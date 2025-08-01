OSWALD INNOCENCE PROJECT

KENNEDY'S FATAL HEAD SHOT: WHO FIRED IT?

Faked Warren Commison Autopsy Photo (above) of Body Purported To Be JFK.

SHORT ANSWER:

Dallas County Sheriff Bill Decker was deeply involved with the fatal headshot to Kennedy, and here's how and why I know this to be true.

Below is Decker's mentor who took Decker from being an elevator operator in the Courthouse to the top of the Dallas Sheriff's Department and The Dallas Mob.

Decker's predecessor and boss Sheriff “Smoot” Schmidt:

Below a picture of Dallas County Sheriff Bill Decker:

Many JFK assassination researchers choose to focus their efforts on the larger picture of national and international forces that played a role in the JFK assassination. I've spent considerable time in those areas as well, but I have primarily focused on the local Dallas participants in this conspiracy for the past 62 years.

I grew up in Southeast Oak Cliff. My father owned a gambling casino near our house. This was the part of Oak Cliff assigned to Officer Tippit as his routine patrol route. It was not the neighborhood of Oak Cliff where he was murdered.

Photo above: RDM’s composite photo of JFK (left) with Officer J.D. Tippit (right)

I learned to drive on the streets of Oak Cliff and Dallas in the 60s.

I had a girlfriend who lived not far from the Tippit murder scene at Tenth and Patton, so I learned these street very well.

Some have changed and others have been eliminated since 1963. I was a teenager with a ‘65 Olds 442 hotrod, so I naturally knew all the shortcuts and back streets in these neighborhoods. Officer Tippit did also. It has helped me immensely in understanding Officer Tippit's movements on November 22, 1963.

My father was deeply involved in the Dallas underworld as a lifelong full-time professional gambler going back even before the Great Depression. He originally came to Dallas in a covered wagon, and had been around the Dallas underworld his entire life. He knew all the players.

Our family actively participated in all the national, state and local political campaigns working in the Oak Cliff campaign headquarters. We were very active also in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement in Dallas. I've been around the environment for well over 70 years now. I grew up researching the JFK assassination.

My mother was a party official and the voting registration coordinator for most of South Dallas, South Oak Cliff and South Dallas County. My father was the predominate negotiator for the Black communities of Dallas during political campaign season. My father negotiated deals with political candidates seeking the Black vote in exchange for promises that resulted in change, equality and improvements for the Black citizens of Dallas. I was a witness to several of these negotiation.

My parents met personally with Dr. Martin Luther King in February of 1963 during his visit to Dallas to coordinate activities. My mother and father were also attending the JFK Luncheon at the Dallas Trade Mart in their official capacities when President Kennedy was murdered. My father knew at least 5 people in the first few cars of the motorcade, including Sheriff Decker, Chief Curry, Dallas Mayor Earl Cabell, U.S. Senator Ralph Yarborough, and several members in the press pool vehicle. We were very close to the events of that November weekend in 1963. It deeply affected our whole family.

I can only offer a few small pieces to this bizarre and complicated puzzle. I believe however, they are important missing pieces that can assist in bringing some measure of clarity and focus to the picture of 1963 Dallas and the assassination.

I have personally met Sheriff Bill Decker on numerous occasions at political party gatherings. My father gave me the pure unvarnished truth about Mr. Decker. It was not the apology offered by Mr. Gatewood in his book to portray Decker as a more sympathetic wildwest lawman trying to tame and control crime in Dallas.

It was the cold hard truth of a cold hard man who sat at the pinnacle of power in the Dallas underworld.

This is the story of Dallas County Sheriff Bill Decker and his complicity in the assassination of the President of the United States, President John F. Kennedy, on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas at 12:30 pm in Dealey Plaza.

Any understanding of the JFK assassination requires much more than just a cursory look at Sheriff Bill Decker. It requires placing him dead cente r in the cross hairs of this investigation. Otherwise any researcher will be left to endlessly wonder how this all fits together.

I do not have all of the answers, nor do I have this all figured out. I will never completely "solve" these crimes on my own simply because I have not accumulated a vast reservoir of universal knowledge and facts associated with these crimes at all levels of national and international documentation. The mountain of documents, reports, statements and books would have bogged me down endlessly for years and diverted me from my pursuit at uncovering the local criminals involved.

My only hope is that others will find my beliefs, theories, evidence, facts and suspicions useful, and will use those to help in some small measure to move their research forward.

