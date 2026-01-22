Is Israel Planning to Nuke Iran? ... Bloodbath in Iran as Revolution Continues Unabated

The USS Abraham Lincoln Naval Battle Fleet is making headway toward the Persian Gulf and is scheduled to arrive by January 24th.

A strong seismic event in the Negev Desert adjacent to Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Facility is being interpreted by many observers as a subterranean nuclear test.

It has been reported that President Trump and the US military were prepared to strike Iranian Revolutionary Guard units last week, but Netanyahu requested a delay because “Israel is not ready.”

Did Israel Conduct Nuclear Test? Earthquake In Negev Desert Near Dimona Sparks Buzz Amid Iran Crisis

Edited by: Sagar Kar - Updated Jan 16, 2026, 01:27 IST

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Negev Desert in southern Israel, prompting widespread speculation about a potential nuclear test. The quake coincided with heightened tensions involving Israel, Iran, and the U.S.

A sharp 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled southern Israel’s Negev Desert Thursday morning at exactly 9 a.m., sending sirens screaming across communities and setting off wild speculation online that Israel may have secretly tested a nuclear weapon. The tremor hit right in the middle of a nationwide school emergency drill and during one of the most tense periods in years between Israel, Iran, and the United States.

Read the entire article by clicking the link below:

→ Did Israel Test a Nuclear Bomb Near Dimona nuclear Facility??

Following is our latest update on the on going Iranian Revolution and related events

Earthquake measuring 4.2 shakes southern Israel

Residents in multiple locations reported feeling the tremor, with some also indicating it was felt as far south as Eilat.

i24NEWS

January 15, 2026 at 02:19 AM

An earthquake measuring 4.2 was felt across several parts of Israel on Thursday, including the Dead Sea area, the southern Negev, the Jordan Valley and Jerusalem, prompting an alert from the Home Front Command.

Residents in multiple locations reported feeling the tremor, with some also indicating it was felt as far south as Eilat.

Israel’s emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) said no injuries or damage had been reported following the quake. “Following alerts about an earthquake in various areas across the country, so far no calls about casualties have been received at the MDA emergency hotline 101,” MDA said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage

Click below to read the report_>

Editor’s Note:

It is an interesting synchronicity that this event comes upon the heels of Netanyahu’s request to President Trump to delay attacking Iran in support of the revolution in Iran because “Israel is not ready.”

Add to that the fact that the epicenter of the “earthquake” was in the Negev Desert where Dimona is located and that (for me) sums up to make a compelling inference that Netanyahu is planning to nuke Iran.

Of course, I hope that it’s not true, but I think that our friends at 221B Baker Street would share the same conclusion.

Remember how the classic 1960 film called Failsafe ended, namely, with the destruction of New York City in compensation for the destruction of Moscow after a psychopathic US Air Force general had ordered a sneak nuclear attack on the USSR.

Let us not forget that Iran is still allied with China, North Korea and Russia and that Pakistan has nuclear weapons, as well, with the capacity to deliver them.

I dread the thought that Netanyahu would nuke Iran because the world would blame President Trump and the USA for facilitating such a heinous crime, and of course, it would mean the utter destruction and devastation of Israel in retributionby Iran’s allies China, North Korea, Russia and, possibly, Pakistan.

Many Mockingbird “Talking Monkey” Media reports express doubt regarding the report of nuclear testing by Israel, citing the lack of a “radioctive signature” for a convention uranium or plutonium nuclear device.

However, it must be noted that “Neutron Bombs” don’t leave lingering radioactive residues.

Israel has announced a plan to build a new canal from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. To expedite the Israeli Canal Project, experts say that israel plans on using nuclear explosions to dig the new canal, entering from the Gaza region to connect with the Red Sea and Israel's plan to use nuclear detonations to dig the proposed canal.

If that is so, then the logical nuclear to use for sucha project would be a neutron bomb to do so because using a regular uranium or plutonium device would leave radioactive fallout to contaminate the region for decades, if not hundreds of years.

Unlike uranium and plutonim fission bombs, a neutron blastwhile intensely radioactive, is short-lived and leaves far less long-lingering radioactive contamination as a by-product.

Candace Owens Reveals Benjamin Netanyahu’s Secret Social Security Credit File (with 4 different identities).

However, it is not all “Guns & Roses” for Israel.

