The Morningstar Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WPRPN™'s avatar
WPRPN™
Jun 1, 2024

Excellent! Will be SHARED during this week's NEWS stream.

Happy Sailing - CLJS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Morningstar
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
Aug 6, 2024

Hi Robert

Some recommended reading and watching.

Watch: 9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality

Link: https://rumble.com/v42pr22-911-alchemy-facing-reality.html

9/11 Planes: Layers of Deception

Facing 9/11 Reality - No more games

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-planes-layers-of-deception

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline

Is the 9/11 "truth" movement a distraction movement?

What happens if you ask TRUTH questions?

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/questions-for-the-911-truther-talking

Building 7 on 9/11: Greasy Gage, Lucky Larry & the Anomaly

Video: https://rumble.com/v59p0wc-building-7-on-911-greasy-gage-lucky-larry-and-the-anomaly.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Morningstar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture