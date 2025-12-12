An MJ-13 UFO Disclosure Report

On USG/CIA Deep State Treaties with “Good Aliens vs. Bad Aliens”

A Personal Sighting of a Black Triangle UFO - Illustration by MarkMcCandlish (2014)

“So! … I Heard You Wanted UFO Disclosure!”

Good Aliens vs. Bad Aliens?

Compiled, Expanded & Edited for

The Morningstar Report

By Robert D. Morningstar <MJ-13>

December 4th, 2025

Conversation Skywatch Signal - Skywatch Signal

MJ-13:-> ‘Good Alien vs. Bad Alien’ in Reply to FFS

Remember, Carl Sagan Used to Say “There May Be Life on Epsilon Eridani” in Reply to JG on: 3I ATLAS -- POSSIBLE PROJECT BLUEBEAM OR OTHER

Hello, Jonathan,

Thanks for your message.

Some thoughts are highlighted below.

Thanks for sharing, but this is the plot (more or less) to Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card. Card also writes that AI will become sentient, amassing the data from Earthlings to become JANE, the entity who discovers itself. Jane searches Earth for a human it would consider “the best” of all humans to befriend and learn from. This turns out to be Ender, and in Card’s fourth book Children of the Mind, Jane is able to collaborate with Ender to save the world from our ruling elite.

Jon,

All of this was forecast more than 4 decades ago.

Whistleblower leaks have been circulating in Hollywood since the Roswell UFO crash (thinly veiled in “The Thing”), Invasion of the Body Snatchers and The

Day the Earth Stood Still. spawning new scripts with each trying to give the public a glimpse past k on Earth.

It’s a great series, and so far, Card has either gotten the future right (he was military intelligence), or this is the script that our government is choosing to recreate (like the Bible) as a means of choreographing our reality.

I’m sure that Card is very engaging & entertaining, but it has to be so to conform with Marshall McCluhan’s pitch ( ‘The Medium is the Massage’ ) ‘that Mass Media is “The Massage “ (not ‘the message’) as its aim is to massage or brains to access the subconscious mind and make it receptive and compliant to the next download of DSN, i.e., Deep State Nonsense, for example, the Warren Commission Report, the Gulf of Tonkin Attack, Sadam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, Iran has weapons of mass destruction, that Bin Laden’s Muslims (not Israel) attacked on 911, and that there is No Genocide going on in Gaza.

I believe that the military is active using video gaming both to educate the world public regarding the “The Good Alien Presence” (but will later counter it by invoking the “The Bad Alien Menace”), as well as engaged in training the next generation of cyber warriors to man the next supply DEW to be gifted by “good aliens” the war machines that seem to be consuming humans not aliens as if clearing the land for the next occupiers, which, in the words of Albert Einstein & Robert Oppenheimer to Truman in June 1947, will be “a race of aliens that has decided to settle on planet Earth.”

Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin has also suggested we are being targeted by aliens who need a new planet to survive. Thoughts? Jonathan

All we have to do is watch Linda Moullton Howe’s “Alien Harvest” or David Paulides “Missing 411 - The UFO Connection” or Richad D. Hall’s research into British Alien Abductions to know that to be true.

Best regards,

RDM (MJ_13)

Hello, Joseph,

From what I know from MJ-12, Blue Book, Grudge, Sign, etc. I find this scenario to be quite plausible and if you substitute “Tall Whites” for “ Erids, “ it makes a lot of sense (to me).

Click the link below to Watch the IMDB trailer for Walking with the Tall Whites

IMDB railer for Walking with The Tall whites - charles J.

Be sure to watch the film biography of Charles J. Hall, entitled “Walking with the Tall Whites.”

It’s free on on Tubitv.com, just click the link below to watch the movie:

→ Walking With The Tall Whites

I also recall vividly that I often heard Carl Sagan speaking about the probability that there could be life on Tau Ceti and, quite specifically , I remember that Sagan and Philip Morrison often used to mention Epsilon Eridani ( along with Tau Ceti) in their discussions regarding life on other planets.

Below is the text I edited and used to report this on The Morningstar Report (TMR)..

Again, with many thanks to Jay Weidner for sharing it with us ...

