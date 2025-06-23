June 21st, 2025 - The Longest Day

President Trump Speaks After U.S. Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities in Fordow, Natanz, Isfahan President Donald Trump is addressing the nation live following a major military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear sites.

Trump confirms the U.S. has bombed three key Iranian nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — in what he calls a “very successful mission.”

This comes amid a rapidly escalating crisis in the Middle East, with Israel continuing its strikes on Iranian targets, and Iran launching drone attacks toward Israel in retaliation. The world watches closely as tensions between Washington, Tehran, and Tel Aviv threaten to spiral into a regional war.

President Trump Addresses the Nation Following U.S. Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites -

Canadian Reporter Kimberly Halkett: In-Depth Analysis

*******

FAKE US, British & EU News Hide the Facts: The Iron Dome Failed

Colonel Douglas MacGregor says: “The war is just beginning,”

Mossad Intelligence Office & Haifa Energy Center Bombed by Iran

B-2 Attacks on Iran

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers conducted strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—as part of an operation codenamed "Midnight Hammer."

The attacks, which occurred on June 22, 2025, involved 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bunker-buster bombs and more than two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from a U.S. submarine, marking the first operational use of the MOP. Satellite imagery and U.S. officials confirmed severe damage to the facilities, particularly at Fordow, which is deeply buried in a mountain and considered Iran’s most hardened nuclear site. 124

Operation Midnight Hammer: Conducted by seven B-2 bombers flying non-stop from Missouri, the mission lasted approximately 37 hours with in-air refueling. A total of 125 U.S. military aircraft supported the operation, including stealth bombers and submarines. 14

Targets and Weapons Used : Fordow and Natanz were struck by GBU-57/B MOPs, each weighing 30,000 pounds, while Isfahan was hit with Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) launched from a U.S. Navy submarine. These weapons were chosen specifically for their ability to penetrate deeply fortified underground facilities. 124

Damage Assessment : Initial assessments indicate "extremely severe damage" at all three sites. Satellite images show multiple craters and debris at Fordow, with U.S. officials describing the strikes as a "spectacular military success." Iranian officials confirmed the attacks but denied suffering a major setback. 234

Political Response : President Trump described the operation as a "monumental" success, emphasizing that the damage extended "far below ground level." Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed continued resistance and retaliation against Israel, though no specific response to the U.S. strikes was immediately announced. 34

Strategic Implications: The strikes represent a historic escalation in U.S. involvement in the Israel–Iran conflict, signaling a shift from diplomatic engagement to direct military action. The operation was coordinated with Israel, which has been conducting its own campaign against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Watch the True Horrors of the War between Israel & Iran That Being Hidden by CIA/Deep State Controlled MockingBird Media

Thousands of Israelis have been killed, buried alive under collapsed high rise buildings during the most recent retaliatory Iranian missile attacks on Israel after the US bombed Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

This is the reality of the War in Israel that CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, NYTiems, Washington Post, NY Post and the evil clowns in the Mockingbird Media are hiding the Truth from the American people and the world. still pretending that Israel is invulnerable.

The same holds true in Britain (BBC), France, Germany and Canada's CBC. All are hiding the slaughter of Israelis while they show the devastation of Iran by the Israeli Air force.

The Iron Dome has collapsed. The vaunted Iron Dome has failed, unable to keep up with Iran's unrelenting missile barrages.

The Israeli government security services and Israeli police are hunting down Israelis who dare to video the damage done to Tel Aviv, Haifa, BeerShiva and disseminate images of the true extent of the attacks and the damage done across Israel.

Below is a sample of what occurred yesterday all across Israel.

Mossad Intelligence Office & Haifa Energy Center Bombed by Iran

Israel's equivalent of the US Pentagon has been stricken.

Fox News tried to show it, but IDF troops drove the reporter away from the scene.

The headquarters building of Israel's elite Cyber Security Unit has been destroyed.

IRAN'S BRUTAL ATTACK ON ISRAELI TERRITORY AFTER US ATTACKS TEHRAN'S NUCLEAR FACILITIES

LIVE | Iran BOMBARDS Israel With Missiles And Shahed Drones, Buildings Collapse In Tel Aviv, Haifa

Iran unleashed missiles and Shahed drones across southern Israel, striking Beersheba early Friday and ripping apart residential apartments and industrial buildings, creating craters and injuring at least six people.

Emergency crews surveyed destroyed high-rise lobbies and apartment blocks in Beersheba and Haifa . Israel responded with nighttime airstrikes on Iran, targeting missile and nuclear‑related sites in Tehran and Isfahan.

*******

The Truth cannot be Hidden Forever.

The IDF’s Home Front Command confirms that Iran launched at least one ballistic missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead at central Israel today.

The missile’s warhead splits while descending, at an altitude of around 7 kilometers, spreading around 20 smaller munitions at a radius of around 8 kilometers. Each one of the smaller bombs carries around two kilograms of explosives.

