America Dodged a Bullet on July 13th, 2024, but We, the People , Still Don't Know Who Really Shot President Trump?

By Robert D. Morningstar

(Copyright 2024,RDM-All Rights Reerved)

Truly, America Dodged a Bullet on July 13th, 2024

But “What Now?”

It has now been mor thana year since the attempt to take the life of President Trump failed. However, We, the People, still don't really know "Who Shot President Trump?"

Photo enhancement (upper right) of bullet trail left by shot passing by the head of President Trump (by TMR editor, Robert D. Morningstar)

Who Really Shot Pre Trump?

Was it Crooks ? … Or Was It Yearick ?

First, let’s review this dire event as we see it now, 3 weeks later.

New Information…

During the last year since the last 2 passes of the Angel of Death over the head of Donald Trump, certain information has been eking out of government sources slowly, from whistleblowers to investigators to neighbors, many details coming out reveal intriguing indications of a “Hidden Hand,” i.e., co-conspirators who were involved in staging a multiple gun attack on Donald Trump.

Acoustic analysis of the gunshots, their sounds, their timing and their erratic sequences prove beyonddoubt that there were at least 3 guns (of different calibers) firing on the scene.

Overhead Vew Photo of the Trump Rally Shooting Site in Butler, PA.

Investigative journalist and Revolution Radio host Robert Morningstar interviews former Secret Service agent John Carman regarding the latest details of the failed attempt on President Trump’s life on the day after the shootings, July 14th, 2024.

Why The Attempted Trump Assassination Failed - Part 2 Robert Morningstar & John Carman - July 21st 2024

Click the link below to hear this remarkable discussion:

→ Why The Attempted Trump Assassination Failed Part 2

LEAKED POLICE EMAIL TEXTS

Deciphering the ESU-Secret Service Email - Text

On July 13th, 2024, The Secret Service was working in concert with the Butler County ESU (Emrgency Services Unit).

Last week, a certain number of Police-Secret Service text messages were leaked to the public by whistleblowers in the Butler County Police ESU.

There are many cryptic statements in the ESU-SS text messages, the significance of which few journalists are discussing.

What Did Secret Service Sniper Team member mean when he texed (90 minutes before the shooting) he Texted:

“Kid learning around building we are in." ?

https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1817767565621608716

What???

The following text messages were exchanged between Police and Secret Service discussing “The Shooter”

I refrain from calling the assailant “Crooks” due to a great degree of uncertainty I have and the distinct possibility that the shooter could actually be named “Yearick” as in “Maxwell Yearick.”

These recently leaked email texts between Butler County Police ESU & Secret Service personnel, as well as, police body cam video reveal servere lapses in security and some very strange language employed in describing and discussing “the shooter.”

“Someone followed our lead and snuck in and parked by our cars. Just so you know.”

Next is another interesting statement:

“I’m just letting you know because you see my rifle and put it in my car ... So he knows you guys are up there he’s sitting to the direct right on a picnic table about 50 yards from the exit.”

And then, there’s this very weird message:

“Kid learning around building we are in AGR believe it is. I did see him with a range finder looking toward the stage. FYI if you wanna notify the SS snipers to look out. I lost sight of him Also a bike with a backpack sitting next to it in rear of building that was not seen earlier.”

Let’s dissect and then rejoin the statements cited above ( Italics mine):

“Someone followed our lead and snuck in … he’s sitting to the direct right on a picnic table about 50 yards from the exit.

Kid learning around building we are in AGR … I did see him with a range finder looking toward the stage.”

The messages above were sent and many more warnings were given directly, loudly and vocally, to The Secret Service by onlookers (now called witnesses ) in the surrounding audience who were calling out the shooter, shouting and motioning to and gesticulating at The Secret Service who stood watching.

Hoever, Nothing was Done!

Such severe lapses and the willful ignorance exhibited in this instance alone calls out in me a sense of deep suspicion.

Compounded by many other instances, these “severe lapses” were so severe and egregious that one must really wonder whether or not they were actually intentional.

July 22nd, 2024

After stonewalling a Congressional Committee for nearly 5 hours and methodically refusing to resign (haughtily claiming that she was “the best person suited for the job”) , Kimberly Cheatle finally resigned as Director of the Secret Service on the following day.

Below is a link to the entire Congressional inquiry with Kimberly Cheatle regarding the failed assassination attack on President Trump.

Kimberly Cheatle resigned as Director of the Secret Service on July 23rd, 2024

Let’s investigate Who Really Shot Donald Trump?

Actually, I suspect that few people really want to know the Truth for it is frightening to face the reality that such evil exists,

Furthermroe, certain knowledge brings concommitant responsibility, which few people care to accept. If you’re one of those people who are afraid of The Ugly Truth or of “Knowing too much,” you should Stop reading right here.

What did that policeman mean by "Kid learning around building we are in? (Italics mine - ed.).

Did the ESU policman mean that he saw a kid ”learning (about)” the buidling. or did he make a typo and mean to type “leaning around the building”?

