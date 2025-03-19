An Historic Overview of the JFK Assassination

By Jim Scott & Robert D. Morningstar

February 28th, 2025 - 10:18 PM

Shown above:

A doctored Frame of the Zapruder Film proving its alteration by CIA - R.D. Morningstar

*******

In 1996, I, Jim Scott, then a Virginia State Trooper, attempted to reopen the JFK Assassination case.

I was told to “back off! … or else!”

Over the past two years, I have made a lot of progress. I think President Trump will force the CIA and FBI to release what files they have, which may not be much after 62 years because I expect most of the original record has been destroyed.

Fact 1,

As a member of the CIA's Operation 40 Assassination Team, CIA Mercenary James Files killed President John F. Kennedy at 12:30 pm on Friday, 22 November 1963, with a single shot of a mercury bullet fired from a Remington XP-100 .221 Fireball behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza (Dallas, Texas).

THE CIA KILLED JFK for the Deep State!

Fact 2,

James Files is ready to testify to Congress and confess to killing President Kennedy if he is granted total immunity from prosecution for everything he reveals including numerous CIA operations for which he signed "Non Disclosure Agreements".

Fact 3,

James Files' health is declining quickly. If the Congress, FOX News, or any of Anna Paulina Luna's investigation teams want to interview James Files concerning his role as the shooter on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, they would be wise to do it quickly. Contact me, James Scott, as a close friend, I can put you in direct contact with james files. Don't delay, this is a fleeting opportunity.

Below is an interview that I did with former Navy SEAL and CIA GRS Operator Michael Jaco last Sunday, february 23rd,2025. More than 35,000 people watched it this week.

Click the link below to watch the interview.

https://rumble.com/v6ogsl9-will-anna-lunas-jfk-committee-interview-james-files-the-picket-fence-assass.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Please share this entire report with your sphere of influence, friends/family who will be interested in knowing who shot President Kennedy from behind the picket fence on the now famous “Grassy Knoll” in Dealey Plaza.

The American people deserve to know that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was behind the plan to kill our President.

The plan was called Operation ZIPPER .

Read the attached links, watch the videos, and look at the attached photos (below) Many secrets are revealed in them.

The formerly TOP SECRET CIA Operation ZIPPER document is a hand typed 1963 copy of the original leaked by CIA Deputy Director of Clandestine Operations Robert Trumbull Crowley. It is the smoking gun of documents that links the CIA, FBI, JCS, and Chicago Mafia to the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Please have Anna Paulina Luna's JFK Committee interview James Files in Congress before he dies.

JFK Assassin Speaks Out: “The Files Are a Lie,” Says Chicago Mobster – Sri Lanka Guardian

Reference Videos:

https://rumble.com/v4w7rwe-i-killed-jfk-blood-money-episode-240.html

Thank God for President Donald J. Trump!

You might want to cut and paste this to save it as a word document immediately.

This is the disclosure of truth that you will never get from the CIA, Secret Service, Joint Chiefs of Staff, or the FBI. It is the tip of the iceberg of truth that reveals many years of US Government corruption by the "Deep State".

It is time to disclose the truth and fix the problem. As a huge fan of my fellow Alumni of The Citadel, I trust Nancy Mace with all of it. This email literally is the tip of the iceberg. I am willing to testify before Congress; more importantly, I can arrange for the live testimony of CIA Mercenary James Files, the man who shot President Kennedy from the Grassy Knoll.

This opportunity is fleeting due to James Files’ failing health. Please act now or lose this opportunity!

This information concerns CIA Mercenary James Files and his direct role as a shooter in the JFK Assassination. Files is the shooter who was on the Grassy Knoll that day and fired the right temple headshot on JFK.

The truth needs to be known by All Americans, and The World.

The CIA killed JFK.

I have attached blow the confession of James Files and a few interviews about the crime of the century., which includes a briefing by Robert Groden!

Formerly, I respected Robert Groden very much, but (forgive me) he refuses simply to consider the eye-witness testimony and confession of CIA mercenary and Chicago “hitman,” James Files. Groden has previously admitted on video that he believed James Files story.