This will take a team effort. No single person will ever completely solve these crimes working all alone.

I have always taken what my father told me as the gospel truth. He never lied to me a single time in his entire life, not even once. I formulated my theory of these crimes as a starting point based on what he had shared with me very early on. It was his theory also, so I give him all the credit.

I was very fortunate to have been well prepared by my father on how to avoid the great multitude of red herrings planted in the coverup to these crimes. It alone has allowed me to stay on the trail, and not be diverted down some blind alley that leeds to nowhere.

There were members of the Mafia in Dallas in 1963, no doubt, but they were not operating under the normal protocols found in other major big cities at the time. They were merely just one more equal component of a single cohesive Dallas underworld. Decker sat as the chief coordinator and decision maker of that mob. It was not the Italian mob, it was the Dallas mob. It included everyone, and it was totally controlled locally by Decker alone.

Decker was much more than just another official paid off and bribed to look the other way. Bill Decker was the mastermind and Boss of the Dallas Mob. Nothing happened inside the Dallas Mob that didn't have Decker's stamp of approval. Decker ran the show, and directed the traffic. Nothing Decker approved was considered illegal.

If Decker said it was OK, then it came with a get out of jail free card. He had the full backing of the local politicians, the city leaders and the Dallas Police Department. Their only requirements were that Decker keep it under control so as not to tarnish the city image, and to keep the money flowing. They left it all up to Decker.

Any crimes that took place outside of Decker’s Dallas Mob organization was considered “criminal activity ”, and was swiftly punished. All crimes were solved and Dallas was kept nice and tidy. Decker protected the pristine image of Dallas in this manner, and that helped draw business and money to Dallas. It was all about the money for the city of Dallas.

I saw a show on TV years ago, and I believe it was on 60 minutes. The article focused on the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and it's ability to have the highest conviction rate of any other county. Not just any county in Texas, but any county nationwide. I believe that conviction percentage rate was in the very high upper 90s as I recall. I also believe Henry Wade was still the DA at the time.

The article bore out a fact most common folks in Dallas were well aware of at the time. If you were indicted in Dallas County, you better have lots of money and a very good attorney who can fix it for you. Otherwise you were going down hard, and would definitely be found guilty. Dallas County wasn't very concerned about getting the right perpetrator for a crime.

They were only concerned with clearing their books of all crimes and getting a conviction. It really didn't matter who was convicted as long as the crime was solved and someone paid for it. They eliminated undesirables in this manner, helped give Dallas it's squeaky clean image, and raked in lots of money in the process. A phrase I commonly heard back then was:

"In Dallas you are innocent until proven broke."

The outside Mafia once tried to move into Dallas from out of town. Decker rounded them all up, drove them to the Dallas county line, took their shoes, and kicked them out barefooted. He told them to, "Just keep walking and don't come back, you aren't welcome in Dallas". Decker didn't play around. He carried a Thompson Sub-Machine Gun. He was strictly business. He eventually mailed their shoes back to them as the story goes.

The message from Decker was quiet clear on the presence of outside Mafia influence and activity in Dallas. You could be in the Mafia in Dallas, and you could be involved in a criminal enterprise, but you better behave and pay Decker his cut. They were not running anything in Dallas that Bill Decker hadn't personally approved in advance. Outside interference and control was not acceptable to Decker. If the outside Mafia gave the local Mafia members an order to do something in Dallas, they had to first get Decker’s permission and approval, otherwise it did not happen.

Dallas briefly elected a cleanup minded Dallas Sheriff in the 1950s while Decker was still the Under-Sheriff. His name was Guthrie, and he was a World War II war hero. Dallas was about to open the newly built Texas State Fair and there was much talk about cleaning up the gambling, vice and murders that were running rampant under Deckers stewardship as Under-Sheriff. Decker resigned when Guthrie came in, but Guthrie didn't last long.

Dallas citizens demanded their gambling and vice and got fed up with Guthrie's hardline crackdowns. Decker defeated Guthrie in the very next election and remained Sheriff until his death in office in the 1970s. He never had another opponent in an election after Guthrie. Not from either political party. He resumed his leadership of the Dallas Mob and was once again it's undisputed Boss until the day he died.