For some reson, to my mind, the former (learning) logically makes more sense to me than the latter (leaning) arond the building.

Shown in the photo below are the 2 supects and the “dead shooter.”

Was The Shooter a Blond or a Brunette?

The same ESU officer texted 2 pictures showing Thomas Matthew Crooks sporting long blond hair a full 90 minutes before the attack. Howevr the photo that was leaked by the Secret Service on the following day, July14th, stands starkly at odds with the blond-haired image of Crooks in the ESU police photo.

If Thomas Crooks had "blond hair" (90 minutes before the attack) and he corpse shown in the photo has black-hair, then the "black-haired" corpse, which is purported to be Crooks' deceased body cannot not really be the body of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The photo shown below was leaked by The Seret service on the day after the shooting, July 14th, 2024.

(With Many Thanks to former Secret Service agent John Carman).

"Once you have eliminated the impossible, whatsoever remains, however improbable, Is The Truth.

Sherlock Holmes - “The Sign of the 4 “

So?? Given the foregoing evidence: What’s the solution? There can only be one conclusion:

The assassination planners are “playing it by the book" ... What book?

Ye Olde Book of Successful Staged Assassinations, which often involves the use of Doppelganger, a German term for “Body Doubles.”

DOPPELGANGERS - On the Utility of DOUBLES in Assassinations

As in the successful JFK Assassination, in which the executive agency utilized the JFK-Tippit Brain & Body Swap to get away with a murder most foul in1963, the bodies of blond-haired Thomas Crooks and black-haired Maxwell Yearick could well have been swapped.

This is why I've been saying on my radio show:

We're back in 1963!

Was the shooter ”a blond”? ,,,

Or was he “a brunette”?

About a year ago, I asked a friend to take the grusome photo of the dead shooter shown above and use Photoshop to remove the blood from his face to facilitate identification. Although he could not do it, someone else did.

I ask the reader to be the judge for himself or herself. What are you going to believe, official govrnement lies and deception or your own eyes?

4 Things the US Government Doesn’t Want you to know About the Shooter

Thoms Matthew Crooks appeared in a TV commercial videoed in his Bethel high school that was sponsored by the Black Rock Corporation.

https://www.nytimes.com › 2024 › 07 › 14 › us › politics › blackrock-ad-trump-shooting-suspect.html

Jul 14, 2024The authorities have not yet determined a motive.

BlackRock confirmed in a statement on Sunday that its advertisement included images of Mr. Crooks . " In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher ...

On July 24th, 2024: Photo above was posted on X (formerly Twitter)

“Letter of the Week” to TMR Editor (RDM):

From: JB

Date: Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 1:27 PM

Subject: NO BODY...

To: M

Well, Robert,

If anyone is familiar with this topic...it would be you!

Nobody, Anybody, What body, WHOSE body ??

And this thing stinks!! Was it Crooks or Yearkin, or any body at all?

Pennsylvania is one nasty place! God Bless the Amish for as long as they are allowed to exist there!

This is one murky coverup!

~JB

NO BODY examined for nearly 24 hours!

Butler and Allegheny Country Coroners were refused access to the body for almost 24 hours.

Butler County Coroner Refuses to Release "The Shooter's" Autopsy Report

Was It Crooks or Yearkin?

Tue, Aug 6, 3:35 PM (3 days ago)

The body of "The Shooter" was laid out on the roof for almost 12 hours before a coroner was allowed to see it.

Then it was shipped to Allegheny County where the autopsy was performed by the Allegheny County Coroner.

However, journalists and the press in general were denied access to the autopsy photos and the official autopsy report "because Butler County paid fo it."

10 Days later, Former FBI Diector Christopher Ray without any legal authority ordered the body to be cremated with no announcement and without allowing any other pathologist or even U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) to view the body!

In fact, it was Congressman Higgins who discovered the mysterious circumstances surrounding the FBI’s secret cremation of the shooter’s body and made it public knowledge in congress after journeying on his own initiative to Butler, PAto conduct an independent investigation.

Important questions remain unanswered to this day, to wit:

Why was no autopsy or independent inspection of the body allowed by Federal and Pennsylvnia State official for more than 24 hours?

Why and on what authority did Christopher Ray and the FBI seize the body (without the family’s knowledge or consent) and cremate the body in secret with NO Public Announcement whatsoever?

Reader take note:

On November 22nd, 1963, after the assassination of Presient Kennedy in Dallas,Texas, it was theSecret service that seized the president’s odand absconded with JFK’s remains, transporting his body to Washington, D.C. with no legal authority to do so because the President’s murder was offically and legally under Texas state jurisdiction.

After the Butler shootings, Why was the Secret Service Not the custodian of the body and forensic evidence when attempts to assassinate a President of the United States lies under Secret Service authority and jurisdiction?

This reporter believes that the key word in answering the last queston is to be found in the word “lies.”

