An Open Letter To President Vladimir Putin: We Are Praying for PEACE for US & Russia

Открытое письмо президенту Владимиру Путину: Мы молимся о МИРЕ для США и России

By Jim Scott With Robert D.Morningstar

(©. 2025-2026, Jim Scott & Robert D. Morningstar - All Rights Reserved).

Джим Скотт совместно с Робертом Д. Морнингстаром

To: Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

From: Jim Scott & Robert D. Morningstar

Кому: Владимир Путин, Президент Российской Федерации От: Джим Скотт и Роберт Д. Морнингстар

December 25th, 2025

We wish you a Merry Christmas, President Putin!

God in heaven inspired me to write to you today, Christmas Day 2025 to say:

I pray that our Almighty God and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven brings peace and security to the great people of Russia.

25 декабря 2015

года Желаем вам счастливого Рождества, президент Путин! Бог на небесах вдохновил меня написать вам сегодня, в Рождество 2025 года, чтобы сказать: Молюсь, чтобы наш Всемогущий Бог и Спаситель Иисус Христос на небесах принес мир и безопасность великому народу России.

I am writing to you to ask for your help because you know that “together we are strong” . To solve our problem, I am calling for “the people of the world to unite” in the most just cause for Peace on Earth and good will to Man!

Я пишу вам, чтобы попросить вашей помощи, потому что вы знаете, что «вместе мы сильны». Чтобы решить нашу проблему, я призываю «людей мира объединиться» ради самой справедливой цели мира на Земле и доброй воли к человечеству!

I request that you share this email with The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with United States Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) and with United States Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

Я прошу вас поделиться этим письмом с президентом США Дональдом Дж. Трампом, с конгрессвумен США Нэнси Мейс (республиканка из Южной Каролины) и с конгрессвумен США Анной Паулиной Луна (республиканка, Флорида).

Mrs. Luna is conducting an investigation to reveal the truth about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Миссис Луна проводит расследование, чтобы раскрыть правду об убийстве президента Джона Ф. Кеннеди в 1963 году.

My efforts to share the truth with President Trump and the JFK Assassination Investigation in the US Congress Oversight Committee have faltered, but perhaps you can share the Truth in the documentation herein with these Americans in Leadership and with the people of the world.

The Truth needs to be revealed because our planet, virtually all of humanity, has become corrupted by a global “Deep State Cabal”. I want to arrange for the live testimony of James Files, James Manning, and myself before the US Congress Oversight Committee as soon as possible and most importantly, before James Files passes away.

James Files, the self-avowed assassin of President Kennedy has confessed, and is suffering from COPD and bedridden from a stroke he suffered nearly two years ago.

The Congress needs to interview James Files, James Manning and me soon.

I attempted to reopen the JFK Assassination case when I was a State Trooper.

I disagree with the official US government story (aka The Warren Commision Report ) regarding how President Kennedy was killed and who did it .

My investigation is based on facts (the truth) from the man who pulled the trigger on the grassy knoll in Dallas’s Dealey Plaza and fired the final headshot that killed President Kennedy. This true story is based on facts told directly to me by the CIA mercenary soldier named James Earl Files,supported by the eyewitness testimony of Mr. Robert Clayton Buick.

Both of these men are still alive: James Files is 84 and Robert Buick is 94. This story has been suppressed by “someone”in the US government (we know who) following the CIA’s disinformation motto:

“Deny Everything, Admit Nothing, Make Counter Accusations.”

Please watch these videos made by Dutch filmmaker, Wim Daankbar, which have been translated into Russian.

*******

In reference to the interview video shared during Congresswoman Luna’s JFK Investigation, it is blatantly obvious to many investigators that JFK suffered a throat wound from a bullet fired from the front, fired from the left side of the triple underpass near the bushes by the railroad tracks.

More evidence...obviously two shots were fired, possibly by two different shooters, because there was indeed a bullet hole in the windshield that was photographed and analyzed by the Ford windshield office manager George Whitaker at the Ford Plant in Dearborn, Michigan after the US Secret Service flew the Lincoln limo there for the evidence to be destroyed.

The first shot hit the windshield of the limo near the rearview mirror and the other shot hit President Kennedy low in the throat.

At that instant, James William “ Ike “ Altgens took his most famous photograph (attached below). According to direct testimony from Chicago Mafia Boss, Johnny Roselli, to Robert Clayton Buick, both shots were fired by Chicago Hitman Marshall Caifano.

