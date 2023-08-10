"Black Devil" vs. "White Devil": Regarding The Coming War "All Across SA" & Anti-Caucasian Black Racism in South Africa
Julius Malama is Still Singing: "Kill the Boer, Kill The Farmer."
In South Africa, the Whites-only town of Orania, near Cape Town, is growing and booming.
In this age of DEI, Wokeness, Antifa street battles, Marxist BLM political agitation, wild calls for “Black Reparations,” Transhumanism, Transgenderism, and official US/UN government pushes (and putsches) for enforcing “diversity,” if we should ask ourselves → “Why?” …
When the answer comes, We, the people, should not really be surprised.
Consider this:
Click here: → Why is Orania, SA Booming?
Quote:
A quarter of a century after the end of apartheid, black people are restricted to using the filling station on the edge of Orania. Benjamin Khumalo* is one of them.
The 55-year-old and his wife, who have lived on a small nearby plot since the 1980s, were once pursued and harassed by a pickup truck covered with Orania stickers when walking home after an evening with friends. “Now you must run,” he urged his wife, pushing her through a fence. “I’ll be behind you.”
Khumalo still remembers when Orania was a home for black families. The guns carried on the hips of many Oranians, however, have been enough to convince him never to enter the town again. “They will hurt you,” he says. “There is nothing we can do.”
Unsurprisingly, Orania’s white residents have a different take. The town’s doctor, Philip Nothnagel, describes South African cities as “warzones”. He lived in the country’s administrative capital, Pretoria, before he moved to Orania. The 10 months since have been the best of his life, he says.
“It’s the first time in history that a country has been established without a war,” he adds, sporting a Lincolnesque beard after he dressed up as Paul Kruger during recent celebrations of the Boer hero. “It’s like boere [white Afrikaners] Disneyland. Except you never have to go home.”
The spectre of Verwoerd, the architect of apartheid, is difficult to escape. His portrait and bust seem to be around every corner. His wife, Betsie, is buried in the town, and her old home has been converted into a Verwoerd museum.
His grandson Carel Boshoff junior is a former leader of the Orania Movement, which first proposed the idea of Orania in the 1980s. Boshoff junior is perhaps one of the more unlikely fans of the pianist Abdullah Ibrahim, whose music plays on a laptop in his office.
Like his parents and grandparents, Boshoff fears white Afrikaners face a real threat of “being wiped out”, either through violence or what he calls “amalgamation”. He believes the recent expansion of Orania is just the start.
“We are something like the phoenix in the ashes,” he says. “The questions to which Orania is the answer are so fundamental to the structure of South African society that you can’t express and affirm your Afrikaner identity without coming to the conclusion of a bigger Orania.”
Again, let’s ask ourselves the question: “Why Orania?”
The answer is simple …
Leader Julius Malema remains defiant, defending his right to sing …
"Kill The Boer, Kill the Farmer"
Good way to provide food for a nation, eliminate all the farmers that are productive.
You left out one very disturbing and grisly element of reality, which I am exposing below:
"... eliminate all the farmers that are productive <and eat them>.
Ben, I've actually seen white human bodies being butchered for sale in South African meat markets, and only Jeff Rense (@ Rense.com) has the courage to interview survivors of the White Genocide and show tsuch videos taken in South Africamn meat markets.
In the article below, The LA Times is "shading the story" by pretending that "African manhunts" are only stalking black people with "albinism" while ignoring the fact that all white people possess that "delectable" trait of "whiteness."
In South Africa, if a white farmer is killed along with his wife and 3 children, the ANC <Marxist> Government policy is to count only the farmer's death and not his family.
So, when 5 people are murdered, only one is counted in order to play down the alarming murder rate of white farmers in that country. The same applies to Zimbabwe.
To see what the Mockingbird media is hiding from Americans' eyes and ears, You ought to expose yourself to the unedited rantings of Julius Malema, the most radical and rabid anti-Caucasian Black racist and hate monger in all of Africa.
A few years ago, to warn Americans of the menacing ideology driving BLM, I was able to get some of Malema's hate- speeches aired by Tucker Carlson, but Tucker is no longer at Fox news to air The Truth about Nelson and Winnie Mandela's murderous legacy and Julius Malema's current blood lust in his quest for political dictatorship across South and Central Africa.