*******

RDM: →Editor’s Note:

Recently released JFK FIles support James Files’ story

The Secret Service memo refers to Chicago Mafia “Cubans” who were involved in the JFK assassination.

The final paragraph reads:

For the information of all offices concerned, 2-1-266 advised on November 26th ,1963 that he had heard that one Tom Moseley had been trying to negotiate the sale of machinegunto one Rojer S. Echeverria and that Echeverria allegedly made a comment theday before the assassination of president John F. Kennedy that “we now have plenty of mony —- our new backers are Jews — as soon as “us” (or”they”) take care of Kennedy.” —- Chicago, Illinois 11/26-11/29/63

INVESTIGATION MADE BY

Special Agents Edward E. Tucker & Joseph E. Noonan

US Secret Service - Treasury Department

Shownbelow is a photograph of members of Operation Mongoose taken on January 22nd,1963, exctly 10 months before JFK’s assassination. James Fileshas admitted to being the3rd man oup on the right adn usingthe cover name of Albertao “Loco” Blanco.

“Albertao Blanco” was James Files’ fake Cuban cover name.

Source: Spartacus.Edu

*******

In light of the Secret Service document shown above, tke note that James Files and some of his “Chicago Outfit” group were part of Operation Mongoose and each mercenary, including James Files, operated under false names, pretending to be Cubans, as did James Files.

In a recent conversation with Jim Scott, James Files admitted that he had many aliases and thathe is the man in the Opration 40 dinner party photo that labels him as Alberto “Loco” Blanco, which translated from spanish mean “Albertao ‘Crazy’ White (guy)”!

in another file, an FBI Memo cites James Files by name (orignally, James Sutton), and provides another of Files’ pseudo-Cuban names citing his false identity as “Sergio Castillo,” which he assumed during the 1970s on his CIA-sponsored tour in South America to depose the elected governent of Chile by arranging the assassination Chilean President Salvador Allende on September 11th, 1973,.

TO KILL A COUNTRY

Three years later, James Files was involed in th killing a Chilean diplomat, Orlando Letilier in the heart of Washington DC by planting a car bomb in the diplomat’s limousine on September 26th, 1976.

The disposal of Allende and the assaination of Letelier were conducted by CIA mercenaries at the direction of Henry Kissinger under the codename “Operation Condor.”

In his book, “To Kill a Country,” written with Pamela Ray Files, James Files, describes his many roles in these oprations.

Photo above: JFK on October 18th, 1962 during The Cuban Missile Crisis

Photo above: Operation Zipper File - Page 3 (of 28).

More details to follow …Stay tuned to TMR.

RDM, Ed.

*******

James Files was indeed the shooter on the grassy knoll; he fired one headshot that hit President Kennedy in the right temple. So many folks seem to want to just perpetuate the CIA cover question ...

"Did Lee Harvey Oswald have a co-conspirator?"

Clearly, Oswald was the non-shooter PATSY.

I personally approached Robert Groden at the JFK Conference Dinner in Dallas on Saturday evening, 18 November 2023, and spoke with him about James Files.

Robert Groden wasn't even interested in interviewing James Files.

I was astonished at the time. Many people, especially those who work in The 6th Floor Museum, are supporting the official Warren Commission story about Lee Harvey Oswald.

Lee Harvey Oswald was NOT a shooter in Dealey Plaza; Lee was set up by the CIA.

The following account comes directly from Johnny Roselli (the Chicago Mafia "Made-Man" whjo was in Dealey Plaza and was a member of the JFK assassination team) as related to Robert Clayton Buick during hundreds of hours of private conversation while they were in prison together.

Johnny Roselli told Robert Claton Buick that there were at least four shooters and at least seven shots fired.

The four shooters were reported to be Marshall Caifano, Charles Nicoletti, James Files, and Malcolm "Mac" Wallace. Roscoe White may have been a shooter also on the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository Building.

RRoselli said that the first shot was from Chicago Mafia “Made-man” Marshall Joseph Caifano; who fired two shots from the left side of the triple railroad overpass, i.e., from the left front side of the railroad bridge.

Caifano's first shot hit the JFK limo windshield near the rearview mirror and his second shot hit JFK in the throat.

