“Thanksgiving 2025” - What America Needs Now More Than Ever Are Gratitude to God & Love For Each Other

Observations on “Thanks”-Giving (or the paucity of it) in America today by Dory Wiley & Robert Morningstar - November 26th, 2025

*******

Even today, there is little value in opposing the threat of a closed society by imitating its arbitrary restrictions.

Even today, there is little value in insuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it.

And there is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment.

That I do not intend to permit to the extent that it is in my control.

— John F. kennedy

*******

During my radio program last Sunday, commemorating the tragic & historic events of November 22nd, 1963.

“The Saddest Thanksgiving Day of My Life,”

I reminisced with my Revolution Radio audence regarding “The Saddest Thanksgiving Day of My Life,” which was Novemebr 28th, 1963, exactly 7 days after the demise of our late President, John F. Kennedy.

Ispoke of howsomber thanksgiving Dinner was that night. Everyone felt it.

Someone dear to all of us was missing at the dinner table. ‘Brother John’s” absence was palpable to everyone in the room. The void left in our world was palable to all of us, and dare I say, most strongly to me.

The World has turned many times since that dark, grey day and I can see that our country is regaing its center and its balance once again.

For 62 years, the American people have been “Righting the Keel” (and the rudder) of our Ship of State to tack us back onto “The Right Course in History,”. sailing confidently once again toward our Manifest Destiny, which is not “to rule the world,”‘ but to rule ourselves with Righteousness, Justice, Love and Compassion.

RDM - Publisher/Editor, TMR

In the immortal words of Abraham Lincoln:

“With malice toward none with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan ~

To do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”

— Abraham Lincoln - 2nd Inaugural Address

*******

Thanksgiving!

By Dory Wiley

On the last Thursday of November, millions of American families bow their heads over turkey and pumpkin pie, many without realizing they are living inside a prayer that George Washington first spoke aloud in 1789 and Abraham Lincoln made permanent in 1863.

Both presidential Thanksgiving proclamations pulse with the same heartbeat: a nation turning, consciously and gratefully, to the God of the Bible.

Washington’s proclamation, penned in the crisp autumn of America’s infancy, is less a government memo than a psalm set to prose.

President Washington calls the day “to be devoted by the people of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be.” Read it slowly and you hear the cadences of the King James Bible echoing in Federalist ink.

He urges Americans to pray for pardon of sins, for “the great Lord and Ruler of Nations,” and to beg Him “to promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue.” This is no vague civil religion; it is the faith of the Pilgrims, the Great Awakening, and the colonial pulpit, now stamped with the seal of the brand-new republic.

Seventy-four years later, in the smoke and blood of civil war, Abraham Lincoln stood in the same ancient stream. His 1863 proclamation (written in the same week the trains carried wounded from Gettysburg) is shorter, sadder, and even more explicitly Christian.

Lincoln speaks of “the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy.” Lincoln calls the nation to “fervent supplications” and to confess “our manifold transgressions” before the “Almighty Father who dwelleth in the heavens.”

In the darkest year of the republic, the President points the people straight to The Cross.

Both men, separated by war and generation, quote the same Scripture without ever naming the chapter: Psalm 107.

“Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men!”

Washington weaves the refrain through his text like a hymn; Lincoln leans on it when he marvels that a land bathed in bloodshed still overflows with harvest.

The psalmist’s litany (wandering in deserts, chained in prisons, storm-tossed on seas, finally redeemed by a word from the Lord) became the American story: pilgrims in a wilderness, colonists in rebellion, a people preserved through fire and famine.

So when we carve the turkey this November, we are not just eating a meal; we are stepping into a 235-year-old act of worship.

From a grateful Virginian planter in a new republic to a weary rail-splitter holding a fractured nation together, Thanksgiving remains America’s annual reminder: every good gift, every spared life, every harvest moon over amber fields is signed with the same name: The God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.

And for that, we give thanks. Always.

*******

*******

As a people, we need to find a way toward National Reconciliation

President Trump & Zorhan Mamdami Pave a New Path Toward Civility

********

TMR Editor’s Note:

We Need More Kindness in America

“Kindness should be one of the easiest things to give. We have to look beyond our own nose and feel our interconnectedness rather than our differences. It means taking a deep breath, finding a moment of stillness within your heart, and feeling the pulse of the world around us.”

