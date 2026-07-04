To commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of our great nation, we honor today and forever, the memory of our Founding Fathers , principal among whom stands George Washington, who will always be remembered as …

“The Father of Our Country”

Was Washington’s Vision in 1777 a Marian Apparition?

…

Or a Case of Alien Abduction ?

The Apparition & Prophecies of The Blessed Virgin to George Washington at Valley Forge - December 1777

The Blessed Virgin Mary, who, under the title of The Immaculate Conception , is still our national patroness (as well as patroness of Canada) and she may have played an important role in the establishment of the United States and in the life of our nation’s Founding Father, George Washington.

The Blessed Virgin’s intervention may have saved General George Washington’s life on several occasions as legend states that his cape was at times riddled with bullet holes without him suffering a single wound.

As recounted in his vision, the spirit that Washington described as “a singularly beautiful female” inspired him to persevere and sustained him through the most trying times of the American Revolution, invisibly bypassing posted sentries to appear to him in his headquarters in Valley Forge during the terrible winter of 1777 and 1778.

He later described the spirit ho guided him as a “woman of singular beauty” and related how she addressed him by saying:

“Son of the Republic, look and learn! ”

In the vision of the future that The Lady and her angels revealed to him,Washington was shown that the American Revolution would succeed, the colonies would take root and flourish, only to be fiercely attacked and dreadfully scourged on three different occasions , namely, the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and a future conflicts(World War I an World War II) yet to come sometime in the future.

A painting of the Blessed Virgin Mary hung in Washington’s family home in Mount Vernon.

George Washington was friendly with Catholics and was determined to defend their right to worship. He was a friend of John Carroll , the first Catholic Bishop of the United States.

Washington was known to make the sign of the cross before his meals. It was a long tradition among both the Maryland Province Jesuits and the slaves of the Washington plantation and those of the surrounding area that the first President died a Catholic.

Slaves Held Washington Became a Catholic on His Deathbed

Rumors circulated among Washington’s enslaved people that President Washington received the Catholic Last Rites (Extreme Unction ) on his deathbed in December 1799, with a Jesuit priest spending hours with him before he died.

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The Iatrogenic Death of George Washington

George Washington died at his home in Mount Vernon on December 14, 1799 at the age of 67 in the Washingtons' Bedchamber .

Washington & Slavery

Although George Washington had inherited slaves with his land, he opposed slavery and on his deathbed he decreed that his slaves should be freed upon his demise and that those slaves that belonged to his wife should be freed upon the demise of his spouse, Martha Washington.

An artist’s depiction of George Washington’s final moments. - Life of George Washington: The Christian, lithograph by Claude Regnier, after Junius Brutus Stearns,1853. Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Robert B. Gibby, 1984 [WB-55/A1], Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association, Mount Vernon, VA.

→ The Death of Geore Washington - December 14th, 1799

At four-thirty in the afternoon, on December 14th, 1799, George called Martha to his bedside and asked that she bring his two wills from the study. After review, Washington discarded one, which Martha burned. In the final will, Washington outlined the manumission of those he enslaved after his death (those enslaved by Martha remained so) and financially contributed to educational institutions including the Alexandria Academy.

From The Denver Register, May 11, 1952

GEORGE WASHINGTON KEPT PICTURE OF BLESSED VIRGIN, RECORDS SHOW

Washington (Special)

A picture of the Blessed Virgin Mary and one of St. John were among the effects found in an inventory of the articles at Mount Vernon at the death of George Washington, first president of the U.S.A.

The Rev. W C. Re­petti, S.J., archivist at Georgetown University, reports he has discov­ered this information in an appendix to a biography of Washington.

The book is a LIFE OF GEORGE WASHINGTON by Edward Everett, published by Sheldon & Co. in New York in 1860. Appendix No. 2, pages 286-7, lists an official “inventory of articles at Mt. Vernon with ap­praised values annexed. Taken by sworn appraisers after the decease of General Washington,” the list includes:

1 Likeness of St. John 15.00

1 Likeness of Virgin Mary 15.00

Source:

Slaves Held Washington Became a Catholic on His Deathbed

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What Would Have happened to America Without Washington?

George Washington’s Mystical Vision

Recited by Robert D. Morningstar

The father of our country, George Washington, was a man of prayer. We have all read of how many times he went into the thicket to pray and seek solace an guidance from Divine Provenance during the bitter winter when his army was camped at Valley Forge.