Joseph Campisi was ask before the HSCA under oath what his relationship to Sheriff Decker was. To paraphrase his testimony, he said:

Decker was like a father to him. He had grown up from childhood with Decker around the house and in the neighborhood. They had infact been neighbors, and very good friends. Decker knew Joe Campisi's whole family on a personal level. Campisi had grown up with Decker. They were lifelong friends.

Decker didn't just accept money as a bribe to turn a blind eye. Decker demanded a percentage of all criminal enterprises in Dallas. He considered it his rightful entitlement and it was his money. Decker had enforcers and collectors to gather these payments each month and deliver them to him. If you refused to pay, then you were a dead man walking, but you were on a very short walk.

Benny Binion wasn't some big head of the Dallas underworld running things wide open. He was working for Decker directly and was Decker's chief collector and enforcer. My father once told me Benny Binion was really nothing more than a hitman for Decker. Just one of Decker's killers. There were several others my father named besides Binion.

My father never had to pay Benny Binion Decker's cut of the casino in Oak Cliff. My father and Decker went way back before the Great Depression and before Binion's arrival in Dallas. Decker and my father ran bootleg whiskey together during prohibition to Oklahoma on a routine basis. My father was tight enough with Decker to bypass Binion and deliver Decker's cut to him in person each month at his private office.

That's one reason my father was able to distance himself from the Binion's, Campisi's and Ruby's of the Dallas underworld. My father also had political connections. He had worked with Mayor Earl Cabell on community Civil Rights projects, and U.S. Senator Ralph Yarborough had dinner at our house not long after the assassination. They apparently needed the Black vote to get elected. So, my Dad was able to keep his operation clean, and away from the killings and other sorted affairs of Binion and everything going on below Binion.

I onced asked my father how he kept from getting arrested by the Dallas Police since his Casino in Oak Cliff was running wide open to the public with gaming machines on the main dining room floor.

My father just laughed and shook his head. He said, “As long as I took Decker his cut each month to his office, I could run wide open." He said, "Decker took care of the Dallas Police.” Then he added, “If I didn't deliver it to him in person, he would send a couple of his undercover detectives around to pick it up”.

My father's casino was in Officer Tippit's normal Southeast Oak Cliff patrol area. It was on a major street and was open to the public. There is absolutely no way Tippit wasn't fully aware of it's presence on his patrol route. His superiors who were receiving Decker's redistributions of the money had undoubtedly informed Tippit the casino was untouchable.

My father told me he was down at Decker's office one time shooting the breeze with him when a man walked in to pickup a gun permit to carry a pistol.

Decker said to the man, “Oh, you’re that fellow whose wife is running around on him with another man … Ok then, I'll give you this permit, but not so you can wag a gun around all over town. Go take care of your business and bring my gun permit back to me, understand?”

The man then paid Decker, got his gun permit and left.

My father told me you could pay Decker for permission to murder someone and never worry about being arrested or even investigated. He also told me that if anyone started stepping on Decker's toes, causing him problems, or didn't give him his cut, then he would simply have you taken out and murdered.

No one messed with Decker!

Even after Decker was dead people were still asking if it was okay to do this or that because Decker's orders had always been such and such on the matter. People were afraid to buck Decker even after he was dead.

Decker ordered all of his Deputies and staff out on to Main street around the corner and out of view of Dealey Plaza to watch the motorcade pass. He told them no matter what happened, don't get involved with security for the motorcade. He knew what was about to take place. He wanted to make sure none of his employees were witnesses to the crime. He also didn't want any of his people to see the activity going on inside the jail during the execution of Kennedy.

Decker had ordered two of his deputies to take rifles and go up on the roof of the jail and post up for security purposes during the motorcade. One of these was the best shot and sniper Decker had on his staff. I know who this man was. The other I believe was that detective's spotter. I believe I can name him also.

The Dallas County Jail, and the Dallas County Records Building were in fact one building joined inside and they had connected roofs. They were built at different times, and had different architecture, but they were for all practical purposes just one building.

Decker didn't want these two deputies to be seen coming and going on the roof and moving about inside the jail carrying rifles at the time, so he emptied the building. That's how Decker kept his Sheriff's Department out of the JFK investigation. He knew what was coming and he prepared for it.

My father was extremely upset for several days after he saw Ruby shoot Oswald on live TV. He knew Ruby, but had no use for the man.

He considered Ruby nothing more than a common pimp and a snitch. Up until that point my father, like everyone else, was clueless about what was really going on.

