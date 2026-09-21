The Morningstar Report Radio Show
With
Yang Family Tai Chi Masters
Dr. Robert Chuckrow & Robert Morningstar Discussing Tai Chi (Meta) Physics
How We Met Tai Chi Grandmaster
Professor Cheng Man-Ch’ing
and
Learned The (Meta) Physics
of Tai Chi Chuan
Grasp the Sparrow’s Tail
Dr. Robert Chuckrow has studied T’ai Chi Ch’uan, Qigong, and other movement, self-development, healing, and martial arts since 1970.
Dr. Chuckrow is a certified master-teacher of Kinetic Awareness®, is a second-degree black belt in Ninjutsu, and has taught T’ai Chi and Qigong extensively.
Robert has authored six books — four on T’ai Chi—and has won multiple book awards. His other two books are on diet and the historical tuning of keyboard instruments.
His Ph.D. is in experimental physics from New York University, and he has taught physics at New York University and The Cooper Union.
Tai Chi Master Robert D. Morningstar practicing
“The Horizontal Balance On a Bench”
How I started Tai Chi Ch’uan
By Dr. Robert Chuckrow (Phd)
In 1970, I met a childhood acquaintance who was an artist studying calligraphy with Prof. Cheng. When she saw how stiff I was, she suggested my visiting the Tai Chi Association at 211 Canal Street in Manhattan to consider learning “Taiji,“ which I did, and I have been practicing it to this day.
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Editor’s Note:
In practicing Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan with Professor Cheng Man Ch’ing since 1970, “The 2 Roberts” share a combined total of 112 years of Tai Chi experience.
Click the link below today at 10 p.m. EST
To Log in to Studio B
Revolution Radio- Freedomslips.Org
Dr. Robert Chuckrow Taiji Books
(Described on
https://www.chuckrowtaichi.com/BooksVideos.html)
The Tai Chi Book
Tai Chi Walking
Tai Chi Dynamics
Tai Chi Concepts and Experiments
Other Books:
The Intelligent Dieter’s Guide
Historical Tuning of Keyboard instruments: Theory and Practice
Dr. Robert Chuckrow’s Tai Chi Website:
→ Drr. Robert Chuckrow's Tai Chi Website
Phone Number:
914-762-2810
Mailing Address:
Robert Chuckrow
38 Linden Avenue
Ossining, NY 10562
Part I of TMR will be followed at 11 p.m.
by
Part II
Dr. Neils Harrit, Phd
Discussing
The Physics of the WTC Towers Collapse
on September 11th, 2001
at the
Turning the Tide 911 Conference, NYC
Hear the Next Episode of
Turning The Tide 911
on The Morningstar Report
As maintenance being conducted on the Revolution Radio webpage, our program will be broadcast on
TMR
Monday, September 21st, 2026
on Studio B
via Freedomslips.Org
To hear the program on
Tai Chi Physics with
Dr. Robert Chuckrow, Phd.
&
Dr. Neils Harrit, Phd.
A Coherent and Consistent Analysis
of the Collapse of the WTC Towers
Part 2 of TMR on Turning The Tide 911
Watch the Entire “TTT 911” Conference
On
→ The Turning the Tide 911 Archives
The Morningstar Report Radio Show
Monday night @ 10 p.m. EST
https://FreedomsLips.org/
Click the link below to hear the show:
→ Revolution Radio - FreedomsLips.org
Call-in number
1-518-906-1859
Listen to The Turning The Tide 9/11 Conference with Richard Gage (AIA), Barbara Honegger & Robert Morningstar on YouTube.
The Morningstar Report Interview
on Turning the Tide 911
Premiered Sept 3rd, 2026 - NEW YORK CITY
Richard Gage and Barbara Honegger discuss the Turning The Tide 9/11 Conference to be held in New York City from September 10th through September 13th, 2026.
Details
A Historic Gathering on the 25th Anniversary of 9/11
From September 10th to 13th, 2026, 9/11 family members, first responders, researchers, journalists, and concerned citizens will gather in the beautiful El Teatro at Museo del Barrio in New York City.
