The attacks, which occurred on June 22, 2025, involved 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bunker-buster bombs and more than two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from a U.S. submarine, marking the first operational use of the MOP. Satellite imagery and U.S. officials confirmed severe damage to the facilities, particularly at Fordow, which is deeply buried in a mountain and considered Iran’s most hardened nuclear site.

Strategic Implications : The strikes represent a historic escalation in U.S. involvement in the Israel–Iran conflict, signaling a shift from diplomatic engagement to direct military action. The operation was coordinated with Israel, which has been conducting its own campaign against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Political Response : President Trump described the operation as a "monumental" success, emphasizing that the damage extended "far below ground level." Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed continued resistance and retaliation against Israel, though no specific response to the U.S. strikes was immediately announced. 34

Damage Assessment : Initial assessments indicate "extremely severe damage" at all three sites. Satellite images show multiple craters and debris at Fordow, with U.S. officials describing the strikes as a "spectacular military success." Iranian officials confirmed the attacks but denied suffering a major setback. 234

Targets and Weapons Used : Fordow and Natanz were struck by GBU-57/B MOPs, each weighing 30,000 pounds, while Isfahan was hit with Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) launched from a U.S. Navy submarine. These weapons were chosen specifically for their ability to penetrate deeply fortified underground facilities. 124

Operation Midnight Hammer: Conducted by seven B-2 bombers flying non-stop from Missouri, the mission lasted approximately 37 hours with in-air refueling. A total of 125 U.S. military aircraft supported the operation, including stealth bombers and submarines. 14

US President Donald Trump says three key nuclear facilities in Iran have been “obliterated,” while threatening more strikes “if peace does not come quickly.” This comes as Amwaj.media has learned that Washington notified Tehran of the strikes. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a high-ranking Iranian political source confirmed that the Trump administration on June 21 conveyed that it did not seek an all-out confrontation, and only intended to strike the Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.

The US bombings do not appear to have been conducted from any American military base in the region.

A submarine is believed to have fired 30 Tomahawk missiles at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility as well as the nuclear complex in Isfahan. Notably, both of the sites have been bombed by Israel in recent days.

Reports indicate that at least three B-2 bombers flying from the US dropped six 13.6 ton (30,000 lbs) Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs on the Fordow underground uranium enrichment site. Experts speculate that two bombs were dropped on each of Fordow’s two main entrances along with two MOPs on the ventilation shaft.

In his June 21 statement, Trump said the targeted Iranian facilities were “completely and totally obliterated,” warning that any potential future attacks would be “far greater and a lot easier.”

The executive director of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) quoted an “impeccable Israeli contact” as saying, “The strike appears to have ended the Iranian nuclear program. Confirmation to come in the next 24 hours. The last step is to remove the nuclear material from the nuclear sites.”

However, initial data that allows a damage assessment is still lacking. Prior to the bombings, some studies suggested that multiple MOPs would need to be dropped in the same craters given that Fordow is believed to be about 80-90 meters (262-295 feet) deep.

Iranian authorities have confirmed that nuclear sites in Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz have been hit. However, no other details have been publicized.

Taking aim at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the AEOI said the US attack was “unfortunately carried out in the shadow of indifference and even the support” of the UN nuclear watchdog.

In a brief statement issued in the early hours of June 22 local time, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) slammed the US bombings as “a brutal act that contradicts international laws, especially the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).”

The AEOI stated that it “assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national [nuclear] industry…to be stopped.” It added that it has “put the necessary measures, including legal proceedings, on its agenda.”

Already under severe attack by Israel, Iran has little interest in a simultaneous all-out war with the US. Prior to the June 21 bombings, Tehran declared that it was open to resuming nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration—but only if Israel ceases its attacks.

“They should make peace immediately. They should stop immediately. Otherwise they’ll get hit again,” Trump said in a brief phone interview ahead of his prepared remarks late on June 21 EDT. In his official statement, Trump elaborated, “There are many targets left. Tonights’ was the most difficult of them all, by far…but if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”



Given that Iran is said to have received prior notice along with a private communication from the US that it does not seek a broader conflict, it could be that Trump seeks a repeat of the events of Jan. 2020. The latter entailed a largely symbolic Iranian ballistic missile attack on American bases in Iraq over Trump’s authorization of the assassination of then-Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.



Non-symbolical options at the disposal of Iran include measures such as exiting the NPT, expelling foreign inspectors, striking Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility and interrupting maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz—possibility in coordination with Yemen’s Ansarullah movement resuming operations in the Red Sea. Each of these options carry costs and benefits, with an expulsion of foreign inspectors the most probable option.