Margaret Janie “Maggie” Newman

The First American-Born Lady Tai Chi Adept , a devoted student of Yang Family Grandmaster Professor Cheng Man-Ching has joined “The Passing Parade”

By Robert Morningstar, Yang Family Tai Chi Master

Publsiher-Editor of the orningstar Report (TMR)

Memorial Day, May 30th, 2026

As I have had the privilege of practing Chinese martial arts and of teaching Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan in New York City for more than 55 years, I was very sad to receive the news that my “Tai Chi Sister-in-Arms,” Yang family Lady Tai Chi Adept (aka Master ) Maggie Newman had passed away in October of 2025.

Maggie Newman was one of the earliest followers, students and devotees of Professor Cheng Man-Ch’ing, progenitor of the Yang Family Short Form of Tai Chi Chuan.

Having previously performed as a talented dancer and exponent (literally following in the footsteps) of the legendary Martha Graham, Mary Anthony and La Meri, and having learned to perform Japanese Kabuki (as well as, practical self-defense for women from Japanese masters of karate & Aikido), Maggie Newman blossomed and flourished under Professor Cheng’s tutelage into oe of Professor Cheng’s most respected “Senior Students,” like Ed Young, Natasha Gorky-Young, Tam Gibbs, Morty Raphael, Lou Klinesmith and Ken Van Sickle.

While studying and teaching at the legendary Shr Jung Tai Chi School in New York’s chinatown, known to Prof. Cheng’s students as “Kwai Le Tang,” "(or “The Hall of Happiness” as it was dubbed by The Professor), Magggie Newman advanced quicly, quietly and gracefully into adeptship and mastery of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan.

Lamentably, Maggie’s demise followed by one year the untimely passing of longtime friend and one of her principal students, Tai Chi Swordsmaster , Ken Van Sickle, who was likewise a student of Professor Cheng Man-Ch’ing and “Tai Chi Brother” to both of us.

It was on January 4th of this year (2026) that I recevied the following message from the core of Maggie Newman’s dedicated students:

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On Sun, Jan 4, 2026 at 4:48 PM CJ Rhoads < cjrhoads@hplconsortium.com > wrote:

Dear Friends,

We invite you to join us on zoom for Maggie’s Celebration of Life which will take place on January 11, 2026, from 2 - 4 pm EST.

Please find the link and important information below. The program will be recorded.

We will miss having you there in person, but are grateful that you will join us in this way.

At the time of the program we will have a limited ability to assist anyone technically. So if you wish, please try the link on Sunday, January 11 between 11:00 and 1:00 pm EST. If it doesn’t work, you can text CJ at 610-468-5039 with your full name, email, and the problem you are experiencing. She will try and help resolve the problem.

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Susan Heineman, Jano Cohen, Jessica Fusillo, and CJ Rhoads are inviting you to a scheduled Zoom event.

Topic: Maggie Newman Celebration of Life

Time

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Margaret Janie Newman, whose life traced a rare and graceful arc from modern dance to Kabuki to T'ai Chi, passed away on October 8, 2025.

She was a singular artist and teacher, weaving together traditions of East and West into a lifetime of movement, discipline, and deep spirit.



Born in Lanett, Alabama, Maggie's early fascination with form led her first to sports, then to dance.

After studies at the University of Alabama and summers at Jacob's Pillow, she moved to New York in 1950, where she immersed herself in the Katherine Dunham School of Dance , the School of American Ballet , the Metropolitan Opera Ballet School , and the Louis Johnson Company.

She performed tirelessly, appearing in modern dance concerts, nightclubs, and on television, and toured internationally with the Paul Taylor Dance Company.

Dance critics and colleagues alike praised her as a performer of versatility, rigor, and elegance.

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Watch the Trailer for Maggie Newman Archives (below).

Click this link → Maggie Newman Archives

In the world of T’ai Chi Chuan and particularly in the lineage of renowned master, the late Professor Cheng Man-ch’ing, Margaret Newman is an American Treasure.

Maggie” as she is affectionately known by her many students, has studied and taught the art of T’ai Chi for more than a half century.

