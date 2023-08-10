In South Africa, the Whites-only town of Orania, near Cape Town, is growing and booming.

In this age of DEI, Wokeness, Antifa street battles, Marxist BLM political agitation, wild calls for “Black Reparations,” Transhumanism, Transgenderism, and official US/UN government pushes (and putsches ) for enforcing “diversity,” if we should ask ourselves → “Why?” …

When the answer comes, We, the people, should not really be surprised.

Consider this:

Click here: → Why is Orania, SA Booming?

Quote:

A quarter of a century after the end of apartheid, black people are restricted to using the filling station on the edge of Orania. Benjamin Khumalo* is one of them.

The 55-year-old and his wife, who have lived on a small nearby plot since the 1980s, were once pursued and harassed by a pickup truck covered with Orania stickers when walking home after an evening with friends. “Now you must run,” he urged his wife, pushing her through a fence. “I’ll be behind you.”

Khumalo still remembers when Orania was a home for black families. The guns carried on the hips of many Oranians, however, have been enough to convince him never to enter the town again. “They will hurt you,” he says. “There is nothing we can do.”

Unsurprisingly, Orania’s white residents have a different take. The town’s doctor, Philip Nothnagel, describes South African cities as “warzones”. He lived in the country’s administrative capital, Pretoria, before he moved to Orania. The 10 months since have been the best of his life, he says.

“It’s the first time in history that a country has been established without a war,” he adds, sporting a Lincolnesque beard after he dressed up as Paul Kruger during recent celebrations of the Boer hero. “It’s like boere [white Afrikaners] Disneyland. Except you never have to go home.”

******* Noticeboards at a local restaurant carry a warning to European journalists *******

The spectre of Verwoerd, the architect of apartheid, is difficult to escape. His portrait and bust seem to be around every corner. His wife, Betsie, is buried in the town, and her old home has been converted into a Verwoerd museum.

His grandson Carel Boshoff junior is a former leader of the Orania Movement, which first proposed the idea of Orania in the 1980s. Boshoff junior is perhaps one of the more unlikely fans of the pianist Abdullah Ibrahim, whose music plays on a laptop in his office.

Like his parents and grandparents, Boshoff fears white Afrikaners face a real threat of “being wiped out”, either through violence or what he calls “amalgamation”. He believes the recent expansion of Orania is just the start.

Verwoerd’s grandson, Carel Boshoff junior, worries white Afrikaners could be ‘wiped out’

“We are something like the phoenix in the ashes,” he says. “The questions to which Orania is the answer are so fundamental to the structure of South African society that you can’t express and affirm your Afrikaner identity without coming to the conclusion of a bigger Orania.”

Again, let’s ask ourselves the question: “Why Orania?”

The answer is simple …

Leader Julius Malema remains defiant, defending his right to sing …

"Kill The Boer, Kill the Farmer"

Good way to provide food for a nation, eliminate all the farmers that are productive.

You left out one very disturbing and grisly element of reality, which I am exposing below:

"... eliminate all the farmers that are productive <and eat them>.

Ben, I've actually seen white human bodies being butchered for sale in South African meat markets, and only Jeff Rense (@ Rense.com) has the courage to interview survivors of the White Genocide and show tsuch videos taken in South Africamn meat markets.

In the article below, The LA Times is "shading the story" by pretending that "African manhunts" are only stalking black people with "albinism" while ignoring the fact that all white people possess that "delectable" trait of "whiteness."

In South Africa, if a white farmer is killed along with his wife and 3 children, the ANC <Marxist> Government policy is to count only the farmer's death and not his family.

So, when 5 people are murdered, only one is counted in order to play down the alarming murder rate of white farmers in that country. The same applies to Zimbabwe.

To see what the Mockingbird media is hiding from Americans' eyes and ears, You ought to expose yourself to the unedited rantings of Julius Malema, the most radical and rabid anti-Caucasian Black racist and hate monger in all of Africa.

A few years ago, to warn Americans of the menacing ideology driving BLM, I was able to get some of Malema's hate- speeches aired by Tucker Carlson, but Tucker is no longer at Fox news to air The Truth about Nelson and Winnie Mandela's murderous legacy and Julius Malema's current blood lust in his quest for political dictatorship across South and Central Africa.

Los Angeles Times - In parts of Africa, people with albinism are hunted for their ... https://www.latimes.com › world › africa › la-fg-malawi-... Jun 15, 2017 — Like elephants and rhino, they are hunted and killed for their body parts, which can fetch thousands of dollars and are often trafficked across Africa… Daily Mail

China denies it's 'selling marinated dead bodies in African .

May 19, 2016 — China has been forced to deny claims that it is marinating dead bodies, canning them and selling them as a meat product in Africa, ...

The second item above could be related to certain strange things going on in South America right now ...

More Details later.

All Across South Africa

Reader take note:

Even as I write this report, “The Manchurian Candidate,” Chou Bi-Den & the US/CIA Deep State Department, having failed to achieve their goal for perpetual warfare in Ukraine, and with nowhere else to go in Europe, are now planning and gearing up for their next rapacious "NATO War.” This time it will be in africa, starting in Niger and Mali, which will bring "The Next World War" to Western, Central and South Africa.

Will the US and France Intervene in Niger (as NATO Did in Libya)?

Anti-colonial Sentiment Erupts in West Africa with Eugene Puryear

4 days ago - The former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, James Stavridis, has warned the crisis could potentially lead to a "full-blown war in Africa ." Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the region.

Julius Malema's most recent genocidal political rantings:

Outrage Over South African Politician Julius Malema's Racist Comments

South Africa's Julius Malema Used a Decades Old Song that dates back to the Struggle against Apartheid.

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/kill-the-boer-outrage-over-south-african- politician-julius-malemas-racist-comments-4277291

Updated: August 07, 2023 7:33 pm IST