Netanyahu is still in dire straits politically and Israel has not fully recovered from the damage done by Iran’s devastating missile attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa, Be’er sheb (and Dimona NF) during the June 2025 12-DayWar.

Last week, Netanyahu asked President Trump to delay attacking Iran in support of Reza Pahlavi because “Israel is not ready.”

This could be why:

Col. Lawrence Wilkerson states:

“Israel is DIGGING ITS OWN GRAVE as IDF Collapses on All Fronts “

Zionist & Muslim Beliefs About Christ and AntiChrist

→ Christ, The AntiChrist & Dajjal

Famous Jewish Rabbi codes Jesus as the Messiah

When Rabbi Yitzhak Kaduri died in January 2006 over 200,000 people lined the streets of Jerusalem to watch his funeral procession. He was one of the most famous rabbis in Israel at the time. Born around 1900 his age was estimated to be between 106 and 108 at his passing. Shortly before his death, Kaduri did.

Dean Smith August 7, 2013

End-times, Kabbalah, Kabbalist, Kaduri, Messiah

Click this link → Famous jewish Rabbi codes Jesus as The Messiah

Tucker Carlson Defends Himself Against Charges of AntiSemitism By British “Wanker Anchor”

→ TuckerRebut Charges of antisemitism by British "Wanker Ancchor"

Jimmy Dore Exposes Zionists’ Long History False Flags And Staged Attacks

→ Zionists' Long History of False Flags & Staged Attacks

The Iranian Revolution Enters 3rd week

January 22, 2026 4:53 pm

BREAKING: Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi URGENT Speech - U.S. Military Prepare 24-Hour Window To Strike IRGC

Iran Regime Defections Mount Amid Crackdown, Trump Threat: Reports

Click this link for more details: → Iranian Defections Mounting

IRGC Troops Defecting to Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

IRGC Leader Jabid Khalis Executed by Regime For Refusing Orders

Iranians Hunting Down IRGC Members as US Military Is Massing Troops in Qatar & Jordan - USS Abraham Lincoln Arriving On Scene Near Persian Gulf

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Issues Stern Waring to Ayatollah Khameini and the IRGC

A Global Showdown Between the US and China is Shaping Up this Coming Weekend.

P resident Trump and the US military, however, it is not all “Guns & Roses” for Israel.

Netanyahu is still in dire straits politically and Israel is still reeling and has not fully recovered from thedawgbone by Iran’s devastating missile attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa, Be’er Sheba (and Dimona NF) during the June 2025 12-DayWar.

Last week, Netanyahu asked President Trump to delay attacking Iran in support of Reza Pahlavi adn the iranian Revolution because “Israel is not ready.”

This could be why:

Col. Lawrence Wilkerson says:

Israel is DIGGING ITS OWN GRAVE as IDF Collapses on All Fronts

How the Iranian Regime Breaks

Elite Fracture Will Come Gradually and Then Suddenly

AFSHON OSTOVAR is an Associate Professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute , and the author of Wars of Ambition: The United States, Iran, and the Struggle for the Middle East .

January 22, 2026

Over the last few weeks, the Iranian regime has faced remarkable challenges—and displayed remarkable unity. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to protest the Islamic Republic in what has become the most significant internal challenge the state has faced in its 47-year history.

But the elite has not yet fractured. Instead of squabbling over how to handle the demonstrations, Iran’s reformist and hardline leaders have worked together to suppress them.

To date, none of the regime’s elites objected to the killings of thousands of innocent civilians by security forces. In fact, figures from across the political spectrum have all outwardly (and falsely) blamed the violence on foreign infiltrators.

But behind the scenes, the picture is undoubtedly more tense. Unless they exclusively watch state television and believe their own false narratives, Iranian officials understand that the domestic system is under existential stress.

They are aware that U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to attack Tehran and topple the government. And most of them probably know that the forces driving the protests—including an economic crisis and decades of corruption—cannot be fixed by the country’s obstinate, reactionary leadership. As a result, Iranian officials who want to save themselves have an incentive to remove Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from power.

Full article:

How the Iranian Regime Breaks

Click this link:→ HowThe Iranian elite breaks ...

With Many Thanks to Mayhar Tousi,Tousi TV, Martin Dunn, Afshon Ostovar , Ailin Vilches Arguello, and Sagar Kar for their many contributions to this issue of The Morningstar Report

