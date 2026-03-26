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Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
15h

2001 IS ONE OF THE GREATEST FILMS OF ALL TIME AS IS DR. STRANGELOVE AND SPARTACUS. KUBRICK WAS ONE OF THE GREATEST FILM DIRECTORS OF ALL TIME. THANKS FOR THAT INSIGHTFUL AND EDIFYING COMMENTARY!

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doug's avatar
doug
14h

Thank you Robert. Great films on the big screen we both remember. In my case, the Ziegfeld in NYC in which I attended all the blockbuster films such as the ones listed here and many more.

The time, the excitement and the anticipation of a new film release, to be shared with many friends and people all together on the big screen. Just walking out of a theatre I can remember the wonder in the faces of people looking, asking, how was it, then going out to dinner to share impressions. Although not Kubrick, I was at the premier of the Exorcist , and it shocked the shit out of everyone! Well I could talk away about the great movies in a great time of shared experiences .

Kubrick, certainly being one of the true greats !!

The circumstances of his demise ? as shady as the shade the twin towers once cast .

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