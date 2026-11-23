Dr. David W. Mantik (M.D.,/ Ph.D.), is the nation’s foremost medical expert on The John F. KennedyAssassination . A radiation oncologist with over four decades of experience, as well as a physicist, Dr. Mantik is the author of three books about JFK, including The Final Analysis, which he co-wrote with New York Times bestselling author James Corsi.

Dr. Mantik has used his extensive medical knowledge, expansive scientific mind, and research prowess to reveal what really happened to the nation’s most loved president at 12:30 p.m. on that fatal day in 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

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THE MEASURE OF EVIL

Co-authored with Christopher M. Mantik, MD.

This book is written by two generalists.

Specialists are usually hidden inside their own silos and are unable to see the forest.

For example, historians know little about psychopaths,[1] and psychiatrists rarely write history textbooks. Each specialty is confined to its own silo. But it is generalists who thrive whenever uncertainty arises.

Generalists are uniquely equipped to fly over these silos and find the connecting links. Think of them not as masters of the GPS, but rather as superb readers of the compass.

They can think outside the box. You want someone whose resume of full of eccentric and widely varied careers. David W. Mantik surely qualifies for that, with careers as a dairy farmer, Sunday School teacher (for college students), physics professor, oncologist - and 70 years of reading history.

Historians likewise are terrified of making moral or ethical judgements. But the authors of this book maintain that such judgments are in fact essential if we are to avoid future evil events.

[1] For example, how many historians know that Benedict Arnold was bipolar?

But so also were Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Winston Churchill—as are Catherine Zeta-Jones, Faye Dunaway, Mariah Carey, and Mel Gibson today.

Summary of the The Measure of Evil:

—- 357 pages - 1100+ footnotes — 100 high resolution (often color) images

For example, here is a summary of my Ukraine Chapter:

Russia and Ukraine are not the same country. Putin, and most Russians, are simply wrong about this. The original Kievan Rus’ disappeared long before Moscow even appeared on the map. A single root word (Rus’) does not create comity. They don’t even speak the same language.

Russia-Ukraine relations have frequently been disastrous; the Holodomor was a ghastly genocide by Stalin against Ukraine. Putin, and the Russians, have interred this event in a black memory hole.

JFK Was Killed By Consensus

The following interview was first posted on Apple Podcasts

Heroes Behind Headlines Website

Click the link below to hear Dr.Mantik’s Apple Podcast

→ Dr. David Mantik with Executive Producer Ralph Pezzullo

Produced & Engineered by Mike Dawson

Our guest today is longtime Kennedy Assassination expert and author Dr. David W. Mantik to talk about his latest book, JFK Was Killed by Consensus: Dealey Plaza Was Just the Final Stop. In it Dr. Mantik argues that President Kennedy’s assassination was part of a meticulous orchestrated operation that reached deep into the military-industrial complex.

He offers shocking proof that evidence of what went down in Dallas in November 1963 was not only buried, but replaced.

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From the x-ray evidence of the three bullets that struck President Kennedy’s head; (two from the front and one from behind) to National Security Advisor McGeorge Bundy’s real-time narrative control; the fictitious third bullet shell; the concealed movie shot by the CIA from the north pergola of Dealey Plaza; to the fabricated Oswald timeline -- Dr. Mantik provides evidence that proves that a coverup was orchestrated as the crime.

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November 22nd, 2026

The JFK Torrent of Truth

In this historic program, commemorating the 63rd anniversary of the JFK Assassination, investigative journalist, Robert D. Morningstar, publisher of The Morningstar Report, interviews Dr. David W. Mantik (M.D.,/ Ph.D.), the nation’s foremost medical expert on The John F. Kennedy Assassination forensic evidence.

JFK Was Killed by Consensus

& The Measure of Evil

A Historic Interview Featuring

Dr. David Mantik, MD/Phd

With

Robert D. Morningstar

Investigative Journalist



A radiation oncologist with over four decades of experience, as well as a physicist, Dr. Mantik is the author of three books about JFK, including The Final Analysis, which he co-wrote with New York Times bestselling author James Corsi.



In this program, Robert and Dr. Mantik discuss his most recent books,

"JFK Was Killed by Consensus" and "The Measure of Evil."



Morningstar and Mantik discuss the many discrepancies and anomalies they've found in the JFK autopsy medical evidence, including Dr.Mantik's proof that the purported JFK X-Rays are fraudulent hoaxes.

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The Z- Fraud

“The Film That Fooled The World”

Robert Morningstar describes his discoveries regarding the alteration and "doctoring" of the Fake & Fraudulent Zapruder Film, which employs advanced principles of Gestalt Psychology to fool the human eye and trick human perception, rendering the Zapruder Film into what Morningstar describes as a consciously engineered optical illusion (if one, single person watches it) and a "Mass Hallucination" (if many people watch it). Morningstar explains why he calls the Zapruder Film -> "The Film That Fooled the World."

The Deep State Cabal

The CIA & Military industrial Complex

In Part 2 of this far-ranging interview, Dr. Mantik discusses his upcoming book, "The Measure of Evil," and together with Robert Morningstar they expose the geopolitical cabal responsible for the assassination of President Kennedy, naming names, and exposing The Deep State, "Paperclip Nazis," and the Military Industrial Complex as the principal architects and agents behind the assassination of President Kennedy and others.

President Kennedy & General Curtis LeMay

Watching a Missile Launch at Vandenberg AFB, 1963

In exploring and exposing "The Measure of Evil," Mantik and Morningstar go on to discuss psychopathic and sociopathic political personalities, the Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941,the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima & Nagasaki in1945, The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, Nuclear War, biological warfare, as well as, the establishment of Israel and the staging the Ukraine War by globalists as the catalysts and main causes of the current chaos in the world and geopolitical affairs.

General Edward Lansdale (USAF) JFK Assassination On-Site Commander

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The Valediction by Paul Fitzgerld & Elizabeth Gould

Noun

An act of bidding farewell; a leave-taking. A speech or statement made as a farewell. A word or phrase of farewell used to end a letter or message.

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May the Soul of John F. Kennedy Rest in Peace

In the loving arms of his Creator …

And may eternal light shine upon him.

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The Spirit of Justice Does Not Sleep.

RDM

John 8:32

/|\

The Tree of Life Still Grows

in America

Avise La Fin

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Robert D. Morningstar (RDM), Publisher/Editor of The Morningstar Report (TMR) would like to Thank Dr. David Mantik (MD/Phd) for his invaluable contributions to JFK Assassination Research and to this historic issue of The Morningstar Report, which is dedicated to the memory of President John F. Kennedy.

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Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

Since its inception,I have tried to maintain The Morningstar Report as a free publication.

However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar

<robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

********

Email Contact :→ robert_morningstar@yahoo.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report.

RDM

******

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

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Phone Call to Listen Studio-A

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*******

Robert D. Morningstar’s Biography

Robert Morningstar is a civilian intelligence analyst, investigative journalist and psychotherapist, living in New York City.

Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.

An expert in Chinese language, history and martial arts, he is acknowledged as a Master of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan by the Hong Kong Tai Chi Masters Association and has taught at Oberlin College, and Hunter College, the City University of New York. In 1992-93, he worked in the Behavioral Science Department of The International Center for the Disabled.

Robert Morningstar is a FAA-licensed private pilot and Instrument Ground Instructor and has studied the paranormal and UFOs for over 50 years and published many research articles on the Internet, exposing government cover-up and deception applied in the JFK Assassination. His work is cited in major books on the JFK assassination, notably in Paris Flammonde’s “The Assassination of America” and “Conspiracy Science” by Prof. James Fetzer.

In 2004, Robert Morningstar presented “TMA 1: A Sign of Intelligent Life on Mars” before a peer review panel at the Min-Tech conference at Johns Hopkins University sponsored by AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics) and was a featured speaker at the historic Secret Space Program Conference-Breakaway Civilization Conference held in San Mateo,, CA, June 2015 where he exhibited Apollo mission lunar anomalies and related UFO activity that occurred throughout the Apollo Missions.

Robert has written extensively on UFOs & the paranormal, as well as NASA’s use of “Disinformation Technology” to suppress evidence of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth, the Moon and of Life on Mars.

Background on the US Navy UFO Disclosure Initiative



February 4th, 2008 - June 6th, 2026

In February, 2008, Robert Morn​ingstar was invited by the US Navy to assist The Silent Service in pressing for public UFO Disclosure throu​gh the United Nations General Assembly and significant headway was made for a period of nearly 3 months.

However, ​The Deep State militated against the US Navy UFO Disclosure effort and although​ it blunted the ini​tiative, it failed ​t​o thwart it.

The US Navy UFO Disclosur​e Initiative continued and ultimately succeeded ​in re​vealing the r​eality​ of UFOs in December 2017 when President Trump declassifed official US Government UFO Files and publicly released the US Navy ​”Tic Tac ​UFO” videos.

In April 2021, Robert Morningstar was invited to become an advisor on UFO Disclosure and UFO affairs by the US Space Force and has continued to support President Trump’s UFO Disc​losure effort under the Code name “MJ-13.”

Robert is currently the Publisher & Editor of The Morningstar Report, The UFO Spotlight & The UFO Digest Archives, which expose the real nature and dangers of the UFO phenomenon, the Deep State’s unconstitutional cover-up and its threat to our constitutional liberties.

Robert has been heard regularly on many national and international radio programs, including Coast-to-Coast AM, Far Out Radio, The Other Side of News, The Martian Revelation, Dr. J Radio Live in L.A. and Skywatchers Radio. Robert is currently the host of hs own radio programs on Revolution Radio.

Robert Morningstar has been listed in Who’s Who In America, Who’s Who In Who in Business & Industry (1992) and In Science & Technology (1993).

Robert was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who 2020 Albert Neill Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and career as a Civilian Intelligence Analyst.

*******

Dear Friends, Readers & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) as a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

I have tried to maintin The Morningstar Report as a free publiction since its inception, However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Contact RDM by Email:

→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

→ RobertMorningstar@Proton.Me

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

******

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.