John 8:32 “You Will Know the Truth and The Truth Shall Set You Free”

********

Exclusive: Iran given advance notice as US insisted attack on nuclear sites is ‘one-off’

Amwaj.media

A satellite image of Natanz, Iran on Feb. 28, 2007. (Photo via Getty Images)

The story: US President Donald Trump says three key nuclear facilities in Iran have been “obliterated,” while threatening more strikes “if peace does not come quickly.” This comes as Amwaj.media has learned that Washington notified Tehran of the strikes. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a high-ranking Iranian political source confirmed that the Trump administration on June 21 conveyed that it did not seek an all-out confrontation, and only intended to strike the Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.

The message is said to have been delivered by a third party. Importantly, the senior source also confirmed that the targeted sites were evacuated, with "most" of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium kept in secure locations.

The details: The US bombings do not appear to have been conducted from any American military base in the region.

Reports indicate that at least three B-2 bombers flying from the US dropped six 13.6 ton (30,000 lbs) Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs on the Fordow underground uranium enrichment site. Experts speculate that two bombs were dropped on each of Fordow’s two main entrances along with two MOPs on the ventilation shaft.



A submarine is believed to have fired 30 Tomahawk missiles at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility as well as the nuclear complex in Isfahan. Notably, both of the sites have been bombed by Israel in recent days.



Citing a “well-placed source,” CBS has reported that “Isfahan and its underground facility was probably a harder target than Fordow.”

The damage: In his June 21 statement, Trump said the targeted Iranian facilities were “completely and totally obliterated,” warning that any potential future attacks would be “far greater and a lot easier.”

The executive director of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) quoted an “impeccable Israeli contact” as saying, “The strike appears to have ended the Iranian nuclear program. Confirmation to come in the next 24 hours. The last step is to remove the nuclear material from the nuclear sites.”

However, initial data that allows a damage assessment is still lacking. Prior to the bombings, some studies suggested that multiple MOPs would need to be dropped in the same craters given that Fordow is believed to be about 80-90 meters (262-295 feet) deep.

The reactions: Iranian authorities have confirmed that nuclear sites in Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz have been hit. However, no other details have been publicized.

In a brief statement issued in the early hours of June 22 local time, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) slammed the US bombings as “a brutal act that contradicts international laws, especially the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).”



Taking aim at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the AEOI said the US attack was “unfortunately carried out in the shadow of indifference and even the support” of the UN nuclear watchdog.

The AEOI stated that it “assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national [nuclear] industry…to be stopped.” It added that it has “put the necessary measures, including legal proceedings, on its agenda.”

The future: Already under severe attack by Israel, Iran has little interest in a simultaneous all-out war with the US. Prior to the June 21 bombings, Tehran declared that it was open to resuming nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration—but only if Israel ceases its attacks.

“They should make peace immediately. They should stop immediately. Otherwise they’ll get hit again,” Trump said in a brief phone interview ahead of his prepared remarks late on June 21 EDT. In his official statement, Trump elaborated, “There are many targets left. Tonights’ was the most difficult of them all, by far…but if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”



Given that Iran is said to have received prior notice along with a private communication from the US that it does not seek a broader conflict, it could be that Trump seeks a repeat of the events of Jan. 2020. The latter entailed a largely symbolic Iranian ballistic missile attack on American bases in Iraq over Trump’s authorization of the assassination of then-Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.



Non-symbolical options at the disposal of Iran include measures such as exiting the NPT, expelling foreign inspectors, striking Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility and interrupting maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz—possibility in coordination with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement resuming operations in the Red Sea. Each of these options carry costs and benefits, with an expulsion of foreign inspectors the most probable option.

In terms of a kinetic response, the likelihood that no US military bases in the region were used makes it more difficult for Iran to attack such facilities in at least Gulf Arab states. This leaves American bases in Iraq, which are already largely evacuated, the most probable targets for immediate retaliation.

As Amwaj.media previously reported, Israel’s focus on the necessity for Trump to strike Fordow appears to have been designed to convince him to enter a war with Iran.

Indeed, Iranian authorities have already indicated that nuclear materials were removed from Fordow.

Moreover, sites known to the IAEA are unlikely to be used for a weaponization effort should Tehran decide on such a course of action. Against this backdrop, the likely near-term outcome of Trump’s attack on Iran appears to be lessened monitoring of nuclear activities in Iran as opposed to the end of the Iranian nuclear program.

Amwaj Jun. 21, 2025 https://amwaj.media/en/media-monitor/exclusive-iran-given-advance-notice-as-us-insisted-attack-on-nuclear-sites-is-one?utm_term=6858eb0af8b15de2d45031a0a1893fb3&utm_campaign=FirstEdition&utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&CMP=firstedition_email

********

Editor’s note:

It takes more courage to make peace than to wage war.

Peace will come, but not through faint hearts.

RDM

********

This article was written, compiled and edited by Robert D. Morningstar to warn the American people of a potential Armgeddon and to prevent us from walking through The Gates of Hell and staarting World War III.

With Many Thanks to JFK888, Colonel Douglas MacGregor, Georg Galloway, Barbara Honegger, Kimberly Halkett, Crux, Fox News, Anwei Media and MSNBC for their contributions to this article.

*******

*******

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

I encourage all Substack.com users, writers and vendors to close their Stripe accounts.

We do need your financial support to keep us broadcasting and publishing.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

******

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday on Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM, as well as in video netcast on Homnetwork.TV

-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.