Charles Nicoletti was the shooter from the second floor of the DalTex Building from the open window under the fire escape.

Johnny Roselli was in the room with Charles Nicoletti. Eugene Hale Brading (DalTex Building owner H.L. Hunt's adopted son) was guarding the locked office door where Roseli and Nicoletti were located.

There was a spotter on the fire escape just above the second story window. Charles "Chuck" (aka Typewriter) Nicoletti shot JFK in the back of the head. 28-year veteran CIA Mercenary James Files was the back-up shooter on the grassy knoll who shot from behind the picket fence.

Malcolm "Mac" Wallace was shooting at Governor Connally from the Texas School Book Depository; however, he thought Senator Ralph Yarborough was going to be riding in the seat in front of President Kennedy.

LBJ wanted Senator Ralph Yarborough dead, and might have succeeded except he failed to convince JFK to switch passengers, i.e., swap Governor Connelly for Senator Yarborough at Love Field.

JFK and LBJ arguedandfought over the reverse passenger arrangement at the hotel in Fort Worth (which is reported in detail by Craig Zirbel in his book, The Texas Connection.

Chicago Mafia Hitman, Gary "The Raven" Marlowe, killed Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit with a .38 revolver...it as NOT Lee Harvey Oswald ... Shells from a semi-auto pistol had been planted later as a distraction. Revolvers don't leave brass behind. Gary Marlowe brought the .38 revolver to James Files after the assassination at his motel in Mesquite, Texas and confessed to James Files that he had killed "a cop".

The CIA used the Chicago Mafia to kill JFK.

Secret Service Chauffeur Bill Greer knew JFK was going to be assassinated. Bill Greer slowed at the umbrella man to assist the assassins to make their shots to kill both JFK and Ralph Yarborough (actually Connally).

The spliced Zapruder Film is extremely important; however, I believe James Files confession and eye-witness testimony is the most important evidence.

No weapons used in the assassination were 6.5mm ... They were .30-06, .221 Remington Fireball, and 7.65mm Mauser. The shooter in the TSBD obviously was NOT Lee Harvey Oswald.

The CIA was responsible for many political assassinations under:

Title 50 “License to Kill"

The CIA assassinated Chilean President Carlos Allende, killed Marilyn Monroe and President Kennedy, as well, many witnesses of and participants in the JFK assassination, including David Ferrie), as well as, reporters investigating the assassination (like Dorothy Kilgallen),and they silenced many ‘secret sharers” of the information and The Truth about JFK’s murder, most notably, Mary Pinchot Meyer, JFK’s intimate,friend, lover and counselor.

During the ensuing years, The CIA,also killed MLK Jr, RFK, Che Guevara, Jimmy Hoffa, Sam Giancana, Johnny Roselli, Charles Nicoletti, Mary Jo Kopechne (as a favor for Ted Kennedy), along with many others.

They missed Texas Senator Ralph Yarborough.

The Mafia wiseguys who killed Marilyn Monroe were Charles "Typewriter" Nicoletti, Louie "Lips" Merceri, Dominic "Butch" Brasi, and another man who is still alive.

Teamster Union Boss Jimmy Hoffa's body was burned up in the incinerator at the garbage dump in Detroit shortly after he was killed.

A joint CIA/Mafia team killed Jimmy Hoffa.

John 8:32

The appended videos provide evidence supporting this explanation.

The CIA Plan to kill JFK was called Operation ZIPPER.

JFK was killed by two headshots fired by Mafia/CIA shooters:

Shown above: → Dal-Tex Buiding (left), Charles Nicoletti (center) and Johnny Roselli (right)

Lee Harvey Oswald was NOT one of the shooters; Oswald never fired a shot. Nicoletti fired four shots from a Mauser rifle chambered in .30-06 from the second story of the Dal-Tex building (some missed); he was accompanied in that room by Johnny Roselli. First shot from the front likely fired by Marshall Caifano hit the windshield, then a second shot through JFK's throat, others shots were possibly misses.

The shots that hit Governor John Connally were fired from the sixth floor of the school book depository by Mac Wallace (or Roscoe White).