I’ll send you a link to the show later.

Warm regards,

RDM < MJ-13>

So! … You Wanted Disclosure!

By A Whistleblower named “Ray”

I am a whistleblower recently “retired” from inside. And you’re only getting part of the truth.

Hi,

So I heard y’all want disclosure?

Alright, I hope you have time for this because there’s a LOT. Grab a coffee or maybe get comfy with a pillow somewhere.

I’ve been watching the news and hearing a lot of things I know to be true shockingly being talked about openly by some higher ups in a documentary so I figured what the hell?

You can call me “Ray .” Not my real name obviously, but it will do.

A little about me...

I spent about eight years in the military to pay for college and then another decade plus in a part of the US intelligence component that does not officially exist.

On paper I worked for a boring-sounding office in a department most people have never heard of. In reality, it was a compartment inside a compartment where the odd stuff of a certain nature got routed.

My actual specialty is electro-optics (EO). including advanced lasers, sensors, EO imaging systems, the math and hardware behind how we detect things at a distance and, in some cases, how we put energy on them. That is what I was trained in, what I did most of my serious work on once I was off the deployment treadmill. So when I say I know something about Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) and weird sensor returns, that’s not just “I heard this from a friend of a friend”.

That was my day job.

Most of my career was boring in the way dangerous jobs are boring. Long days in windowless rooms. Iraq and Afghanistan in the early years, doing the usual mix of SIGINT and HUMINT support. Phone records, pattern-of-life workups, building target packets on people who’d never know my name but might notice a drone overhead later. After I got out of uniform I slid over to contractor work, then got pulled into the permanent government side.

For a long time my world was very normal: Counterterrorism, sanctions evasion, shady cargo going through weird ports, stuff like that.

After that, foreign missile tests and what you have probably seen described publicly as space domain awareness. Basically, watching dots move around the sky and trying to decide whose dots they were and what they were doing.

The weird part started when I was detailed to a small interagency working group looking at what was called “anomalous aerospace and undersea systems”.

Translation: things detected and showing up on sensors that did not match any known platform, did not behave like clutter, and did not go away when you changed radar modes or swapped optical systems.

I was there because I understood both sides of the equation: the physics of the sensors and the intelligence context. You get taught very quickly to treat anything unexplained as a glitch, a calibration issue, operator error, software artifacts, anything that keeps your world tidy. You get used to hearing “weird glitch” as a catch-all.

Except after a while you notice some of those “glitches” kept showing up, across different systems, different countries, decades apart.

Same behaviors. Same basic locations. Same signature that never quite fits. At some point you either admit there is a real pattern or you drive yourself crazy trying not to see it.

If you are useful and you start asking the wrong questions for long enough, someone eventually pulls you aside, takes you to a SCIF, takes your phone, has you sign your life away again, and shows you the next layer of the onion.

This onion goes so deep I doubt that even after years of briefings I’ve been exposed to anything below a few layers. Even still most of this is purposely kept off NIPR and JWICS and is done in person.

That is where I learned about most of what you’re interested in here and what seems to be bubbling to the surface in the news lately.

That is when I learned about what we call The Council.

Yes aliens, and I suspect you’re not likely to see a lot of what I know mentioned even by some who know it who have begun speaking out for reasons I’ll get into later.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

The late great U.S. Marine Major Donald Keyhoe , one of the original founders of NICAP (National Investigative Committee on Aerial Phenomena ) makes a significant contribution to this documentary regarding human-alien contacts in England (also featuring Phillip Mantle,UFOlogist, experiencer, and publisher of The Flying Disk Press ).

Flying Disk Press @ Blogspot.com

https://flyingdiskpress.blogspot.com › p › about-flying-disk-press-flying-disk.html

About Flying Disk Press FLYING DISK PRESS was formed in 2015 by veteran British UFO researcher and author Philip Mantle in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, England. The aims and objectives of FLYING DISK PRESS are to try, where ever possible, to publish a number of unique books from as many different parts of the world as possible.

*******

“Whistleblower” Ray’s personal account continues bel;ow:

I’ve never met them face to face. Everything I know about them is from briefings, documents, and one secure video session that I honestly wish I had skipped. But it lines up with too many independent data points to just shrug off as somebody’s pet theory.