In parts of Africa, people with albinism are hunted for their ...
https://www.latimes.com › world › africa › la-fg-malawi-...
Jun 15, 2017 — Like elephants and rhino, they are hunted and killed for their body parts, which can fetch thousands of dollars and are often trafficked across Africa…
Daily Mail
China denies it's 'selling marinated dead bodies in African .
https://www.dailymail.co.uk › news › article-3599649
May 19, 2016 — China has been forced to deny claims that it is marinating dead bodies, canning them and selling them as a meat product in Africa, ...
The second item above could be related to certain strange things going on in South America right now ...
More Details later.
All Across South Africa
Reader take note:
Even as I write this report, “The Manchurian Candidate,” Chou Bi-Den & the US/CIA Deep State Department, having failed to achieve their goal for perpetual warfare in Ukraine, and with nowhere else to go in Europe, are now planning and gearing up for their next rapacious "NATO War.” This time it will be in africa, starting in Niger and Mali, which will bring "The Next World War" to Western, Central and South Africa.
Will the US and France Intervene in Niger (as NATO Did in Libya)?
Anti-colonial Sentiment Erupts in West Africa with Eugene Puryear
Africa War fears grow as Niger prepares troops for Ecowas invasion
4 days ago - The former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, James Stavridis, has warned the crisis could potentially lead to a "full-blown war in Africa." Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the region.
******* ————- Watching the Wars of the World ————*******
Julius Malema's most recent genocidal political rantings:
GRAPHIC CONTENT: EFF Leader Julius Malema remains defiant, defending his right to sing …
"Kill The Boer, Kill the Farmer"
Outrage Over South African Politician Julius Malema's Racist Comments
South Africa's Julius Malema Used a Decades Old Song that dates back to the Struggle against Apartheid.
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/kill-the-boer-outrage-over-south-african- politician-julius-malemas-racist-comments-4277291
World News Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Updated: August 07, 2023 7:33 pm IST
Julis Malema, leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters, addressing party workers
A South African politician's racist comments have sparked a huge uproar online as well as in several parts of the world. Julis Malema, the leader of far-left South African political party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), called for killing the white farmers - with the chant "Kill the Boer" - while celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Who is Al- Dajjal - The Muslim AntiChrist ? ← Click link
The video of Mr Malema, dressed in his trademark red beret, appeared on social media and reignited debate about a controversial decades-old song that dates back to the struggle against apartheid.
What Happened at the EFF Rally?
Mr Malema, 42, addressed the jubilant workers of EFF at the rally on July 29. Party workers, in a show of force, packed the venue - a stadium in Johannesburg - with 90,000 supporters all dressed in the party's red colour to mark its 10th anniversary.
Mr Malema received rock-star treatment from jubilant fans who delivered the address amid a blast of red and gold confetti.
The remarks were made as South African parties position themselves for national elections in 2024.
Polls suggest the ruling African National Congress (ANC), in power since the end of white rule in 1994, could see its vote drop below 50 per cent, battered by discontent at corruption, power cuts and entrenched unemployment, according to news agency AFP.
Mr Malema has said that EFF, South Africa's third largest party, was open to joining a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA), South Africa's biggest opposition party, which is captaining a grouping including six smaller parties.
The History of the Song
Forbes said in a report that "Kill the Boer" song dates back to racially divided South Africa's apartheid system of race-based segregation under white minority rule, which ended in the early 1990s.
The "Boer" in the song is a reference to white South African farmers who are descendants of European colonists.
In the current context, University of Johannesburg political instructor Bongani Ngqulunga and Nelson Mandela University historian Nomalanga Mkhize told New York Times (NYT) that the song is not intended to incite violence against the country's largely-white landowners, but rather to mobilise support against apartheid and discrimination.
However, it has generated controversy in the past.
The Reactions
The DA has slammed Mr Malema, accusing him of inciting ethnic violence. "This is a man who is determined to ignite... civil war," said party leader John Steenhuisen.
He described the firebrand politician as a "bloodthirsty tyrant" bent on inciting "mass murder".
The DA would file a complaint against him with the UN Human Rights Council and was considering further legal action.
