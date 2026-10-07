SMARTMANIA

One Dark Night in the Sargasso Sea

How a miscommunication nearly triggered World War III.

By Lieutenant Commander Thomas J. Cutler, USN (Ret.)

October 2026

This article ws first published in

Proceedings of the US Navbal Institute - October 6th, 2026.

Naval History

This issue of TMR was Compiled & Edited

By Robert D. Morningstar

Featured Article

One Dark Night in the Sargasso Sea

The batteries on the Soviet diesel submarine B-59 were nearly depleted. Only the emergency lighting worked. The temperature in the after compartments had risen past 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). In the engine room it was even higher. The carbon dioxide level was rising, and men began fainting. They were left lying where they fell, since there was nowhere better to take them.

Above, on the surface of the Sargasso Sea, destroyers of a U.S. hunter-killer group were raining down small explosive charges on the Soviet submarine. Each detonation reverberated inside the sub’s pressure hull, sounding and feeling “like sitting in a steel drum while somebody worked it over with a sledgehammer,” as described by Senior Lieutenant Vadim Orlov, who headed an embarked signals-intelligence detachment.

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Soviet submarine B-59 (Russian: Б-59) was a Project 641 or Foxtrot-class diesel-electric submarine of the Soviet Navy. B-59 was stationed near Cuba during the 13-day Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962 and was pursued and harassed by United States Navy vessels.

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Commander of B-59 , Captain Second Class Valentin Savitsky. National Security Archive

Though he was unsure why the Americans were only using small depth charges, Captain Second Rank Valentin Savitsky, B-59’s commanding officer, was nonetheless convinced that hostilities had begun and that those small charges might become larger at any moment. The Soviet commander was becoming increasingly frantic as the explosions continued and conditions worsened in his submerged vessel.

What the Americans on the surface did not know was that B-59 was armed with a nuclear-tipped torpedo.

Operation Kama

On 7 July 1962, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev convened a special meeting in the ornate Kremlin Hall of St. George. In attendance were some of the top Soviet military commanders, including Fleet Admiral Sergei Gorshkov, commander-in-chief of the Soviet Navy.

Swearing the attendees to absolute secrecy, Khrushchev proclaimed Operation Anadyr, a daring plan that called for the deployment of ballistic missiles, medium-range bombers, and a regiment of mechanized infantry troops to Cuba, a Soviet ally since Fidel Castro had seized power in 1959. The naval part of his plan—codenamed Operation Kama—called for basing ballistic-missile submarines at Mariel, a deepwater port 25 miles west of Havana. Both operations were named for rivers—one of them in Siberia—to mask their true intent.

In mid-July, the cargo ship Maria Ulyanova departed Murmansk, the first of 85 ships from many ports in the Soviet Union supposedly carrying humanitarian aid but actually transporting military supplies to Cuba. Among those supplies were more than 150 nuclear warheads—about 90 tactical and 60 strategic. The first would arrive on 4 October, the rest by the 23rd.

The Soviet ship Poltava en route to Cuba, September 1962. Official U.S. Air Force Photograph.

On 1 October, four Foxtrot-class diesel-powered attack submarines of the 69th Brigade got underway from Kola Bay, a long fjord on the Barents Sea in Murmansk Oblast, northwest Russia. Each was armed with 22 torpedoes, one of which had a nuclear warhead. None of the four captains knew where they were going. Each had been given a sealed envelope not to be opened until they had departed Kola Bay and were in the Atlantic.

When they opened their orders, they found they were to be the advance echelon of Operation Kama, and were to be followed by several Golf-class diesel-powered ballistic-missile submarines. Each carried three surface-launched missiles with a range of roughly 300 miles.

Soviet submarines at the time had been designed to operate in northern waters. Their air conditioning, battery cooling, and freshwater plant capacity were ill-suited for warmer climates. As the Foxtrots made their way south toward Cuba, they began to suffer machinery failures, and the inadequate air conditioning resulted in oppressive temperatures that began to take a toll on the crews. Water was rationed at 250 grams per man per day, and an infectious rash soon spread among the sweltering men. The further south they went, the worse the conditions became.

Sound Signals

What was supposed to be an uneventful Atlantic transit for the Soviet submarines became something very different when U.S. aerial surveillance unveiled the presence of Soviet missiles and their launchers in Cuba. Then-President John F. Kennedy and his advisors quickly concluded this was an untenable situation. But the problem facing the President was made complex by the fact that confrontation between these two superpowers ran the very real risk of escalating into a nuclear exchange—the dreaded “World War III.”

Though pressed by many of his advisors to take overt actions, including bombing and invasion, Kennedy opted for a combination of limited power projection and deterrence. Foremost in this strategy was the implementation of a naval blockade (called a “quarantine” in a semantic maneuver to make it seem less an act of war in diplomatic parlance) that would send a strong message of resolve by preventing any more missiles from being sent by the Soviets to Cuba.