Cyndy Young from Florida (MUTTS Reader)

*******

We Need a Return to Romantic Love to Rejoin Men & Women in America

One of the most toxic aspects and detrimental side-effects of so-called “Feminism,” which should be more aptly called “Masculinism,” through which women’s behavoor was modified by Marxist ideology to imitate the manners and attitudes of men, is an psychological meme that that has torn asunder the natural affinity and attraction between “The Sexes,” NOT “The ‘Genders.”

The “Sexes” is a biological term while “Gender” is actually a Grammatical term used in Latin and languges derived therefrom to classify objects, not people.

This confusion of our language and the twisting of vocabulary (labelled “Newspeak” by George Orwell in his expose\ of Communism in his novel “1984”) was intentionally contrived and engineered by Marxist-Lenists psychologiststo devalue "Love” between men and women so as to divide men and women in order to fragment traditional society and to disrupt traditional relationships between men and women.

That is the purpose and meaning of Cultural Marxism.

And so, I see a great need to repair the damage done psychologically, emotionally and physically to bring men and women together in a return to the natural order created by God, Nature and Life itself.

A Fear of Love

Another tragedy that has swept our society is a psychological and emotional “Fear of Love.” Having been hurt by Love Lost or by Unrequited Love, many people turn away and reject love, withdrawing into pessimism and self-inflicted depression.

Many people have forgotten that feeling Love is its own reward and that real Love does not demand to be Loved back in return.

The old adage of ”Once burned, Twice wary” should not be applied to Love after a ”Lost Love.” and one must not shut down the human heart nor close the door to finding Love again.

A hardened heart will suffocate and a closed door lets in no Light and Love, in its purity and its essence is the highest and most powerful form of Light.

In Truth, Love is the Light of God incarnate on this Earth.

Let your Light shine and be grateful, give thanks that you are worthy to bring that Light into the World.

And so, I give Thanks to God on this Thanksgiving Day for all the loving friends I know and so many others that I have yet to know.

*******

And so with that said, I wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving & leave my readers with these songs to inspire you.

Younger than Springtime - Rogers & Hammestein

Lyrics

Joe Cable:

I touch your hands

And my heart goes strong,

Like a pair of birds

That burst with song.



My eyes look down

At your lovely face,

And I hold a world

In my embrace.



Younger than springtime, are you

Softer than starlight, are you,

Warmer than winds of June,

Are the gentle lips you gave me.

Gayer than laughter, are you,

Sweeter than music, are you,

Angel and lover, heaven and earth,

Are you to me.



And when your youth

And joy invade my arms,

And fill my heart as now they do,

Then younger than springtime, am I,

Gayer than laughter, am I,

Angel and lover, heaven and earth,

Am I with you!



And when your youth

And joy invade my arms,

And fill my heart as now they do,



Then younger than springtime, am I,

Gayer than laughter, am I,

Angel and lover, heaven and earth,

Am I with you.

Song Overview

William Tabbert is singing the ‘Younger than Springtime’ lyrics in the cast recording’s signature ballad.

Personal Review

The first time I heard William Tabbert on shellac, I understood why this ballad kept traveling beyond the proscenium. The lyrics paint awe in plain words, and the tune rises like a steady breath. On record, “Younger than Springtime” blooms quickly, then hangs in the air just long enough to feel the risk. Key takeaways: it’s a confession disguised as courage, a melody that invites legato, and a scene that treats instinct as evidence. Snapshot: a Marine falls hard, speaks it softly, and the lyrics make that softness sound like a vow.

Song Meaning and Annotations

AMPAS Screening Of Restored 70mm Print Of “South Pacific”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 25: Actors France Nuyen (L) and John Kerr attend AMPAS Screening Of Restored 70mm Print Of “South Pacific” on June 25, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Performance in the music video.

Context matters. In the show’s first act, Lt. Joe Cable sings after a whirlwind night with Liat, the young Tonkinese woman he’s just met. The lyric doesn’t negotiate social rules, it bypasses them. Rodgers gives Cable long, arching lines that sit easily in the middle voice while the harmony moves in calm steps, framing desire without blare.

The emotional arc is clean: wonder, certainty, then reciprocity. It starts with touch and image, lands on naming, and ends with the singer transformed. The tone stays luminous rather than heated, which is why the number reads as revelation more than seduction.

Musically, you hear legit Broadway style fused with a gentle popular sway. The rhythm walks, not struts; the line wants legato and room to breathe. Onstage in 1949, that mix placed a European lyric impulse inside American light swing, a blend that made the song portable for crooners, opera voices, and jazz stylists alike.