Almost simultaneously as Nicoletti fired his fourth shot, James Files fired a single shot from a Remington XP-100 chambered in .221 Fireball loaded with a mercury-filled bullet over the fence on the grassy knoll that struck JFK in the right temple.

There were at least three Mafia shooters with a total of 7 shots; two by Caifano, four by Nicoletti and one by James Files, and possibly, as many as four shots by Mac Wallace and Roscoe White.

The Mafia hit was sanctioned by the CIA and included the shooter on the grassy knoll, James Files, who was a paid CIA Mercenary working under the pseudonym “Colonel John Felter” (an employee of the CIA Proprietary front - United Fruit Company). James Files was paid $30,000 cash for his role the JFK assassination.

LBJ, J Edgar Hoover, Allen Dulles, John McCone, James Jesus Angleton, Robert Trumbull Crowley, Marshall Carter, William King Harvey, William Sullivan, George H W Bush (Head of CIA Operation 40), Major General Ed Lansdale, and many others participated, including a few Secret Service Agents.

The Dallas Police were also involved in killing President Kennedy. Lee Harvey Oswald was just a “patsy” who was turned into the fall guy.

JOHN 8:32

This is only the tip of the JFK Assassination Iceberg...watch these videos attached below. The Zipper File, formerly a TOP SECRET CIA document was released covertly by Robert Trumbull Crowley or by "his estate"after his death in October of 2000 to an author and friend, Gregory Douglas,

Robert Trumbull Crowley was the CIA's Deputy Director of Clandestine Operations in 1963.

Watch these taped confessions and interviews. They contain much of the truth of the JFK Assassination and reveal details of other murders (like Marilyn Monroe, Mary Jo Kapechne, RFK, MLK Jr, David Ferrie, et cetera):



https://rumble.com/v4w7rwe-i-killed-jfk-blood-money-episode-240.html

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=primary%20target%20jfk

https://rumble.com/v2r6ucw--i-killed-jfk-primary-target-jfk-with-robert-morningstar-and-james-scott.html

https://rumble.com/v692s8s-ole-dammegard-and-jim-scott-join-to-discuss-latest-earth-shattering-reveals.html

https://rumble.com/v64d0o4-ole-dammegard-and-former-marine-pilot-jim-scott-on-jfk-assassin-james-files.html

James Files website: jfkmurderjamesfiles.weebly.com

Don't delay, you can for a limited time order an autographed hardcover copy of "Primary Target: JFK" while James Files is still alive. James is suffering from COPD and may not be around much longer. Buy a few, they make great gifts. The autographed first edition hardcover copies will be worth a mint someday soon when the truth is revealed.

Take care, please call me or email me to take advantage of the fleeting opportunity to interview CIA Mercenary James Files in Congress. Feel free to contact me immediately if you have any questions or desire some verification of any detail.

Breaking News!!!

NBC Has the Tape Proving Oswald was Not the Killer of JFK

Posted Mar 30, 2025 by Martin Armstrong |

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna Claims NBC Has Tape Showing Oswald Not Shooter

From: JFK888

Date: Tue, Apr 1, 2025 at 2:35 AM

Subject: Claim: NBC Has Tape Showing Oswald Not Shooter

To: M

If true, then NBC is part of the cover-up and should be criminally prosecuted.

Watch the Fox News interview:

→ Jesse waters Interviews Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) claimed on Fox News Friday night that NBC News has video evidence that proves Lee Harvey Oswald did not kill President John F. Kennedy.

Luna is leading a task force on the declassification of JFK assassination records. She claimed that NBC had had the tape for decades and that she would clear Oswald.

She said JFK director Oliver Stone told her he had seen the tape.

On Jesse Watters Primetime, host Jesse Watters said, “We’re hearing a rumor there might be a hearing about the JFK situation, can you tell us a little bit about that?”

Luna said there would be a hearing Tuesday, April 1 about tens of thousands of documents about the JFK assassination that were ordered released by President Donald Trump.

She said Stone would be at the hearing, as would author Jeff Morley.

