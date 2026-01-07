Iran’s Ayarollah Ali Khameini’s “Father of Terror” Fundamentalist Sharia Regime is Collapsing

By Robert D Morningstar -Publisher/Editor of TMR

January 7th, 2026 - Updated January 8th, 2026

Islamic Leaders and Families Request Visas to Flee to France - Macron Trapped in Cultural Crossfire

As Trump Threatens Regime, Iranian Leaders TREMBLE …

Iranian people in the streets cheer for America and thank President Donald Trump.for offering to defend them.

The Sharia Islamic tyranny of Ayatollah Ali Khameini and his Sharia indoctrinated religious “ goon squads” in Tehran the IRGC, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp are all in dire straits facing massive revolution unfolding with the new year.

Tehran and every city in Iran is literally being “rocked” by unarmed mass demonstrators hurling stones and Molotov Cocktails at the “religious police” and Revolutionary Guard barracks and vehicles. Several Sharia Court houses have been burned to the ground along with many IRGC police stations..

Iran is in the throes of a wild and widespread Anti-Islamic Revolution spearheaded by the US, Israel and the heir to the throne of the late Shah of Iran, Prince Reza Pahlavi.

BREAKING:

Police In Iran JOIN Revolution - Iranians Take Over IRGC Bases

Spurred by millions of citizens denouncing the radical and fanatically religious Shi’a regime of Ayatollah Ali Khameini, the Iraninian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) is in retreat.

Iranian citizens are using Molotov Cocktails to set fire to their partrol cars, vans, trucks and motorcycle.

Ayatollah Hiding - “On the Run”

​Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Plan​ning ESCAPE To Moscow

A “Boots on The Ground”​ ​Report… Directly from Israel​

Ali Khamenei Fleeing - Ayatollah Plans Exit To Moscow

IRGC Lose Power In Iran

BREAKING:

Tehran FALLS Into People’s Control

IRGC Pushed Out - Victory Is Close

Will Iran become a Democratic Republic or a Constitutional Monarchy?

BREAKING:

Revolution Spreads Through Tehran

Netanyahu & Trump Approve Attack

On IRGC In Iran -

The BBC’s ‘Big LIE! ‘

FURIOUS Iranians SLAM ‘biased’ BBC as British Leftists SUPPORT the Islamist regime

The Iran Breakdown:

Reza Pahlavi’s Vision for the Future of Iran and A Return to Monarchy

Prince Reza Pahlavi - A Short bio & His Plans for the Future of the people in Iran

The heir to the Imperial Throne of Iran (dating back to Cyrus the Great) exposes the Radical Shi’a regime’s relentless domestic plots against the Iranian people & the Ayatollah’s sponsorship of international terrorism with countless assassinations stretching from The Middle East to Europe and the UK.

*******

France 24 Finally Covering Iranian Revolution

I find the France 24 coverage overly concerned with the deaths of 2 IRGC police “officers” (mentioned), and apparently sympathizing with the regime, France 24 is not concerned with the killing of many protestors by the IRGC (unmentioned).

RDM

*******

With Many Thanks to Tousi TV and Martin Dunn for his many contributions to this issue of The Morningstar Report

******