The Navy quickly deployed a large force of 12 destroyers, designated Task Force 136, that were fanned out along a great arc to serve as an initial “trip wire” for the quarantine. This picket line was reinforced by a strike group consisting of several attack aircraft carriers, designated Task Force 135, that would go into action if needed.

The established rules of engagement called for an intercepting destroyer to take up a position close aboard an approaching Soviet ship and to hoist international signals meaning “heave to immediately” while also attempting to communicate by radio and loudspeaker. Each destroyer had a Russian linguist embarked to facilitate the process.

If the intercepted ship failed to stop, the destroyer was authorized to fire warning shots across her bow. If she still refused to stop, the destroyer was to disable her with minimal damage—i.e., attempt to shoot out her rudder. If attempts to board were resisted, the destroyer was to destroy.

Each step was designed to provide one more chance to understand and comply. That logic held reasonably well on the surface, where a hull number, a signal flag, and a voice on a loud hailer all pointed the same direction. Soviet submarines, however, presented a more complex problem, because traditional visual signals could not be used to communicate with a submerged submarine.

At an “ExComm” meeting of President Kennedy and his advisors on 24 October, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara proposed a solution. If U.S. forces encountered a Soviet submarine, they would transmit the international sonar signal meaning “rise to the surface” while dropping four or five harmless explosive sound signals—practice depth charges. The submarine was then expected to surface and proceed east, showing she was leaving rather than attacking. To ensure the Soviets would understand the explosives were meant only as communication devices and posed no harm to the submarine, the State Department passed the procedure to the Soviet government and posted it as a Notice to Mariners.

National Security Council Executive Committee Meeting in the White House, 29 October 1962. Cecil Stoughton, White House Photographs, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.

Kennedy did not like it. His brother Robert recalled how the President and the Secretary of Defense stared at one another for a long moment: “These few minutes were the time of greatest worry to the president. His hand went up to his face and covered his mouth and he closed his fist. His eyes were tense, almost gray.” While Kennedy recognized the plan was a deliberate attempt at escalation control, it rested on a stack of assumptions: that Moscow would receive the notification, that Moscow would relay it to the submarines, that the subs would receive it, that the pattern would stay recognizable in all sea conditions, and that no local commander would improvise.

But with no better alternative at hand, Kennedy approved the procedure.

Every one of those assumptions was about to be tested.

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The U.S.Navy Did Not Know Submarine B-59 Was Carrying a Nuclear Torpedo!

inthewarroom.com

https://www.inthewarroom.com › inside-the-soviet-submarine-b-59-a-cold-war-journey

Sep 2, 2026Soviet submarine B-59 was a Project 641 (NATO reporting name: Foxtrot-class) diesel-electric attack submarine. Its primary purpose was to conduct anti-submarine warfare and reconnaissance missions for the Soviet Navy

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The Bedford Incident

A 1965 Film

Starring Richard Widmark

The Bedford Incident (1965))

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‘We Will Sink Them All’

Midway across the Atlantic, B-59 entered the Sargasso Sea, which is famous for being the only sea in the world without land boundaries. Instead of coastlines, it is enclosed by converging major currents that create a unique ecosystem. Many marine species, including fish, crabs, shrimp, sea turtles, and migratory birds thrive among vast fields of sargassum, a floating seaweed that gives the two-million-square-mile region its name.

On the night of 27 October, Savitsky surfaced to charge B-59’s batteries. As he climbed the ladder to the sub’s external bridge, he emerged to find the sweet smell of fresh air—and much else. Several aircraft passed close aboard, a mere 20 to 30 meters above the conning tower. Powerful searchlights engulfed the submarine as a destroyer cut across her bow and loudspeakers ordered the submarine to stop her engines. Savitsky was blinded by the bright lights and seemed unable to understand what was happening. He immediately ordered an emergency dive and maneuvered to evade the destroyers as they began to drop small explosives.

U.S. Navy Helicopter Hovers Over Soviet Submarine B-59 October 27th, 1962

As Kennedy had feared, Savitsky apparently had not received the instructions that were supposed to have been transmitted. He had no idea why the Americans were dropping the explosives and assumed war must have begun and the Americans were preparing to destroy his submarine.

By chance, Savitsky had encountered a hunter-killer task group centered around the antisubmarine carrier USS Randolph (CVS-15) that was operating out ahead of the Task Force 136 arc. Several of the eight destroyers in the group were running tracking patterns around the sub and, in accordance with McNamara’s communication plan, were dropping the practice depth charges to get the sub to surface.