There are two Archives. Archive I: “Following the Ch’i”, includes footage of Maggie demonstrating both the solo T’ai Chi form and the sword form. Each segment is introduced with her ideas about learning the forms and thoughts on T’ai Chi.

The companion Archive II: “Nourishing the Spirit”, also available, includes the uncut interview, rare footage of her teaching, NY Push Hands meets and vintage photographs.

In both these archives, the viewer is treated to a glimpse of the genius, the skill and the heart of one of America’s most beloved teachers of T’ai Chi Ch’uan: Maggie Newman

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/maggienewman

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Yet Maggie's genius lay not only in performance, but in her ceaseless curiosity.

In the early 1960s, her path turned toward Asia's great embodied arts. She studied meditation with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and Zen master Nakagawa Soen Roshi , and trained in martial disciplines including karate and Aikido, earning her black belt under Sensei Yamada and Master Koichi Tohei.

For fifty years she also devoted herself to Japanese classical Kabuki dance, a practice that enriched her understanding of theater, gesture, and presence.

The deepest of these lifelong studies began in 1964, when Maggie met Professor Cheng Man-ch'ing, the renowned Yang-style T'ai Chi Grandmaster. She became one of his six senior students in New York, entrusted with carrying forward his teaching.

Maggie went on to nurture learners in Rochester, Philadelphia, New York City, and beyond, teaching workshops, camps, and weekly classes for over half a century. Maggie was widely recognized as one of the pillars of Professor Cheng's lineage in America.



Maggie's teaching was marked by humility and insight. She often said the teacher's task was "not to squelch the student's spirit," but to create a structure in which discipline and spontaneity could meet.

Students recall her precision of eye in observation, her warmth, and her quiet humor, whether guiding them through the subtleties of push-hands, demonstrating the sword, or encouraging them to "stay awake" within the form.

For Maggie, T'ai Chi was never just technique ; it was the daily practice of discovering one's body, mind, and heart anew.

In every art she touched-dance, Kabuki, martial arts, calligraphy, painting, and above all, Tai Chi, Maggie Newman embodied Shr Jung, which may be transated as “The Moment” or “The<Time>Center,” in her rootedness, balance, refinement, and openness. She carried traditions forward while leaving space for others to find their own way within them.

Maggie Newman’s students, colleagues, and countless admirers will remember her not only as a masterof Tai Chi Ch’uan, but as a rare presence: grounded yet light, disciplined yet free, precise yet compassionate.



Maggie Mewman’s legacy endures in the bodies, minds and spirits of those she knew and taught, and in the living lineage of movement and mindfulness that she helped cultivate for future generations.

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In response, I wrote:

Dear CJ, Susan Heineman, Jano Cohen, Jessica Fusillo

& Shih Jung Tai Chi Family,

Thank you for letting me know of Maggie Newman’s passing.

I pray that Maggie will rest in peace in Peng Lai Shan with Professor Cheng, Ken Van Sickle, Tam Gibbs and many others of the core group of Shih Jung Tai Chi School teachers. who have crossed the bar before us.

I was privileged to be part of Professor Cheng Man-Ching’s circle and grateful to have studied with him, Maggie, Ed Young, William C.C. Chen, Ben Lo, Lou Kleinsmith, Morty Raphael, and after his passing, with Professor Cheng’s sons, Patrick and Wayne at the Shih Jung studio, Professor Cheng’s beloved Kwai Le Tang (or “Hall of Happiness”).

Maggie was a great teacher and a very insightful person. I fondly recall how kind she was in her teaching, as well as her faithful dedication to Tai Chi and her devotion to the memory of Professor Cheng.

Maggie also mastered the Yang Family Sword Form , which I enjoyed seeing her perform many times in Professor Cheng’s Tai Chi Sword classes.

To honor the memory of Maggie & Ken, I share with you below, 2 videos of the Yang Family Sword Form In Memoriam of Professor Cheng, Maggie Newman and my Tai Chi brother, Ken Van Sickle, who was the cinematographer for this short film and for the biography of Professor Cheng, entitled:

“The Professor: Tai Chi’s Journey West”

(Produced by Barry Strugatz & Ken Van Sickle).