However, little publicity has been given to the mystical vision and prophecy that he received from an apparition, an “uninvited guest,” at that time.

Washington’s first-hand account of this vision was given to an old soldier, reporedly one of Washingon’s officers, named Anthony Sherman. Toward the end of his life, Sherman related it to a writer, Wesley Bradshaw, who published it.

In the vision, God revealed to George Washington that three great perils would come upon the Republic. He was given to know that America was going through the first peril at that time. The old soldier who told the story of the vision said that the nation would soon see the account verified by the second peril descending upon the land.

The story of George Washington’s vision of a beautiful, mysterious lady at Valley Forge is an old , but not often told legend in American history. Perhaps it was fate that the Patronesss of the Americas would want to mark the historic occasion of the founding of this nation with an imprint of her presence; and in many cases, Maryian apparitons come to nuurtue the faith of the poor and disenfranchised, or those who suffer for a cause greater than themselves as a comforter and bearer of light and hope for those in distress.

In December of 1777, George Washington was most certainly a man in distress.

Declared an outlaw, a renegade and a traitor by the British Crown, defeated in 2 recent battles at Germantown and Brandywine, there did not seem to be much hope for Wasington, his ragged, ill-equipped troops and The American Revolution at that time.

General George Washington & Continental Army -December 1777

by Frederick Coffay Yohn

Washington was certain that the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to him in 1777 to assure him of victory, not only against the British, but in three subsequent crises that America would have to face in future.

One would be the terrible specter of slavery, which Washington foresaw would fracturethe young nation and would have lasting ramifications on the country leading to a terrible and bloody civil war.

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The account that follows was taken from the reprint in the U.S. war veterans’ paper The National Tribune, in December 1880. The National Tribune is now called The Stars and Stripes.

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The following testimony was given in 1859 by Continental Army soldier Anthony Sherman who was one of General Washington’s troops during the American War of independence, popularly known as The Revolutionary War.

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Wesley Bradshaw wrote:

“The last time I ever saw Anthony Sherman was on the Fourth of July 1859, in Independence Square (Philadelpia) . Sherman was then ninety-nine years old and becoming very feeble. But though so old, his dimming eyes rekindled as he gazed upon Independence Hall , which he came to visit once more.”

"Let us go into the hall," Sherman said. "I want to tell you of an incident of Washington's life, one which no one alive knows of except myself; and if you live, you will before long see it verified.

Mark the prediction, you will see it verified."

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Wesley Bradshaw accompanied the old gentleman into the hall and sherman continue his account of the cold and bitter winter at Valley Forge in December 1777.

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“From the opening of the Revolution, we experienced all phases of fortune, now good and now ill, one time victorious and another conquered.

The darkest period we had, I think, was when Washington, after several reverses, retreated to Valley Forge, where he resolved to pass the winter of 1777.

Ah! I have often seen the tears coursing down our dear commander's care-worn cheeks, as he would be conversing with a confidential officer about the condition of his poor soldiers.

You have doubtless heard the story of Washington's going to the thicket to pray. Well, it was not only true, but he used often to pray in secret for aid and comfort. And God brought us safely through the darkest days of tribulation."

"One day, I remember it well, the chilly winds whistled through the leafless trees, though the sky was cloudless and the sun shone brightly.

He, General Washington, remained in his quarters nearly all the afternoon, alone. When he came out I noticed that his face was a shade paler than usual, and there seemed to be something on his mind of more than ordinary importance.

Returning just after dusk, he dispatched an orderly to the quarters of an officer, who was presently in attendance.

An Uninvited Guest

After a preliminary conversation of about a half to an hour, Washington, gazing upon his companion with that strange look of dignity which he alone could command, said to the latter:

"I do not know whether it is owing to the anxiety of my mind, or what, but this afternoon, as I was sitting at this table engaged in preparing a dispatch, something in the apartment seemed to disturb me.

Looking up, I beheld standing opposite me a singularly beautiful being. So astonished was I, for I had given strict orders not to be disturbed, that it was some moments before I found language to inquire the cause of the visit.

A second, a third, and even a fourth time did I repeat my question, but received no answer from my mysterious visitor except a slight raising of the eyes."

