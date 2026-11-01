Kennedy, King Arthur & Camelot

& How The Legend Came to Life

&

How I Found “The Mount Rushmore” of Great Britain

“King Arthur’s Face” Carved into a Cliff in Cornwall.

One of the most interesting discoveries of my life was inspired by this message that I receIved from Paul Fitzgerald and Liz Gould:

From: Gould & Fitzgerald <paulfitz@ix.netcom.com>

Date: On Tuesday, June 30th, 2026 at 7:23 AM

Subject: KING ARTHUR'S BRITAIN: THE TRUTH UNEARTHED Re: Valediction: Resurrection

To: Robert Morningstar <RobertMorningstar@proton.me>

Robert,

Let us know what you think of this film’s claims about King Arthur’s reality.

KING ARTHUR’S BRITAIN: THE TRUTH UNEARTHED

KING ARTHUR’S BRITAIN: THE TRUTH UNEARTHED

With exclusive access to a major new excavation, Alice Roberts pulls together all the latest evidence to reveal what Dark Age Britain was really like. In the 5th century, the future of Britain hung in the balance.

After four centuries of straight roads and hot-and-cold running water the Romans upped and left, called back to support their own ailing empire. The country quickly descended into chaos, plunging the native population into poverty and instability as their livelihoods - many dependent on the Romans - disappeared almost overnight. The nation was vulnerable and it didn’t take long for Anglo-Saxon invaders to take advantage, a vast bloodthirsty army quickly overran the country, killing the locals and settling down to change the history of the British Isles forever. At least, that is what the fragmentary historical texts record, but the truth is we don’t actually know what happened.

There is no reliable written account of events and for two whole centuries sources provide the names of less than ten individuals. This pivotal moment in our national history has been shrouded in mystery... until now.

Produced by BBC 2018

*******

From: Liz Gould & Paul Fitzgerald Sent: Monday, June 29, 2026 11:00 AM

To: Robert Morningstar

Subject: Valediction: Resurrection with Paul Fitzgerald & Liz Gould @ 10 pm Eastern/7 Pacific

I am curious to know why JFK identified so strongly with King Arthur and Camelot.

Through her marriage to Gerald of Windsor, the Welsh Princess Nest is the maternal progenitor of the Fitzgerald dynasty, the Geraldines. It is claimed Nest’s Tudor family was in the lineage of King Arthur.

1.https://seanjfitzgerald.com/places-and-history/the-descendants-of-nesta-princess-of-wales/

The Descendants of Nesta, Princess of Wales

The Descendants of Nesta, Princess of Wales Nesta ferch Rhys was the daughter of Rhys ap Tewdwr, the last king of Deheubarth in Wales. Of renowned beauty, she was a remarkable woman by any measure. Through her two marriages and relationship with King Henry I, the children she bore were to populate the courts and bloodlines of the nobility of Britain and Ireland . Through her marriage to Gerald of Windsor, Nesta is the maternal progenitor of the Fitzgerald dynasty, the Geraldines.

2. https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryUK/HistoryofWales/Princess-Nest/

Nest ferch Rhys, born around 1085, was the daughter of Rhys ap Tewdwr (Rhys ap Tudor Mawr), king of the Deheubarth in South Wales. Nicknamed ‘Helen of Wales’ she was renowned for her beauty; like Helen of Troy, her good looks led to her abduction and civil war. Princess Nest led an eventful life.

She was born a princes’ daughter, became a king’s mistress and then a Norman’s wife; she was abducted by a Welsh prince and bore at least nine children to five different men. She was the grandmother of the celebrated cleric and chronicler Gerald of Wales and through her children’s alliances, is related to both the Tudor and Stuart monarchs of England as well as Diana, Princess of Wales and US President John F. Kennedy.

3. https://gw.geneanet.org/cyprienpl? lang=en&n=de+galles&p=nest+nesta+ferch+rhys+de+deheubarth

Family tree of Nest "Nesta" ferch Rhys "de Deheubarth" de Galles Upon Rhys's death, the Normans seized much of south Wales, and fighting over the spoils with the chieftains of Powys and Gwynedd. Eventually, Rhys's eldest son, Gruffydd, was allowed to inherit a small portion of his father's kingdom. Rhys's daughter Nest was briefly one of the numerous concubines of Henry I, to whom she bore a son, and thereafter the wife of Gerald FitzWalter of Pembroke; their sons and grandsons, the FitzGerald conquerors of Ireland, were known collectively as the "sons of Nest". Through his son Gruffydd, Rhys was an ancestor of the Tudor dynasty.

