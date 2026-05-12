On Tue, May 12, 2026 at 9:07 AM R.E. Sutherland <

Under Fair Use Act

SENT for Education, Edification, and Information Purposes

1992 - Certificate of Completion for “Teaching Nuclear Topics”

Book is available from Amazon and Books A Million

Author: American and Russian ALLIANCE of 1858

2004 - Libertarian candidate for SC US Senate

1998 - GOP Primary candidate for SC State Supt. of Education

A majority of people are like

They are kept in the dark (lack information).

They live on rotted logs (poverty due to the government).

They are harvested for lunch by those who control the farm (globalists).

They never think ...nor understand ....nor attempt to change ....their destiny.