Click the link below for details:

ABLECHILD: Crime Scene Compromised. Alleged Assassin’s Autopsy Missing. What’s Going On?

August 5, 2024 by Joe Hoft

→ https://joehoft.com/ablechild-crime-scene-compromised-alleged-assassins-autopsy-missing-whats-going-on/

→ ABLECHILD: Crime Scene Compromised. Alleged Assassin’s Autopsy Missing. What’s Going On? | Joe Hoft

Crime Scene Compromised. Alleged Assassin’s Autopsy Missing. What’s Going On? Republished with permission from AbleChild On August 2nd many news outlets reported that the autopsy of Thomas Matthew Crooks had been released by the Butler County Coroner’s office. The fact is that mainstream media is late to the party and the Butler County Coroner’s office released the cause and manner of death of Thomas Matthew Crooks to AbleChild nearly two weeks earlier on July 21st.

Unfortunately, what the mainstream media doesn’t understand is that the cause and manner of death is not an autopsy and, although an autopsy has already been conducted on the alleged body of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the results of that autopsy may never see the light of day.

Joe Hoft

→ joehoft.com

Acting USSS Director Rowe Lied to Congress About Sniper Placement

By M.Dowling

A letter released by Senator Chuck Grassley to Acting USSS Director Ron Rowe indicates Rowe’s testimony before Congress about the sniper placement was false. Since he is backing up Democrats, he’s allowed to lie to Congress.

What are they hiding?

Click the linkbelow to read the entire article:

→ Assist Director of The Secret Service Lied to Congress

Enlergement of Senator Grassley’s Letter

→ Enlargement of Senator Chuck Grassley's Letter

Cui Bono? … “To whose advantage ?”

Whenever assassinations have happened throughout history, this question has been asked since Roman times → “Cui bono?

So must we ask the same question now:

To whose advantage would a successful assassination of Donald Trump have been?

This is an important question, the answer to which very few journalists are seeking, inquiring or investigating.

Stay tuned to TMR for the next chapter of “America Dodged a Bullet” as we seek to find the answers to:

Who Really Shot Donald Trump?

Was the Biden Administration behind it?

Was The Secret Service involved? Is the FBI complicit?

Were NATO and Ukraine involved in trying to eliminate the greatest opponent to their War in Ukraine?

Stay tuned to TMR for The Torrent of Truth on “ The Failed Attempted Asssassination. of President Trump.”

EXTREMELY CONCERNING

Shooter's Family Just Said "Our Son Is an FBI Employee" In Shocking Revelations

Image Source : PTIFBI arrests Pakistani-American at airport

Terrorist in Texas admitted into US by FBI (He wanted to kill Trump)

For a Rumble Video report:

Click this link→ Terrorist in Texas and FBI helped him as he wanted to kill Trump

A Pakistani National flies to Iran, then flies into Texas. He is on THE TERROR WATCHLIST, he then gets interviewed by The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force & he is GRANTED ENTRY INTO AMERICA

This same man is arrested later for allegedly plotting to kill U.S. leaders

“If you’re unaware of who this is, his name is Asif Raza Merchant. He is a Pakistani national, and he recently wanted to visit the US.

Now he didn’t fly directly from Pakistan. Now first, he went to our good old friends in Tehran. He flew from Pakistan to Iran, spent 4 days there, then flew directly from Tehran to Houston. Now when he got to Houston, he ran into some trouble because Assif here is on the terrorist watch list.

So you can imagine when he showed up, there were some issues.

Luckily, Asif is a very good talker. I mean, he’d have to be because even though he was on the terrorist watch list and was interviewed by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, they decided, uh, no big deal, and gave him special permission to enter the US.

They actually gave him what’s known as special public benefit parole, which is a privilege reserved for people whose visits are so beneficial to the American people that their history doesn’t matter.

Whatever he said he was doing here must have been f**king spectacular or at least the FBI thought so. So even though Assif was on the terrorist watch list, they let him in.

He gave him special parole. Although that didn’t work out too well because yesterday, Assif was arrested. Now what do you think he was arrested for? Go ahead and pause the video and put it in the comments. Asif was arrested for plotting with Iran to Donald Trump and 35 other government officials.

Who could have seen that coming? Who could have guessed? Pakistani national who is on the terrorist watch list flies from Pakistan to Tehran, Iran, spends 4 days there, and then flies directly to the US. He is picked up, fingerprinted, and released even though he’s on the f**king terrorist watch list. Yeah.

That ain’t suspicious.”

Again he was arrested for assassination plot in United States

"They LIED about it all!" BOMBSHELL NEW FOOTAGE CONFIRMS CONSPIRACY TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP | Redacted

Written, compiled and edited by Robert D. Morningstar, Publisher/Editor of TMR

With Many Thanks to John Carman, Phil Dragoo, Robert Stanley, Joe Hoft, M. Dowling & Jerry Barre for their contributions to this article.

Robert D. Morningstar @ The Secret Space Program - Breakaway Civilization Conference in San Mateo, CA - June 7th, 2014

******