The Morningstar Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
God’s Path -Road Less Taken's avatar
God’s Path -Road Less Taken
Sep 9

Well the shot wasn’t from in front of the president🤡🌎 Anyone who’s had exposure to weapons fire knows that the splatter was either manually planted or the shot was from the rear. Have a nice day folks! Don’t forget to turn that TV off🤣 🎪 🎥 🍿

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
Aug 11

Is it not more important to make it impossible to find a place for a sniper to do his work than to argue after it is done who did it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robert Morningstar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture