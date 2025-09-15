An invitation to the Grand Opening of Prism Picture's Newest Film: Déjà Vu: The Conundrum of Cassie
Cybela Clare's film will open on Friday September 19, 2025 @ 6:30 p.m. at the Cinema Village Theater
Scan the QR code on the poster below to reserve tickets.
If you cannot join us for the opening, Deja Vu: The Conundrum of Cassie will run from Friday, September 19th through Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025.
We hope to see you at the opening on September 19th at Cinema Village.
To View the trailer on YouTube, click the video frame below:
Wishing warm regards to all,
Robert D. Morningstar
RDM- Publisher/Editor of TMR
For Immediate Release
Contact: Nicole Muj nicolekultura@gmail.com
Déjà Vu: The Conundrum of Cassie—Cybela Clare’s New Comedy-Thriller To Premiere at Cinema Village, NYC on September 19th
New York, NY,
Prism Pictures is pleased to announce the World Premiere of Déjà Vu: The Conundrum of Cassie, the campy new comedy/ thriller by award-winning filmmaker and actress Cybela Clare. Déjà Vu: The Conundrum of Cassie will debut on September 19th at NY's legendary Cinema Village located at 22 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003.
Trailer:
In the film, Cassie Cole, a true crime blogger and a “Dolly Parton Wannabe” is an eccentric Southern Belle living with her pet parrot Rainbow (BabyRainbow) in New York City.
Intrigued by the many unsolved murders surrounding her, Cassie becomes an inadvertent witness.
When Rainbow is kidnapped by the Russian Mob, Cassie seeks help from a skeptical detective who had not previously believed her stories, but now knows he must solve her conundrum before she becomes the next victim.
“Cassie’s got her secrets, her sparkles, and of course her parrot—and now she’s ready for her close‑up at Cinema Village. I can’t wait for audiences to laugh, gasp, and maybe even get a little déjà vu of their own,” comments Cybela.
Cybela Clare is an award-winning director/producer/writer/actress, known for her popular series ETs Among Us, and feature films Birds Eye View and Animal Magnetism. Cybela's films and series can be seen in 183 countries on Amazon Prime Video, Gaia, and 44 other streaming networks worldwide.
Fluent in six languages, she is an Ivy League graduate and former Drama Tutor at Harvard University.
A proud member of the Explorers Club, Cybela has traveled the world documenting international wildlife rescues, as incorporated in several of her films.
Credits: Déjà Vu: The Conundrum of Cassie
Director/Writer: Cybela Clare
Starring: Cybela Clare, Herbert Gould, Johnny Zito, Erin T. Allen, Ego Mikitas, Lazar Karov, Margo Goldstein, and BabyRainbow
Head of Production: Micheal Slack
Cinematographer: Alexander Krutenkov
Producers: Cybela Clare, Michael Slack, Prism Pictures
Associate Producer: Lawrence Oliver Cherry
IMDB Link: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt28760475/
Tickets available now: Cinema Village Movie Showtimes & Tickets | New York | Fandango