*******

Could there be a ‘Mount Rushmore’ of Great Britain

in Cornwall?

On Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 03:13:11 PM MDT, robert_morningstar@yahoo.com <robert_morningstar@yahoo.com> wrote:

Dear Paul & Liz,

Thank you for your message.

I am working on an article about this topic to be called

“Kennedy, King Arthur and Camelot.”

(How the Legend Came to Life)

A few years ago, The Dark Journalist (David Liszt) reported that some of the Kennedy clan believe themselves to be descendants of Gaius Cassius Longinus, the Roman soldier whose lance (The Spear of Destiny) pierced Christ’s side at the crucifixion.

I’ve also read that the Kennedy-Fitzgerald lineage is descended from the legendary Brian Boru.

Strangely, I just woke up from an afternoon nap during which I had a vivid dream in which “JFK and Jackie were coming home” for a grand reception and I was waiting for them to arrive while holding a long, pristinely white Druid ceremonial robe, which had the hood attached as a one piece vestment ( and intended for Jackie),

Best wishes,

Robert

~~~

From: robert_morningstar@yahoo.com Sent: Sunday, October 25, 2026 11:43 AM

To: Liz Gould & Paul Fitzgerald

JFK, King Arthur & El Cid

How Camelot Came to Life Through JFK

How the association and convergence of the legends of Kennedy, King Arthur and Camelot came to be is an intriguing part of American history, myth and legend.In the public mind (and in my mind),

The Kennedy Era and Camelot have become fused and inseparable. Such a phenomenon that occurs whenever Jungian Archetypes descend to incarnate or simply take possession of human beings by force.

The fact is that after seeing and experiencing Camelot on the Broadway stage and seeing King Arthur “in the flesh,” President Kennedy was psychologically overtaken by the Spirit of King Arthur a nd the vision of Camelot conveyed in song by Richard Burton inspired him to bring forth such an idyllic kingdom in America ruled by a benevolent leader whom President Kennedy came to believed himself to be.

JFK’s fascination and self-identification with King Arthur was spurred by the huge success of the Broadway play called “Camelot,” which starred Richard Burton, Julie Andrews and Robert Goulet (as Lancelot ).

A 1978 performance of "Camelot" by Richard Burton , who first performed on Broadway as King Arthur opposite Julie Andrews (as Guenevere ) in the original 1960 stage production.

In May of 2017, writer Jonathan Farrel wrote in The Digital Journal:

“President John F. Kennedy was supposedly charmed by it. The Lerner and Lowe lyrics and music all by itself is rousing and delightful. Historians debate on whether or not JFK was as enamored by the play-musical or not. Most of the Camelot affiliation with JFK was due in part to wife — then First Lady Jackie Bouvier Kennedy. As historian for University of Rochester, NY, Alan Lupack points out. “She urged her friend, reporter and historian Theodore H. White, to label her late husband’s historical myth in specifically Arthurian terms.”

Few would argue that in the wake of JFK’s assassination, the entire nation was in mourning. The reference to ‘a Camelot’ for that brief time of his presidency seemed appropriate.

Before the movie “Camelot” was produced by Warner Brothers, it debut on Broadway to great success in 1960. It made Julie Andrews and Richard Burton a sensation and set them on the road to larger-than-life stardom. The era of the 1960s had a unique quality of its own. And, when Kennedy took office the post-WWII prosperity of the 1950s approached a zenith. The new decade was off to a exhilarating start – patriotism and optimism, even among skeptics was high.

Apart from the Cold War and McCarthyism, the Kennedy years seemed to be bringing only brighter days ahead with much promise for many, not just for the privileged few. This is what people wanted to remember.

Camelot is not so much an actual place as it is an ideal. Lupack noted… “historians also associated Kennedy’s presidency, particularly some of its more idealistic programs, with the legend of Arthur.

The moral overtones of Camelot are reflected in other areas as well, but sometimes ‘Camelot’ is used only to represent an ideal place.”

“… it is perhaps the idealism that characterizes the Kennedy years as ‘a Camelot’, as historian Thurston Clarke highlights in his book, “Ask Not…”

The fervor that Kennedy roused in people was genuine and his famous speeches helped form a generation. In the movie, Arthur says a lot of things with high ideals, in seemingly heart-felt tones.

