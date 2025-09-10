Who Planned The 9/11 Attacks?

'Turning the Tide'

List of Conference Speakers!

Watch the Washington 9/11 Conference

Featuring Tucker Carlson, Clayton Morris & Senator Ron Johnson

LIVE and FREE on Redacted

(Clayton Morris’ YouTube newscast)

Starting Today @ 2 PM Pacific / 5 PM Eastern

Dear Friends & Readers,

If you want to know the real facts about The 9/11 Attacks and who the real perpetrators were , be sure to tune in to the LIVE telecast of "Turning The Tide."

This will be the most important conference on The 911 Attacks ever convened.

It will feature architect Richard Gage, along with investigative journalist/author Barbara Honegger (producer of "Behind the Smoke Curtain ") and a score of nationally and internationally known experts on The 911 Attacks.

The conference will feature Tucker Carlson, TV news journalist Clayton Morris, as well as, Senator Ron Johnson.

Turning the Tide begins at 5 pm Eastern today, Wednesday, September 10th , and will continue tomorrow, September 11th , and culminates on Friday, September 12th.

You can watch the proceedings FREE via the YouTube news broadcast Redacted, hosted by Clayton Morris.

The 9/11 truth is long overdue and it's time we all knew it.

"Who Planned 9/11?"

WW1WGA

“Where we Go 1, We Go All!

*******



Click this link: → "9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom"

The most powerful 9/11 Truth Conference in 2 Decades is here today!

Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

September 10h, 2025

This historic conference begins today. Don’t miss a moment! Senator Ron Johnson will give the keynote address, and Clayton Morris of REDACTED will begin each day with his inspiring thoughts and actions on his 2.75M-follower platform!

If you are coming in person - please arrive at least 15 minutes early - we’ll start promptly at 5 PM!

At 7:30 PM Eastern, US Senator Ron Johnson will take the stage, offering an unprecedented opportunity to hear directly from a sitting senator who has called for a new 9/11 investigation.

If you'll be watching live or afterward online, every session of the three-day event will be livestreamed for free on Redacted:

Click the link below to watch for FREE:

https://www.youtube.com/@RedactedNews/streams

For full details of today's program and the coming days' programs, explore the complete schedule here:

https://ic911.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/turning-the-tide-2025-program.pdf

With an extraordinary lineup of current and former members of Congress, leading broadcasters Tucker Carlson and Clayton Morris, whistleblowers, family members, scientists, and researchers, this promises to be one of the most pivotal 9/11 truth conferences ever.

Tucker Carlson will be addressing the conference directly - on the day of the premiere of his 5-part docu-series

→ Check out the Conference!

RichardGage911 will give the first evidentiary presentation today, followed by many other awesome speakers about the evidence in the explosive destruction of the three World Trade Center Skyscrapers on 9/11 — and beyond.

Today’s line up:

Wednesday, September 10th: New Evidence

Clayton Morris (Redacted), "Live Broadcast Introduction"

with Tucker Carlson “9/11 Lies”

Madhava Setty, MD, "How Do We Turn the Tide?"

Richard Gage, AIA, "New Evidence: The Explosive Destruction of the 3 WTC Skyscrapers on 9/11"

Dr. Niels Harrit, "The Chemistry of 9/11: A Coherent Collapse Scenario for the Twin Towers"

Ted Walter , "Earthshaking Revelations: Toward Incontrovertible Seismic Evidence of Pre-Impact Explosions"

US Senator Ron Johnson , "Will Legitimate Questions Ever Be Answered?"

Jonathan Cole, PE, "Premiere of 'Where the Towers Went: An Evaluation of Judy Wood's DEW Hypothesis"'

Dr. Piers Robinson, "Preliminary Evaluation of Flight Simulator Data Concerning the Control of UA 175 and AA77"

Dr. Aaron Good, "The Gray Alliance: How Neoconservatism Took Over the American 'Deep State"'

Sandra and Gene Laratonda , "Preview of September 11th Day of Action at the Capitol"

We can’t wait to connect with you today ON THE AIR!

Dear ​R​eaders of TMR,

With Many Thanks to Barbara Honegger & Richard Gage for this important report, revealing the true history of The 9/11 Attacks and for their ongoing contributions to The Morningstar Report (TMR).