The congresswoman then claimed NBC News could prove Oswald did not kill Kennedy if the network would be transparent:

So we’re actually in the process of tracking down two specific documents, and also too Jesse, I would like to actually tell the American people it was made aware to me this evening that NBC actually has a video that’s never been seen before. We’re actually going to be sending a letter requesting that from NBC because it allegedly shows Oswald Near the vehicle when the assassination took place, which means that he couldn’t have been the shooter. So Again, we’re tracking down all this information, but look, there’s even a CIA document that came out that Mr. Morley pointed out that actually said that the CIA never bought the lone gunman theory. And so I think the American people had an inclination as to what we are saying, but we never had the hard evidence until now.

Watters asked Luna to clarify she was accusing NBC of keeping evidence of Kennedy’s assassination “under wraps.” She replied:

Correct. In fact, director Stone actually told us that he was showed this tape, that it was a secondary copy, and that he said that this could blow open the entire JFK investigation. What I will also tell you though, Jesse, is he said the NBC’s been very, very much so guarding this tape. And so I believe that that tape belongs to the American people. We are going to be sending a letter asking for that tape. And I would encourage everyone to ask NBC to release that tape to the public. It’s important, not just for our investigations, but so the American people know the truth as to what happened with John F. Kennedy.

Watch above via Fox News.

*******

Justitia fiat ruat caelum …

"Let justice be done though the heavens fall" ...

The CIA killed JFK!

May God Bless America with the Truth,

Jim Scott at The Citadel - Graduate, Class of 1980

Former US Marine Corps Major

Former State Police Trooper

February 28, 2025

*******

Robert D. Morningstar

Publisher of TMR

Founder, MorningstarNews.NYC

March 30th, 2025

*******

From: Victor the Sky Wizard

Mar 18, 2025, 4:53 PM (12 hours ago)

To Robert M

ROBERT!

JFK Assassination Files' 15 Huge Bombshells" Including Secret Jackie Letter and Missing "Conspiracy" Footage!

The Daily Mail reports:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14510671/jfk-files-secret-jackie-letter-missing-assassination-footage.html

JFK Assassination Files' 15 Huge "Bombshells"

Including Secret Jackie Letter and Missing

"Conspiracy" Footage!

By GERMANIA RODRIGUEZ POLEO, CHIEF U.S. REPORTER, Published: | Updated: 08:35 EDT,

Tuesday 18 March 2025

Donald Trump's release of the remaining JFK assassination files could include 15 huge revelations including a private letter Jackie Kennedy wrote to President Lyndon Johnson afterwards and missing "conspiracy" footage.

The president has ordered all remaining 80,000 pages of secret JFK assassination files to be released Tuesday afternoon. He said the massive trove is "interesting" and previously said it would be unredacted, but gave little hint of what will be in it, leaving conspiracy theorists on tenterhooks.

The new files could include a missing original home movie of the assassination taken by bystander Orville Nix on November 22, 1963, according to the JFK Facts newsletter by leadingexpert on the assassination Jefferson Morley.

Nix, a Dallas maintenance worker, gave the film to the UPI news agency with the understanding that after 25 years it would be returned to his family. However, it was obtained by the Warren Commission and another federal panel that investigated the shooting and assassin Lee Harvey Oswald and never returned.

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza says a film shot by Abraham Zapruder has greater historical value because it shows all of the shooting, as opposed to Nix's film and two others that capture part of the assassination.

Nix's granddaughter Gayle Jackson has said her grandfather's film was shot from Dealey Plaza.She said it shows Zapruder across the street, as well as the infamous grassy knoll from which many believe a second shooter may have operated.

The JFK files could also include five "very personal letters of Mrs. Kennedy" to president Lyndon Johnson written in 1963. The letters could offer a glimpse into how the former first lady saw the assassination, as she said she did not believe the official conclusion of a lone gunman.

The new JFK assassination files could include the home video shot by bystander Oliver Nix, according to expert Jefferson Morley.

The documents could also in include five "very personal letters of Mrs. Kennedy" to president Lyndon Johnson written in 1963

According to Morley, the new documents could also include files on George Joannides, who was chief of covert action at the CIA's station in Miami in 1963 and funded a group of Cuban exiles, which Oswald tried to infiltrate weeks before he shot the president.