Trying to trace the actual tangible historical origins the real King Arthur and the development of the Arthurian Legend is like trying to find the real-life Shakespeare. Historians and experts on the subject, such as Lupack cite several sources. Geoffrey of Monmouth is one, the chronicle of Nennius, is another and The early Welsh tale Culhwch and Olwen is yet another. In addition to British sources (including Celtic, Scottish and Welsh tales – dating back centuries), there are French and German sources.

And, through Medieval saints like St. Francis of Assisi, who loved to sing the songs of the French troubadours, the Arthurian legend spread through Italy.

There are many facets to the Arthurian Legend. Camelot is just one. There is ‘The Roundtable’ and various tales of each of the knights. The number of knights is not exact. There is the quest for the mysterious Holy Grail (and all its various meanings and interpretations) and then there are the dozens of characters that either share the spotlight with King Arthur like Merlin or populate the background, like Morgana (or as some say, Morgan de Fey) and Morgause.”

→ Op-ed:with JFK orNot, 'camlot" Lives On in the Arthurian Legend

*******

John F.Kennedy & El Cid

On Columbus Day, October 12th, 1962, President John F. Kennedy held a press confrence in Washington to commemorate Columbus Day.

During that press conference, much to my and others’ surprise, President Kennedy announced that he was descended from a Spanish noble who had served in the Royal Court of Ferdinand and Isabella and that his ancestor had advocated on behalf of Columbus’ in favor of his voyage and petitioned the Spanish Crown to support and fund that voyage.

Dear Paul & Liz,

The epic film “El Cid,” released in 1961, starring Charlton Heston, was a very prophetic film and more important now than ever before.

I believe that the character portrayed by Heston, Ruy Rodrigo De Vivar, became part of JFK’s psyche, animating another archetype in him, which he integrated as his part of his subconscious self-image.

As King Arthur had saved England from barbarian hordes and El Cid had freed Spain from the Moors, JFK saw himself as a“Cold Warrior,” a geopolitical knight in shining armor, who would save America from Communism and the subversion of “The Enemy Within.”

You may recall the history of my Spanish ancestors (the line of Angulo-Rocha) and the story of the Scottish Prince Angulo, who went to Spain to fight alongside El Cid to expel The Moors during the 11th Century. I feel that these archetypes live in us as well.

Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar (c. 1043 – 10 July 1099) was a Castilian knight and ruler in medieval Spain. Fighting with both Christian and Muslim armies during his lifetime, he earned the Arabic honorific as-Sayyid (السّیّد, “the Lord” or “the Master”), which would evolve into El Çid (Spanish: [el ˈθið], Old Spanish: [el ˈts̻id]), and the Spanish honorific El Campeador (”the Champion”[1][2]). He was born in Vivar, a village near the city of Burgos.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/El_Cid

*******

I’ve watched and enjoyed the King Arthur docmentary that you sent me for comment,.

I enjoyed it, but I think BBC was trying to hard to be “politically correct” in its attempt to popularize (and propagandize) the concept that The Dark Ages were a period of widespread “diversity, equity and inclusion,” which might have been the case in the later Dark Ages, 600 to 700 A.D. long after hostilities had eased and social conditions had settled down a bit after the earlier Anglo-Saxon invasions.

I think this idyllic view of Brithonic Anglo-Saxon society could have become possible after the Angles, Saxons and Jutes had made it clear to British folks that they planned to settle there and live in a peaceful way with the indigenous British tribes rather than continue as the barbaric Viking “berserker” raiding parties they were when they arrived and first invaded England.

The later Dark Ages could have become a more peaceful time when the Anglo-Saxons could have finally been accepted as “neighbors” by the Romanized Britons, but I doubt it was before 600 A.D.

The stark line of demarcation shown below delineating a boundary line or border between East and West, running from Northeast to Southwest proves to me that someone put up a strong defensive border, forming a powerful block and defensie border (like Hadrian’s Wall had been with Scotland), thus, imposing a solid stop to the Western incursions,invasions and expansion of the Angles, Saxons and Jutes, thereby, separating Cornwall almost entirely from the rest of Anglo-Saxon Britain.