My father, in his anger, blurted out when he heard Ruby's name:

“Those sons of bitches, they killed President Kennedy, they shot him from the jailhouse.”

My father had put 2 and 2 together and figured it all out in about half a nanosecond the minute he heard Ruby's name . He said, "Decker was involved in this too, I know he was". I have always believed what my father said that day on November 24, 1963. He never changed his opinion. Neither have I.

I spoke to one of the engineers doing the scientific accoustic research testing in Dealey Plaza years ago. It was so far back that at my age I can no longer remember the exact year. I believe it was in the late 70s or early 80s. I informed the engineer that I believed the shots had been fired from the Dallas County Jail.

Orr told me that some of their data seemed to indicate at least one shot had been fired from somewhere close to the area I had mentioned. He told me that their team had discounted those results as being an anomaly because they reasoned it impossible a shot could be fired from the Dallas County Records Building Complex. It was after all the Sheriff's headquarters and the County Jail. That small bit of information based on scientific evidence only reenforced my belief in what my father had told me way back in 1963.

Now I have found even more compelling scientific evidence to reenforce my long held belief and theory.

An attorney and former high ranking Justice Department official named John T. Orr did a personal independent investigation of the ballistics evidence in the JFK assassination. He was allowed to personally examine the clothing worn by both JFK and Governor Connally. He also examined all of the ballistics fragments, high resolution autopsy photos, xrays, and thousands of other related documents and high resolution photos in person at the National Archives.

Orr sent a report to Attorney General Janet Reno requesting a reopening of the full JFK assassination investigation. Although his general request was denied, they did reopen a limited reexamination of the ballistics portion of the JFK investigation. John T. Orr was incharge of that investigation according to him. I have included Mr. Orr's report of his findings as a link below along with a link to the Justice Department findings.

Mr. Orr also hired Knott Laboratories in Colorado to do a laser scan of Dealey Plaza that is accurate down to just a millimeter or two. Knott Labs constructed a digital model of 1963 Dealey Plaza with highly accurate placement of the limousine and both occupants who were shot. Knott Laboratories is one of the nations foremost forensic and accident reconstruction enginering Laboratories in America and they frequently testify in very high profile court cases, both criminal and civil.

They have been successful in totally discounting the magic bullet theory as adopted by the Warren Commision. They did not however, discount that 3 shots had been fired from the 6th floor of the TSBD. Their conclusion was that one of those was a missed shot, but also concluded Kennedy and Connally had been shot by two seperate rounds fired approximately 1.7 seconds apart. The 3rd round was the missed shot. Those three rounds were all full metal jacketed military rounds without the jacket extending over the tail portion of the projectile. An open tail portion of a bullet is indicative of all military grade rifle ammunition.

Mr. Orr's findings were that the fatal headshot was a fourth shot using civilian ammunition having the soft lead tip exposed beyond the metal jacket and the metal jacket forming an end cap on the projectile's tail end. The metal jacket extends over the tail section of all civilian grade ammunition. This perfectly round end cap disk became seperated from the rest of the copper jacket as the bullet began to break apart while passing through the skull entrance hole. It became lodged between the scalp and skull and was revealed on xrays. It had been neither noticed nor collected during autopsy.

It was a 6.5 mm, or .257 caliber civilian round which inflicted the fatal head shot. This is also consistent with the explosive spray of tiny lead fragments left inside the skull near the massive exit wound in the right front temporal region.

The trajectory evidence of this round from the position of Kennedy at Z312 on the Knott Laboratories digital Dealey Plaza model to a very high degree of precision determined that this round had been fired from the roof of the Dallas County Records Building near the northwest corner to the exclusion of all other buildings in Dealey Plaza . I believes this adds additional credibility to my long held theory and belief that Decker was involved in the assassination, and that one of his killers actually fired the fatal head shot that killed Kennedy. This is also the belief my father held until the day he died at almost 100 years of age. I have never doubted it.

I would like to add one more final remark concerning my evaluation of Attorney Orr's findings.

I don't totally agree with him on every single point of his ballistics evaluation. Although I'm not qualified as a professional witness in ballistic evidence, I do have considerable experience and professional training in balistics flight and trajectories on a scientific level, and extensive firearms training from the military. I frequently fired perfect scores with both the M16 and pistol in military qualifications. I've been a member of several gun clubs and I've been shooting rifles and pistols all my life. I once fired over 50,000 rounds in a 6 month period on the range with a Glock 9mm.

