Discussion about this post

Fritz Freud
6d

America does not need love... it needs an Uprising... a Revolution and a Civil war.

Because this Government is waging war against its own people.

And not just the USA... everywhere the same.

And the root of this?

The Jewish Supremacy movement that wants to herd us all into a one world Government.

Everything that is wrong in this World comes down to one thing... one world Government

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/everything-that-is-wrong-in-this

That is why before anything we need an Uprising and arrest and hang all them traitors in office.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/prepare-to-take-our-world-back-on

Citizen Uprising: Lock Down all Politicians

Citizen House Arrest all Politicians on presumption of Treason and Corruption

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/citizen-uprising-lock-down-all-politicians

The further a society drifts from Truth the more it will hate those who speak it.

Hate me... I DON'T CARE.

Every Politician is guilty of treason.

They killed Charlie Kirk... MTG was forced out of office because of death threats... and behind it all is the Jewish lobby... WEF... One World Government that destroys all Nations from within

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/why-every-politician-must-be-killed

One month ias all it takes... and blood must flow.

Heads must roll from the highest office.

This is treason on a global scale.

This is Watergate squared by infinity.

We are all Charlie Kirk.

We are all JFK.

And we need to make a stand where we stand and erase them parasites from society

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/a-month-of-revenge-blueprint-for

Amy Harlib
6dEdited

Thankful for everything you do!

Jeff Childers' 'Coffee and Covid' substack post expands in edifying and fascinating detail on the Washington and Lincoln contributions to creating Thanksgiving.

https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/the-great-pilgrim-conspiracy-thursday