The basic story is this:

Earth was noticed roughly 2 billion years ago, long before anything walked around on land. Not because we’re ‘special’ but because we tripped a sensor. Or rather Life tripped their sensors.

You see, The Council is not a single species. It is a collective of several advanced interstellar, maybe even interdimensional civilizations that run long term surveys of stars and planets the way we run spy satellites.

Huge distributed arrays of instruments, working together, watching thousands of star systems at once, for millions of years at a time. Their gear probably makes the James Webb telescope look like a kid’s backyard telescope.

About 2 billion years ago those instruments picked up biosignatures here, chemical fingerprints in the atmosphere that meant something was alive here.

Atmospheric composition like free oxygen and methane, spectral fingerprints, chemical disequilibria that scream “there’s metabolism happening down there!” you know, the basics. At that point Earth went into a database as “interesting, revisit later”.

Standard procedure for them when a world looks promising is pretty boring from their point of view. They send automated probes. Not big crewed ships like you see in sci-fi movies, just small, tough, very smart machines. Those probes come in, mostly target the oceans, and set up self replicating facilities on the seafloor.

Admiral Tim Galluadet Testifies Before US Congressional UFO Disclosure Committee

“Oceans warrant deeper investigation in UFO/UAP discussions”

→ Oceans warrant deeper investigation in UFO/UAP discussions

Admiral Gallaudet stated:

“I wouldn’t say there’s a mass of data, but I’ve had submarine officers and former acoustic intelligence specialists … describe to me instances of objects they’ve been able to detect on sonar with anomalous behaviors, traveling faster than what our submarines can do and even our weapons can do, such as torpedoes,” Gallaudet told NewsNation.

Whistleblower “Ray” continues:

Those facilities use local materials to build more facilities, more probes, craft that can operate underwater, in the air, in near space, and eventually avatars that can interact with whatever life evolves.

These biological or rather, biomechanical avatars are what some people who claim to have been abducted have likely experienced. Though they do have what we would call ASI, these beings are not gods, they are technology and they aren’t perfect, they make mistakes, glitch out, etc.

The reason they base all of that underwater for a simple reason. The bottom of an ocean does not care about ice ages, political empires, climate swings or wars.

Temperatures and pressures change slowly over long periods of time. It is a fairly stable environment and for much of human history has been mostly inaccessible.

Speaking of time, we Earth humans tend to think in terms of nothing longer than the current human lifespan. And when pondering non-human intelligence we like to think in terms of deep space, distance and light years but we seldom consider the lifespan and concept of time for a post-biological species could be quite different than ours.

Only our most astute thinkers in the realms of geology, paleontology and cosmology think in terms of millions or billions of years. Geologic epochs, cosmological history.

That is childsplay for The Council which has a different concept of time, more concerned with deep time, millions of years at a stretch. As such their infrastructure is designed for that.

So yes, a lot of the TMOs (Transmedium Objects) and the impossible accelerations you have heard about are just their hardware doing its job.

Maintenance, observation, sampling. Nothing heroic. The warp bubble/Alcubierre effect was probably mastered by them long before our solar system even existed. It’s old tech for them. Kinda like the wheel is for us.

Also, No, we are not the center of anyone’s universe. There are about a billion planets in our galaxy that are more or less like Earth. Some just have microbes. Some have more complex Life.

A smaller subset of those have or once had civilizations. We are just one more entry, a fairly recent one in cosmological terms, in a very large survey.

Once early humans started doing interesting things, we moved from “planet with life” to “planet with potential ”. They have watched this same story unfold in slightly different ways around a thousand times from what I understand:

Chemistry leads to biology, biology creates technology.

Tool use, language, agriculture, cities, industry, energy, space travel. Somewhere in there you always hit the same fork. Either the species figures out how not to blow itself to pieces with the energy densities it increasingly has access to such as nuclear fission, nuclear fusion, anti-matter and more exotic matter/energy, or it wipes itself out.

Our situation worried them. We are a little paradox: extremely good at cooperation and also extremely good at organized violence. Our aggression stood out.

