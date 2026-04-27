MJ-13 Reveals

Where is Magonia ?

A Historic OnLine UFO Webinar

with Robert D. Morningstar

Speaking On “Full UFO Alien Disclosure”

See Actual Photographs

of

The Roswell Alien Bodies,

An Alien Abduction in Progress

&

The Tall Whites

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On May 1st, 2026, Robert Morningstar (RDM) made history by releasing the first authentic color photos of Grey Alien bodies recovered by the US Army Air Force in Roswell, NM in July of 1947.

On May 1st, 2026, Dr. John Brandenburg and RDM confirmed the authenticty of the photos by identifying the shoulder patch on the US Army soldier’s uniform shown in the Roswell Alien photo as that of the 509th Bomb Group stationed at Walker AFB, Roswell, NM in July of 1947.

Two (2) more MJ-13 Full UFO Disclosure Webinars are scheduled for Thursday May 7th and Friday, May. 8th, 2026.

Important Notice:

RDM will be on Coast to Coast AM

with George Noory

Robert Morningstar will appear tonight Sunday, May 3rd on Coast-to- Coast AM with George Noory at 10 pm Pacific (which is1 a.m. Eastern, Monday, May 4th, 2026 on the East Coast).

About the show

Joining George Noory for the First Half, UFO investigator Robert Morningstar discusses MJ-12, Project Blue Book files, and what he claims are color photos of EBEs (Extraterrestrial Biological Entities) recovered from the Roswell Crash. He shares his perspective on UFOs and an alleged alien presence on Earth from ancient times to today.

Register Today for the Next

MJ-13 UFO Disclosue Seminar

To register, read the details below.



On February 19th, 2026, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order directing all US Governent agencies, departments and military services to release all UFO related documents.

The President’s Executive Order has freed and authorized Robert Morningstar to speak freely and openly on his extensive knowledge and backgound in UFO iresearch and his investigaton of The Alien Presenc e on Planet Earth from ancient times to the present era.

JD Vance Says He Thinks UFOs Are ‘Demons,’ Not Aliens, He Admits to Obsessing Over Them

“I think they’re demons anyway, but that’s a longer discussion,” the vice president said in a new interview, citing his Christian faith - an article By Bailey Richards

→ J.D. vance Says "UFOs Are Demons"

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In response to Vice President J.D. Vance’s assertion that UFOs and Extraterrestrials are “demons,” Robert D. Morningstar, publisher of UFO Digest and The Morningstar Report will be hosting an Online UFO ZOOM Seminar on:

Thursday, May 7th & Friday May 8th, 2026 From 9 p.m to 11p.m. Eastern

Robert D. Morningstar will be discussing:

UFOs & The Alien Presence on Earth

from Ancient Times to the Present.

“A ny sufficiently advanced civilization would be indistinguishable to us from magic.”

— Arthur C. Clark

UFOs & the Beginnings of Civilization

The MJ-12 1947 Einstein-Oppenheimer Letter

Regarding Flying Saucers & The Return of ”The Elohim”

MJ-12 Documents & Different Types of EBEs (Extraterrestrial Biological Entities)

From Tall Grays & Tall Whites to TMEs

( TransMorphic Entities)

Robert will be reading directly from authentic MJ-12 and Project Blue Book UFO Files, as well as showing for the first time, authentic color photos of the bodies of EBEs ( Extraterrestrial Biological Entities ) recovered from the Roswell UFO Crash sites.

Morningstar will also be screening, an authentic movie film taken of a UFO Flying Saucer landing and alien excursion that took place in a field in West Germany during the early 1950s.

Where is Magonia?

UFOs: Portals to The Paranormal

This webinar with UFO researcher Robert Morningstar will explore the history and legends of UFOs, Alien Contact related to biblical eventsand & medieval witchcraft.

This program will include films and photos of the paranormal world of an occult nature centered on the relationship of UFOs and occult traditions, such as:

Interactions with angels, demons, elves, leprechauns, Jinns and medieval magic as instances of Alien ET-Human contact dating back to pre-history and specifically since the Middle Ages.

TransMorphic Entities

Opening Interdimensional Portals

Die Schwarze Sonne

The Portal of the Black Sun

Robert Morningstar will screen scenes from the 1920’s silent film classic “Haxan,” as well as, describe the origins of classic horror legends and stories such as Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and “Vampyre” by Dr. John Polidori as instances of contacts between humans and malific aliens.

We will explore contact with TransMorphic Entities (TMEs) described in MJ-12 Documents as interdimensional extraterrestrials composed of “pure mind energy” like those described by C.S. Lewis in his Trilogy called “Perilandra” and in oficial in MJ-12 documents dating back to 1948.

C.S. Lewis distinguished angelic “Good Aliens” and demonic “Bad aliens”by designating them “Eldils” and “Maleldils” (aka “Bad Eldils” symbolic of The Watchers or Fallen Angels )

I’m going to be speaking with Full Disclosure regarding

US Governemt cover-ups of UFOs, the Alien presnce, Solomonic Magic, & the legend of”Magonia” recordedin annals of medieval witchcraft

Robert Morningstar will discuss how UFO phenomena and “contact with aliens“ intersects with legends of ghosts, fairies, kobolds , leprechauns, and demonic possession, for example, the relationship between magicians like the Thule & Vril Society in Germany, Jack Parsons & Aleister Crowley, aerospace research in America and modern day “Men in Black.”

Register Today

Registration details are given below.

Please share this message with your email lists.

Join with UFO expert, Robert Morningstar in this historic Online Webinar to discuss UFGOs and find out..

“ Where is Magonia?”

And how do you get there?

More mportantly, how can you get back?

"Passport to Magonia" is a book by Jacques Vallée that explores the connections between UFO sightings, folklore, and various unexplained phenomena.