A Map of Britain During in The Dark Ages

Courtesy of BBC

The Red color signifies the region of Anglo-Saxon conquest & dominsation

Note the stark line of demarcation (below) between Eastern Britain and the region of Cornwall in the Southwest of England.

Note (above) how distinctly Cornwall was cut off from Eastern Britain by a clear line of demarcation running like a wall (figuratively speaking, “Arthur’s Wall) from the Northeast to the Southwest, thereby, isolating Cornwall and Tintagel from the rest of Englnd (which was dominated by the Angles & Saxons).

I think that the person who stopped the Anglo-Saxon expansion westward so clearly along that border (described and defined in the BBC special as an archaeological boundary) was the first “King Arthur,” and other “Arthurs” who followed after him.

As I learned in England by reading ancient British history, “Arthur” was a title meaning “Chief of the Bear People,” hence, the title constituted a continuous lineage of the earliest of British Kings who bore the title and the name, Arturus

Arturus

The Bear-King

Arturus, also known as the Bear-King, was a 6th-century CE Gurahl. He united the Britons as their high chief. His reign eventually ended, but according to legend, Arturus is merely hibernating until the Apocalypse.[1]

The sixth century in Britain saw the rise and fall of many petty chiefs. Warring tribes of Saxons, Angles and Goths all vied for territory after the departure of the Roman armies. One of these chiefs, known as Arturus, sought more than power for himself and glory for his tribe. Decrying the bloodlust and battle-madness that afflicted so many other leaders of the Britons, Arturus embarked on a campaign to bring together as many of the warring tribes as possible, seeking to unite them into one large tribe that could bring healing to a ravaged land.

Biography

https://whitewolf.fandom.com/wiki/Arturus

*******

I think that in pursuit of “Wokism,” the recent socialist ideological vogue of “diversity, equity and inclusion,” imposed educationally and psychlogically on “global society” over the past decade, Arthurian lore has suffered from the imposition of a perverse Pro-Socialist revision of English history and tradition, attempting to depict the British tribes of that time as somewhat more civil, tolerant and agreeable than they actually were.

At that time, there was no sense of “nation” or “national identity.” British Society was tribal in the truest sense of the word.

We don’t call those ages “dark” today because Bill Gates was blocking sunlight.

Although marginally “christianized,” most tribes of Britons, Angles & Saxons were still barbarians.

Historical note: The first Roman invasion of Britain occurred in 55 BC and was led by Julius Caesar,

Let us recall that that it was only after the Roman legion

s left in 410 A.D., that the British tribes began casting off the shackles of 465 years of Roman rule, which was as brutal and authoritarion as can be and I don’t believe the British turned so quickly into commnities of vegans, “hippies and flower people“ as these archaeologist would have us believe..

I do beleive that when the Romans legions left, their former British vassals continued to behave like the Romans did, as many of them still do (even to this day) although a large segment of the contemporary population, especially “Beta males” have been “sissified” by Liberal Socialist “rehabilitation via mass media mind control, psychological conditioning, manipulation and ‘reeducation’ via Tavistock since the end of World War II.

An integral part of socialist ideology is the rewriting of history, the dissolution of “the old ways,” including national myths, legends and old traditions

At the very end of the BBC’s attempt to debunk the legend of King Arthur. the archaeologists try to downplay the significance of Geoffrey of Monmouth’s version of original Arthurian history, ...

One archaeologist, obviously a doctinaire, pro-EU archaeologist, blathers on stating, “pontificating” would be more apt a term, claiming:

“The biggest revelation in Dark Age archaeology has been this recognition that Britain is fully connected to the continent.”

He makes the statement blithely as if there had never been any separation from the continent (and none now); as if there were NO English Channel as a natural boundary/barrier, with No historic conflicts or bloodshed between England and France, as if there had never been a Hundred Years War, No Spanish Armada, No Napoleonic Wars, No WW I or World War II!