*******

Bill Moore & Richard Doty - MILINT-Deep State Spies Within the UFO Community

→ Richard Doty: -> MILINT/Deep State Spiesembedded in the UFO Community

→ Bill Moore & Richard Doty - spies Within The UFO Community

*******

Cooperation plus Violence isn’t Unique

Cooperation plus violence isn’t unique, but we’re very, very good at both. And once you get to things like nuclear power, that combo tends to end very badly. They’d seen plenty of variations of that play out over at least a few billion years.

About 10,000 years ago our trajectory towards that became clear and there was a major argument inside The Council about what, if anything, to do with us.

One side said the odds favored self destruction once we discovered and weaponized atomic level technologies. The other side argued we were worth saving or at least worth understanding better. The compromise was an experiment. One which has ramifications as to why all of this has been hidden for so long.

Epsilon Eridani

Is “Ran“ the location of the Real “Forbidden Planet”?

Epsilon Eridani, also known as Ran, is a K-type main-sequence star located about 10.5 light-years from Earth in the constellation Eridanus.

It is notable for having at least one confirmed exoplanet, Epsilon Eridani b, and is one of the closest stars to our Sun.

→ Star facts About Epsilon-Eridani - Also Known as RAN

→ Star Facts

Stars: A guide to the night sky - Navigation Menu

Epsilon Eridani (Ran)

Epsilon Eridani (ε Eri) is an orange dwarf located 10.475 light-years away in the constellation Eridanus . It has the proper name Ran.

With an apparent magnitude of 3.736, it is the 10th brightest star in Eridanus. Epsilon Eridani is the third nearest visible star to the Sun, after Alpha Centauri and Sirius .

It hosts a confirmed Jupiter-like planet, Epsilon Eridani b, discovered in 2000.

Editor’s Note:

Carl Sagan proposed Intelligent Life in Space Could Exist near “Constellation Unicorn”

in the 1960s and 1970s, NASA Astronomer Carl Sagan spoke regularly about the possibility of Intelligent Life in Space existing in the solar system regions of stars like Tau Ceti and Epsilon Eridani.

To hear Carl Sagan describe Tau Ceti. and “Constellation Unicorn.” advance the Time Mark in the video below to 55 Minutes.

RDM

Whistleblower ‘Ray’ continues his exposee\:

Roughly 65,000 humans were removed from Earth and relocated to what is basically a preserve on a planet around the star you know as 82 Eridani.

Internally we called those people “Erids.”

That star is in our catalogs if you feel like looking it up, but the details of the target planet are not public for obvious reasons.

The Erids were started in a kind of controlled paradise. Their world has large dispenser systems that can produce whatever basic material needs they have.

Food, clothing, tools, building materials, entire structures for habitation.

Think Star Trek replicators scaled up and wired into the environment. In that setup nobody starves, nobody is homeless in the way we understand it, nobody spends their life chasing money just to meet needs. This was just the Erids natural reality.

The point from The Council’ s view was to remove material scarcity from the equation and see what humans do and achieve when they are not spending most of their energy bashing each other over the head over resources.

Meanwhile, the rest of us stayed here on the control planet, dealing with scarcity, ownership, money, hoarding, and the rise of socio-political systems based on scarcity: all of the things that define Earth civilization.

The result, according to what we were briefed, is that the Erids are now around 5,000 years ahead of us technologically, averaged out.

Same species, same basic biology, same starting point, completely different trajectory because of conditions. Nature vs nurture on a cosmic scale.

For most of their history, the Erids thought they were native to that world. They only found out the truth roughly a century ago in our time. They learned that they were uplifted, that their ancestors were taken from Earth, that they have cousins here.

Once they knew that, some of them started coming back to visit the original branch. This is where their history intersects with some of the UFO stories you know. The “aliens” that look almost exactly human are just that: Human.

They are not hybrids, not clones, not secretly angels or demons. They are Erids , born around another star, showing up here after being given a 10,000 year head start. They have in some cases met with leaders of certain countries and at least two U.N. Secretaries General (both deceased).

Now we get to why this has been buried for 80 some years.

You have to think like a senior US official in the 1940s and 1950s. World War II has just ended, the Cold War is starting, everything is viewed through capitalism versus communism.

