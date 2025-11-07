Preface

As Marxist Communist dictator of the USSR, Joseph Stalin, notoriously said:

“I don’t care who votes, I only care who counts the votes.”

The Art of Phil Dragoo

The New Soviet Man … Shakes Stalin’s hand

But suspicion lingers … “Hey, Joe, count your fingers.”

“The RED APPLE”

How to Steal Elections in NYC - From Tammany Hall to Mandani’s Living Gall

I asked A.I.:

Does New York City use Dominion Electronic Voting Machines to Run NYC Mayoral Elections?

A.I. Replied:

“Yes, New York City uses Dominion Voting Systems machines, specifically the ImageCast and DS200 Ballot Scanner models, among others. These machines are part of the electronic voting system implemented in the city.”

RDM

Ever since the 1880s in America, the words”Tammany Hall” have alwys been associated the worst kinds of political corruption.

→ https://www.britannica.com › topic › Tammany-Hall

Tammany Hall , the executive committee of the Democratic Party in New York City historically exercising political control through the typical ‘boss-ist’ blend of charity and patronage. It became synonymous with big-city government corruption during the period of its rule by ‘Boss’ William M. Tweed.

Through a concentrated “Mockingbird Talking Monkey Media” propaganda campaign of mass deception, pursuing a strategy of “promise all to everyone” and propelled by Zohran Mandani’s Jihadi Muslim gall, it appears to me that Ol’ Boss Tweed has returned from the grave.

The ghost of “Boss Tweed” appears to be reincarnated in the form of Senator Chuck Schumer and his partner in political crime, Hakeem Jeffries, who together have taken over the National Democratic Party and New York City’s so-called “Democratic Socialist Party” (aka DSA, which is merely a thinly veiled version of Marxist-Leninist Communism).

“Manchurian Candidates” & “The Enemy Within” Are Hard at Work to Destroy the USA

Schumer & Jeffries are using the DSA in a nefarious way, as the tip of a spear that the Democrats are conspiring to drive through the heart of America’s economy and Americans’ traditional political system to destroy our way of life.

In pursuit of a Communist Revolution in the United States, as we were warned 6 decades ago by the late Robert F. Kennedy, “The Enemy Within” has shut down the Federal Government for over a month in the hope of demolishing the capitalist economy that has lifted the people world from living in tree houses and caves to skyscrapers like the Empire State Building.

“The RED APPLE”

How to Steal Elections in NYC - From Tammany Hall to Mandani’s Living Gall

Composed & Compiled by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) - Publisher/ Editor of TMR

As predicted, The New York Exodus Begins …

Sparked by Zohran Mandani’s Election, NYC Officials are Resigning & New York Parents are Starting to Remove Their Children from NYC Schools …

But, Who can blame them?

RDM

Jewish FDNY Commissioner Hands in Resignation — Morning after anti-Israel Zohran Mamdani elected Mayor of New York City

By Larry Celona, Craig McCarthy, Emily Crane and David Propper

Published Nov. 5, 2025 Updated Nov. 5, 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET

Click this Link→ Robert Tucker Resignsas NYC Fire Commissioner

The New York Post reports:

“Zohran Mamdani’s victory has New Yorkers running for the hills — or at least private schools outside the city.

Since the results of Tuesday’s election came in, school placement consultant Christopher Rim told The Post he’s had no less than 23 clients reach out to him.

They’re looking to relocate — and they want his help getting their kids into elite private high schools and middle schools in other states.

“Within the first 30 minutes of AP announcing Mamdani’s victory, I got three messages from families looking to move,” said Rim, founder and CEO of Command Education.”

Families enrolled at the top-tier Trinity School on the Upper West Side have contacted school placement consultant Christopher Rim to transfer.

Metro

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani admits he wants to take aggressive action on Socialist agenda: ‘It is a mandate’

By

Emily Crane

Published Nov. 6, 2025, 7:06 a.m. ET

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has admitted he plans to take aggressive action on his budget-busting Socialist agenda, defiantly declaring: “It is a mandate .”

Fresh off the back of his election victory, the Democratic socialist wasted no time in vowing to follow through on his bold and unabashedly progressive plans — including taxing the rich.

