Mass Murder Over D.C. - A Documentary Analysis of the DC Blackhawk CRJ Airliner Crash
Virtually all observers noted that the helicopter seems to deliberately have hit the CRJ passenger jet. The night was perfectly clear; the Black Hawk had a clear view of the CRJ airliner.
Mass Murder Over D.C.
A Documentary Analysis of the DC Blackhawk CRJ Airliner Crash of January 2025
By John Hankey
Virtually all observers noted that the helicopter seems to deliberately have hit the CRJ passenger jet. The night was perfectly clear; the Black Hawk had a clear view of the CRJ, directly in front of it, for nearly three minutes. The NTSB’s detailed report shows that the Black Hawk steered directly, without interruption, into the oncoming CRJ, for nearly 3 minutes. The crew of that helicopter either committed mass murder / suicide, or what?
But there is a mountain of evidence of evil doing, that has been going on since the pilots died, suggesting that they were not the evil doers.
12 hours after the crash, Trump and his minions blamed the crash on diversity. They did this before ANY investigation had taken place. They did it without the slightest evidence. Trump’s minions, whom he dragged along, also chimed in, backing him to the hilt on his racist insults against the pilots and the controllers. Trump’s minions were those responsible for every aspect of this accident. Pete Hegseth was in charge of the helicopter; Sean Duffy was in charge of every aspect of the CRJ. Both joined Trump, at the podium, 12 hours after the crash, to blame DEI. Hegseth declared “DEI is gone!” No doubt they did this to distract from the many huge red flags, pointing to outside interference.
1) the Black Hawk ADS-B was not functioning. ADS-B is the foundation of air safety. It is required on every aircraft. It transmits a signal, from the aircraft, showing the aircraft’s identity, altitude, speed, and location. This signal is received by the tower, and other aircraft in the vicinity.
It is part of a computerized safety system called A-CAS. This system is supposed to analyze everyone’s trajectory; and if it sees two aircraft are going to collide, it issues commands, called Resolution Advisories, telling pilots “ascend!”; or “descend”; or “turn left” etc.
2) The A-CAS system issued no Resolution Advisories to the tower or to the pilots. None. THIS IS A SCREAMING RED FLAG. The NTSB does not even acknowledge that it happened. But they detail everything, every second. These details include that low-key, non-emergency, “Traffic Advisories” were issued. These tell pilots, and the tower, “Yes. There’s traffic. Don’t sweat it.” If the emergency “Resolution Advisories” had been issued, the Black Hawk could not have hit the CRJ if it had tried.
3) But there’s much more going on! As I mentioned, the tower and CRJ pilots got “Traffic Advisories”, reassuring them that all was well. But the A-CAS system issues these advisories, in response to the ADS-B signals it receives. The A-CAS system MUST have received a false signal, saying that the Black Hawk was at a safe altitude, if it issued a measuring “traffic advisory”. This false signal was a deadly murderous lie.
4) In fact, at a press conference on Feb 1, 3 days after the crash, NTSB Board Member Todd Inman announced the the tower scopes showed the Black Hawk was at 200 feet … 125 feet lower than it was.
This is conclusive evidence that a false signal was being sent out, in order to turn off the warning systems, put the tower to sleep, and lure the CRJ to its destruction.
Todd Inman, after making this announcement, was immediately removed from the case. His two already scheduled press conferences were cancelled. No replacement NTSB press conference was scheduled for 14 days.
5) The NTSB has eliminated any mention of Inman’s revelation about the tower scopes showing 200 feet. They are pretending he didn’t say it, and that it didn’t happen.
6) MISSING DATA (NOT erased, just “missing”)
ALL the altitude data (100%) is missing from the Black Hawk. Stunning.
NTSB is explicitly refusing to supply any other altitude data for the Black Hawk, along its route. Mind boggling.
ALL. GPS data is (not erased) just “not recorded”. Stupefying.
The cockpit voice recorder, from the Black Hawk, has to be a fraud.
The NTSB chief looked us in the eye and said “there was no verbal reaction” by the Black Hawk crew to seeing the CRJ coming RIGHT through their windscreen. Nothing on the cockpit voice recorder.
There were “traffic alerts” heard on the CRJ and Tower voice recordings. None on the Black Hawk. This is inexplicable, except to say the “recording”, like the signal received by the tower from the Black Hawk, is a fraud.
7) In 2022, the Pentagon published the fact that they could fly a Black Hawk without a pilot.
I note, then: Beyond a reasonable doubt, this crash was deliberate.
There is every reason to suspect that the crew was not in control of the aircraft. The Pentagon has bragged for years of their ability to control a Black Hawk remotely.
A false, counterfeit, murderous, signal, told the tower and the CRJ ACAS systems that the Black Hawk was safely at 200 feet; this false signal is arguably the primary murder weapon.
I have learned that every ADS-B installation kit provides instruments, for the purpose of producing such a false signal, in order to test the ACAS system. Other specialized instruments are required to block such a signal from being received by other aircraft, or any tower, in the area.
Best
John Hankey
*******
This article is being published by Robert D. Morningstar in support of independent journalism, First Amendment Rights, Freedom of Fpeech Freedom of the press, and freedom of opinion.
The ideas expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or conclusions of The Morningstar Report.
Reader comments and opinions are are welcome.
*******
With Many Thanks to John Hankey for his contribution of this article to The Morningstar Report.
*******
Dear Friends & Supporters:
The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.
We do need your financial support to keep us broadcasting and publishing.
Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below
Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media
You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:
Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>
Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com
Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report
RDM
******
Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.
@ → https://Revolution.Radio
or Click one of the links below:
Alternative Ways to Listen
Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern
Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern
Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern
Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern
The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday on Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM, as well as in video netcast on Homnetwork.TV
-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register