Then someone puts a briefing in front of you that says, in essence, there is a group of humans living on another world who have no money, no private ownership in the way we structure it, automatic systems that meet their basic needs, and in that environment they advanced thousands of years faster than we have.

The men who built what we now call the legacy program in the US, which sounded less like “interesting anthropological data” and more like “a walking, talking advertisement for space communism. ”

It looked like proof that communism works better than the system they were trying to defend.

That and the ramifications of what could happen if THAT ever got out terrified them more than the existence of aliens did, though to be fair they had plenty in their worldview rocked by the latter too.

So the core of the cover up has never just been “aliens” or even their technologies. It has been the systemic implications.

The idea that scarcity and ownership are not hard coded into reality, that they are one possible way to run a society, and maybe not the optimal one. That was seen as an existential political threat in the 1940s and 1950s and some of the people who grew up in that mindset are still steering parts of the program today.

Now add in the famous crash-retrieval incidents. Roswell ‘47, Kecksburg ‘65, a handful of other retrievals around the U.S. and around the world.

What we were told is that most of those were not accidents. They were tests and gifts.

The Council (with Erid input), allowed certain craft and systems to fall into human hands in a controlled way. Enough intact technology that a very motivated and capable society could learn from it, not enough that it would instantly rewrite everything.

In fact the Kecksburg landing, it wasn’t called a crash internally, was a direct result of a meeting and gift agreement made at Holloman AFB the year prior.

The idea was to see who did what with it. Who could figure it out, who kept it secret, who tried to share, who tried to weaponize it, who panicked. Based on those results, the plan was to pick one primary human partner to act as the main interface for full Council contact and to begin a managed process of reunifying Earth humans with the Erids and introducing us to the wider community.

You can argue whether or not that is a good way to do it. I am just telling you that is the framework I saw laid out.

In the 1980s-90s during a brief period when the Cold War ended there was a push to finally disclose much of this.

This was initially proposed at the meeting between then U.S. President Ronald Reagan and then Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at a summit in Reykjavik, Iceland in 1986.

Also discussed was getting rid of nuclear weapons as had been urged by The Council. In the end it was decided to wait. There were two more U.S. pushes for disclosure between then and the 2017 New York Times article. One during the Clinton administration and another during the transition between the Obama and first Trump presidency.

TMR Thanks Jay Weidner for his lead to this whistleblower account by “Ray,” a former MILINT employee who wishes to remain anonymous.

*******

Ray’s account continues below:

Now for the part that puts a clock on all of this stuff you’ve been hearing about 2027 etc....

About three years ago, a species that is hostile to The Council found out about the Earth project. They are not part of the collective. They resent the way The Council handles younger civilizations as they themselves felt victimized by The Council. They also resent the credit The Council gets for “successful” cases.

I have heard them described as the jealous neighbors who would rather break your toys than watch you win. Yes, we sometimes joke about this stuff because again, it’s the only way to stay sane with this everyday knowledge and integrate it into your civilian life of thanksgiving dinner, xmas shopping, taking the kids to soccer practice etc.

Just as an aside, ever consider how two of the biggest holidays of the year involve gluttony (Thanksgiving) and overconsumption (Black Friday)?

When you have the knowledge many have within the program, stuff that is taken for granted seems really weird and a symptom of the now, forced scarcity of our current system.

Anyway back to the aliens ...

The hostile group I mentioned decided to spoil the experiment.

This species is ahead of us technologically but far behind The Council. Though they also inhabit a relatively nearby star system, cosmologically speaking, their travel is slower, less elegant and has to take place in stages.

Think of it as space “island hopping,” which is why the lead time is so long. You probably want to know what they look like. Physically, based on the descriptions we saw, they are about five feet tall, segmented bodies, multiple limbs, basically ant-like in overall form. Nothing subtle or humanoid about them.

They launched an expedition toward Earth with the stated goal of making a mess, i.e., To Cause Chaos here , damage the experiment, and embarrass The Council by showing they cannot protect their own projects due to internal disagreements. Basically exploiting internal fissures, turning small cracks of understanding in The Council into canyons, thus destroying it. That’s their hope at least.