The First Great Peril

“Presently I heard a voice saying, ‘Son of the Republic, look and learn,’ while at the same time my visitor extended an (her) arm eastward. I now beheld a heavy white vapor at some distance rising fold upon fold. This gradually dissipated, and I looked upon a strange scene. Before me lay, spread out in one vast plain, all the countries of the world– Europe, Asia, Africa and America. I saw rolling and tossing between Europe and America the billows of the Atlantic, and between Asia and America lay the Pacific. ‘Son of the Republic,’ said the same mysterious voice as before, ‘look and learn.’ ”

“At that moment I beheld a dark, shadowy being, like an angel, standing, or rather floating in mid-air, between Europe and America.

Dipping water out of the ocean in the hollow of each hand, he sprinkled some upon America with his right hand, while with his left he cast some over Europe. Immediately a cloud arose from these countries and joined – in mid-ocean.

For a while it remained stationary, and then it moved slowly westward, until it enveloped America in its murky folds.

Sharp flashes of lightning gleamed through it at intervals, and I heard the smothered groans and cries of the American people.”

The Second Great Peril

“A second time the angel dipped water from the ocean and sprinkled it out as before. The dark cloud was then drawn back to the ocean, in whose heaving billows it sank from view.”

“A third time I heard the mysterious voice saying:

‘Son of the Republic, look and learn.’

I cast my eyes upon America and beheld villages and towns and cities springing up one after another until the whole land from the Atlantic to the Pacific was dotted with them.

Again, I heard the mysterious voice say, ‘Son of the Republic, the end of the century comes, look and learn.’

“And this time the dark shadowy angel turned his face southward.

From Africa I saw an ill-omened specter approach our land. It flitted slowly and heavily over every town and city of the latter. The inhabitants presently set themselves in battle array against each other.

“As I continued looking, I saw a bright angel on whose brow rested a crown of light, on which was traced the word ‘UNION.’ He was bearing the American flag. He placed the flag between the divided nation and said, ‘Remember, you are brethren.’”

“Instantly the inhabitants, casting down their weapons, became friends once more and united around the National Standard” (probably the Civil War).

The Third and Most Fearful Peril

“Again I heard the mysterious voice saying:

‘Son of the Republic look and learn.’

At this the dark, shadowy angel placed a trumpet to his mouth, and blew three distinct blasts; and taking water from the ocean, he sprinkled it upon Europe, Asia and Africa.

Then my eyes beheld a fearful scene.

From each of these continents arose thick black clouds that were soon joined into one.

And throughout this mass there gleamed a dark red light by which I saw hordes of armed men. These men, moving with the cloud, marched by land and sailed by sea to America, which country was enveloped in the volume of cloud.

And I dimly saw these vast armies devastate the whole country and the villages, towns and cities which I had seen springing up.”

“As my ears listened to the thundering of the cannon, clashing of the swords, and the shouts and cries of millions in mortal combat, I again heard the mysterious voice saying:

‘Son of the Republic, look and learn.’

Where the voice had ceased, the dark shadowy angel placed his trumpet once more to his mouth, and blew a long and fearful blast.”

Heaven Intervenes

“Instantly a light as of a thousand suns shone down from above me and pierced and broke into fragments the dark cloud which enveloped America.

At the same moment the angel upon whose head still shown the word UNION, and who bore our national flag in one hand, and a sword in the other, descended from the heavens attended by legions of white spirits.

These immediately joined the inhabitants of America, who I perceived were well-nigh overcome, but who immediately taking courage again, closed up their broken ranks and renewed the battle.”

“Again, amid the fearful noise of the conflict I heard the mysterious voice saying:

‘Son of the Republic, look and learn.’

As the voice ceased the shadowy angel for the last time dipped water from the ocean and sprinkled it upon America. Instantly the dark cloud rolled back, together with the armies it had brought, leaving the inhabitants of the land victorious.”

“Then once more, I beheld the villages, towns and cities springing up where I had seen them before, while the bright angel, planting the azure standard he had brought in the midst of them, cried with the loud voice:

‘While the stars remain, and the heavens send down dew upon the Earth, So long shall the UNION last.’

And taking from his brow the crown on which blazoned the word ‘UNION,’ he placed it upon the Standard while the people, kneeling down, said ‘Amen.’ ”

The Interpretation

The scene instantly began to fade and dissolve, and I, at last saw nothing but the rising, curling vapor I had at first beheld.