Professionally I was on the research faculty at Texas A&M with a full fellowship in advanced theoretical mathematics. I was employed by the Aerospace Physics and Dynamics Control Laboratory doing contract work for the U.S. Department of Defence on on-board Space Shuttle experiments.

I wrote the software for target acquisition and tracking programs using dual stereovision high-speed digital cameras. My projects were supervised by a prominent scientist and supervisor at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California. I have worked well over a quarter of a million enginering calculus based ballistics flight problems. I have accumulated 150 semester hours of university course work with a 4.0 gpa. I am qualified to disagree with Attorney Orr on certain limited aspects of his balistics findings. I am also qualified to review his findings, understand them, and verify the validity of his findings when he is right.

Above: The Falsified Warren Commission drawing of the purported JFK Head Shot

There is no question in my mind that the fatal head shot was fired from the DCRB Building using a .257 caliber civilian round. The evidence is overwhelming, scientifically valid, and absolutely proven.

The head shot was fired from very near the North West corner of the Dallas County Records Building. I also totally agree that President Kennedy and Governor Connally were shot by two different shots fired approximately 1.7 seconds apart. I am not however fully convinced that three shots were fired from the 6th floor window of the TSBD.

I have not fully evaluated all of the enormous volume of scientific data on that being the exact firing point for these three shots, and I have also discovered some evidence that supports a point of fire near that point, but not at that point. I don't believe Mr. Orr was aware of this additional evidence I mention at the time he did his investigation. I will revisit this topic in a future post. I want to wade through all the data first, and do my own calculations.

If Attorney Orr's had been slightly off on the head shot trajectory calculations, it still would not result in the DCRB being eliminated as the firing position for that shot. The firing position would only move slightly to another location on the roof, not to another building. The building is expansive and takes up the whole block.

CONCLUSIONS:

The fatal headshot was the shot that killed President Kennedy and it was not fired by Lee Harvey Oswald.

Self-avowed Grassy Knoll shooter James Files posing in his position on 11/22/2022

There were at least two shooters, possibly more, therefore a conspiracy has been proven in absolute terms both scientifically, mathematically, and therefore by legal definition.

Chicago Mafia Hitman Charles Nicoletti fired shots from the Dal-Tex Building

The “Magic Bullet Theory” has been totally and absolutely disproven by valid, precise mathematics and science, and additionally by witness statements from one of the victims, Texas Governor John Connally, and his wife Nellie Connally.

Even if we suppose 3 shots were fired from the 6th floor window of TSBD, it does not prove they were fired by Oswald.

Who ever did fire them gravely injured both Connally and Kennedy, but they both would have survived, as did Connally. That shooter, whoever he was, and regardless of his point of fire, only committed attempted capital murder, not capital murder, so he didn't actually murder anyone in Dealey Plaza that day.

These findings do not exclude the posibility that more than two shooter were present and fired additional shots at Kennedy.

They do however exclude the possibility that any other shots hit either Kennedy or Connally, other than the three total shots that struck them as described above. Any additional shots would have been additional missed shots. These, however, are the findings of Attorney John T. Orr and Knott Laboratories. I have not completed my evaluation of the ballistics and have not currently excluded the possibility additional shots “may” have struck Kennedy.

The evidence of any additional ballistics impacts “could possibly” been either obscured by the massive damage caused by the civilian round fired from the DCRB, or missed by the sloppy and incompetent work done by his autopsy surgeons.

I also don't exclude the possibility that falsification of the autopsy records took place.

*******

Editor’s Note:

Below is a remarkable statement made by Captain John Ebersole, Bethesda Naval Hospital physician, regarding the JFK X-Rays:

A Most Notable Quote:

”Aunt Margaret’s skirts needed the following change, and gave him the numbers”

Captain John Ebersole, M.D. US Navy

RDM, Ed.

*******

The Xrays above however, are authentic. If not then it would not show the evidence that was missed and proves a civilian ammunition round was used instead of a military ammunition round.

This missed piece of physical evidence refutes the WC Single Bullet Theory and also validates the fact a conspiracy took place. It was missed by the Warren Commision. I believe if the autopsy surgeons had noticed and understood the significance of this piece of physical evidence, they would have remove it and destroyed it. This piece of critical evidence remains in Kennedy's body and was buried with him. It is therefore recoverable.