“I’m also looking to be clear about the mandate that we won over the course of this election, and it is a mandate to deliver on the agenda that we ran on,” the 34-year-old told the New York Times on Wednesday.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani leaves following a press conference at the Unisphere in Queens on Nov. 5, 2025. REUTERS

A copy of the New York Post headlines Zohran Mamdani’s New York mayoral victory, at the post of trader Daniel Kryger (center), on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, on Nov. 5, 2025.AP

Mamdani’s audacious admission came after the Democratic Socialists of America “army” quickly took credit for his win over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo — crowing, too, that it was a “clear mandate” for its radical, far-left agenda.

New Yorkers, Welcome to Florida!

Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America ’s New York City chapter. said:

“Our movement is at the heart of Zohran’s campaign,”

Editor’s note:

Americans must Learn to Recognize “ Newspeak .”

Karl Marx described Socialism as “The Dictatorship of the Masses,” therefore, we must pose the question:

How can a Socialist “Dictatorship” be ” democratic ”?

That claim is pure Nonsense, typical of Marxist-Leninist Communist rhetoric.

Once again, we can see the contradiction in terms inherent in Commnist jargon and propaganda, which George Orwell , author of “1984” and “Animal Farm,” defined as “Newspeak.”

“Newspeak” is jargon composed of non-sensical phrases and euphemisms, composed of weasel-words characterized by Big Lies and falsehoods pretending to be ‘Truths.’

Another memorable,and for me, an unforgetable example was Barak Obama ’s phrase, which he used in 2009 calling for a Federal law demanding ”Mandatory Volunteerism.”

Reader, just think about the inherent nonsense in this contradiction:

If something is ”mandatory,” it is not “voluntary,”

And if something is”voluntary,” it would not be “mandatory.”

Such is the ridiculous ” nice -sounding” nonsense of Marxist-Leninist Communist jargon.

I advise evryone to Learn to recognize Newspeak whenever you read it or hear it!

RDM, Publisher/Editor, TMR

DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo contiued “ newspeaking ” by stating

“This overwhelming victory is a clear mandate for a Democratic Socialist agenda to make New York City one that people can afford.”

*******

Once more, Reader take note:

Mamdani only garnered only 51% of the vote, which represents just 18% of the eligible NYC electorate.

(Read the NY Post reader’s comment cited below).

That is Nowhere near a ”Mandate.”

RDM, Ed.

A Political Snake Molts its Skin Overnight

I’ve often warned people that Communism (and Communist politicians) are like a snake that regularly molts, shedding its skin to change its outward appearance, but despite an external change in appearance, even with new skin, Communism is still the same vile, wretched and evil snake that it has always been!

I am not the only New Yorker who noticed. The New York Post reported, quote:

“The newly emboldened mayor-elect’s remarks also doubled down on his fire-breathing victory speech from Tuesday night where he repeatedly insisted his win was a ‘mandate for change’. ”

Mamdani Changes into “Dr. Jekyll & Mr Hyde” of NYC Politics

CNN’s Van Jones Decries Mamdani’s Instant Character Switch

CNN’s Van Jones among those raising alarm at Mamdani’s instant ‘character switch’ after winning power

→ Mamdani turns into the "Dr. Jekyll & Mr Hyde" of NYC Politics: Van Jones Decries Mamdani's Instant Character Switch

By Emily Crane Published Nov. 5, 2025, 7:16 a.m. ET

Photo above - Courtesy of the The NY Post

Supporters watch as Zohran Mamdani delivers a firey rant following thes mayoral election victory at an election-night watch party at the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden on Nov. 4, 2025, in Queens. (Getty Images)

Critics were quick to raise alarm about Mamdani’s radical shift in tone — with some noting that the rage-filled speech was a “character switch” and a far cry from the appeasing demeanor he tried to exude on the campaign trail.

“My supporters and our movement are hungry for a politics of consistency — a politics that actually focuses on the needs of working people,” Mamdani said in the post-election interview.

*******

Zohran Mamdani Is A Political & Cultural Chameleon

Mamdani’s radical personality change (from Dr. Jekyll into Mr. Hyde ) on election night, November 4th, 2025, was certainly NOT “consistent” with the soft-spoken, affable, amiable and friendly little bearded “Teddy Bear” that he portrayed during his pre-election campaign, which is why I, long ago, labelled him as a “chameleon” changing his demeanor (and his accent) whenever he spoke in front of crowds.