It presents numerous accounts of strange visitations and suggests that these experiences may relate to historical myths and cultural beliefs.

Explore the paranormal world of UFOs, Aliens, Magic (MAJIC) & Medieval Witchcraft.

The MJ-12 acronym”MAJIC” stands for ”Material Assessment Joint Intelligence Committee.” Learn more about the Einstein-Oppenheimer Letter, MJ-12 Committee & Project BlueBook:

Dates:

Friday, May 7th & Thursday, May 8th, 2026

Start Time:

9 p.m. to 11 pm Eastern

8 pm Central / 7 pm Mountain 6 pm Pacific

with “Q & A” from 11 pm to Midnight Eastern

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This program will include films and photos of the occult and paranormal world of UFOs & alien interaction.with humans, centered on the relationship of UFOs to religions, the occult and magical traditions since the Middle Ages.

Robert Morningstar will describe his own interactions with ETs, angels, demons and discuss Icelandic elves, Irish leprechauns, Islamic Jinns and medieval magic as instances and episodes of Alien ET-Human contact dating back to prehistory, cited in the Book of Enoch & The Dead Sea Scrolls.

Robert Morningstar Encountered 9 Praying Mantids on April 28th, 1997

Robert Morningstar will discuss how The Christ Light confers Divine Protection and how UFO phenomena, “contact with aliens“ intersects with Solomonic magical rituals and legends of witches, fairies, Kobolds, black magic and demonic possession, for example:

“Black Projects”

The Military Industrial Complex and modern day “Men in Black.”

The relationship between black magicians like Aleister Crowly & Jack Parsons, foudner of JPL who (like the German Vril Society ) ‘channeled’ in aerospace technology and who knew that …

“A ny sufficiently advanced civilization would be indistinguishable to us from magic.”

— Arthur C. Clark

Register Today

Dates:

April 30th, May 1st, May 7th, May 8th, 2026

Start Time:

9 p.m. to 11 pm Eastern

with “Q & A” from 11 pm to Midnight Eastern

8 pm Central / 7 pm Mountain 6 pm Pacific

To Register for This Zoom Seminar:

Choose a Date & Submit your registration fee.

Notify MJ-13 by email of your payment

Registration Fee: $20 Payable via Pay Pal

to Robert D Morningstar

Locate the PayPal account

Via Email @ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Or to Register & Pay by check

Call 212-496-1472

For a call back, Leave a message citing

“The Magonia UFO Webinar”

An MJ-13 Zoom Link for the seminar will be sent to you by email when your payment is received.

You Do Not Need a Zoom account to attend.

The Age of Official UFO Disclosure is NOW!

Robert D. Morningstar

MJ-13

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Robert D. Morningstar’s Biography

Robert Morningstar is a civilian intelligence analyst, investigative journalist and psychotherapist, living in New York City.

Robert is a specialist in photo interpretation, geometric analysis and computer imaging. Robert Morningstar is a graduate of Power Memorial Academy and was a New York State Regents Scholar (1967-72) at Fordham University where he received a degree in psychology. While at Fordham University, in 1969, Robert participated as a research fellow in a US Navy-sponsored program to develop Artificial Intelligence.

An expert in Chinese language, history and martial arts, he is acknowledged as a Master of Yang Family Tai Chi Ch’uan by the Hong Kong Tai Chi Masters Association and has taught at Oberlin College, and Hunter College, the City University of New York. In 1992-93, he worked in the Behavioral Science Department of The International Center for the Disabled.

Robert Morningstar is a FAA-licensed private pilot and Instrument Ground Instructor and has studied the paranormal and UFOs for over 50 years and published many research articles on the Internet, exposing government cover-up and deception applied in the JFK Assassination. His work is cited in major books on the JFK assassination, notably in Paris Flammonde’s “The Assassination of America” and “Conspiracy Science” by Prof. James Fetzer.

In 2004, Robert Morningstar presented “ TMA 1: A Sign of Intelligent Life on Mars ” before a peer review panel at the Min-Tech conference at Johns Hopkins University sponsored by AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics) and was a featured speaker at the historic Secret Space Program Conference-Breakaway Civilization Conference held in San Mateo,, CA, June 2015 where he exhibited Apollo mission lunar anomalies and related UFO activity that occurred throughout the Apollo Missions.

Robert has written extensively on UFOs & theparanormal, as well as NASA’s use of “Disinformation Technology” to suppress evidence of an extraterrestrial presence on Earth, the Moon and of Life on Mars.

Robert is currently the Publisher & Editor of The UFO Spotlight & UFODigest, which expose the real nature and menace of the UFO phenomenon, its cover-up and threat to our constitutional liberties.

Robert has been heard regularly on many national and international radio programs, including Coast-to-Coast AM, Far Out Radio, The Other Side of News, The Martian Revelation, Dr. J Radio Live in L.A. and Skywatchers Radio. Robert is currently the host of hs own radio programs on Revolution Radio..

Robert Morningstar has been listed in Who’s Who In America, Who’s Who In Who in Business & Industry (1992) and In Science & Technology (1993).

Robert was the recipient of the Marquis Who’s Who 2020 Albert Neill Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and career as a Civilian Intelligence Analyst.

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Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) as a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

I have tried to maintin The Morningstar Report as a free publiction since its inception, However, I DO need your financial support to keep us webcasting, broadcasting news on radio and publishing TMR.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

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Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

******

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

MyTuner-A / MyTuner-B

pls-file-studio-a / pls-file-studio-b

Phone Call to Listen Studio-A

1-518-737-0185 or 1-518-906-1839

Phone Call to Listen Studio-B

1-716-748-0112 or 1-518-906-1859

The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday in video on Homenetwork TV

→ Home Network TV (Link)

, as well as Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM

-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.