I know both James Files and Bruce Brychek disagree with this account; however, I mention it because Robert told me this and I know Robert believes it to be a fact making it worth mentioning. It actually makes sense to me due to the physical evidence.

Maybe someone else fired the shots from the front, not Marshall, and Marshall may have supervised that shooter. I know Marshall was there and I am confident from eyewitness testimony by Police Officers and a Doctor who knew firearms forensics; as well as, the man who ran the windshield shop at Ford all confirmed there was a bullet hole in the windshield from the front. This frontal shot refutes the Warren Commission Report.

Upon being shot in the throat, JFK immediately began to suffocate from the throat shot’s damage done to his larynx.

Upon being struck in the throat, JFK raised both hands to his throat which exposed his Cartier wristwatch from his sleeve. Chicago hitman, Charles Nicoletti,, firing from the open window under the fire escape just below where a spotter was seated on the second floor on the DalTex building hit JFK twice, once in the back below the collar and then once in the head.

Acting as a back-up shooter for Charles Nicoletti, James Earl Sutton (aka “Files”) fired the final “kill shot” from the grassy knoll from behind the picket fence in Dealey Plaza. James Files’ shot struck JFK in the right temple with a mercury-filled bullet custom loaded by the Chicago Mafia armorer George “Wolfman” Collora. James killed JFK with a single shot from his CIA-issued Remington XP-100 chambered in .221 Remington Fireball that he was given by CIA Officer David Atlee Phillips.

At that instant at approximately 12:30 post meridian on Friday, 22 November 1963, JFK was stone dead. The announcement of JFK’s death at approximately 1:00 post meridian was merely a forensic protocol formality.

The impact of the mercury-filled bullet splattered mercury in a large spray pattern, droplets of mercury were discovered on JFK’s Cartier wristwatch years later. A book entitled “The Inheritance” confirms that mercury was found on JFK’s Cartier watch many years later...that’s a fact.

Lastly, I do not believe it is possible for a droplet of mercury to make two 90-degree turns inside tissue and exit JFK’s throat. Just like the magic bullet theory, the thick liquid mercury did not meander down JFK’s neck making two 90-degree turns and then exit intact like a solid bullet making a round exit hole...it did not happen like that...that’s impossible. JFK’s throat wound screams as physical evidence that it was indeed an entrance wound from a “bullet” fired obviously from the left front.

I understand, but I believe there were other shooters involved that he was unaware of. for example, back-ups to the Chicago team, if you will.

Perhapsit was the Corsicans that get so much attention.

The CIA Plan to assassinate President Kennedy was named Operation ZIPPER . I have attached part of the Operation ZIPPER document exposed by CIA Deputy Director Robert Trumbull Crowley after his death via a writer using the name Gregory Douglas in the book entitled “REGICIDE”.

The CIA Operation ZIPPER document is Appendix A in the book entitled “REGICIDE” and it is also exposed in detail in Jim Manning’s book entitled “Patriotism Unhinged” and his many YouTube.com Channel Videos under the same name “Patriotism Unhinged” .

On 18 July 2025, the anniversary of the Chappaquiddick murder of Mary Jo Kopechne, James Files gave Jim Manning a “deathbed confession” of sorts (James is still alive as of today, Christmas, 25 December 2025).

James admitted that he was involved in many of the CIA Operations that he has not previously revealed. These CIA Operations included involvement in or knowledge of the murder of Marilyn Monroe, the murder of MLK Jr, the murder of RFK, the capture and execution of Che’ Guevara in Bolivia, the murder of CIA pilot David Ferrie, the CIA Coup and Death Squads in Chile, Death Squads in El Salvador, the murder of a Soviet Union KGB Colonel who was assaulting prostitutes in Washington, DC, the Embassy Row Bombing that assassinated Orlando Letelier, the bombing of the Cuban Flight 455, the Blue Train Massacre in South Africa, the murder of Mary Jo Kopechne at Chappaquiddick, etcetera.

James Files is a real Black Ops CIA Mercenary Assassin...most of the JFK Assassination story with enough factual information to solve the mystery of the KFK Assassination in court is contained in the book entitled “Primary Target: JFK” .