The archaeologist prosylitizes as if everything has always been “honky dory” with no cultural distinction to be made between Great britain and Continental Europe.

It seemed to me that another archaeologist, Dr. … , almost by mistake, perhaps misspeaking, or forgetting the script of BBC’s political agenda and “woke ideology” for a moment, actually ‘got it right’ when he stated::

“Geoffrey of Monmouth ... He’s the literary creation based on the primary evidence.“

Personally, I believe that Monmouth’s “primary evidence” being 500 years followed in the 1600s by Sir Isaac Newton (quoted below) were closer to the truth and had a better grasp of the real facts (primary evidence) regarding King Arthur (untinged untainted by modern day political ideology).

I beleive that, even today, Geoffrey of Monmouth and Sir Isaac Newton are far more credible and reliable than BBC’s archaeologists’ interpretion, which is based not on historical or literary ecords but simply their inerpretations nd inferences based on hundreds of fragments and shards of broken pottery and buried bones unearthed and far removed from the social and historical facts of that era.

They remind me of Mark Twain’s sarcastic comment regarding early French paleontologists’ capacity to assemble a life size representation of Brontosaurus from a handful of scattered bones and thousands of pounds of plaster.

*******

AN IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTION

From Professor Ben Franklin

On Friday, October 30, 2026 at 03:12:46 AM EDT, Ben Franklin <Prof_franklin@yahoo.com> wrote:

Robert,

Issac Newton was a student of ancient chronology and had access to royal archives then that are no longer available. He considered theology his first love, natural philosophy (physics) was secondary. Modern historians can not match the sholarship or mental acuity of Sir Issac Newton. They pale in comparison to his knowledge of history and ancient languages, to say nothing of his mental prowess.

Newton clearly believed in the historicity of King Arthur (as do I).

There are other books on it, the historians just refuse to accept the chronologies, because in fact, Newton exposed the extra 400 years that they (the Egyptians) inserted in Manetho’s King list, because all the other historical chronologies, support the biblical, worldwide flood and a short number of generations since the flood circa 2400 BC.

Egypt wanted to be thought of as older than Greece, which, in fact, it is NOT.

They were founded near the same time, shortly after the flood. That is why Egypt is called Mizraim in the Hebrew tongue, because Mizraim was the son of Ham, the founder of Egypt. It is also called the land of Ham. Remember Noah’s 3 sons, Ham, Shem, and Japheth.

You should read Newton’s two scholarly works if you want to know what has really transpired since the biblical flood of Noah, verified as historical and world wide by the Lord Jesus Christ.

*******

Observations upon the Prophecies of Daniel,

and the Apocalypse of St. John,

By

Sir ISAAC NEWTON

https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/16878

Quote:

“The Kings of Britain were, A.C. 407 or 408, Marcus, Gratian, and Constantine successively; A.C. 425 Vortigern, 466 Aurelius Ambrosius, 498 Uther Pendraco, 508 Arthur, 542 Constantinus, 545 Aurelius Cunanus, 578 Vortiporeus, 581 Malgo, 586 Careticus, 613 Cadwan, 635 Cadwalin, 676 Cadwallader.

The three first were Roman Tyrants, who revolted from the Empire. Orosius, Prosper and Zosimus connect their revolt with the irruptions of the Barbarians into Gallia, as consequent thereunto. Prosper, with whom Zosimus agrees, puts it in the year which began the day after that irruption. The just time I thus collect: Marcus reigned not many days, Gratian four months, and Constantine three years. He was slain the year after the taking of Rome, that is A.C. 411, 14 Kal. Octob. Whence the revolt was in Spring A.C. 408. Sozomen joins Constantine‘s expedition into Gallia with Arcadius‘s death, or the times a little after; and Arcadius died A.C. 408 May the 1st.

Now tho the reign of these Tyrants was but short, yet they gave a beginning to the kingdom of Britain, and so may be reckoned the three first Kings, especially since the posterity of Constantine, viz. his sons Aurelius Ambrosius, and Uther Pendraco, and his grandson Arthur, reigned afterwards.