Since Sheriff Decker ordered a highly skilled markman to post on the roof of the DCRB Complex with a sniper rifle, and since it has been scientifically proven a shot was fired from a snipers rifle by someone on the roof of the DCRB Complex, then it stands to reason the fatal head shot was fired by this deputy detective or else by the person who accompanied him to the roof.

I know the identity of this detective. I believe I can identify the second person also.

An Excerpt Photo from Attorney John T Orr's Report of the firing position of the fatal head shot:

Link to Attorney John T. Orr's Full Report:

http://www.mountainrivercabins.com/JohnOrrReport.pdf

Link to the U.S. Justice Department's report and findings in the reopening and reinvestigation of the JFK Assassination ballistics evidence prompted by Attorney John T. Orr's request:

https://www.aarclibrary.org/publib/jfk/other/fragment_tests/NaraFragmentTests.pdf

Xray of JFK's head showing the small perfectly circular disk of the end cap near the entry hole in the back of Kennedy's head. This perfectly circular end cap disk was not mentioned in any previous investigations or reports and is conclusive proof that the fatal head wound could only have been inflicted by a civilian grade round of ammunition. All other recovered ballistic fragments were from military grade ammunition.

A .257 Caliber (6.5 mm) Bullet that is the same size as the end cap jacket disk as seen in JFK's head Xrays, but overlooked by the Warren Commision.

In 1963 Dallas, it was often hard to distinguish the Good guys from the Bad. It was not uncommon for them to be one and the same:

I will name the shooter in my next post very soon. It will take a full dedicated post alone to cover the evidence. This post is already very long and was intended to lay the foundation for the presentation of that evidence.

I didn't want to just throw a couple of names out there without also documenting their timelines and extensive evidence of their guilt.

Thanks to everyone following this investigation. I'm very grateful for your support and dedication. I could not do this without you. Most of all, I could not do this without the help and support my father shared with me over many years. I give him all the credit.

This is his story much more than mine.

The Truth is something he always wanted the world to know, but with a family to support, he could never risk coming forward. You are the ones making this possible now. I am very grateful. Thank You.

*******

NOTE:

I am not monitized and have never desired nor pursued financial gain for my investigative research. This post is not copyrighted and is in the public domain. My only interest is in advancing the pursuit of truth. No one owns the truth.

Please feel free to share, copy, print, distribute, re-post or quote this information in part are in full, either with or without credits, at your discretion.

My hope is to see this information widely distributed so other honest and objective researchers can considered it in advancing their own research. Thanks.

Editor’s Note: → To Contact Hart of Texas, click the link below:

→ Hart Of Texas

*******

RDM Note:

Addendum - Additonal Resources for JFK Researchers

Archive

https://archive.org › details › jfk-autopsy-photos-hd_202204

Exclusively available in the books JFK: Absolute Proof and The Killing of a President by Robert Groden, High Treason and High Treason 2 by Harrison Livingstone, and In the Eye of History by William Law. Thank you to James Fox,

jfklancer.maryferrell.org

https://jfklancer.maryferrell.org › photos › Autopsy_photos › index.html

JFK Lancer: Autopsy Photos

This publication is dedicated to the memory of Jim Marrs, Mary Ferrell and May Brussell who dedicated their lives to resolving the major mysteries of the JFK Assassination.

May they Rest in peace… Until Justice is served, our work goes on.

The Mary Ferrell Foundation

→ https://www.maryferrell.org › pages › About_Mary_Ferrell.html

About Mary Ferrell Mary Ferrell was a woman of rare ability, regarded internationally as one of the most knowledgeable and respected historical researchers of the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

*******

May Brussell

Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, the Kennedys—there is always a pattern where a piece of information is destroyed, in which a witness is killed. It’s so predictable, you can go back and look up old cases. → Mae Brussell

https://archive.org › details › the-compleat-mae-brussell

This is a collection of Mae Brussell's recordings from 1971 to 1988. The archive begins in June 1971, a month after Mae began her radio career as a frequent guest on KLRB's Dialogue, which expanded into KLRB's regular segment Dialogue:

Justitia Fiat Ruat Caelum ...

Though the Heavens Fall, Let Justice be Done.

*******

This article was composed by The Hart of Texas and edited with historic photos & comments by Robert D. Morningstar.

This article first appeared on Quora.com on August 1st, 2025.

With Many Thanks to HART of Texas for this important contribution to the history of the JFK Assassination and to The Morningstar Report.

*******

