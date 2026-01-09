Civil War Declared in Iran

Call to Action By Crown Prince Rallies Millions of Iranians into Open Revolt.

By Robert D. Morningstar - Publisher/Editor, TMR

TMR Statement of Editorial Policy

The Morningstar Report is not, has never been and will never be a “Rubber Stamp” for any person, political party, politician, nation, religion or administration.

And while we deplore Israel’s actions in Gaza, we support the efforts of the United States and Israel in support of Prince Reza Pahlavi to liberate the people of Iran from the religious tyranny imposed upon them by CommunIslam & Sharia Law.

RDM, Ed.

*******

Street Warfare Breaks Out Across Tehran

In the Capital City and All Across Iran Hundreds of Cities & Towns Join the Iranian Revolution

The Shah of Iran, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, was deposed through the actions of the CIA/Mossad and US State Department of the Jimmy Carter Administration.​​

More Images

Royal title of Iranian kings

Shāh , is a royal title meaning ‘king’ in Persian. Though chiefly associated with the monarchs of Iran, it was also used to refer to the leaders of numerous Persianate societies, such as the Ottoman Empire, the Khanate of Bukhara and the Emirate of Bukhara, the Mughal Empire, the Bengal Sultanate, and various Afghan dynasties, as well as among Gurkhas Continued in Wikipedia

*******

The pricipal result of the overthrow of the Shah was the destabilization of Iran, the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the installation of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as “Supreme Leader” leading to a 47-year long economic and spiritual stranglehold on the Iranian people by Khomeini’s fanatical religious tyranny founded on Sharia Law and The Hadith.

A deep state irony should be noted in that The CIA overthrew Iran’s democratically-elected Mossadegh government in 1953, then installed the Shah, only to depose the Shah in 1978.

Now The Deep State is reinstalling the Shah’s regime, like a software upgrade, reconfiguring and rebooting Iran just like we install and reinstall Microsoft Windows upgrades on our computers.

Can we see a pattern emerging here?

RDM

Tousi TV Live Reports via Social Media Directly From Iran:

*******

The True Blue British View

As BBC Bloviates about “Economic Protests in Iran” ...

GB News Reports Confirm Civil War in Iran:

‘Full scale REVOLUTION!’

Anti Ayatollah protests ERUPT across Iran in violent clashes

‘Khamenei’s regime started SHOOTING!’

BBC ‘SILENT’ as Iran protester takes ‘HUGE RISK’ speaking out

*******

France 24 Finally Covering Iranian Revolution

I find that France 24’s coverage is overly concerned with the deaths of 2 IRGC police “officers” (mentioned),while ignoring the killing of hundreds of protestors by IRGC Goon Squads . (Unmentioned).

President Donald Trump & SecWar Pete Hegseth

Warn Khameini Regime & The Iranian Military: ​

Iran’s top Army Commander Amir Hatami warns of potential preemptive military action after Trump’s threat

Iran’s army chief threatened preemptive military action due to escalating rhetoric from the U.S. amid ongoing protests against the government.

Mausam Jha

Updated 8 Jan 2026, 12:21 PM IST

Iran’s Army chief on Wednesday warned of potential preemptive military action in response to what he described as hostile “rhetoric” against the Islamic Republic, likely referring to US President Donald Trump ’s statement that the United States would intervene if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” according to a report by AP .

Israel Could Be Attacked by Iran

→ Iranian Military Threatens Reprisal Against Israel

US & Israel Preparing to Confront the IRGC Military: ​

Fox News Reports on IRCG Leader’s Threats

→ https://www.foxnews.com › world › iranian-military-leader-threatens-preemptive-attack-after-trump-comments

2 days ago

Iran’s military threatened preemptive action after President Donald Trump’s warning about protecting protesters amid massive demonstrations against the regime .

*******

*******

With Many Thanks to Tousi TV and Martin Dunn for his many contributions to this issue of The Morningstar Report

******

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

However, we DO need your financial support to keep us broadcasting and publishing.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

******

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

MyTuner-A / MyTuner-B

pls-file-studio-a / pls-file-studio-b

Phone Call to Listen Studio-A

1-518-737-0185 or 1-518-906-1839

Phone Call to Listen Studio-B

1-716-748-0112 or 1-518-906-1859

The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday in video on Homenetwork TV

→ Home Network TV (Link)

, as well as Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM

-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.

*******