YouTube

The Late Grandmaster Professor Cheng Man-Ch-ing (filmed in 1973) and his disciple, Tai Chi Master Robert D. Morningstar (videoed in 2018 by Kat James) present the Yang Family Tai Chi Sword Form .

With my sincere sympathies and deep condolences to you

& all of Maggie’s friends and Tai Chi students.

Robert D. Morningstar

明亮的晨星

Yang Family Tai Chi Master

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Crossing the Bar

Alfred, Lord Tennyson

1809 –1892

Sunset and evening star,

And one clear call for me!



And may there be no moaning of the bar,

When I put out to sea,

But such a tide as moving seems asleep,

Too full for sound and foam,

When that which drew from out the boundless deep

Turns again home.

Twilight and evening bell,

And after that the dark!

And may there be no sadness of farewell,

When I embark;

For tho’ from out our bourne of Time and Place

The flood may bear me far,

I hope to see my Pilot face to face

When I have cross’d the bar.

~~~

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Robert D. Morningstar’s Biography

Robert Morningstar is a civilian intelligence analyst, investigative journalist and psychotherapist, living in New York City.

Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.

An expert in Chinese language, history and martial arts, he is acknowledged as a Master of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan by the Hong Kong Tai Chi Masters Association and has taught at Oberlin College, and Hunter College, the City University of New York. In 1992-93, he worked in the Behavioral Science Department of The International Center for the Disabled.

Robert Morningstar is a FAA-licensed private pilot and Instrument Ground Instructor and has studied the paranormal and UFOs for over 50 years and published many research articles on the Internet, exposing government cover-up and deception applied in the JFK Assassination. His work is cited in major books on the JFK assassination, notably in Paris Flammonde’s “The Assassination of America” and “Conspiracy Science” by Prof. James Fetzer.

In 2004, Robert Morningstar presented “TMA 1: A Sign of Intelligent Life on Mars” before a peer review panel at the Min-Tech conference at Johns Hopkins University sponsored by AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics) and was a featured speaker at the historic Secret Space Program Conference-Breakaway Civilization Conference held in San Mateo,, CA, June 2015 where he exhibited Apollo mission lunar anomalies and related UFO activity that occurred throughout the Apollo Missions.

Robert has written extensively on UFOs & the paranormal, as well as NASA’s use of “Disinformation Technology” to suppress evidence of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth, the Moon and of Life on Mars.

Background on the US Navy UFO Disclosure Initiative

February 4th, 2008 - June 6th, 2026

In February, 2008, Robert Morn​ingstar was invited by the US Navy to assist The Silent Service in pressing for public UFO Disclosure throu​gh the United Nations General Assembly and significant headway was made for a period of nearly 3 months.

However, ​The Deep State militated against the US Navy UFO Disclosure effort and although​ it blunted the ini​tiative, it failed ​t​o thwart it.

The US Navy UFO Disclosur​e Initiative continued and ultimately succeeded ​in re​vealing the r​eality​ of UFOs in December 2017 when President Trump declassifed official US Government UFO Files and publicly released the US Navy ​”Tic Tac ​UFO” videos.

In April 2021, Robert Morningstar was invited to become an advisor on UFO Disclosure and UFO affairs by the US Space Force and has continued to support President Trump’s UFO Disc​losure effort under the Code name “MJ-13.”

Robert is currently the Publisher & Editor of The Mornignstar Report, The UFO Spotlight & The UFO Digest Archives, which expose the real nature and dangers of the UFO phenomenon, the Deep State’s unconstitutional cover-up and its threat to our constitutional liberties.

Robert has been heard regularly on many national and international radio programs, including Coast-to-Coast AM, Far Out Radio, The Other Side of News, The Martian Revelation, Dr. J Radio Live in L.A. and Skywatchers Radio. Robert is currently the host of hs own radio programs on Revolution Radio.

Robert Morningstar has been listed in Who’s Who In America, Who’s Who In Who in Business & Industry (1992) and In Science & Technology (1993).

Robert was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who 2020 Albert Neill Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and career as a Civilian Intelligence Analyst.

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Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) as a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

I have tried to maintin The Morningstar Report as a free publiction since its inception, However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

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