For from the time of the revolt of these Tyrants Britain continued a distinct kingdom absolved from subjection to the Empire, the Emperor not being able to spare soldiers to be sent thither to receive and keep the Island, and therefore neglecting it; as we learn by unquestionable records. For Prosper tells us; A.C. 410, Variane Cos. Hac tempestate præ valetudine Romanorum, vires funditùs attenuatæ Britanniæ. And Sigebert, conjoining this with the siege of Rome, saith: Britannorum vires attenuatæ, & substrahunt se à Romanorum dominatione. And Zosimus lib. 6. The Transrhenane Barbarians invading all places, reduced the inhabitants of the island of Britain, and also certain Celtic nations to that pass, that they fell off from the Roman Empire; and being no longer obedient to the Roman laws, κατ’ ‛εαυτον βιατευειν, they lived in separate bodies after their own pleasure.

The Britons therefore taking up arms, and hazarding themselves for their own safety, freed their cities from the imminent Barbarians. In like manner all Brabant and some other Provinces of the Gauls imitating the Britons, freed themselves also, ejecting the Roman Presidents, and forming themselves into a sort of commonwealth according to their own pleasure.

This rebellion of Britain and the Celtic nations happened when Constantine usurped the kingdom. So also Procopius, lib. 1. Vandal. speaking of the same Constantine, saith: Constantine being overcome in battle, was slain with his children: Βρεταννιαν μεν τοι Ρωμαιοι ανασωσασθαι ουκετι εχον· αλλ’ ουσα ‛υπο τυραννους απ’ αυτου εμενε.

Yet the Romans could not recover Britain any more, but from that time it remained under Tyrants. And Beda, l. 1. c. 11. Fracta est Roma à Gothis anno 1164 suæ conditionis; ex quo tempore Romani in Britannia regnare cessaverunt. And Ethelwaldus: A tempore Romæ à Gothis expugnatæ, cessavit imperium Romanorum à Britannia insula, & ab aliis; quas sub jugo servitutis tenebant, multis terris. And Theodoret, serm. 9. de curand. Græc. affect. about the year 424, reckons the Britons among the nations which were not then in subjection to the Roman Empire. Thus Sigonius: ad annum 411, Imperium Romanorum post excessum Constantini in Britannia nullum fuit.

Between the death of Constantine and the reign of Vortigern was an interregnum of about 14 years, in which the Britons had wars with the Picts and Scots, and twice obtained the assistance of a Roman Legion, who drove out the enemy, but told them positively at their departure that they would come no more. Of Vortigern‘s beginning to reign there is this record in an old Chronicle in Nennius, quoted by Camden and others: Guortigernus tenuit imperium in Britannia, Theodosio & Valentiniano Coss. [viz. A.C. 425.] & in quarto anno regni sui Saxones ad Britanniam venerunt, Felice & Tauro Coss. [viz. A.C. 428.]

This coming of the Saxons, Sigebert refers to the 4th year of Valentinian, which falls in with the year 428 assigned by this Chronicle: and two years after, the Saxons together with the Picts were beaten by the Britons. Afterwards in the reign of Martian the Emperor, that is, between the years 450 and 456, the Saxons under Hengist were called in by the Britons, but six years after revolted from them, made war upon them with various success, and by degrees succeeded them. Yet the Britons continued a flourishing kingdom till the reign of Careticus; and the war between the two nations continued till the pontificate of Sergius A.C. 688.[2]”

Sir Isaac Newton

January 4th, 1643, - March 31st, 1727

*******

Dear Professor Franklin

Thank you for this marvelous exposition supporting the historicity of King Arthur.

Newton’s historical research is exquisite and topples the BBC argument attempting to debunk the reality and accuracy of Arthurian history.

I shall l include your contribution my article with due credit to you.

Again, I Thank You profusely for your scholarly support.

Best wishes,

RDM

From: robert_morningstar@yahoo.com

Sent: Thursday, October 29, 2026 12:59 PM

To: Liz Gould & Paul Fitzgerald

Subject: I’ve Discovered “The Mount Rushmore of Great Britain” - King Arthur’s Face Carved Into a Cliff in Cornwall

Dear Paul & Liz,

I’ve been watching that BBC dcoumentory that you sent me for comment, “King Arthur’s Britain” ...

I’ve viewed BBC’s “King Arthur’s Britain” again and again and I’ve made a fscinating discovery that the BBC missed (or avoided) in their own documentary, which, by the way, I consider to be a “Woke/pro-immigration” propaganda “puff piece” and a subtle mass media psy-op to prop up and promote mass immigration as a “good thing.”