Mr Malema's comments also attracted the attention of some Americans on the far right, who said it was a call to violence. The US reactions in the US started after Elon Musk, South Africa-born billionaire, expressed his concern.
"They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa," Mr Musk, who is white, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Julius Malema Defends his Remarks
The South African politician - who is black - defended the song in a press conference and attacked Mr Musk, saying he "looks like an illiterate" and the "only thing that protects him is his white skin".
Singing "Kill the Boer" has long been a thorny issue in South Africa.
One of a number of struggle songs, political anthems that were an important part of the fight to end white-rule, it is considered inflammatory by some due to its violent lyrics.
However, The EFF denies the chant constitutes a direct call for violence.
… —- … …—-… “Kill The Boer, Kill the Farmer!” …—-… …—-…
Sarcastically, I would add: “O, there certainly is no call for violence there.”
The Dilemma of Melema:
The Wannabee Black Hitler of Africa
Is Julius Melema the Real Al Dajjal?
My intention behind publishing this article is to point out the "clear and present danger" posed to the Western world and civilization by the ideological bent and menace of Julius Malema through his psychological effect on BLM/Antifa domestic terrorists in America and Canada, not to mention, in the E.U.
Malema's hatred of whites is homicidal and vitriolic
That's why I refer to him as "The Black Hitler," or more aptly, the "Wannabee Black Hitler.'
I've studied Ju;lius Malema's oratory and body language closely for many years and I've noticed that while his mouth is uttering a grossly false propaganda trope or two while speaking English diplomatically, Melema uses subtle gestures and African body language to communicate and convey quite an opposite message to his African followers.
Malema achieves this by subliminally using hostile facial expressions, vile smiles, sarcastic smirks, and homicidal motions and gestures, for example drawing his index finger across his throat as in slashing a throat, or a chopping gesture that suggest lopping off heads.
Forty-two (42) years ago, March 30th, 1981, on the night Ronald Reagan was shot I was confronted by a white phantom who came to see me in macabre, ghostly form and said to:
"Lucifer has taken over Islam ...
and he is going to use it as his vehicle to destroy Mankind."
Of all the candidates for the role of Al Dajjal (as the The AntiChrist is known in Islam (for example during the past 60 years, people like Yasser Arafat, Ayatollah Khomeini, Saddam Hussein, Muammar Khaddafi, Osam Bin laden, or Al-Bagdhadi), Julius Malama strikes me as the most malefic of them all and the most recent candidate to become Al Dajjal.
Who is Al-Dajjal? The Muslim AntiCjhrist ...
Julius Melema’s radical and racist Extreme Islamic Marxist ideology could be cancerous as it spreads across and into Western societies and, via forced mass migration, could spread more widely and more quickly. Melema’s “juju” (african tribal magic) is demonic not platonic, and it is tramnsferred culturally, subliminally, almost invisibly, through tone, music and songs, such as
"Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer"
Malema's power is not purely ideological nor is it intellectual. Rather than logical, his message and his medium is an emotionally charged, psychological control mechanism, which seizes the narrative, by wresting and wrestling his audience's feelings to one single pmodality, focused not on love, but on anger, rsentment or hatred. Once kindled, Melema then feeds its fires by keeping the audience's feeling simmering just on the point of boiling over a critical emotional level rather than in calm and quietude, or in a rationally thinking, cognitive state.
Melema is, rhetorically, a black magician who able to mesmerize an audience and then can turn like a vampire into a soul snatcher who can enthrall and mesmerize thousands of fawning acolytes with his full spectrum odious anti-White resentments, gripes and wounded emotions just like Adolf Hitler did in 3rd Reich Nazi Germany.
Hence, for me, Julius Melema appears to be answering a casting call for a "Wannabee Black Hitler," and the black Pied Piper of the Pan-African Islamist Movement, vying to embrace and fulfill the role of Al-Dajjal.
Written & Compled by Robert D. Morningstar, Editor & Publisher of TMRN
******* — WWG1WGA → "Where We Go 1, We Go All!" —-*******
With Many Thanks to comtributors FS & “Ben Franklin,” and “Leslie R.” for their contributions and insightful comments.
Friends,
