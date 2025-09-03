City of London’s Divide & Rule Strategy Pits Vassal West’s Bloodthirst Against Controlled Opposition East

Today’s seismic geopolitical power shift swiftly moving from West to East is on full public display this week at the China hosted Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) annual summit. On Monday September 1st, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping emphasized embracing multipolarity and multilateralism, openly challenging the US/West’s long-time unipolar hegemony. Alliances like the BRICS and SCO forged by Eastern powers China and Russia have eclipsed America’s long-time reign as sole global superpower and prevailing dominance over this last century. China’s Belt and Road Initiative investing and building in other nations’ infrastructure works more effectively than constant US threats of economic sanctions and/or war, the US imperialist means of maintaining hegemony.

With US armed forces occupying over 800 military outposts in 80 countries around the globe, like the Roman and British Empires before it, the US Empire now finds itself dangerously overstretched, and most recently, fighting and losing too many costly, protracted proxy wars on multiple warfronts. Failing to learn from history, it’s not like Americans have never been warned. America’s founding fathers cautioned against a large standing army caught up in foreign entanglement wars. Our fourth President James Madison stated:

A standing military force, with an overgrown Executive will not long be safe companions to liberty. The means of defense against foreign danger, have been always the instruments of tyranny at home.

More than ever in our quarter millennium history has that been truer in America than it is today. The first US President George Washington in his 1796 Farewell Address, in a letter to the American people, cautioned against involvement in unnecessary wars, avoiding both foreign attachments as well as entanglements. Tragically, the US has failed miserably to heed our founding fathers’ warnings. American soldiers have been fighting and dying on foreign soil 93% of the time America has been a nation, and by far the most warring one on the entire planet.

The US foreign policy around the globe maintains the credo “you’re either with us or against us,” thus, every nation in the world unwilling to submit to US hegemonic power, control and greedy exploitation, has automatically been deemed “against US.” Ever since World War II’s end and emergence of the Cold War, America’s primary foreign policy objective has always been to destabilize all targeted nations with intent to promote regime change operations to install anti-China-Russia-Iran puppet regimes.

Editor’s note:

A rare view inside the fighting in eastern Ukraine going back to 2014 when the Deep State/CIA under Barack Obama, John Kerry and Hillary Clinton started the conflict by ovrthrowing democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovich in teh george Soros/USAID /open society funded and staged “Orange Revolution,” aka “The MADAN .Massacre.”

Viktor Yanukovych - Віктор Янукович

The video below captures an intense firefight near the Donetsk airport and the moment a Ukrainian army tank makes a direct hit on separatist fighters' position. The video was released by pro-Russia news organization Novorossiya TV.

Ed.

The 2014 illegal US coup in Ukraine and subsequent US proxy war against Russia are an illustrative example of standard US foreign policy strategy of encirclement and containment. And despite Trump’s so-called peace talks with Putin, the bottom-line result is no real change in policy from Biden to Trump. By turning nations bordering China, Russia and Iran into pro-Western hostiles, this long-time US obsession has been to undermine, weaken and overthrow the same demonized designated enemies. Increasingly over the last quarter century, Washington’s singular fixation is now operating on steroids in the face of continuous humiliating war losses.

Paper tiger USA’s relentless pathological belligerence is currently at work in disastrous proxy wars raging for two or more years now in both Europe and the Middle East, with City of London Zionist Israel founders owning both Zionist Trump and his Zionist Occupied Government as genocidal accomplice in both conflicts. For the first time on Monday September 1st, Trump even admits that Israel is losing influence in the US Congress and already lost in the world court of public opinion. The global masses and growing number of Israel allies are now the Jewish State’s vile genocidal carnage.

Outside the two current US proxy wars, for almost a century America’s soft kill methods spanning the world have routinely resorted to ceaseless criminal regime change operations in virtually every nation sharing a common border with Russia, Iran and China.

The infamous US lie uttered in 1990 that “NATO will not move one inch eastward” underscores the active recruitment into the growing “hate Russia” camp. This same divide and conquer stratagem is how the same bloodline dynasties own the world’s wealthiest investment firms BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, that in turn own every Fortune 500 corporation and also own and control virtually every puppet government through overt bribery, criminal child sex blackmail via pedo-file scourge and Khazarian mafia extortion.

As an example, for over two centuries, the Rothschilds create every geopolitical conflict, finance both sides to virtually every war and thereby profit from nonstop wars using the US as world bully war machine.

Since China has been repeatedly cited by Trump and his regime as America’s number one adversary, US foreign policy in the Asian Pacific region seeks coup d’états in nations deemed friendly to China.

As the leading member of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) alliance, Indonesia is currently being targeted for covert regime change operations.

In the face of rising unemployment and inflation amidst a government corruption scandal, widespread public protests in the streets of Jakarta emerged within this last week. But last Thursday August 28th, when a heavy-handed police force presence resulted in one of its vehicles appearing to deliberately run over and kill a 21-year old protestor on a motorbike taxi, crowds erupted into violent outrage drawing thousands of demonstrators marching on government buildings spreading to other island provinces. US NGOs operating inside Indonesia took advantage paying organized protestors to create more unrest and upheaval for yet another color revolution. US subversive insurgencies are now actively working overtime in not only Indonesia but Serbia and Venezuela as well.

