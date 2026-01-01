A Christian ReFlow Surrounds the Globe: Merry Christmas 2025

By Robert D. Morningstar

The Birth of Jesus Christ Signified a Cosmic Victory for all living,

sentient beings engendered by Divine Providence. Let him who has

ears hear, The Birth of Christ marks:

The Victory of Light over Darkness. The Victory of Good over Evil.

The Victory of of Love over Hatred.

Every Christmas, I send a gift of music to my friends and family.

This hymn is for you and your loved ones celebratiing Christmas 2025.

However, let us first contemplate the true meaning of “Christmas”

The Nativity of Christ …

… From the film “Ben-Hur.”

Thursday, Dec 25, 2:18 AM

Robert D Morningstar - Publisher/Editor of TMR

V - The Hymn of Victory

Performed by Harry Garland

Harry Gardner, solo organist, plays ”The Hymn of Victory,” the classic paean to victory by Richard Rogers from his epic “Victory at Sea.”

*******

I hope that you and your loved ones are enjoying a joyous Christmas Season and looking forward to a Happy New Year 2026 to celebrate our 250th Anniversary of the nation’s founding.

Let us take note that 250 years represents one quarter of a Millenium.

We can only dream of what lies beyond the limb of the next Event Horrizon .

Wishing you a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year 2026

MJ-13, Robert Morningstar & TMR are pleased to share with our audience the classic retelling of Christ’s story made in 1927 by Cecil B. De Mille and called ….

The King of Kings ( 1927)

With H.B Warner as ‘Jesus The Christ.”

It is interesting to this observer that since the assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10th, 2025, a resurgnce of faith in Christ has been spreading around the world.

We cannot call it a “Christian Renaissance” ( meaning a rebirth) because Christianity was never dead and will never die.

However, for decades, Christianity has been in retreat and cowed into silence by the forces of AntiChrist through cultural warfare, conducted using mass media, film, television, music and social media.

However, the death of Charlie Kirk changed everything.

I now call the resurgent phenomenon “The Christian Reflow of 2025,” as in the return of a powerful tide that ebbed to the extreme only to return now with a tidal force so great that it is being felt by people around the world and has thus turned the tide against the forces of AntiChrist by restoring faith in Jesus the Christ around the globe.

Excelsior!

*******

*******

With Many Thanks to Charlie Kirk, Miklos Rosza, Samuel Bronston, Cecile B. De Mille, Richard Rodgers, Harry Gardner, J. Pena, and H.B. Warner, for their contributions to world peace and to this issue of TMR …

A nd above all, Jesus The Christ, Liberator of Humankind.

******