RDM-Pub/Ed,TMR

Mamdani = Kamala 2.0

Australia’s Sky News host Danica De Giorgio has called out Zohran Mamdani over his use of “many accents,” labelling him “Kamala 2.0.”

A Warning From London!

Mamadani Exposed - Jihadi Wolf - Sharia Sheep’s Clothing

Zohran Mamdani appears on a poster from the NYC DSA.@nycDSA/X

What this image says to me: “I pledge alliance to Islam and Sharia Law.”

RDM, Pub/Ed.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Plan for the Destruction of America

Brigitte Gabriel Exposed Islamic Subversion Under Obama in 2014

@diplo.act DiploAct on Instagram: "What does it mean when enemies openly d…

The New York Post reports:

“I think that our tax system is an example of the many ways in which working people have been betrayed.”



So far, Mamdani hasn’t named any DSA ( Democratic Socialists of America ) members who will join the ranks of his transition team.

Mamdani’s Racist Anti-WhiteTax Plan Served with Lawsuit by AIA (Anti-Islamification Group)

*******

Charlie Kirk Warned Americans About Mamdani

A Jihadi Muslim Candidate - Exposed by Charlie Kirk!

Just days before his death, Charlie Kirk said about Mandani:

“Authenticity without virtue is just narcissism in disguise.”

Perhaps this is Why Charlie Kirk was Assassinated

An Insightful NYC resident’s cogent comment:

NY Post reader “RS247” wrote:

“He got 51% of ballots cast. Only 34% of registered voters cast ballots. So only 18% of voters elected him.”

Schumer & Jeffries’ Marxist Socialist Cabal In Congress Shuts Down the US Goverment for a 2nd Month

How to Steal a New York City (or any ) Election

One might well ask:

“ How was Mandani’s “win” made possible ?”

The Answer is Simple:

Ballot Harvesting & Electronic Voting Machines!

TMR Readers take note:

Dominion Voting Machine User’s Manual Reveals How to Switch & Stack Votes!

The flow chart (schematic diagram) below, taken directly from the Dominion Voting Machine User’s Manual, shows how Ballot Harvesting is built into Dominion Electronic Voting Machines through software engineering and a programmed algorythim:

By following the Dominion flow chart reproduced above, one can follow the arrows to see how Dominion Electonic Voting Machines are preprogrammed (or can be re-programmed) to stack votes to predetermined ”preferences” or next “available preferences.”

Note the use of the word "preferences.” One must also take note of the words ”eliminate candidate with lowest vote” and “transfer surplus” and “redistribute to next available preferences.”

Dominion & “ Fractional Voting”

Dominion Voting Machines Can be Programmed to Favor a ”Preferred Candidate” with ”Fractional Voting”

Dominion’s “Fractional Voing” function is a method for rigging an election by assigning”Fractional votes” to any candidates in whatever scale the programmer wishes to assign.

For example, Dominion machines can be rigged to add “fractional votes” for a “Preferred candidate” or to subtract “fractional votes” from an ”Unpreferred Candidate.”

What is “Fractional Voting”?

The term Fractional Voting refers to the ability of biased programmers, using electronic voting technology, to assign values other than “1” to votes for pre-selected candidtes, assigning pre-programmed votes, over another vote and, thereby, diminishing the value of one vote over another.

Consider this:

Electronic voting machines (such as Dominion) can be pre- programmed to assign arbitrary values such as +1.25 for ONE vote for a “Preferred Candidate” while assigning a value of +0.75 to ONE vote for an”Unpreferred Candidate,” so that if 100 people voted for each candidate (200 voters), the “Preferred Candidate’ would receive 125 votes and the “Unpreferred Candidate” would receive only 75 votes, thereby, breaking what should have been a Tie Vote (of 100 to 100) into a “victory” for the “Preferred Candidate” with a ”Win” by a margin of 125 to 75.

The Fractional Vote can be assigned any decimal value chosen by the programmer (i.e. the rigger).

If the riggers want to make the outcome of the election to appear to have been “a close race,” the rigger might choose a weighted value of +1.10 for the “Preferred Candidate” and a value of +0.90 for the ”Unpreferred Candidate.”

Thus, in the same hypothetical election (given as an example above) that should have resulted in a Tie Vote of 100 to 100, the ”Preferred” outcome would appear as a much closer race with a win given for the “Preferred Cadidate” of 110 votes to 90 votes.