Watch thevideo series “Patriotism Unhinged” on YouTube.com...it’s all there.

https://www.youtube.com/@patriotismunhinged

Below is a link to James Files’ Deathbed Confession:

Click here → https://rumble.com/v4w7x1e-i-killed-jfk-blood-money-episode-240.html

*******

Therefore, We respectfully request that the INFORMATION and DOCUMENTATION herein presented be PASSED ON through your offices to President Donald J. Trump and United States Representatives Nancy Mace & Ana Paolina Luna.

Поэтому мы с уважением просим, чтобы представленная здесь ИНФОРМАЦИЯ и ДОКУМЕНТАЦИЯ были ПЕРЕДАНЫ через ваши офисы президенту Дональду Дж. Трампу и представителям США Нэнси Мейс и Ане Паолине Луна.

The CIA/Deep State Plan to Assassinate President John F. Kennedy was c odenamed:

OPERATION ZIPPER

План ЦРУ/Глубинного государства по убийству президента Джона Ф. Кеннеди получил кодовое название:

ОПЕРАЦИЯ ЗИППЕР

Only Truth Can Save The World … HUMANITY NEEDS TO KNOW THE TRUTH

Только правда может спасти мир...

ЧЕЛОВЕЧЕСТВО ДОЛЖНО ЗНАТЬ ПРАВДУ

“You will know the Truth and the Truth shall set you Free.”

JOHN 8:32

«Ты узнаешь Истину, и Истина освободит тебя.»

ИОАННА 8:32

*******

Signed,

Jim Scott

Graduate,The Citadel - Class of 1980

Email: → Jim Scott <junglejim.area51@gmail.com>

Capt. Jim Scott - Iraq 1991

Click here → https://rumble.com/v4w7x1e-i-killed-jfk-blood-money-episode-240.html

*******

Signed,

Robert D. Morningstar

Publisher/Editor, TMR

December 25th, 2025

*******

An Open Letter to President Vladimir Putin was composed by Jim Scott with Robert Morningtar for this special editon of TMR on Christmas Day 2025 in their quest to promote world peace with Russia and to achieve “Justice For JFK.”

Открытое письмо президенту Владимиру Путину было написано Джимом Скоттом вместе с Робертом Морнингтаром для этого специального редактирования TMR в Рождество 2025 года в их стремлении продвигать мир во всём мире с Россией и добиваться «Справедливости для Кеннеди».

Let it be noted that Jim Scott & Robert Morningstar are solely resposible for its contents.

Следует отметить, что Джим Скотт и Роберт Морнингстар несут исключительную ответственность за содержание.

(©. 2025-2026, Jim Scott & Robert D. Morningstar - All Rights Reserved).

*******

With Many Thanks to Jim Scott, Wim Dankbar, James Manning, Bruce Brychek and James Files for their many contributions to this issue of The Morningstar Report.

Огромная благодарность Джиму Скотту, Виму Данкбару, Джеймсу Мэннингу, Брюсу Брайчеку и Джеймсу Файлсу за их многочисленные вклады в этот выпуск The Morningstar Report.

******

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

However, we DO need your financial support to keep us broadcasting and publishing.

Please contribute by making a tax-deductible donation via Global Peace Media by clicking the link below

Click this link to donate through → Global Peace Media

You can also make a one-time (or recurring) contribution via PayPal, made to:

Robert D. Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

Email:→ robert.morningstar@gmail.com

Thank you for subscribing to The Morningstar Report

RDM

******

Tune in to hear The Morningstar Radio Report LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sunday at 3 pm Eastern on Studio A and on Mondays at 10 pm Eastern on Studio B.

@ → https://Revolution.Radio

or Click one of the links below:

Alternative Ways to Listen

Studio A Voscast - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B Voscast - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

Studio A ZenoFm - Sunday’s at 3 - 5 pm Eastern

Studio B ZenoFm - Mondays 10 pm -Midnight Eastern

MyTuner-A / MyTuner-B

pls-file-studio-a / pls-file-studio-b

Phone Call to Listen Studio-A

1-518-737-0185 or 1-518-906-1839

Phone Call to Listen Studio-B

1-716-748-0112 or 1-518-906-1859

The Morningstar Report is broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern every Monday thru Friday in video on Homenetwork TV

→ Home Network TV (Link)

, as well as Chicago’s WBOU 106.9 FM

-> Subscribe to Homenetwork TV Webpage - Register

Wishing a Golden Age to all our readers, contributors, patrons and supporters.

*******