Among the new documents could also be the missing CIA file of Cuban assassin Herminio Diaz Garcia and the missing travel records of CIA assassination chief William K. Harvey.

The transcript of testimony by counterintelligence chief James Angleton, who monitored Oswald's activities for 4 years before the JFK assassination, could also provide answers on whether foreign agents were used to surveil Oswald.

Meanwhile the summary of CIA surveillance operations that monitored Oswald in Mexico City before the assassination could give insight into how the CIA spied on the killer for six weeks before he shot Kennedy dead.

The list of top-secret CIA paramilitary agents operating in the New Orleans when Oswald was there could also be part of the release, as well as the FBI file and any tapes of New Orleans crime boss Carlos Marcello.

Moreover, the operational and travel records of CIA officers Emilio Rodriguez, Anthony Sforza, and David Atlee Phillips could also provide information on what exactly the CIA knew about Oswald.

Among the possible documents could also be a secret memo on a potential "CIA Reorganization" written by Kennedy's speechwriter and adviser Arthur Schlesinger Jr.

The Dallas Police Department mug shots of Lee Harvey Oswald following his arrest over the JFK assassination. Oswald claimed he was a 'patsy'.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2025.

It was written shortly after the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba and around the time Kennedy declared is intention to "splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds."

Many have speculated that high-level CIA insiders either orchestrated JFK's assassination or turned a blind eye to its planning in a bid to get rid of the president and protect the agency. While some of the five-page memo has been released, one-and-a-half pages remain redacted.

"The page is about why JFK was alienated from the CIA, that's very important," Morley told DailyMail.com.

According to Morley, the files could also include the report by CIA Inspector General on the House Select Committee on Assassinations, which could provide insight into whether CIA officials showed an "intent to deceive" Congress regarding the probe.

President Trump said the files would be released during a two-hour visit to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. He had spoken about releasing the JFK files during his first term in office but thousands remained under seal. Then, he signed an executive order in January to declassify the remaining files.

US President John F Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, Texas Governor John Connally, and others smile at the crowds lining their motorcade route in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.

Minutes later the President was assassinated as his car passed through Dealey Plaza

Trump said Monday evening the documents would come out "tomorrow afternoon."

Asked if he had reviewed the documents, or would provide an executive summary, Trump added:

'I've heard about them. It's going to be very interesting."

He said about 80,000 pages of material would come out.

"It's a lot of stuff, and you'll make your own determination," he said inside the Kennedy Center.

*******

Sent by Victor The Wizard.

Mar 18, 2025, 11:14 PM (6 hours ago)

From: Robert Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com>

To: Victor The Wizard.

Dear Victor,

Thank you for the good news. I'm looking forward to studying the files.

We've worked together for decades to see the dawning of this day.

Thanks For the lead!

Best regards,

Robert

Avise la Fin - Considered the End- The motto on The Kenndy Crest

We in this country, in this generation, are, by destiny rather than by choice, the watchmen on the walls of world freedom.

We ask, therefore, that we may be worthy of our power and responsibility, that we may exercise our strength with wisdom and restraint, and that we may achieve in our time and for all time the ancient vision of "peace on earth, good will toward men."

That must always be our goal, and the righteousness of our cause must always underlie our strength.

For as was written long ago:"Except The Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.

November 22nd,1963

John F. Kennedy (US Navy/ONI, Retired) - CINC - Commander-in-Chief

Avise la Fin … Consider the End!

CDR. RDM, a Watchman On The Global Overseas Watch.

*******

THE WHITE HOUSE

Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The White House

January 23, 2025

President Trump Releases 80,000 CIA documents in The JFK Files.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/declassification-of-records-concerning-the-assassinations-of-president-john-f-kennedy/

This article was written by Jim Scott and edited byRobert D. Morningstar, Publisher/Editor, TMR. -foundr of MorningstarNews.NYC

With Many Thanks to Jim Scott, Barbara Honegger, Jill Benzer, Pamela Ray Files, James Files, Robert Clayton Buick, and Victor The Wizard for decades of dedication drive with vim and vigor in conducting this historic crusade to bring the JFK Torrent of Truth to the American public

Mission Accomplished.

Well done!

*******

