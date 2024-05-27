The Cosmic Betrayal of America By the CIA

Prism Pictures’ latest film regarding The Assassination of JFK.

Cosmic Betrayal - Why They Murdered JFK

Click the link below to watch the film

→ https://fawesome.tv/movies/10666007/cosmic-betrayal-why-they-murdered-kennedy

Dear Friends & Supporters:

The Morningstar Report (TMR) is a Free News Report published by Robert D. Morningstar (RDM) to fight corporate and government corruption and to promote the public good.

In Memoriam - John F. Kennedy

Born May 29th, 1917- Died November 22nd, 1963

In commemoration of Memorial Day, May 30th, 2024

Dear Brumus,

The ship will be ours and you got to roll with it

→ Though your master's head's blown off you got to go with it ...

Roll with the natural flow like water off a spinning ball

Out - the one remaining way to go … Free - the only way to fall

The light in the night is the sun … And it can carry you around the planetary ground

And the planetary whip of the sun will carry you well past Gideon

And the people you see will leave you be More than the ones you've known before …

“Blows Against The Empire” - Jefferson Starship

*******

National surveys have concluded that the two most Important questions most Americans want answers to are:

1. Who killed President John F. Kennedy?

And

2. What's the Truth about Extraterrestrials?

So?? …



Why won't the CIA answer these questions or let the President answer them?

Well, too late CIA, I have already attached part of one of the TOP SECRET JFK documents (The Operation ZIPPER Document) and the TOP SECRET JFK Trade Mart Speech below).

Please pass this on to those in your sphere of influence to those who would care to know the truth.

The following Operation Zipper Files were compiled and kept by Robert Trumbull Crowley, CIA Director of Clandestine Operations (March to December 1963)

“…13. As the Vice President and the Director of the FBI were longtime neighbors and very friendly, the Directer has assured him repeatedly that no shots had been fired at him.”

*******

The truthful answers to these important questions are now available if you know where to look. Both answers involve President John F. Kennedy.

1. The CIA killed JFK via their plan called "Operation Zipper"

The CIA hired Chicago Mafia Hitman Charles Nicoletti and CIA Mercenary James Earl Sutton (aka Files). An autographed copy of the book entitled "Primary Target: JFK" is available from the grassy knoll shooter himself.

The other shooter trying to kill JFK was Charles "Chuck" Nicoletti, a well-known Mafia hitman from Chicago who wasn't much of a rifle shot (“Chuck” missed Kennedy's head four times). Chuck fired four missed headshots with a bolt action Mauser chambered in .30-06 from a second-story office in the Dal-Tex Building.

James Files fired the fatal shot that killed JFK from the grassy knoll that is recorded in The Zapruder Film.

James Files used a Remington XP-100 .221 Fireball issued by CIA Deputy Director of Clandestine Operations David Atlee Phillips to shoot JFK. James Files was then paid $30,000 cash for his participation as a shooter in the assassination of President Kennedy.

This is the truth; every other story with Lee Harvey Oswald in it is just a Big “Nazi Ministry of Propaganda” LIE and is part of the continuing CIA Cover-up.

Another Chicago hitman, Gary Marlowe, killed Officer J.D. Tippit, not Lee Harvey Oswald. Oswald was completely innocent.

Oswald was framed by the CIA and the FBI. Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit was killed by a Mafia team member, Gary "The Raven" Marlowe (shown on right side in photo above).

*******

2. Extraterrestrials are real and they are among us.

The Roswell Crash in 1947 in New Mexico was a real crash of an alien spacecraft.

In fact, President Kennedy was going to inform the world of the truth about the Roswell Crash and the Extraterrestrial presence during his Dallas Trade Mart Speech in Dallas on Friday, 22 November 1963.

This formally TOP SECRET Speech is attached below.

Cosmic Betrayal: President John F. Kennedy's Secret UFO Speech

JFK's assassination stopped him from releasing this TOP SECRET revelation of a Cosmic Truth.