Culturally, the scene sat next to heavier material about prejudice elsewhere in the show. Cable’s rapture contrasts with the harsh clarity he will later express in “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught” - two halves of a wartime education.

Message

“Younger than springtime, are you.”

The message is recognition without debate. Cable names what he feels and lets naming do the work. The song tells you love can be immediate and still be serious.

Emotional tone

Tender, buoyant, never pushy. The orchestra glows under the vocal like lamplight over water. You feel warmth before weight.

Historical context

Premiered on Broadway in 1949 with William Tabbert as Cable, the number crossed to the 1958 film, where John Kerr played Cable on screen while Bill Lee supplied the singing voice. A 2001 television remake moved the song into the pop-crooner lane with Harry Connick Jr. leading the vocal.

Production

The original cast track was produced by Goddard Lieberson for Columbia Masterworks at the famed 30th Street Studio, conducted by Salvatore Dell’Isola with orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett. Those sessions helped set the gold standard for midcentury cast albums.

Instrumentation

Strings carry the aria-like line; winds answer in small curls; harp and rhythm section keep motion discreet. It’s theatre orchestra writing that records like a studio ballad.

Analysis of key phrases and idioms

“Gayer than laughter” flips description into measure - the emotion becomes the yardstick. “Angel and lover” pairs sacred and physical without apology, a Rodgers and Hammerstein specialty.

About metaphors and symbols

Birds bursting into song, starlight, June wind - stock images, but arranged to track sensation turning into certainty. They work because the melody sells sincerity.

Creation history

The cast album was recorded April 18–19, 1949 and issued May 9, 1949. It became a phenomenon, helping normalize the long-playing cast album as a household object.

Verse Highlights

Scene from ‘Younger than Springtime’.

Key Facts

Scene from ‘Younger than Springtime’.

Featured: Lt. Joseph Cable - Voice of William Tabbert on the Original Broadway Cast album & Bill Lee in the film.

Producer: Goddard Lieberson

Composer: Richard Rodgers

Lyricist: Oscar Hammerstein II

Release Date: May 9, 1949

Genre: Broadway show tune - romantic ballad

Label: Columbia Masterworks

Questions and Answers

Who produced “Younger than Springtime” for the original album?

Goddard Lieberson for Columbia Masterworks, with Salvatore Dell’Isola conducting and Robert Russell Bennett’s orchestrations.

When did William Tabbert first record it?

During cast sessions on April 18–19, 1949, released May 9, 1949 as part of the Original Broadway Cast album.

Awards and Chart Positions

The 1949 Original Broadway Cast album that includes William Tabbert’s “Younger than Springtime” was recorded under Goddard Lieberson and later selected for the U.S. National Recording Registry for its cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance. In 1949, Gordon MacRae’s cover entered Billboard’s pop listings, widely cited with a peak around No. 30.

Songs Exploring Themes of instant love

Instant connection shows up all over the canon, but each song frames it differently. Here are three nearby cousins and what they reveal by contrast.

“Some Enchanted Evening” from “South Pacific” - Rosanno Brazzi & Mitzi Gaynor

“Younger than Springtime” vs. “Maria” - West Side Story. “Maria” turns a name into melody, pressing urgency into each repetition. It’s tenser, more chromatic, built for a bright tenor. While Cable’s number glows with acceptance, Tony’s is propulsion - he’s already running, heart first.

“If I Loved You” - Carousel. This duet hides certainty in hypotheticals. The waltz spins around a truth the singers won’t say. Compared to Cable’s plain speech, Billy and Julie invent safe distance and then keep dancing inside it. It’s braver than it sounds.

“Till There Was You” - The Music Man. Revelation in polite clothes. The lyric catalogs ordinary things newly bright. Where “Younger than Springtime” uses metaphor to crown a moment, “Till There Was You” swaps in concrete details, making wonder feel domestic and close-up.

*******

Tonight:

Tonight (West Side Story) with Richard Behmer & Natalie Wood

*******

With Many thanks to Dory Wiley, Marcus Aurelius, John Kerr, France Nuyen, Shirley Jones, Gordon MacRae, RichardBehmer, Natalie Wood, Robert Preston, Rogers & Hamerstein, Leonard Berstein, and Meredith Wilson for their contributions to this issue of TMR.

*******

With Many Thanks AllMusicals.Com:

→ All Musicals Website

******

*******