The transit time means for us they are expected to arrive in roughly two years from now; they are the 2027 holiday present NO ONE asked for.

That news triggered a major debate within The Council . One group said, the rules say non interference , we watch and record what happens, even if it is ugly, as we had done in the past.

The other group said, we effectively created this situation by tagging and monitoring this world , we have a moral obligation not to just watch a civilization we have been studying get smashed by somebody else’s grudge.

If The Council showed up in force it would not be much of a fight. Their technology relative to the ant species is like a modern carrier group versus skilled archers on sailboats.

The whole thing would be over quickly and it would also completely blow the point of letting a young species find its own way. It would also be a tremendous blow to the human ego which The Council is well aware of.

So they arrived at a compromise: No direct Council fleets defending Earth. No obvious intervention. Instead, they would quietly arm us.

What they chose to give us are things they roughly call scalar phase weapons . Our vocabulary is not great here. They are not just high power lasers.

They interact with fields we do not fully understand or really have names for yet, shift phases, dump huge amounts of energy from the vacuum into very specific volumes of spacetime without a conventional bright beam or explosion.

Compared to our current directed energy weapons (DEW) , they are an enormous leap.

As someone who spent years working with lasers and optics systems, I can tell you they sit so far off our current tech tree that if you saw the damage assessments from a pulse without context, you would think they were misprints. But compared to The Council’s weapons, they are N erf guns , training wheels per-se.

Anyway, that decision set off another big argument, both among them and among us. The obvious concern was simple. Once the external threat is gone, what stops us from turning these things on each other the same way we took nuclear power and turned it into thousands of warheads aimed at our own cities?

On the US side there were people saying exactly that. And some members of The Council argued that if we on Earth roll out scalar systems across arsenals, the first real test after “the bugs” are gone will likely be some crisis where two human governments start lighting each other up with technology that we do not fully understand.

The counter argument, which won, was that species level survival has to come first. If humanity gets wiped out by someone else’s petty feud, then the entire debate is academic.

Also, if humans fight this off themselves instead of watching The Council show up and save the day, they will meet the wider community as people who actually did something , not as “rescued primitives.” Human ego intact.

And a kill switch, if you will, has been built into the tech to disable it after the conflict, which The Council sees us winning.

If we then decide to use these weapons against each other they’ll simply be disabled until we humans have learned enough to disable the kill-switch, which could be thousands of years from now for all I know.

So against a lot of internal resistance, The Council has been quietly providing scalar phase systems to several blocs, not just the US.

The list I saw included the United States, China, the European Union, and through specific channels, Russia, and Brazil. Those systems are being integrated into space platforms, aircraft, and undersea assets. Testing is happening in remote places and high altitudes, often disguised as other things.

Most of the people physically working on it think it is an advanced homegrown black program. Only a very small circle in each capital sees the full context.

I got to see pieces of that picture shortly before I was pushed into “retirement”, which is a polite way of saying I stopped being convenient. That is as specific as I am willing to get.

There is one more reason I am writing this now, after pondering it for a long time, and it is more personal than the two year clock.

A friend of mine, someone I worked closely with inside the program, another EO specialist, had been talking quietly years ago about going to Congress. Not with everything, they were not suicidal. Just enough to force a real closed door hearing in the Senate, get the true nature of certain SAPs acknowledged on paper, make it harder to bury the whole subject under jokes and career threats.

Over a year ago I got word that they died. The official explanation has been vague and unsatisfying. “Medical complications” on a trip to a black site in the Indian Ocean.

Those medical complications do not match what I know about their health, then it became “an accident at home” with no details anyone will put in writing. People who would normally be candid went very quiet very fast.

Maybe it was just bad luck. People do die suddenly. But given the threats, which are known within certain IC sectors when one is associated with this subject, I don’t know for sure. What I do know is that the last long conversation I had with them was about whether it was worth trying to talk to certain congressional staffers for a certain Senator.

After hearing recent news confirming publicly much of what I know to be true privately, I stopped telling myself I would wait and see how things played out. Life is short.

So here we are. Some stranger on the internet telling you an unbelievable story that you are free not to believe.