Behind Indonesia’s political unrest are subversives forces operating in the shadows, like regime change gangster George Soros and US taxpaid NGOs like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which is a CIA front, covertly funding Indonesian “activist” groups paid to incite further chaos and violence into a national uprising and coup, ultimately leading to a pro-US puppet regime adamantly opposing China’s regional hegemony. These same exact tactics have long been extremely active in nearby Pacific Asian countries – the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand. The recent July flareup of war between Cambodia and Thailand is a prime example of America’s Modus Operandi wreaking havoc around the world. Most countries in the region prefer to maintain neutrality and peaceful relations with both the United States and China. But desperately intent on containing China’s regional and growing global prowess, US hegemon is resolute to win strategic regional allies by hook or crook through treacherous brutality in preparation for imminent war to be waged against China over Taiwan. But with the balance of power clearly in Putin and Xi’s favor, despite a potentiality that they may well be controlled opposition, the greatest challenges of our lifetime are already here.

Today’s global power structure ever-cognizant of the global masses waking up to finally realize that we are all in the genocide crosshairs, the elites are currently throwing every Weapon of Mass Destruction in its arsenal at us all at once.

With the prospect of more false flag catastrophes delivering World War III and mass casualty events, soaring crime rates, global economic collapse, more mandated mRNA kills shots for more bioweapon pandemics, weather warfare, massive food shortages and fascist private-public totalitarian merger toward Palantir’s technocratic digital precrime surveillance, the elites are so bent on creating such doomsday conditions that survivors will rush to accept the Satanic agenda of dystopian neo-feudal enslavement.

For our human species to survive this epic war ahead, a unified humanity must rapidly mobilize such fierce resistance and opposition, as if our very lives depend on it, because in these end times we’re now in, they really do.

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of “Don’t Let the Bastards Getcha Down” exposing a faulty US military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elite design. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century.

In Los Angeles he found himself battling the largest county child protective services in the nation within America’s thoroughly broken and corrupt child welfare system.

The experience in both the military and child welfare system prepared him well as a researcher and independent journalist, exposing the evils of Big Pharma and how the Rockefeller controlled medical and psychiatric system inflict more harm than good, case in point, the pandemic hoax and kill shot genocide. As an independent journalist for the last decade, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, including Global Research, lewrockwell.com, currently https//jameshfetzer.org, Inteldrop.org and

As a published author of a 5-book volume series entitled Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State, Joachim’s books and chapters are Amazon bestsellers in child advocacy and human rights categories. His A-Z sourcebook series fully document and expose the global pedophilia scourge and remain available free at https://pedoempire.org/content s/. Joachim also hosts the weekly Revolution Radio broadcast “Cabal Empire Exposed” on Friday morning at 7AM EST (ID: revradio, password: rocks!).

Attention!

A Special Call To the Citizens of Virginia

A Rallying Cry for Aid in Recovering the Republic

To: Robert Morninstar

From: Donna Biggs

September 5th, 2025

I know our country is in hot water.

Our city in Portsmouth, Virginia is in hot water too.

What about this Republic ?

I'm trying to bring the Republic back to the people. But the people don't know how to do it.

What I thought about is to get a team of people together, Look at the budget book, and get committees started for each of the departments in the budget book.

I've got a structure. Now I am trying to get bylaws to matchthe departments in the budget book. Once I get the departments in the city in committees, I need to get the bylaws to go with the committees.

Once that is done, we can create petitions on what is needed or what the city's commissions policies or agenda items that they are passing need to address.

I think this is a good way to organize the people locally to oversee and hold accountable elected officials who will be forced to do what we the people want.

I am looking locally. I need help locally. The International folks have a big job to do and also the National people have an even bigger job to do.

I need help with getting bylaws for the city's departments to become committees for our Virginia Committee of Safety.

Do you have any suggestions on this idea?

Thanks for any help.

Donna Biggs

757-638-3759 (Land Line Only)

Reply to Donna from TMR Editor

Dear Donna,

Thank you for your message.

I see you know our true history better than 99% of the people in this nation today.

I think what you are doing is great. Mobilizing local support and educating people on the local level is paramount.

As a matter of fact, I'm going to add your message as:

Comment from TMR Reader in Virgina

A Rallying Call for Aid in Recovering the Republic.

We need to organize at a grass roots level and then go higher.

Personally, ithink that president Trump is doing a good job at recovering the Republic, which we almost lost to Communism under Soros, Obama, Biden, and Harris.

I think your next stage would be to get some local newspaper to convey your information to your local region, then build on from there.

Perhaps youcan contact the local newspaper offering an interview or an Op-Ed article. You can also contact a local TV station to interview you.

All you have to do is ask, and all they can say is ‘ Yes’ or ‘ No’ .

If one says ‘ No’ , call another... The ‘ Yes’ will come eventually.

You can really get going by announcing a run for local office , like the school board, which would bring local media attention to your candidacy or to that of an alternative like-minded candidicate.

I'm notifying my friends in Virginia to see if they have any advice for you.

Warm regards,

Robert M

Dear ​R​eaders of TMR,

With Many Thanks to Joachim Hagopian for this important report, exposing the history of the City of London’s Imperial New World Order and and for his ongoing support and contributions to The Morningstar Report (TMR).

Tune in to Joachim Hagopian ’s program, “Cabal Empire Exposed,” on Friday morning at 7AM EST on ​@https://Revolution.Radio.

