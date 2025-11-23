SHOW REPLAY

The Last Acts of Robert F. Kennedy

The Classic 50th Anniversary TOSM Radio Show Rebroadcast for November 22nd, 2025

Click the Arrow on Player Link Below (>) to hear the show on The Other Side of Midnight

https://www.theothersideofmidnight.com/2018-06-03_robertmorningstar/

The Last Acts of Robert F. Kennedy

The Last Acts of Robert F. Kennedy

A half-century ago this week (June 6, 20118), Robert F. Kennedy was killed ….

For fifty years, questions have swirled around this second Kennedy assassination — on the morning after Robert Kennedy’s winning of the California Primary in his bid to win the presidency in 1968.

If Robert Kennedy had gone on to become president that November, would he have reopened the Federal investigation into his brother’s death in 1963?; and if so, what skeletons of the “deep state,” this time, would have been inevitably unearthed?

Was the wrong man — Sirhan Sirhan — accused, and eventually convicted, of his murder 50 years ago?

And, if so, who was the REAL killer … and what was the REAL motive behind the second tragic Kennedy assassination?

Tune in tonight — after fifty years … and find out.

Richard C. Hoagland

To Access the Full show, please Login to your Club 19.5 membership: https://www.theothersideofmidnight.com/club-19_5-login/" title="Sign In">Sign In</a>

Podcast (1st hour): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:06 — 56.9MB)

Show Items

1- Busboy who held dying Robert F. Kennedy shares senator’s last words

On the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy

Robert Morningstar’s Items:

1-

THE LAST ACTS OF ROBERT F. KENNEDY …

A CALL FOR A NEW INVESTIGATION

By Robert D. Morningstar

(Copyright 2018, R.D. Morningstar – All Rights Reserved)

On May 28th, CBS News broadcast “Breaking News” …

CBS NEWS Reports:

“RFK Jr. Seeks New Investigation into Father’s Assassination

http://ufodigest.com/article/last-acts-robert-f-kennedy-%E2%80%A6-call-new-investigation

Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated on June 5, 1968, shortly after delivering a victory speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, following his win in the California primary. He was shot by Sirhan Sirhan, a 24-year-old Palestinian, and died from his injuries the next day, marking a tragic moment in American history during a year of significant political turmoil.

Part 1 – RFK Crime-Fighting Lawyer Before JFK Presidency

Part 2: RFK as AG during JFK Presidency through November 22d, 1963

Part 3:: After The Killing of JFK: From AG to Senator to Presidential Run

through Assassination night June 5-6th, 1968 (666)

4-

PART 1: 1950S – 1960S

HOW RFK EXPOSED “THE INVISIBLE GOVERNMENT”

RFK as anti-criminal lawyer/congressional investigator

The KEFAUVER ANTICRIME COMMISSION 1957

5-

1960 – CAMPAIGN MANAGER FOR JFK

RFK Published “The Enemy Within” (1960)

1961 – RFK as Attorney General takes charge of FBI

6-

RFK vs. J. Edgar (Jabba the Hut) Hoover on Organized Crime

Hoover in Denial (and Blackmailed by the Mafia to deny it) claimed there was NO “Mafia”

Of course, Hoover was “telling the truth” a unique type of official ‘truth” called “FBI-FIB Truth”

<Tall tales told with fingers crossed behind their backs>

‘

Hoover could claim that “There is no ‘Mafia’!” because Hoover & Clyde Tolson both knew very well

that the organization was called “La Cosa Nostra”.

7-

RFK Vs Hoover on Civil Rights

Why Did J. Edgar Hoover Hate Martin Luther King, Jr.?

Was J. Edgar Hoover Black?

Geneology proves J. Edgar Hoover was African-American

https://www.essence.com/2011/11/25/genealogy-records-may-indicate-that-j-edgar-hoover-was-african-american



8-

RFK & Secret Surveillance exposed “La Cosa Nostra”

September 1963 Valacchi Hearing in Congress

Joe Valachi Testifying before Congress





9- The Joe Valachi Files

→ http://valachifiles.tumblr.com/

10-

After the Assassination of JFK

RFK VS. LYNDON JOHNSON

RFK to the LBJ “Why did you Kill my brother?

11-

RFK vs. LBJ on Viet Nam

RFK vs. Deep state (CIA)

RFK as Senator from New York (& meeting with Robert M* June 1967)

12-

13-

Photographic Evidence of Conspiracy Exists

Ambassador Hotel

June 5-6th, 1968

The RFK Assassination Files

at the Mary Farrell Foundation:

https://www.maryferrell.org/pages/Robert_Kennedy_Assassination.html

Click to Enlarge

FULL FRAME 35 MM.PHOTO SHOWING SPROCKET HOLES.

NOTE THE CLIP-ON TIE LYING ON THE FLOOR NEAR SENATOR KENNEDY’S RIGHT HAND

14- Click to Enlarge

Shades of the JFK Assassination Cover-up by Time Life!

Close up of the cover of Life Magazine June 1968

Note the clip-on Tie has been artfully masked.

15- Click to Enlarge

Extreme close-up of art work (an index)

Used to hide the clip-on tie of the real assassin Thane Eugene Cesar

14-

*******

The RFK AUTOPSY

The Official RFK Autopsy Report

by L.A. Coroner Thomas Noguchi

http://www.thesmokinggun.com/file/coroner-robert-f-kennedy-autopsy?page=0

CLICK TO ENLARGE REPORT IMAGES

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

******

Robert Morningstar

Websites:UFODigest- Hacked!…Here is a mirror site:)

https://ufospotlight.wordpress.com/5951-2/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068415981776

Bio

Robert Morningstar is a civilian intelligence analyst, investigative journalist and psychotherapist, living in New York City.

Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.

An expert in Chinese language, history and martial arts, he is acknowledged as a Master of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan by the Hong Kong Tai Chi Masters Association and has taught at Oberlin College, and Hunter College, the City University of New York. In 1992-93, he worked in the Behavioral Science Department of The International Center for the Disabled.

Robert Morningstar is an FAA-licensed private pilot and Instrument Ground Instructor and has studied the paranormal and UFOs for over 50 years and published many research articles on the Internet, exposing government cover-up and deception applied in the JFK Assassination. His work is cited in major books on the JFK assassination, notably in Paris Flammonde’s “The Assassination of America” and “Assassination Science” by Prof. James Fetzer.

Morningstar was a featured speaker at the Secret Space Program Conference held in San Francisco, June 2015 where he exhibited Apollo lunar anomalies and UFO activity that occurred throughout the Apollo Missions.

Robert is currently the Publisher & Editor of The Morningstar Report on Substack, and host of TMR on Revolution Radio, which exposes the real nature and menace of the MKUltra Mind Control, its cover-up and threat to our constitutional liberties.

Robert has been heard regularly on many national and international radio programs, including Coast-to-Coast AM with George Noory, Far Out Radio with Scott Teeters, The Other Side of Midnight with Richard Hoagland, The Other Side of News, The Martian Revelation, Dr. J Radio Live in L.A. and Skywatchers Radio.

Robert Morningstar has been listed in Who’s Who In America, Who’s Who In Who in Business & Industry (1992) and In Science & Technology (1993).

Robert was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who 2020 Albert Neil Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and career as a Civilian Intelligence Analyst.

*******

With Many Thanks to Richard C. Hoagland, Keith Morgan & Kynthea for their contributions to this issue of The Morningstar Report.

*******

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

Howevr,we need your financial support to keep us broadcasting and publishing.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

******

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday on Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM, as well as in video netcast on Homnetwork.TV

-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.