Civil War Declared in Iran Call to Action By Crown Prince Rallies Millions of Iranians into Open Revolt
Civil War Declared in Iran
Call to Action By Crown Prince Rallies Millions of Iranians into Open Revolt.
By Robert D. Morningstar - Publisher/Editor, TMR
TMR Statement of Editorial Policy
The Morningstar Report is not, has never been and will never be a “Rubber Stamp” for any person, political party, politician, nation, religion or administration.
And while we deplore Israel’s actions in Gaza, we support the efforts of the United States and Israel in support of Prince Reza Pahlavi to liberate the people of Iran from the religious tyranny imposed upon them by CommunIslam & Sharia Law.
RDM, Ed.
*******
Street Warfare Breaks Out Across Tehran
In the Capital City and All Across Iran Hundreds of Cities & Towns Join the Iranian Revolution
The Shah of Iran, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, was deposed through the actions of the CIA/Mossad and US State Department of the Jimmy Carter Administration.
Shah
Royal title of Iranian kings
Shāh , is a royal title meaning ‘king’ in Persian. Though chiefly associated with the monarchs of Iran, it was also used to refer to the leaders of numerous Persianate societies, such as the Ottoman Empire, the Khanate of Bukhara and the Emirate of Bukhara, the Mughal Empire, the Bengal Sultanate, and various Afghan dynasties, as well as among Gurkhas Continued in Wikipedia
*******
The pricipal result of the overthrow of the Shah was the destabilization of Iran, the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the installation of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as “Supreme Leader” leading to a 47-year long economic and spiritual stranglehold on the Iranian people by Khomeini’s fanatical religious tyranny founded on Sharia Law and The Hadith.
A deep state irony should be noted in that The CIA overthrew Iran’s democratically-elected Mossadegh government in 1953, then installed the Shah, only to depose the Shah in 1978.
Now The Deep State is reinstalling the Shah’s regime, like a software upgrade, reconfiguring and rebooting Iran just like we install and reinstall Microsoft Windows upgrades on our computers.
Can we see a pattern emerging here?
RDM
Tousi TV Live Reports via Social Media Directly From Iran:
*******
The True Blue British View
As BBC Bloviates about “Economic Protests in Iran” ...
GB News Reports Confirm Civil War in Iran:
‘Full scale REVOLUTION!’
Anti Ayatollah protests ERUPT across Iran in violent clashes
‘Khamenei’s regime started SHOOTING!’
BBC ‘SILENT’ as Iran protester takes ‘HUGE RISK’ speaking out
*******
France 24 Finally Covering Iranian Revolution
I find that France 24’s coverage is overly concerned with the deaths of 2 IRGC police “officers” (mentioned),while ignoring the killing of hundreds of protestors by IRGC Goon Squads. (Unmentioned).
President Donald Trump & SecWar Pete Hegseth
Warn Khameini Regime & The Iranian Military:
Iran’s top Army Commander Amir Hatami warns of potential preemptive military action after Trump’s threat
Iran’s army chief threatened preemptive military action due to escalating rhetoric from the U.S. amid ongoing protests against the government.
Updated 8 Jan 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Iran’s Army chief on Wednesday warned of potential preemptive military action in response to what he described as hostile “rhetoric” against the Islamic Republic, likely referring to US President Donald Trump’s statement that the United States would intervene if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” according to a report by AP.
Israel Could Be Attacked by Iran
→ Iranian Military Threatens Reprisal Against Israel
US & Israel Preparing to Confront the IRGC Military:
Fox News Reports on IRCG Leader’s Threats
→ https://www.foxnews.com › world › iranian-military-leader-threatens-preemptive-attack-after-trump-comments
Iranian military leader threatens preemptive attack after Trump comments
2 days ago
Iran’s military threatened preemptive action after President Donald Trump’s warning about protecting protesters amid massive demonstrations against the regime.
*******
*******
With Many Thanks to Tousi TV and Martin Dunn for his many contributions to this issue of The Morningstar Report
******
Dear Friends & Supporters:
The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.
However, we DO need your financial support to keep us broadcasting and publishing.
Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below
Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media
You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:
Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>
Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com
Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report
RDM
******
Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.
@ → https://Revolution.Radio
or Click one of the links below:
Alternative Ways to Listen
Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern
Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern
Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern
Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern
TalkStreamLive-A / TalkStreamLive-B
pls-file-studio-a / pls-file-studio-b
Phone Call to Listen Studio-A
1-518-737-0185 or 1-518-906-1839
Click → Tunein-A /
Phone Call to Listen Studio-B
1-716-748-0112 or 1-518-906-1859
Click -. Tunein-B
The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday in video on Homenetwork TV
, as well as Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM
-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register
The criminals in charge of The Empire of Greed have been doing lawless outrages for a long time, overthrowing legit governments and assassinating or abducting their leaders: it's happened in Iran in 1953, Guatemala the same year, in the Congo, in Libya, in Iraq, in Indonesia, in Haiti, in Honduras and even more than I can name, and now Venezuela to get their thieving mitts on all that oil!
It's the oligarchy and the globalist technocrat megalomaniacs!
The globalist technocrat ruling parasite class encompasses China and everywhere on earth to serve its inimical life-destroying agenda which knows no geographical/national boundaries.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.