The warm waters had already exacted a serious toll on the submarine and her crew, and her batteries were in desperate need of recharging. But to do so would require surfacing. Concluding that he was now likely at war with the Americans, Savitsky feared that surfacing would lead to capture or destruction. As more of his men collapsed from the rising heat and gathering carbon dioxide, Savitsky, at the end of his endurance, succumbed to the stress and summoned the officer responsible for the nuclear-tipped torpedo. Ordering the weapon to be assembled to battle readiness, Savitsky loudly declared, “We will perish ourselves, but we will sink them all—we will not disgrace our Navy.”

Three Men

The day of 27 October 1962 had already been the worst of the ongoing Cuban Missile Crisis. A U.S. U-2 reconnaissance aircraft had been shot down over Cuba that morning, killing the pilot, and another U-2 had strayed over Siberia, elevating tensions even further. The Strategic Air Command was at DEFCON 2, and the world was holding its breath as the Soviet Union and the United States stood at the brink of nuclear war.

Most eyes were on the missiles both sides were brandishing, but at that moment, the fate of the world was being decided in the black waters of the Sargasso Sea as a Soviet submarine captain prepared to fire a shot that would indeed be heard round the world.

Despite the tremendous tension as the two sides teetered at the brink of Armageddon, even the death of an U.S. Air Force pilot had not tipped the precarious balance into oblivion. But the detonation of a nuclear weapon by either side almost certainly would have been the spark that could not be extinguished. And at that supercharged moment, the fate of the world depended on the actions of three Soviet naval officers.

Barely able to breathe and under unimaginable stress, Captain Savitsky waited for the word that his torpedo was ready to fire. Standing with him was Vasily Arkhipov—the embarked chief of staff of the 69th Brigade—and the political officer Ivan Maslennikov. As the three men waited, they had time to consider their dilemma. They had to be aware of the enormity of Savitsky’s decision to arm and launch his nuclear torpedo, yet they had to know that to yield to the Americans and surface the submarine would likely have serious consequences. If they were indeed at war, as Savitsky believed, surfacing in the midst of the force waiting for them above likely would lead to capture or destruction. If they were not at war, surfacing at the demand of the Americans would be an embarrassment that would earn the enmity of their superiors. If they remained submerged under the horrific conditions inside their submarine, they would soon perish. It was a problem with no good solution.

The record is murky as to what exactly happened next, but someone—probably Arkhipov—was able to convince (or possibly order) Savitsky to reconsider. In any case, Savitsky did not order the torpedo to be fired and instead reluctantly ordered his submarine to surface.

As B-59 emerged from the depths, a cheer could be heard as some of the U.S. sailors assumed they had won a kind of victory, completely unaware of how close they had come to apocalypse.

Vice Admiral Vasili Arkhipov on Soviet Submarine Operations During the Cuban Missile Crisis

Vice Admiral Vasili Arkhipov on Soviet Submarine Operations During the Cuban Missile Crisis

Disgrace

For the next several hours, confusion continued to reign. Savitsky was relieved to find the U.S. ships were not attacking him, but he remained confused by their actions. Aircraft and helicopters from the Randolph overflew B-59 12 times at 20 to 100 meters. Destroyers maneuvered around her at 20 to 50 meters, their guns trained on the submarine as they hoisted flag signals and shouted demands over loudhailers that she stop.

The U.S. intention was to convince Savitsky to adhere to the procedures prescribed by the communiques to the Kremlin and in the Notice to Mariners—to turn eastward. Having never received the procedures, Savitsky interpreted the Americans’ actions as a deliberate attempt to force him to surrender. He kept B-59 on the surface through the night, ignoring the American attempts to communicate. Although he was not on the prescribed easterly heading, he was headed northeast, away from Cuba, which caused the Americans to be less concerned, though they continued the pursuit. An uneasy standoff ensued, and relative calm replaced the tension of the last few hours. Eventually, the Americans broke off their pursuit and Savitsky continued northeast, headed for home.

Vice Admiral Vassili Arkhinov

Arriving in Murmansk in December, Savitsky was glad for the colder waters more suitable for his submarine, but he could not have been pleased by the frigid welcome he received from his superiors. The consensus among the senior officers was that Savitsky had embarrassed himself by being forced to the surface by the Americans. Unmoved by Savitsky’s attempts to explain the situation, Marshal Andrei Grechko, commander-in-chief of the Unified Armed Forces of the Warsaw Pact, became so enraged that he removed his glasses and smashed them on the conference table. “It’s a disgrace,” he snarled. “You have shamed Russia!”

The Soviet ship Labinsk removing missiles from Cuba, November 1962. Official U.S. Navy Photograph.

Aftermath

The broader crisis began to ease on 28 October when the Soviet leadership agreed to remove the missiles from Cuba. American sea power had helped give Kennedy the pressure and time his diplomacy required. Yet the encounter with B-59—relegated to near obscurity in the reports of the time and the histories that followed—reveals how precarious the situation had become when assumptions were made at high levels and misunderstandings clouded reality. Practice depth charges had come too close to provoking the disproportionate response of a nuclear warhead mounted on a torpedo.

