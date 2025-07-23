The night was perfectly clear; the Black Hawk had a clear view of the CRJ, directly in front of it, for nearly three minutes. The NTSB’s detailed report shows that

for nearly 3 minutes. The crew of that helicopter either committed mass murder / suicide, or what?

But there is a mountain of evidence of evil doing, that has been going on since the pilots died, suggesting that they were not the evil doers.

12 hours after the crash, Trump and his minions blamed the crash on diversity. They did this before ANY investigation had taken place. They did it without the slightest evidence. Trump’s minions, whom he dragged along, also chimed in, backing him to the hilt on his racist insults against the pilots and the controllers. Trump’s minions were those responsible for every aspect of this accident. Pete Hegseth was in charge of the helicopter; Sean Duffy was in charge of every aspect of the CRJ. Both joined Trump, at the podium, 12 hours after the crash, to blame DEI. Hegseth declared “DEI is gone!” No doubt they did this to distract from the many huge red flags, pointing to outside interference.

1) the Black Hawk ADS-B was not functioning. ADS-B is the foundation of air safety. It is required on every aircraft. It transmits a signal, from the aircraft, showing the aircraft’s identity, altitude, speed, and location. This signal is received by the tower, and other aircraft in the vicinity.

It is part of a computerized safety system called A-CAS. This system is supposed to analyze everyone’s trajectory; and if it sees two aircraft are going to collide, it issues commands, called Resolution Advisories, telling pilots “ascend!”; or “descend”; or “turn left” etc.