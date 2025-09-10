The Morningstar Report

Amy Harlib
5d

BEST research on 9/11 is by Judy Wood and David A. Hughes.

Judy Wood nails it!

And David A. Hughes (Omniwar) has a fantastic series on 9/11 and the Memorial on his substack:

dhughes.substack.com/t/911 He is a Judy Wood supporter!

Where Did the Towers Go? Evidence of Directed Free-energy Technology on 9/11 1st Edition

by Judy Wood (Author), Eric Larsen (Foreword).

A rather expensive tome but worth it at $51.20

Publisher ‏ : ‎ The New Investigation

Publication date ‏ : ‎ January 1, 2010

Edition ‏ : ‎ 1st

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Print length ‏ : ‎ 544 pages

ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0615412564

ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0615412566

I am a Native New Yorker who lived through that 9/11 day and as it was happening, knew it was a false flag psy-ops because the air force never scrambled and of course for a lot of other reasons but that was the first thing I thought of.

