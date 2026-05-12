Bob Jungles' Global Mushroom Report: Refinery BLOWS... QUANTUM Bible.. B-52 AIRBORNE
Everyone who receives this best read it to the very end because things are getting very serious and Iran is intent on using Islam to accomplish their goals that have already advanced way too far
The MUSHROOM REPORT: (12 May 2025)
Refinery BLOWS... QUANTUM Bible.. B-52 AIRBORNE
Bob Jungles <bobj3631@gmail.com> Reports:
Tue, May 12, 2026 at 12:22 PM
To: robert.morningstar@gmail.com
Everyone who receives this best read it to the very end because things are getting very serious and Iran is intent on using Islam to accomplish their goals that have already advanced way too far in America since 2020 with insider support.
That is what has been going on worldwide that cannot continue.
Bob J
On Tue, May 12, 2026 at 9:07 AM R.E. Sutherland <becworks@gmail.com> wrote:
MUSHROOM REPORT: (12May2025) Refinery BLOWS... QUANTUM Bible.. B-52 AIRBORNE
SENT for Education, Edification, and Information Purposes
Under Fair Use Act
Not spam - contact: becworks@gmail.com
DISCLAIMER: The following is not intended as legal, financial, or medical advice; instead, it is sent for Education and Discussion Purposes Only....the Reader is responsible for all thoughts and actions gained from introspection.
All rights reserved. Permission is granted to share this report in its entirety.
Reporting.
R.E. Sutherland, M.Ed./ Sciences
24 years - Virginia Licensed Science Teacher (biology, chemistry, physics)
9 years-(DOE/SRS) Nuclear lab and Nuclear Radiological Protection Inspector
1992 - Certificate of Completion for “Teaching Nuclear Topics”
1996-2000 Front Page Reporter – The Edgefield Advertiser, South Carolina
Freelance Investigative Science Reporter since 1996
Author: American and Russian ALLIANCE of 1858
ISBN: 13: 9780595215010
Book is available from Amazon and Books A Million
1998 - GOP Primary candidate for SC State Supt. of Education
2002 - GOP Primary candidate for SC Governor
2004 - Libertarian candidate for SC US Senate
The MUSHROOM REPORT
A majority of people are like mushrooms.
They are kept in the dark (lack information).
They live on rotted logs (poverty due to the government).
They are harvested for lunch by those who control the farm (globalists).
They never think ...nor understand ....nor attempt to change ....their destiny.
ARE YOU A MUSHROOM?
_____QUOTES and NOTES_____
NOTES … Do not skip this section
260512 – Tuesday
1. Is it obvious that the IRGC and Trump’s administration are not speaking the same diplomatic language?
2. Excuse me?…. The Hanta virus has an mRNA Vaccine PATENT dated 2024… by the CDC.
EXHIBIT: (11May2026) LIBTARDS LOOSING EVERYWHERE & TRUMP SQUASHES A PANDEMIC
Excerpted from Youtube Transcript:
9:35
It is patent number US 200020043631
Application 63/2451 1.
It was filed September 15, 2022 and March 13, 2024. It has been approved. It is a patent application for a Hanta virus MNRA shot.
Now, that was approved in 2024 by the US patent office. They now have an M&RNA shot. They can give anything they want from a cow to a lamb to a person.
Link:
3. Do you understand?... That when the government forced corporations… using Rules and Regulations called DEI and other congressional Acts … to hire foreign workers who ‘hate the USA’… we now have people inside all corporations who will sabotage this nation… whenever they are ordered to do so… or when they just decide on their own ....to cause a problem?
EYEWITNESS I worked with some of the ‘foreign workers’ in the nuclear field, in a robotic run corporate setting… and in retail… YES THEY ARE HERE.... and ... NO THEY DON”T LIKE AMERICA.
4. Are you realizing that ‘SOMEBODY’ is blowing up the American refineries while at the same time orchestrating a ‘Drill, baby, drill’ order?
HINT: We might have crude oil, but there will not be a way to turn it into gasoline or jet fuel.
5. Do you REMEMBER… that a government never tells people when things are ‘about to go bad’… but only after it happens?
HINT: The day before the Great Depression, the public was told how wonderful everything was.
HINT: The daily news is not about what MIGHT happen, because that is ‘hearsay’… and instead, it is about WHAT IS HAPPENING.
POINT:
You won’t know the government has collapsed…
until AFTER it collapses.
WHISTLING IN THE WHIRLWIND... 🌀
ARTICLE
America Isn’t Ready for Crisis - Former Army Ranger Explains Why
May 8, 2026
By CBN News and The Hot Zone With Chuck Holton
VIDEO: 19.39 minutes
Show NOTES: America feels increasingly divided, fragile, and unprepared for crisis — but former Army Ranger and longtime war correspondent Chuck Holton believes there’s still time to course-correct.
In this powerful interview, Holton explains the concept behind his new book Red Teams — a practical movement designed to help churches and communities become stronger, more connected, and better prepared to serve during times of crisis.
From disaster response and community leadership to loneliness, family breakdown, and spiritual passivity, Holton argues that the “collapse” many fear isn’t just future catastrophe — it’s already visible in everyday life.
Rather than relying entirely on government systems, he believes churches should once again become the first place communities turn when things fall apart.
ARTICLE
Sinclair Refinery just Exploded - 125,000 BPD & BioContainment Units Deploy in Multiple States
May 11, 2026
The Patrick Humphrey Show
Massive fire at the HF Sinclair refinery in Tulsa Oklahoma. A plastic plant engulfed in flames in Henry, Tennessee.
Hazmat units deployed in Atlanta for Emory Hospital and in Nebraska.
Magic Mountain Amusement Park entrance will be shut down by California Highway Patrol. Trump issues statement on Hantavirus.
ARTICLE
Fire Aboard HABITAT Offshore Gas-Producing Platform Secured
Defcon Level and Donald Standeford
May 11, 2026
A 1000-yard safety zone remains in effect around the platform.
PHOTOS
ARTICLE
Jet Fuel Shortage Deepens Pressure On Global Airlines
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/jet-fuel-shortage-deepens-pressure-global-airlines
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - 07:20 AM
Via City AM,
Heathrow’s April passenger numbers fell 5% to 6.7 million, with Middle East traffic down 50%.
Transfer traffic rose 10% as travellers rerouted through Heathrow to Asia and Oceania.
Airlines are facing mounting pressure from jet fuel shortages and higher oil prices.
Fewer passengers were heading to Heathrow Airport in April as the war in the Middle East keeps travellers grounded.
Passenger numbers at Europe’s biggest airport fell by five per cent in April to 6.7m with the blame being attributed to the “ongoing impact of the Middle East conflict”.
For those heading to that particular region, Heathrow saw a whopping 50 per cent drop in volumes.
continues
ARTICLE
Earthquake Watch, Solar Storm Coming, Ice Problem
May 12, 2026
By SpaceWeatherNews (S0)
HOST: Ben Davidson – Astrophysicist; Lawyer
VIDEO: 4.59 minutes
+++++REPORTER NOTES: (rough transcript; go to the link for details and accuracy)
HOST: Expect Solar winds to impact Thursday night…but there is something more serious …Electrical coupling from CME two days ago will form today…. Should be an uptick in earthquakes… eyes open…
ARTICLE: A critical Atlantic Ocean current shows two-decade slowdown, study finds
Link: https://news.miami.edu/rosenstiel/stories/2026/04/a-critical-atlantic-ocean-current-shows-two-decade-slowdown-study-finds.html
HOST: We said 11 years ago….that the Antarctic ice melt was due to the seafloor volcanoes … which was confirmed in 2026 by the team out of the University of Texas
ARTICLE: (07May2026) Channelized topography amplifies melt-sensitivity of cold Antarctic ice shelves… by Nature communications
Link: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-71828-8
ARTICLE
An Unexpected Asteroid Wave Has Begun...
May 11, 2026
By Stefan Burns
May 11, 2026 #earthquake #geology #geophysics
On May 7th, 9th, and 11th three asteroids passed closer to Earth than the Earth-Moon separation distance, an unusual convergence of close asteroid flybys, and their sizes were 6, 9, and 12 meters across, which is notable but thankfully not destructive.
This follows just after Earth experienced a surge in large fireball activity from March to mid-April of this year (2026), begging the question of whether Earth is now in a materially denser region of space or is this just a statistical coincidence? Geophysicist Stefan Burns reports...
NEO Approaches: https://cneos.jpl.nasa.gov/ca/
ARTICLE
Market Watch
https://www.kitco.com/
May 12, 2026 – Tuesday
**
TIME: 09:00 hours DST
GOLD: 4702.40 (falling)
SILVER: 84.33 (falling)
Gold/Silver RATIO: 55.78
BITCOIN: 80,852.66 (falling)
XRP: 1.45 (falling)
Market Indicator
https://finance.yahoo.com/
DOW: 49,797.00 (rising)
ARTICLE
Your Cash in Danger: Oil Prices GO WILD
Chris Heaven REACTS | The Unfiltered Voice of Christian Preparedness
Chris Heaven
May 12, 2026
A foreign chokepoint most Americans cannot find on a map is now setting the price of the gas, the groceries, and the goods inside every household in this country.
STAY AHEAD OF WHAT’S COMING
continues
ARTICLE
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser Issues Blunt Warning
Hal Turner World May 11, 2026
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/saudi-aramco-ceo-amin-nasser-issues-blunt-warning?catid=17&Itemid=101
The Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco has publicly cautioned the world about the ramifications of the continuing closure of the Strait of Hormuz:
CEO Amin Nasser said “This is the largest energy supply shock the world has ever experienced. The world has lost about one billion barrels of oil supply over the past two months.
Markets are losing around 100 million barrels per week.
Even if shipping routes reopen immediately, it will take months to rebalance the market.
If disruptions continue into mid-June: full normalization could be pushed into 2027.
ARTICLE
California farmers to destroy 420,000 peach trees after Del Monte collapses
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/california-peach-trees-destroyed-del-monte-b2973643.html
Officials say cutting 50,000 tons of peaches from production could prevent $30m in losses for farmers
Erin Keller In Ohio
Saturday 09 May 2026 19:47 BST
Central California peach farmers are preparing to destroy around 420,000 clingstone peach trees afterDel Monte Foods shut down its canneries earlier this year.
Del Monte, the 139-year-old canned fruit and vegetable company, permanently closed its canneries in Modesto and Hughson in April following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last July.
The closures left hundreds of workers without jobs and devastated growers, many of whom lost 20-year contracts with Del Monte and had few alternative buyers for their crops. Farmers could face an estimated $550 million in lost revenue, according to the Sacramento Bee.
continues
ARTICLE
May 15th: Trump’s $100 Trillion “Anniversary Operation” Goes LIVE
https://www.zerohedge.com/sponsored-post/may-15th-trumps-100-trillion-anniversary-operation-goes-live
May 12, 2026
by Paradigm Press
In just a few days, on May 15th, Donald Trump is expected make a major move that could send shockwaves through the entire market.
With all of the world’s attention on the U.S.-Iran conflict and the ongoing supply chain disruption…
Trump is quietly planning to unleash a bombshell decision that could impact every American patriot – no matter what happens next with Iran.
This move could help unleash an estimated $100 trillion in new wealth – and almost no one is talking about it.
Because as usual, the mainstream media is missing the big picture.
They’re so focused on what’s happening overseas, that they’re ignoring a major story unfolding right in front of us here in America.
Trump has already said that this plan is in motion.
In fact, one former White House insider has shown a public hand-written letter from President Trump himself that confirms it.
So this is not speculation.
This is happening.
continues
ARTICLE
John Brennan Admits There is a “Legion” of Deep State Operatives in DOJ and CIA Resisting Trump’s Orders (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/05/john-brennan-admits-there-is-legion-deep-state/
by Cristina Laila May. 11, 2026 7:00 pm
Former CIA Director John Brennan admitted to MSNOW anchor Nicolle Wallace that there is a “legion” of Deep State operatives in the DOJ and the CIA resisting Trump’s orders.
MSNOW hack Nicolle Wallace absurdly accused President Trump of turning the DOJ and FBI into political arms of his political operation.
She never said a word when Merrick Garland acted like Joe Biden’s personal lawyer and approved an FBI raid with deadly force on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – at Biden request.
“What still exists in the system to slow that down?” Nicolle Wallace asked Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan.
“There’s still a legion of professionals in the law enforcement environment, Department of Justice, as well as the CIA and other places,” Brennan said.
“The ones who are refusing to follow politically motivated prosecutions, those who are refusing to support any type of political activities in the part of the Trump administration that are inconsistent with the authorities, the responsibilities of the intelligence community, law enforcement community, and Department of Justice,” Brennan confidently said to Nicolle Wallace.
“So, we have to rely on these individuals to stand up to their professional responsibilities and also to courts, to the judges…” Brennan said.
Brennan continued, “What has happened to our institutions is really going to have longstanding damage to these institutions.”
WATCH: Brennan Admits There is a “Legion” of Operatives in DOJ, CIA Resisting Trump
continues
ARTICLE
Gorka: We’ve taken out 820 jihadi terrorists
https://www.oann.com/newsroom/gorka-weve-taken-out-820-jihadi-terrorists/
OAN Staff Nathaniel Mannor
11:50 AM – Monday, May 11, 2026
Senior Director of Counter Terrorism Sebastian Gorka says America is back in the business of taking out terrorists.
During an interview on Sunday, Gorka said the White House has neutralized 820 jihadis around the world and has no plans to scale back operations.
“Our incredible warfighters and intelligence community operatives have managed to neutralize more than 820 jihadis across the world,” he remarked. “We are back in the business of counter terrorism.”
Gorka recently laid out the president’s new counterterrorism strategy aimed at eliminating ISIS, Al-Qaeda and Iran-backed proxies like the Houthis.
He explained that the White House is focusing its attention on Iran as the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.
The counterterrorism strategy will also investigate left-wing political violence committed at home.
ARTICLE
The DESPERATE Democrat Party is GONE FOREVER!!!
May 11, 2026
By Dr. Steven Turley, PhD
A recent ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court has significantly impacted the Democratic Party’s electoral strategy, nullifying a referendum that aimed to create a Democrat-dominated congressional map.
This decision is seen as a critical blow to the Democrats’ hopes of regaining control in upcoming midterm elections, raising concerns about the party’s financial stability and electoral viability.
VIDEO: 17.23 minutes
ARTICLE
Ancient Intelligence Files - Ep 16 - The Awakening Part 2.
May 11, 2026 – Monday
By The Real BPEarthWatch- Retired Electrical Engineer
Show NOTE: The QUANTUM Battle
VIDEO: 36.56 minutes
Youtube Transcript
+++++REPORTER NOTES: (rough transcript; go to the link for details and accuracy)
0:01
Welcome to episode 16, guys, of the Ancient Intelligent Files. What we’re going to go through today spans way back in history into the Samarian times of the first written text up to what the title of the video is talking about now.
Because what they’re doing is replacing a system of ancient technology that was built back in the time of the Sumarians and the Egyptians and was Fallen angel technology.
And what we’re seeing is the rebuilding of that same tech right now. They’re using crystals. They’re creating super high power.
And if they’re not somehow stopped as they were in the flood, then it will destroy the planet.
continues
ARTICLE
OMG! Iran Sent Trump a DIPLOMATIC MIDDLE FINGER… Trump Responded by Loading the B-2s
May 11, 2026
By Ron Yates
VIDEO: 24.39 minutes
Youtube Transcript
+++++REPORTER NOTES: (rough transcript; go to the link for details and accuracy)
0:00
Picture this. Donald Trump sends Iran one final peace offer. A simple deal.
Just shut down the nuclear program. Hand over the enriched uranium. Stop pretending the Ayatollah’s hobby project is for peaceful energy. And Iran’s response? Basically thanks but no thanks.
0:17
continues
ARTICLE
Yesterday a Nuke-Missile Sub; Today, the Plane to Order it to LAUNCH
Hal Turner World May 11, 2026
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/yesterday-a-nuke-missile-sub-today-the-plane-to-order-it-to-launch?catid=17&Itemid=101
Yesterday, this website reported that the United States surfaced an Ohio-class Submarine off the coast of Gibraltar, as it headed from the Atlantic Ocean into the Mediterranean Sea. (Story Here) Today, things got worse.
Today, the Pentagon confirmed — Ohio-class submarine arrived in Gibraltar — a rare public disclosure because only four of those Submarines carry Tomahawk Cruise Missiles; the rest carry Trident II NUCLEAR Missiles.
The Submarine in Gibraltar, the USS Alaska, carries only NUCLEAR Missiles.
Today, things got worse
Worse . . . today, a U.S. Navy E-6B “Mercury” aircraft, capable of transmitting nuclear launch orders, arrived in Germany. Here is the last part of its radar flight path:
The E-6B carries the encryption and communications gear necessary to communicate with SUBMERGED submarines, and transmit authenticated Nuclear Launch Orders.
So yesterday a nuke sub arrived. Today a plane capable of ordering that sub to launch, arrived.
One may think this is a strategic message to Iran. Some may think otherwise . . .
Minutes ago, here in my home state of New Jersey, another E-6B took Off out of Joint Based Lakehurst-McGuire in central New Jersey and is now over the Atlantic, but close to the US Coastline.
MAPS [Go to the link]
So, we now have nuclear-launch-order aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea, and over the Atlantic Ocean off the US Coast.
Is this a “strategic message to Iran” or has someone else done something that WE need to be wary of, which caused us to posture like this?
**
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END QUOTES AND NOTES....READ... ARCHIVE... GO VIRAL
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Robert D. Morningstar’s Biography
Robert Morningstar is a civilian intelligence analyst, investigative journalist and psychotherapist, living in New York City.
Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.
An expert in Chinese language, history and martial arts, he is acknowledged as a Master of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan by the Hong Kong Tai Chi Masters Association and has taught at Oberlin College, and Hunter College, the City University of New York. In 1992-93, he worked in the Behavioral Science Department of The International Center for the Disabled.
Robert Morningstar is a FAA-licensed private pilot and Instrument Ground Instructor and has studied the paranormal and UFOs for over 50 years and published many research articles on the Internet, exposing government cover-up and deception applied in the JFK Assassination. His work is cited in major books on the JFK assassination, notably in Paris Flammonde’s “The Assassination of America” and “Conspiracy Science” by Prof. James Fetzer.
In 2004, Robert Morningstar presented “TMA 1: A Sign of Intelligent Life on Mars” before a peer review panel at the Min-Tech conference at Johns Hopkins University sponsored by AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics) and was a featured speaker at the historic Secret Space Program Conference-Breakaway Civilization Conference held in San Mateo,, CA, June 2015 where he exhibited Apollo mission lunar anomalies and related UFO activity that occurred throughout the Apollo Missions.
Robert has written extensively on UFOs & theparanormal, as well as NASA’s use of “Disinformation Technology” to suppress evidence of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth, the Moon and of Life on Mars.
Robert is currently the Publisher & Editor of The UFO Spotlight & UFODigest, which expose the real nature and menace of the UFO phenomenon, its cover-up and threat to our constitutional liberties.
Robert has been heard regularly on many national and international radio programs, including Coast-to-Coast AM, Far Out Radio, The Other Side of News, The Martian Revelation, Dr. J Radio Live in L.A. and Skywatchers Radio. Robert is currently the host of hs own radio programs on Revolution Radio..
Robert Morningstar has been listed in Who’s Who In America, Who’s Who In Who in Business & Industry (1992) and In Science & Technology (1993).
Robert was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who 2020 Albert Neill Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and career as a Civilian Intelligence Analyst.
*******
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Robert, this article you posted is a paid promotion for the company that is selling stocks, etc. It is one of those videos that goes on forever (I stopped watching at 30 mins) repeating the same idea over and over again without getting to the punch line. In this case, the punch line is "buy mining stocks" (from our company). If this is the "wealth creation" that Trump is going to provide, it leaves out the 99% because we don't have money to invest in anything right now. People are having trouble covering their basic expenses, and it will only get worse. Whatever Trump is going to announce probably has more to do with how much money HE will be making on the financial transition ... if that is actually going to finally happen. Please don't post this kind of material, it is insulting and click-bait. "America will generate enough wealth to give $300K to every American?" BULLSHIT. One would need to invest THEIR OWN MONEY TO EARN A $300K RETURN. I will eat my words as soon as my $300K is deposited into my account from the US Treasury!