The conference will feature dozens of speakers, including movement leaders such as Richard Gage and independent media voices such as Jimmy Dore. Together, they will reflect on a quarter century of challenges and progress, examine the latest evidence and developments, and help chart the path toward truth, justice, peace, and accountability.
~~~
RDM
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Robert D.Morningstar, Publisher/Editor of The Morningstar Report (TMR) would like to thank Dr. Robert Chuckrow (Phd), Dr. Neils Harrit (Phd), Richard Gage and Barbara Honegger, Richard Gage (AIA) for their contributions to this article on TMR.
*******
Dear Friends & Supporters:
The Morningstar Report (TMR) as a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.
Since its inception,I have tried to maintain The Morningstar Report as a free publication.
However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.
Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below
Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media
You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:
Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>
Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com
Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report.
RDM
******
Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.
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Alternative Ways to Listen
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The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday in video on Homenetwork TV
MJ-13
*******
Robert D. Morningstar’s Biography
Robert Morningstar is a civilian intelligence analyst, investigative journalist and psychotherapist, living in New York City.
Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.
An expert in Chinese language, history and martial arts, he is acknowledged as a Master of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan by the Hong Kong Tai Chi Masters Association and has taught at Oberlin College, and Hunter College, the City University of New York. In 1992-93, he worked in the Behavioral Science Department of The International Center for the Disabled.
Robert Morningstar is a FAA-licensed private pilot and Instrument Ground Instructor and has studied the paranormal and UFOs for over 50 years and published many research articles on the Internet, exposing government cover-up and deception applied in the JFK Assassination. His work is cited in major books on the JFK assassination, notably in Paris Flammonde’s “The Assassination of America” and “Conspiracy Science” by Prof. James Fetzer.
In 2004, Robert Morningstar presented “TMA 1: A Sign of Intelligent Life on Mars” before a peer review panel at the Min-Tech conference at Johns Hopkins University sponsored by AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics) and was a featured speaker at the historic Secret Space Program Conference-Breakaway Civilization Conference held in San Mateo,, CA, June 2015 where he exhibited Apollo mission lunar anomalies and related UFO activity that occurred throughout the Apollo Missions.
Robert has written extensively on UFOs & the paranormal, as well as NASA’s use of “Disinformation Technology” to suppress evidence of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth, the Moon and of Life on Mars.
Background on the US Navy UFO Disclosure Initiative
February 4th, 2008 - June 6th, 2026
In February, 2008, Robert Morningstar was invited by the US Navy to assist The Silent Service in pressing for public UFO Disclosure through the United Nations General Assembly and significant headway was made for a period of nearly 3 months.
However, The Deep State militated against the US Navy UFO Disclosure effort and although it blunted the initiative, it failed to thwart it.
The US Navy UFO Disclosure Initiative continued and ultimately succeeded in revealing the reality of UFOs in December 2017 when President Trump declassifed official US Government UFO Files and publicly released the US Navy ”Tic Tac UFO” videos.
In April 2021, Robert Morningstar was invited to become an advisor on UFO Disclosure and UFO affairs by the US Space Force and has continued to support President Trump’s UFO Disclosure effort under the Code name “MJ-13.”
Robert is currently the Publisher & Editor of The Mornignstar Report, The UFO Spotlight & The UFO Digest Archives, which expose the real nature and dangers of the UFO phenomenon, the Deep State’s unconstitutional cover-up and its threat to our constitutional liberties.
Robert has been heard regularly on many national and international radio programs, including Coast-to-Coast AM, Far Out Radio, The Other Side of News, The Martian Revelation, Dr. J Radio Live in L.A. and Skywatchers Radio. Robert is currently the host of hs own radio programs on Revolution Radio.
Robert Morningstar has been listed in Who’s Who In America, Who’s Who In Who in Business & Industry (1992) and In Science & Technology (1993).
Robert was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who 2020 Albert Neill Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and career as a Civilian Intelligence Analyst.
*******
Dear Friends & Supporters:
The Morningstar Report (TMR) as a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.
I have tried to maintin The Morningstar Report as a free publiction since its inception, However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.
Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below
Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media
You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:
Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>
Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com
Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report
RDM
******
Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.
~~~