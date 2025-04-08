The Hird-Moorhouse Video News Report

Compiled by Josiane Hird-Moorhouse

Edited (Editorialized) by Robert D. Morningstar

Founder, Morningstar News.NYC -Publisher/Editor, TMR

*******

Trump SCORES MASSIVE WIN! His GENIUS PLAN is working!!

The main stream media is against Trump. The democrats are against Trump and now Wall Street is claiming we will have a 1987 Black Monday event. So then why is president Trump rising in popularity according to a huge nationa data base.

Check this out on DailyMail. Daily Mail I think President Trump is doing a great job. The drop Wall Street and the media are complaining about is smaller than the two huge drops that happened during Biden’s presidency yet no one is brining those up. I think Trump is popular because he is keeping campaign promises, fighting for the american worker, jobs and higher pay while driving down inflation.

But let’s hear what Stephen A Smith, the top candidate for the democrat party has to say. Stephen A Smith Video.

Video source: Stephen Gardner on YouTube

*******

​"Elon Musk: It's Time to Tell You EVERYTHING..."

In this video, Elon Musk exposes the growing problems caused by mass immigration and the relentless attacks on Tesla. Musk takes a deep dive into how progressive critics often misrepresent the challenges posed by unchecked immigration, from its impact on the economy to the strain on public services.

Elon Musk highlights the hypocrisy in how these same critics turn a blind eye to the struggles of the working class while championing policies that undermine American values. Musk also addresses the ongoing attacks on Tesla, pointing out how environmental and regulatory hurdles are being used to target innovation and stifle progress.

Ultimately, Musk argues that these issues are a result of political and ideological opposition to anyone who challenges the status quo, and he emphasizes how these battles are not just about policy—they’re about pushing back against a system that resists change. Help by spreading this message! Leave a like and subscribe if you haven’t done so already.

Turn on notifications to stay updated! 🔔🔔🔔 Speech by Inner Vision Footage provided by Storyblocks and Artgrid Music provided by Echoes of Time v2 by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license.

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/..

. References used under Fair Use Law

Video source: Inner Vision

*******

Senator John Kennedy Should Have Been a Comedian

The wit & wisdom of Louisiana’s “Favorite Son in the US Senate”

*******

Tucker Carlson Reports;

Pilot Warns: Shocking TRUTH Behind Declining US Air Travel Safety!

Veteran pilot Captain Sherry Walker pulls no punches, revealing the alarming factors she believes are contributing to a decline in US commercial air travel safety. With nearly 35 years of experience, Captain Walker discusses controversial issues like the impact of ESG principles on airline priorities, the dangers of prioritizing DEI initiatives over merit in pilot hiring, and the concerning trend of rapidly promoted, less experienced pilots.

Captain Walker also delves into potential conflicts of interest within the FAA and its dual mandate, raises serious questions about medical certification processes, and recounts the contentious COVID-19 vaccine mandates and their impact on the airline workforce.

Is the golden age of air travel safety over?

Captain Walker provides a sobering perspective based on her extensive career and observations.

Watch the full interview here:

• Captain Sherry Walker Reveals the Rea...

Video source: Journey Man

*******

Apr 4, 2025

Starliner Astronauts Shared Horrifying Secret About Their Trip!

Becoming an astronaut is one of the most dreamed-about jobs in the world. Millions of people grow up imagining what it would be like to fly into space, float in zero gravity, and see Earth from above. It sounds fun, exciting, and adventurous. Just the idea of leaving the planet feels unreal.

But like every other job, being an astronaut also comes with serious downsides. In fact, it’s probably one of the most dangerous professions out there. And the recent Boeing Starliner mission is a perfect example of how quickly things can go wrong. As many of you know, the astronauts from that mission were safely brought back to Earth—thanks to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

At first, it seemed like everything ended well. Everyone was relieved. But now, after returning home, the astronauts have started sharing what really happened during that mission. And the truth is shocking. What they revealed makes one thing clear—Starliner isn’t ready, and this program might need to be shut down for good. Before we dive into the details, make sure to subscribe to our channel so you don’t miss any future updates.

Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams were supposed to return to Earth just eight days after launching in June 2024. Instead, they ended up spending 286 days in orbit due to major issues with their spacecraft. In their first interviews since returning to Earth, they opened up about how serious the situation really was.

Vidoeo source: Space Trends

*******

A.I. shows Northrup Grumman B-2 Spirit at Sea

*******

China STUNNED by US’ BRILLIANT Offer to Panama for New Canal Deal

President Trump announces plan to “take back the Panama Canal.”

JHM

*******

Apr 7, 2025

Footage of a real attack you won't see anywhere else

Finally, we get a glimpse of The Real War in Russia as Russian troops battle to defend the Kursk region of Russia against Ukrainian military and drone attacks.

🚨 This video is purely for educational and informational purposes.

Courtesy of MURAT-SAN

RDM

*******

