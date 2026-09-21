“Ward Off Left” Posture

→ Lan Que Wei Zuo Peng

r. Robert Chuckrow has studied T’ai Chi Ch’uan, Qigong, and other movement, self-development, healing, and martial arts since 1970.

Dr. Chuckrow is a certified master-teacher of Kinetic Awareness®, is a second-degree black belt in Ninjutsu, and has taught T’ai Chi and Qigong extensively.

Robert has authored six books — four on T’ai Chi—and has won multiple book awards. His other two books are on diet and the historical tuning of keyboard instruments.

from New York University, and he has taught physics at New York University and The Cooper Union.

His Ph.D. is in

In 1970, I met a childhood acquaintance who was an artist studying calligraphy with Prof. Cheng. When she saw how stiff I was, she suggested my visiting the Tai Chi Association at

in Manhattan to consider learning

“

Taiji,

“

which I did, and I have been practicing it to this day.