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Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
Aug 29

Hoping at least one presentation will address what REALLY happened on 9/11 concerning July Wood's WHERE DID THE TOWERS GO. Evidence of Directed Free-energy Technology on 9/11

https://www.amazon.com/dp/0615412564/

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