Trump SCORES MASSIVE WIN! His GENIUS PLAN is working!!
The main stream media is against Trump. The democrats are against Trump and now Wall Street is claiming we will have a 1987 Black Monday event. So then why is president Trump rising in popularity according to a huge nationa data base.
Check this out on DailyMail. Daily Mail I think President Trump is doing a great job. The drop Wall Street and the media are complaining about is smaller than the two huge drops that happened during Biden’s presidency yet no one is brining those up. I think Trump is popular because he is keeping campaign promises, fighting for the american worker, jobs and higher pay while driving down inflation.
But let’s hear what Stephen A Smith, the top candidate for the democrat party has to say. Stephen A Smith Video.
Video source: Stephen Gardner on YouTube
"Elon Musk: It's Time to Tell You EVERYTHING..."
In this video, Elon Musk exposes the growing problems caused by mass immigration and the relentless attacks on Tesla. Musk takes a deep dive into how progressive critics often misrepresent the challenges posed by unchecked immigration, from its impact on the economy to the strain on public services.
Elon Musk highlights the hypocrisy in how these same critics turn a blind eye to the struggles of the working class while championing policies that undermine American values. Musk also addresses the ongoing attacks on Tesla, pointing out how environmental and regulatory hurdles are being used to target innovation and stifle progress.
Ultimately, Musk argues that these issues are a result of political and ideological opposition to anyone who challenges the status quo, and he emphasizes how these battles are not just about policy—they’re about pushing back against a system that resists change. Help by spreading this message! Leave a like and subscribe if you haven’t done so already.
Turn on notifications to stay updated! 🔔🔔🔔 Speech by Inner Vision Footage provided by Storyblocks and Artgrid Music provided by Echoes of Time v2 by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/..
. References used under Fair Use Law
Video source: Inner Vision
Senator John Kennedy Should Have Been a Comedian
The wit & wisdom of Louisiana’s “Favorite Son in the US Senate”
Tucker Carlson Reports;
Pilot Warns: Shocking TRUTH Behind Declining US Air Travel Safety!
Veteran pilot Captain Sherry Walker pulls no punches, revealing the alarming factors she believes are contributing to a decline in US commercial air travel safety. With nearly 35 years of experience, Captain Walker discusses controversial issues like the impact of ESG principles on airline priorities, the dangers of prioritizing DEI initiatives over merit in pilot hiring, and the concerning trend of rapidly promoted, less experienced pilots.
Captain Walker also delves into potential conflicts of interest within the FAA and its dual mandate, raises serious questions about medical certification processes, and recounts the contentious COVID-19 vaccine mandates and their impact on the airline workforce.
Is the golden age of air travel safety over?
Captain Walker provides a sobering perspective based on her extensive career and observations.
Watch the full interview here:
• Captain Sherry Walker Reveals the Rea...
Video source: Journey Man
Apr 4, 2025
Starliner Astronauts Shared Horrifying Secret About Their Trip!
Becoming an astronaut is one of the most dreamed-about jobs in the world. Millions of people grow up imagining what it would be like to fly into space, float in zero gravity, and see Earth from above. It sounds fun, exciting, and adventurous. Just the idea of leaving the planet feels unreal.
But like every other job, being an astronaut also comes with serious downsides. In fact, it’s probably one of the most dangerous professions out there. And the recent Boeing Starliner mission is a perfect example of how quickly things can go wrong. As many of you know, the astronauts from that mission were safely brought back to Earth—thanks to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.
At first, it seemed like everything ended well. Everyone was relieved. But now, after returning home, the astronauts have started sharing what really happened during that mission. And the truth is shocking. What they revealed makes one thing clear—Starliner isn’t ready, and this program might need to be shut down for good. Before we dive into the details, make sure to subscribe to our channel so you don’t miss any future updates.
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams were supposed to return to Earth just eight days after launching in June 2024. Instead, they ended up spending 286 days in orbit due to major issues with their spacecraft. In their first interviews since returning to Earth, they opened up about how serious the situation really was.
Vidoeo source: Space Trends
A.I. shows Northrup Grumman B-2 Spirit at Sea
*******
China STUNNED by US’ BRILLIANT Offer to Panama for New Canal Deal
President Trump announces plan to “take back the Panama Canal.”
JHM
Apr 7, 2025
Footage of a real attack you won't see anywhere else
Finally, we get a glimpse of The Real War in Russia as Russian troops battle to defend the Kursk region of Russia against Ukrainian military and drone attacks.
🚨 This video is purely for educational and informational purposes.
Courtesy of MURAT-SAN
RDM
Josiane Hird-Moorehouse is an excellent addition the TMR!
WE DO NOT NEED BILL GATES, PETER THIEL AND HIS CRONIES! RAVING LOONY TECHNOCRAT BILLIONAIRE BULLY CONTROL FREAKS!
BEWARE OF REPLACING ONE EVIL WITH SOMETHING WORSE! AI TECHNOCRACY! technocracy.news
USAID is one thing, there are whole nother things just as insidious if not even worse!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
The terrible senators, horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
If only every country exited the WHO/UN/WEF!
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS!
Hell with the hypochondria germaphobia fear hysteria monkeyshines driving us all ape! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT BEFORE WE ALL GO BANANAS!
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
And beware the New World Ordure erasing of national boundaries/borders - that furthers the globalist parasite total slavery agenda! USA, CANADA, GREENLAND - SEPARATE SOVEREIGN COUNTRIES AND MUST REMAIN THAT WAY (Commonwealth ties to UK and ties to Denmark understood).
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.