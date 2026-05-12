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Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
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Robert, this article you posted is a paid promotion for the company that is selling stocks, etc. It is one of those videos that goes on forever (I stopped watching at 30 mins) repeating the same idea over and over again without getting to the punch line. In this case, the punch line is "buy mining stocks" (from our company). If this is the "wealth creation" that Trump is going to provide, it leaves out the 99% because we don't have money to invest in anything right now. People are having trouble covering their basic expenses, and it will only get worse. Whatever Trump is going to announce probably has more to do with how much money HE will be making on the financial transition ... if that is actually going to finally happen. Please don't post this kind of material, it is insulting and click-bait. "America will generate enough wealth to give $300K to every American?" BULLSHIT. One would need to invest THEIR OWN MONEY TO EARN A $300K RETURN. I will eat my words as soon as my $300K is deposited into my account from the US Treasury!

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