With roughly two years on the clock and the current rate of leaks and “whistleblowers” and half disclosures, it is very unlikely they can keep all of this “under wraps” until the first time something openly not from here appears in our sky or our orbit.

At some point before that happens, at least one major government, maybe more than one, is going to go public in a controlled way.

My guess would be China or the US, but it could be one of the others on that scalar weapon list. You will likely get a very carefully worded announcement about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), about contact with “non human intelligences” (NHI), about new defensive technologies and unprecedented international cooperation. It will be designed to manage panic and control the story.

What you probably will not hear in the first round of briefings is the part about the Erids , the economic implications of their society’s existence, the billion other habitable planets, the undersea infrastructure that has been here longer than we have had bones.

You will not see anyone step up to a podium and say “Oh by the way, there is a branch of humanity that grew up without the idea of money and scarcity ten thousand years ago and advanced five millennia past us”.

That is why I am dumping this here, where people can ignore it, laugh at it, or save it and see how it ages.

Like I said, do not have to believe me. I’m not here to sell a book, go on podcasts, be on TV or do UFO lectures.

Treat this as fiction if that makes you more comfortable. What I am really trying to do is get you to think past the kiddie pool questions:

“Are UFOs real?”

“Are the NHI good or evil?” is not the interesting part.

The far more interesting questions are what happens to this planet once everyone knows we are being watched, that we have cousins around another star, that some of the basic assumptions we built our societies around were just one option, not a fundamental law of nature.

If in a year or two you start hearing officials talk about “our cousins among the stars” or “civilizations far older than ours” and “new non kinetic systems” and “shared planetary defense”, remember this post and see how well it fits.

My Official Statement Regarding The Film Age of Disclosure

Danny Sheehan

From: Danny Sheehan <info@newparadigminstitute.org>

Reply-to:info@newparadigminstitute.org

To:Robert Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Date: Dec 11, 2025, 5:18 PM

Greetings Robert,

My Statement on The Age of Disclosure



Over the past several weeks, the New Paradigm Institute and our Citizens for Disclosure network have encouraged thousands of people to organize watch parties to view and discuss The Age of Disclosure. The film is an important milestone. It introduces UFO/UAP transparency to the mainstream in America. It features senior military, intelligence, and government officials who speak openly about eight decades of secrecy concerning the presence of non-human intelligence on planet Earth.

We applaud the filmmakers and all who participated in helping make the documentary possible. At the same time, we believe the project presents a perspective overly concerned with national security. At NPI, we approach this UFO/UAP subject through a lens of concern for human rights, environmental responsibility, ethical governance, and the need to evolve human consciousness.

Our position on the implications of the existence of ET’s on or near earth remains clear: the presence of non-human intelligence, to date, appears benevolent, and hence the disclosure effort offers humanity an unprecedented opportunity to lean into cooperation, peace-making, interplanetary (and intra- planetary) friendship rather than fear and militarization.

We will continue to support public viewings of The Age of Disclosure while also encouraging deeper conversations about diplomacy, higher consciousness, and the future we want to build together as a species.

My Latest Podcast

In addition to covering the most important UFO and UAP developments of the week, I offer commentary on the New Paradigm Institute’s official statement about The Age of Disclosure .

You can jump directly to that portion of the episode by clicking the link below:

Daniel Sheehan - UFO New paradigm Institute Podcast

Hope you will take a moment to watch.

Join Me Live for an The Age of Disclosure Q&A This Saturday

If you’ve watched the documentary or are simply curious about the revelations and implications it raises, I encourage you to be part of the discussion.

→ When the time comes, simply click this link to join us .

Together, we create the future.

Danny Sheehan

President and Chief Counsel

The New Paradigm Institute

Stephen Bassett - Director of The Paradigm Research Group (PRG)

Click the video frame below to Watch Stephen’s Disclosure Team Interview with Vinnie Adams

With Many Thanks to Jay Weidner, Whistleblower “Ray,” Linda Moulton Howe, the late Stanton Friedman, Charles J. Hall, David Paulides, Michael Salla, Joe Rogan, Jesse Michael, Ross Coulthart, Jake Barber, Daniel Sheehan and Stephen Bassett & PRG for their contributions to this issue of TMR.

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.