Earlier, the CIA had used the Mafia to kill Marilyn Monroe because she was disclosing the TOP SECRET information about extraterrestrials that had been shared by JFK in violation of a non-disclosure agreement with her close friends.

President John F. Kennedy was going to reveal the secrets involving the Roswell crash of extraterrestrial spacecraft, the beings that were in them, and the relationship of the U.S. Government with the extraterrestrials. One key reason the CIA killed JFK was to keep this revelation about extraterrestrial life and the MAJESTIC-12 Committee a secret.

List of Videos of James Files’ eye-witness confession and evidence:

1. https://rumble.com/v4w7rwe-i-killed-jfk-blood-money-episode-240.html

2. https://rumble.com/v3uy05s-jfk-shooter-confession-james-files.html

3. https://rumble.com/v2r6ucw--i-killed-jfk-primary-target-jfk-with-robert-morningstar-and-james-scott.html?e9s=rel_v1_b

4. https://rumble.com/v4q2i6x-jfk-assassination-resolved-part13-short-robert-morningstar.html

5. https://rumble.com/v3urjym-jfk-big-reveal.html

*******

You can order a copy of “ Primary Target: JFK” directly from Pamela Ray files using the link given below.

Your copy will be autographed (and fingerprinted) by the grassy knoll shooter, James Files, when ordering at this website:

https://JFKmurderjamesfiles.weebly.com

Click this link to order Primary Target: JFK:

→ jfkmurderjamesfiles.weebly.com

Author’s Note:

James Files is 82 years old and dying from COPD. You can buy an autographed copy of his book, which is a fleeting opportunity to obtain this historic volume.

I visited James and his wife Pamela in April at his residence in Illinois and he was not doing well. Autographed copies of this book will be prized in the future. They make impactful gifts for JFK researchers and historians.

Unfortunately, the CIA has hidden this crime and covered their tracks for so long, I wonder if most people even care about The Truth anymore.

We do!

The CIA framed a brother U.S. Marine , Lee Harvey Oswald , for two murders that he did not commit on 22 November 1963. In fact, on this Memorial Day 2024, let us all remember that Lee Harvey Oswald is an American hero who sacrificed his life to serve his country.

The CIA created the plan named Operation ZIPPER to kill President Kennedy. Lee Harvey Oswald was innocent...Lee was exactly what he called himself... just a patsy!

For the sake of the Truth … PLEASE PASS THIS ON.

“You shall know the Truth and The Truth shall set you free.”

JOHN 8:32

Jim Scott

Alumni of The Citadel - Class of 1980

*******

*******

PROJECT REDLIGHT - THE NWO PLAN TO FAKE AN ALIEN INVASION SO AS TO USHER IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER

William Cooper (USN -Retired) Exposed The New World Order’s “Fake Alien Invasion Plan”

Click the ,kink below to hear Bill cooper’s speech.

→ Project Red Light: The NWO Planned Fake Alien Invasion Plot

The artificial alien from outer space Psy-op to usher in the New World Order and the slavery of all human kind …

(EXPOSED BY) → The great Bill Cooper,

May he rest in peace.

— Jim Crenshaw

*******

As a member of the USN UN UFO Disclosure Initiative, and working since January 2008 in support of the US Navy effort to attain the goal of exposing “The NWO’s Pre-planned ‘Alien Revelation’,” I have been receiving periodic US Navy/DOD sourced UFO updates in order to lend support and keep the public UFO Disclosure initiative alive. ongoing and expanding.

I am now free to reveal what I know, in sum or in parts.

I believe that the American People and our fellow Citizens of the World are ready to hear The Torrent of Truth that is about to come.

— Robert D. Morningstar -Publisher/Editor of TMR

2nd Generation Member of Ronald Reagan’s “Aviary”

Past Commander in “The Hooligan Navy”

MJ-13

*******

*******

*******

