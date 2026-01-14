TV+ for exclusive documentaries, investigative series, and uncensored content you won’t find anywhere else. Join the movement.

The Daily T Podcast

On this edition of The Daily T, Camilla Tominey and Tim Stanley are joined by British-Iranian actor and comedian Omid Djalili, who’s been closely following the protests in Iran that could end up toppling Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and believes that Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela – a key Iranian ally – have accelerated the end of Khamenei’s brutal regime.

Omid criticises the “complicit silence” of some “liberal progressive intelligentsia” and argues that the silence is often due to people not wanting to appear “Islamophobic” or “pro-Israel,” but stresses that the protests are fundamentally about human rights.

He also believes the reluctance from Keir Starmer to proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist organisation is down to a need to keep the British embassy open in order to provide intelligence.