This also disappeared, and I found myself once more gazing upon the mysterious visitor, who, in the same voice I had heard before, said:

‘Son of the Republic, what you have seen is thus interpreted:

Three great perils will come upon the Republic.

The most fearful for her is the third.

But the whole world united shall not prevail against her. Let every child of the Republic learn to live for his God, his land, and UNION .’

With these words the vision vanished, and I started from my seat and felt that I had seen a vision wherein had been shown me the birth, the progress, and the destiny of the United States.”

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“Such, my friends,” the venerable narrator concluded, “were the words I heard from Washington’s own lips, and America will do well to profit by them.”

Robert D.Morningstar Reciting George Washington’s Vision The American Revolution 250 Conference New York City - June 28th, 2026

Sons & Daughters of the Republic

Look and Learn

‘While the stars remain, and the heavens send down dew upon the Earth, So long shall the UNION last.’

…

Let every child of the Republic learn to live for his God, his Land, and UNION.’

AMEN

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“I’d Rather Die on my Feet, Than Live on my Knees.”

George Washington

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~~~

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Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) as a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

Since its inception,I have tried to maintain The Morningstar Report as a free publication.

However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report.

RDM

******

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Robert D. Morningstar’s Biography

Robert Morningstar is a civilian intelligence analyst, investigative journalist and psychotherapist, living in New York City.

Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.

An expert in Chinese language, history and martial arts, he is acknowledged as a Master of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan by the Hong Kong Tai Chi Masters Association and has taught at Oberlin College, and Hunter College, the City University of New York. In 1992-93, he worked in the Behavioral Science Department of The International Center for the Disabled.

Robert Morningstar is a FAA-licensed private pilot and Instrument Ground Instructor and has studied the paranormal and UFOs for over 50 years and published many research articles on the Internet, exposing government cover-up and deception applied in the JFK Assassination. His work is cited in major books on the JFK assassination, notably in Paris Flammonde’s “The Assassination of America” and “Conspiracy Science” by Prof. James Fetzer.

In 2004, Robert Morningstar presented “TMA 1: A Sign of Intelligent Life on Mars” before a peer review panel at the Min-Tech conference at Johns Hopkins University sponsored by AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics) and was a featured speaker at the historic Secret Space Program Conference-Breakaway Civilization Conference held in San Mateo,, CA, June 2015 where he exhibited Apollo mission lunar anomalies and related UFO activity that occurred throughout the Apollo Missions.

Robert has written extensively on UFOs & the paranormal, as well as NASA’s use of “Disinformation Technology” to suppress evidence of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth, the Moon and of Life on Mars.

Background on the US Navy UFO Disclosure Initiative



February 4th, 2008 - June 6th, 2026

In February, 2008, Robert Morn​ingstar was invited by the US Navy to assist The Silent Service in pressing for public UFO Disclosure throu​gh the United Nations General Assembly and significant headway was made for a period of nearly 3 months.

However, ​The Deep State militated against the US Navy UFO Disclosure effort and although​ it blunted the ini​tiative, it failed ​t​o thwart it.

The US Navy UFO Disclosur​e Initiative continued and ultimately succeeded ​in re​vealing the r​eality​ of UFOs in December 2017 when President Trump declassifed official US Government UFO Files and publicly released the US Navy ​”Tic Tac ​UFO” videos.

In April 2021, Robert Morningstar was invited to become an advisor on UFO Disclosure and UFO affairs by the US Space Force and has continued to support President Trump’s UFO Disc​losure effort under the Code name “MJ-13.”

Robert is currently the Publisher & Editor of The Mornignstar Report, The UFO Spotlight & The UFO Digest Archives, which expose the real nature and dangers of the UFO phenomenon, the Deep State’s unconstitutional cover-up and its threat to our constitutional liberties.

Robert has been heard regularly on many national and international radio programs, including Coast-to-Coast AM, Far Out Radio, The Other Side of News, The Martian Revelation, Dr. J Radio Live in L.A. and Skywatchers Radio. Robert is currently the host of hs own radio programs on Revolution Radio.

Robert Morningstar has been listed in Who’s Who In America, Who’s Who In Who in Business & Industry (1992) and In Science & Technology (1993).

Robert was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who 2020 Albert Neill Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and career as a Civilian Intelligence Analyst.

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Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) as a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

I have tried to maintin The Morningstar Report as a free publiction since its inception, However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

******

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.