“Harmless explosives” seemed appropriate when men discussed them around a conference table in Washington, D.C. But they seemed very different when men—suffering from intense heat, mounting carbon dioxide, and the fear of uncertainty—heard them detonating outside of their submerged submarine.

Signals are only signals if the receiver reads them. Too often in history, it is the failure to communicate that leads to catastrophe. Such was the case in the Sargasso Sea when the Americans believed they were saying one thing and Savitsky—never having received the explanation of their actions—perceived something very different.

The Americans did not learn of the nuclear-tipped torpedoes carried by the Soviet submarines until 1992. By then, the Cold War had come to an end, and the incident in the Sargasso Sea seemed less harrowing. But in 1962, that Cold War might have become terribly hot had saner heads not prevailed. It would be inappropriate to consider those Soviet naval officers “heroes,” but we would not be remiss to be grateful for their actions under great duress on that October night so many years ago.

Author’s Note: While this “Quill” is my best attempt to synthesize the available information, some of the accounts do not agree—in fact, there are notable contrasts among the available sources. For example, many accounts credit Archipov with talking down Savitsky, even crediting him as virtually saving the world, while others give that credit to Maslennikov, and still others contend that it was Savitsky himself who calmed down and changed his mind. Where there are differences, I have done my best to choose what I believe are the most reliable versions of the events, but readers who would prefer to draw their own conclusions are invited to review the following sources for their own edification:

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In Hell and High Water

A 1954 US Navy Submarine Film

Starring Richard Widmark

The Bedford Incident (1965))

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Books

Michael Dobbs, One Minute to Midnight: Kennedy, Khrushchev, and Castro on the Brink of Nuclear War (New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 2008).

Gary Slaughter, Sea Stories: A Memoir of a Naval Officer (1956–1967) (Nashville, TN: Fletcher House, 2016).

Norman Polmar and John D. Gresham, DEFCON-2: Standing on the Brink of Nuclear War During the Cuban Missile Crisis (Lincoln: Univ. of Nebraska Press, 2004).

Norman Polmar and K. J. Moore, Cold War Submarines (Potomac Books, 2004).

Peter Huchthausen, October Fury (Hoboken, NJ: Wiley, 2002).

Robert F. Kennedy, Thirteen Days (New York: W. W. Norton & Company, 1969).

Articles

Archival documents

Vice Admiral Vasili Arkhipov, presentation at the 35th anniversary conference, Moscow, 14 October 1997, National Security Archive Document 1; Kirov Naval Academy/National Naval Academy Baku website.

“Excerpt from Report (undated, ca. December 1962, prepared by the USSR Northern Fleet Headquarters) about participation of submarines B-4, B-36, B-59, and B-130 of the 69th Submarine Brigade in Operation Anadyr,” (NSA Document 2; donated by Captain Ryurik Ketov to Svetlana Savranskaya, July 2012).

Vadim Orlov, “Recollections of Vadim Orlov (USSR Submarine B-59) ‘We Will Sink Them All, But We Will Not Disgrace Our Navy,’” in Alexander Mozgovoi, The Cuban Samba of the Quartet of Foxtrots: Soviet Submarines in the Carribean Crisis of 1962 (Moscow, Military Parade, 2002), translated by Svetlana Savranskaya, National Security Archive.

“Notes Taken from Transcripts of Meetings of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, October–November 1962,” Secret (notes made 1976, typed 1993), NSA document dated 27 October 1962.

Transcript, Executive Committee of the National Security Council (ExComm) meeting, 24 October 1962, participants Robert McNamara, Alexis Johnson, Maxwell D. Taylor, Kenneth O’Donnell, and John F. Kennedy, with Robert Kennedy’s contemporaneous note on JFK’s reaction.

“Submarine Surfacing and Identification Procedures,” Notice to Mariners (NOTMAR), 23–24 October 1962.

USS Cony (DD-508) and USS Beale (DD-471) deck logs and antisubmarine warfare aircraft narratives, cited generically in the Voorhees material.

National Security Archive Briefing Books

Thomas Cutler

Thomas J. Cutler is a retired lieutenant commander and former gunner’s mate second class who served in patrol craft, cruisers, destroyers, and aircraft carriers. His varied assignments included an in-country Vietnam tour, small-craft command, and nine years at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he served as Executive Assistant to the Chairman of the Seamanship & Navigation Department and Associate Chairman of the History Department. Winner of the Alfred Thayer Mahan Award for Naval Literature, the U.S. Naval Institute Press Author of the Year, and the Commodore Dudley W. Knox Naval History Lifetime Achievement Award, his published works include The Battle of Leyte Gulf and Brown Water, Black Berets: Coastal & Riverine Warfare in Vietnam.

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Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.

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