It’s not.

However, be that as it may, in analyzing the video and dissecting its narrative, I’ve discovered what I am labelling “The Mount Rushmore of Great Britain,” namely, ‘The Face of King Arthur’ carved into a cliff near the Cornwall Tin Mines!

I feel that despite the intentional misdirection in pursuit of BBC’s political agenda (attempting to debunk the legend of King Arthur & Camelot), the documentary was visually “psychicly charged” with very relevant information embedded in the background, not the least of which was the subliminal presentation of “The Face” in the cliff.

I cannot conceive of anything related to ‘chance’ or coincidence nor any way that that feature could be the result of erosion, wind and water. Note how the forest is denuded all around the figure.

This is a historic discovery located on a cliff in Cornwall where tin mining was prevalent during King Arthur’s time and well into modern times. I have found what I am interpreting to be the face of King Arthur carved into a cliff in Cornwall where the tin mines are located.

Some might argue that my discovery is a case of paradoglia, but I would contest that claim. I cannot say conclusively or exactly when it was made, nor who made it, but it certainly looks to me like my personal concept of King Arthur’s Face

Look at the photo enhancements/enlargements I’ve made of this discovery. The first frame (below) is the original frame (captured from the video), the next 2 are close-up enhancements (enlarged) of the same frame using WebImage32.

Could this be the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of Great Britain?

Consider these close-up enhancements and tell me what you think...

King Arthur’s Face

King Arthur’s Face Carved Into A Cliff in Cornwall

Enlarged & Enhanced by Robert D. Morningstar

(C. 2026, Copyright, RDM - All Rights Reserved)

*******

The Legend of The Holy Grail

in Britain

There is an ancient British legend centered around Glastonury Tor that claims that Joseph of Arimethia who was the uncle of Mary, the mother of Jesus, was a tin merchant and made voyages to the tin mines of England in Cornwall and once took his nephew, Jesus of Nazareth, with him.

This is how the legend of The Holy Grail and The Grail Lore became associated with King Arthur and The Knights of the Round Table.

Below is yet another interesting discovery.

The face carved on the cliff in Cornwall bears

a remarkable resemblance to

The Face on The Shroud of Turin.

King Arthur’s Face

Enlarged & Enhanced by Robert D. Morningstar

(C. 2026, Copyright, RDM - All Rights Reserved)

*******

On Monday, October 26, 2026 at 07:52:34 PM EDT, Liz Gould & Paul Fitzgerald <paulfitz@ix.netcom.com> wrote:

Thank you much for the story surrounding the history of its significance to the JFK saga. Unknown to me and it is fascinating!

On Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 04:07:39 PM EDT,

Liz Gould & Paul Fitzgerald <paulfitz@ix.netcom.com> wrote:

You have a valid idea about King Author’s face being spotted on a cliff near the mines.

Frankly that lends credibility to the idea that King Author was a human man and not “just a myth.”

Similar to Gerald FitzMaurice FitzGerald who was born 1335 to Maurice, the 2nd Earl of Desmond who became the basis of the mythology of the magical son of the real Maurice and the Goddess Aine known as Gearóid Iarla (Earl Gerald ).

That is the major point that got our attention in the BBC film rather than your interpretation that the film was actually a pro-immigration psy-op. Thinking back we can honestly say that idea never entered our thoughts. Whatever you picked up on that led to your conclusion we clearly missed.

Paul Fitzgerald & Liz Gould

*******

Robert D. Morningstar

October 31st, 2026

Wishing all a Happy Samhain

Warm regards,

RDM

aka “Ardiem MacArthur”

“When thngs go bump in the night, I bump back.”

Watch Robert Morningstar’s Interview

with Paul Fitzgerald

*******

Read the Book … Available on Amazon

Clcik the Link Below

By

Elizabeth Gould and Paul Fitzgerald

*******

Robert D.Morningstar (RDM), Publisher/Editor of The Morningstar Report (TMR) would like to Thank the BBC (King Arthur’s Britain), Elizabeth Gould, Paul Fitzgerald & Professor Ben Franklin for their invaluable contributions to this issue or The Morningstar Report

*******

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

Since its inception,I have tried to maintain The Morningstar Report as a free publication.