One can easily understand how fractional voting can turn a real “Loser” into what would appear to an ignorant public as a “Winner.

“Commie Mandani” Victory Rants Shock Both Democrats & Republicans Alike

Any Stolen Election is Tantamount to a Coup d’Etat!

The results of the New York City Mayoral Election are being watched around the World.

Below is my analysis of Mandani’s coup d’etat and the consequences yet to come to New York City in reply to a message that I received from a friend in Canada after Mandani’s victorious rant on the night of the election.

RDM

On Wed, Nov 5, 2025 at 9:06 AM LJ PI wrote:

Hi Robert! I heard Mamdani’s speech last night and it was amazing, no teleprompter. He is Trump’s nightmare … a socialist, immigrant, with talent and a following. He is contrary to Trump’s concept of immigrant. It will be interesting to see what he does with NY. I want to keep in touch with you about it to see whether action rather than just rhetoric embellishes NY again. My favourite city! LJ

Dear LJ,

I think that Mamdani’s speech last night was that of an Obama clone and an Obama puppet. I thought it was dreadful, as Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet, it was simply:

“A tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Mamdani’s speech was pure political posturing, full of narcissism, self-aggrandizement, an angry tirade replete with pointless platitudes and false promises, which he will be incapable of fulfilling. “Mami” talked just like Obama and clucked like Obama using similar inflections, tones of voice, at times with pregnant pauses with trite phrases like:

“People have a right to be free and a right to be fed.”

To use “Ol’ Joe Blow” Biden’s favorite word, That is pure “malarkey.”

I often like to say (with a Southern accent):

“The gov’mint ain’t my Mammy and it ain’t my “Pappy.”

BTW, LJ, “Mami” Mamdani will not be any sort of “nightmare” for President Trump. Mamdani will actually make a good “sock puppet” for the Republicans and Independents to show Americans the true nature and corruption of Demo-Marxist Socialist ideologues and their alliance with domestic criminal elements, Jihadis and Islamic Fundamentalism .

(Read my note below, regarding “Mr. Cook,” the former Deputy Director for Western Massachussets).

Like AOC, Mamdani will be a pest, but not a “nightmare” for Republicans.

DJT will not be running in 2028 and “Mami” is not eligible to run for President because he was born in Uganda.

Only Native-born Americans are eligible to run for President, which is a doctrine enshrined in the US Constitution. Please note that Texas pork-barreler, Ted Cruz, is also disqualified because he was born in what was once called “Canada,” a dominion now dominated by Liberal Marxist-Leninism.

The only reason that Mami won in NYC is the same reason why Carney won (in what Queen Justine Trudeau turned into his vision of a Marxist-Leninist “Cocaine-Nada”), which was achieved primarily through the use of Dominion Electronic Voting Machines, which as we have shown above, can easily be reprogrammed to Rig the Vote.

The instructions on how to do so can be found in the Dominion Users Manual.

Ironically, on the very same Election Day that saw Mamdani ‘win’ the mayoral election in NYC, November 4th, 2025, the FBI and local authorities arrested LaMar Cook who was Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy ’s “Deputy Director for Western Massachusetts” in his office .

Cook’s arrest came after authoities found 13 Kilos (which amounts to 28.6 POUNDS! ) of “cartel quality” cocaine in packages at U.Mass/Amherst.

Authorities report that the packages seized were slated to be delivered to Cook’s government office with another 21 Kilos (46.2 pounds!) found in Cook’s office (and ready to be shipped).

Deputy Director Cook was using official Massachusetts State government mail to ship out packages of cocaine directly from his desk with the state paying for the postage and the shipping, thus, turning theoncdgreat Commonwealth of massachusets into “ Massa-2-shits” an official “narco-trafficking” state of the Union.

Now we know how Democrats have been funding their political campaigns (through Antifa/BLM), and we’ve learned who really runs the show for t he Democratic Socialist of America, namely, Chinese & Mexican cartels and narco-traffcikers.

Warm regards,

RDM

With Many Thanks to my friend and colleaugue, Marcus Aurelius , who brought the Dominion deception to our attention, as well as, graphic artist, Phil Dragoo, TMR’s Tri-State Intagram reporter, MaHa, our New York City Elections pollster, M.M., and video news reporter, Josiane Hird-Moorhouse, for their contributions to The Morningstar Report.

