in re​vealing the r​eality​ of UFOs in December 2017 when President Trump declassifed official US Government UFO Files and publicly released the US Navy ​”Tic Tac ​UFO” videos.

In April 2021, Robert Morningstar was invited to become an advisor on UFO Disclosure and UFO affairs by the US Space Force and has continued to support President Trump’s UFO Disc​losure effort under the Code name “MJ-13.”

Robert is currently the Publisher & Editor of The Mornignstar Report, The UFO Spotlight & The UFO Digest Archives, which expose the real nature and dangers of the UFO phenomenon, the Deep State’s unconstitutional cover-up and its threat to our constitutional liberties.

Robert has been heard regularly on many national and international radio programs, including Coast-to-Coast AM, Far Out Radio, The Other Side of News, The Martian Revelation, Dr. J Radio Live in L.A. and Skywatchers Radio. Robert is currently the host of hs own radio programs on Revolution Radio.

Robert Morningstar has been listed in Who’s Who In America, Who’s Who In Who in Business & Industry (1992) and In Science & Technology (1993).

Robert was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who 2020 Albert Neill Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and career as a Civilian Intelligence Analyst.

*******

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) as a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

I have tried to maintin The Morningstar Report as a free publiction since its inception, However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

******

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.