However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar

<robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

********

Email Contact :→ robert_morningstar@yahoo.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report.

RDM

******

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

MyTuner-A / MyTuner-B

pls-file-studio-a / pls-file-studio-b

Phone Call to Listen Studio-A

1-518-737-0185 or 1-518-906-1839

Phone Call to Listen Studio-B

1-716-748-0112 or 1-518-906-1859

*******

Robert D. Morningstar’s Biography

Robert Morningstar is a civilian intelligence analyst, investigative journalist and psychotherapist, living in New York City.

Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.

An expert in Chinese language, history and martial arts, he is acknowledged as a Master of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan by the Hong Kong Tai Chi Masters Association and has taught at Oberlin College, and Hunter College, the City University of New York. In 1992-93, he worked in the Behavioral Science Department of The International Center for the Disabled.

Robert Morningstar is a FAA-licensed private pilot and Instrument Ground Instructor and has studied the paranormal and UFOs for over 50 years and published many research articles on the Internet, exposing government cover-up and deception applied in the JFK Assassination. His work is cited in major books on the JFK assassination, notably in Paris Flammonde’s “The Assassination of America” and “Conspiracy Science” by Prof. James Fetzer.

In 2004, Robert Morningstar presented “TMA 1: A Sign of Intelligent Life on Mars” before a peer review panel at the Min-Tech conference at Johns Hopkins University sponsored by AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics) and was a featured speaker at the historic Secret Space Program Conference-Breakaway Civilization Conference held in San Mateo,, CA, June 2015 where he exhibited Apollo mission lunar anomalies and related UFO activity that occurred throughout the Apollo Missions.

Robert has written extensively on UFOs & the paranormal, as well as NASA’s use of “Disinformation Technology” to suppress evidence of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth, the Moon and of Life on Mars.

Background on the US Navy UFO Disclosure Initiative



February 4th, 2008 - June 6th, 2026

In February, 2008, Robert Morn​ingstar was invited by the US Navy to assist The Silent Service in pressing for public UFO Disclosure throu​gh the United Nations General Assembly and significant headway was made for a period of nearly 3 months.

However, ​The Deep State militated against the US Navy UFO Disclosure effort and although​ it blunted the ini​tiative, it failed ​t​o thwart it.

The US Navy UFO Disclosur​e Initiative continued and ultimately succeeded ​in re​vealing the r​eality​ of UFOs in December 2017 when President Trump declassifed official US Government UFO Files and publicly released the US Navy ​”Tic Tac ​UFO” videos.

In April 2021, Robert Morningstar was invited to become an advisor on UFO Disclosure and UFO affairs by the US Space Force and has continued to support President Trump’s UFO Disc​losure effort under the Code name “MJ-13.”

Robert is currently the Publisher & Editor of The Morningstar Report, The UFO Spotlight & The UFO Digest Archives, which expose the real nature and dangers of the UFO phenomenon, the Deep State’s unconstitutional cover-up and its threat to our constitutional liberties.

Robert has been heard regularly on many national and international radio programs, including Coast-to-Coast AM, Far Out Radio, The Other Side of News, The Martian Revelation, Dr. J Radio Live in L.A. and Skywatchers Radio. Robert is currently the host of hs own radio programs on Revolution Radio.

Robert Morningstar has been listed in Who’s Who In America, Who’s Who In Who in Business & Industry (1992) and In Science & Technology (1993).

Robert was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who 2020 Albert Neill Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and career as a Civilian Intelligence Analyst.

*******

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) as a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

I have tried to maintin The Morningstar Report as a free publiction since its inception, However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email Contact :

→ robert_morningstar@yahoo.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

******

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.